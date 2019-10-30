Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Miami: De’…
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Miami: De’Andre Hunter (dental injury) is probable. Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is doubtful. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Trae Young (right ankle sprain) is out.
October 30, 2019 | 10:56 pm UTC Update
Shams Charania: Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma will make his season debut on Friday against the Mavericks in Dallas, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Positive sign, as Kuzma will be eased back into Lakers rotation.
Jon Johnson: “They(Sixers, fans) still show same love.” Covington says he would have liked to stay to see process through. pic.twitter.com/N4sdBznjFa
Christopher Hine: 76ers coach Brett Brown on Robert Covington: “There’s a grounded sort of poise he has that was comfortable, and in those rocky years that was important in the locker room.”
October 30, 2019 | 10:32 pm UTC Update
Roy Parry: #Knicks coach David Fizdale on what he’s seen from #Magic G #MarkelleFultz: “He looks like he’s got his swagger back, and I’m happy for the kid because he’s been through a lot. He’s a headache. He really attacks that paint. He has a great feel for the game.”
October 30, 2019 | 10:10 pm UTC Update
Tom Moore: #Sixers coach Brett Brown: ‘There are three undefeated teams in the #NBA and two of them a are playing tonight.’
Rick Noland: Beilein on Love taking more 3s (16) than 2s (14): “He draws a big crowd. He demands double coverage and he leads us in assists. That’s a good mix to have. If he was 1-on-1, I guarantee he’d have more 2s than 3s”
October 30, 2019 | 9:48 pm UTC Update
Chris Fedor: #Cavs have informed Ante Zizic that they will not be picking up his fourth-year option for $3.87 million, league sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Sources say there’s a “strong possibility” that they try to bring him back because of how much they like him. Will be up to Zizic tho.
Joe Gabriele: #Cavs exercise their third-year option on G Collin Sexton. The former No. 8 overall pick finished in the Top 5 in the 2018 class in FT%, games played, dbl-fig scoring games, 3ptFG%, PPG, overall FG% and APG. Full release: nba.com/cavaliers/rele…
Eric Walden: Clippers‘ Doc Rivers isn’t surprised by the Jazz’s still-strong defense: “Don’t they have that big guy back there? … When everybody else plays well, then they’re extraordinarily a great defensive team. When everyone else plays bad, they’re still a really good defensive team.” pic.twitter.com/qvXYj0dTeR
Eric Walden: Doc Rivers, speculating on the struggles of Mike Conley: “He was in one place for so long. … Everything has been uprooted. Now everything’s new for him. He’s playing, as I say, home road games. … Eventually he’ll be back to being Mike Conley. Tell him to take his time!” pic.twitter.com/PnG1lkRc8v
ShowtimeForum: “More good signs for Kuzma: He would’ve likely practiced with Lakers today had they not cancelled it after beating Memphis last night. LA Lakers will practice tomorrow, presumably with a healthy Kuzma, before heading to Dallas for Friday’s game.” -@Mike Bresnahan #lakeshow pic.twitter.com/xNCv5HntqV
October 30, 2019 | 8:51 pm UTC Update
Bobby Marks: Cleveland or a team if Ante Zizic is traded to will have a fourth year restriction on how much they could pay the center as a free agent in 2020. The restriction equals $3.87M-the amount of the team option that was declined. Including a likely lottery pick, the Cavaliers are projected to have $34M in room in the summer of 2020.
Tom Westerholm: The Celtics announce Jaylen Brown is out tonight with an illness. Daniel Theis is available.
October 30, 2019 | 7:11 pm UTC Update
Asked by Mina Kimes Wednesday about whether Sean Marks and Kenny Atkinson were committed to integrating the two into the Nets culture, MacMullan replied that Marks has a great luxury going forward … one Atkinson may not have. “Well, I think Sean is determined to do it. You know for him it’s all about communications and trust and that’s what they built their team on. And he’s going to keep plowing away at it. You know Kenny doesn’t have that luxury. He doesn’t have time, right? He’s gotta win games. He’s gotta get these guys on the same page.”
Meanwhile, ESPN’s Jay Williams, speaking with Max Kellerman, said he’d spoken with Marks and that the Nets GM had confirmed one of the key incidents MacMullan mentioned in her story: that Irving had declined to take off his (Nets) cap during a photo shoot atop the Pearl TV Tower in Shanghai. “He did not want to take his hat off,” said Williams. “He did ask them to photoshop that. Bottom line for the ESPN commentator? “Look on the big scale of things, I think this is not a concern. All the players and the team seem to be on same page.”
Overall, Barrett is second among rookies in scoring with 20.5 points per game (Heat G Kendrick Nunn is averaging 21 points per game), is hitting 47 percent of his threes and pulling down 7.5 rebounds per game. “I don’t think any of us would have predicted this after Las Vegas,” the scout said.
Another scout interviewed for this story said that the league knew that Barrett would try to go to his left regularly after what they saw at Duke, but he was surprised to see that Barrett has still been so effective on offense given that tendency. “The way he uses his strength and takes advantage of an angle on drives and creates space around the basket has been impressive,” the scout said. “You don’t see that out of many rookies.”
Wes Goldberg: Willie Cauley-Stein said that tonight will be the first time playing with the team. He was surprised he didn’t even get a scrimmage in beforehand. “It’ll be a lot of learning on the fly.”
Mike Bresnahan: Kyle Kuzma (stress reaction, left ankle) has been assigned to the South Bay Lakers in order to practice with them today. He will rejoin the LA Lakers later today and travel with the team for the upcoming three-game trip to Dallas, San Antonio and Chicago.
October 30, 2019 | 6:07 pm UTC Update
Ntilikina finally got some real action in Monday’s win over the Bulls. Though he missed all six of his shots, Ntilikina drew strong praise from Fizdale after the game for organizing the team and playing stifling defense. He was on the court during the game-closing 15-0 run. “He got great looks,” Fizdale of the Frenchman’s scoreless night. “He got some really great looks. He got his shot blocked at the rim but he had a good opportunity to finish there. And that’ll happen. The ball will fall. But I was just really happy with the way he controlled our tempo. He got us organized. He got guys shots. He really defended.
The San Antonio Spurs announced today that they have assigned rookies Luka Samanic and Keldon Johnson to the Austin Spurs. The Austin Spurs begin their training camp today and Samanic and Johnson are expected to spend considerable time with Austin as they learn the Spurs’ system and get some playing time, which will be beneficial to their development.
Bullock is rehabbing from spinal fusion surgery. The Post quoted medical experts stating rehab from such a surgery can take up to six months, which would put Bullock’s return date at January. “We told him (Smith) take as much time,” Fizdale said. “He and Reggie both. It’s just a really sad situation for both our guys. We’re just going to try to make sure we can do anything we can for them and their families and support them any way we can… This is the second time this has happened to his family, he’s lost a sister to this stuff. Hopefully he can come back and feel love from everybody.”
As for Bullock’s return to the court, Fizdale said, “He’s coming along great. His body is really healing up. He’s shooting. He’s starting to do a little bit more here and there. Whenever he gets back, he’ll be another welcome shooter on our team. Right now for us, the biggest thing is we just want to take care of him and his family.”
October 30, 2019 | 5:44 pm UTC Update
Kings not shopping Bogdan Bogdanovic?
Thus, opportunistic front-office types around the league have been eyeing Bogdanovic as a potential trade target. But, as one general manager told Heavy.com, the Kings are not yet entertaining offers for their sixth man. “That’s not something they’re looking at too seriously now as far as anyone can tell,” the GM said. “They’re probably going to have to, but that’s not something to rush into. There would be a good market for Bogdanovic if they figure they can’t go far right now, but (the Kings) are still looking at how to make all of this work this season.”
Among teams expected to be interested are the Knicks, who are seeking to leverage their short-term deals and cap space to add talent, having missed out on players in free agency. The Knicks have all their first-round picks available to trade and have Dallas’ picks in 2021 and 2023. But the Knicks might be reluctant to forfeit a first-rounder, even one of the Mavericks’ picks, for a player who is already 27.
There have been rumblings that Bogdanovic is not happy working as a sixth man behind Hield and Barnes, and he has played 25.0 minutes this season, lower than his first two seasons (27.9 minutes). But a league source indicated that Bogdanovic has not yet lodged any such complaint with the team and that concerns about his role would have little impact on the team’s decision whether to trade Bogdanovic.
Shams Charania: Hawks‘ Trae Young will miss Thursday’s game against Miami and return to the court next week, league sources say. Best case scenario for Young and the Hawks.