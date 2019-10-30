USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Miami: De’Andre Hunter (dental injury) is probable. Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is doubtful. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Trae Young (right ankle sprain) is out.

Asked by Mina Kimes Wednesday about whether Sean Marks and Kenny Atkinson were committed to integrating the two into the Nets culture, MacMullan replied that Marks has a great luxury going forward … one Atkinson may not have. “Well, I think Sean is determined to do it. You know for him it’s all about communications and trust and that’s what they built their team on. And he’s going to keep plowing away at it. You know Kenny doesn’t have that luxury. He doesn’t have time, right? He’s gotta win games. He’s gotta get these guys on the same page.”
4 hours ago via Net Income @ NetsDaily

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Jay Williams, speaking with Max Kellerman, said he’d spoken with Marks and that the Nets GM had confirmed one of the key incidents MacMullan mentioned in her story: that Irving had declined to take off his (Nets) cap during a photo shoot atop the Pearl TV Tower in Shanghai. “He did not want to take his hat off,” said Williams. “He did ask them to photoshop that. Bottom line for the ESPN commentator? “Look on the big scale of things, I think this is not a concern. All the players and the team seem to be on same page.”
4 hours ago via Net Income @ NetsDaily

Another scout interviewed for this story said that the league knew that Barrett would try to go to his left regularly after what they saw at Duke, but he was surprised to see that Barrett has still been so effective on offense given that tendency. “The way he uses his strength and takes advantage of an angle on drives and creates space around the basket has been impressive,” the scout said. “You don’t see that out of many rookies.”
4 hours ago via SportsNet New York

Ntilikina finally got some real action in Monday’s win over the Bulls. Though he missed all six of his shots, Ntilikina drew strong praise from Fizdale after the game for organizing the team and playing stifling defense. He was on the court during the game-closing 15-0 run. “He got great looks,” Fizdale of the Frenchman’s scoreless night. “He got some really great looks. He got his shot blocked at the rim but he had a good opportunity to finish there. And that’ll happen. The ball will fall. But I was just really happy with the way he controlled our tempo. He got us organized. He got guys shots. He really defended.
5 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

The San Antonio Spurs announced today that they have assigned rookies Luka Samanic and Keldon Johnson to the Austin Spurs. The Austin Spurs begin their training camp today and Samanic and Johnson are expected to spend considerable time with Austin as they learn the Spurs’ system and get some playing time, which will be beneficial to their development.
5 hours ago via ProjectSpurs.com

Bullock is rehabbing from spinal fusion surgery. The Post quoted medical experts stating rehab from such a surgery can take up to six months, which would put Bullock’s return date at January. “We told him (Smith) take as much time,” Fizdale said. “He and Reggie both. It’s just a really sad situation for both our guys. We’re just going to try to make sure we can do anything we can for them and their families and support them any way we can… This is the second time this has happened to his family, he’s lost a sister to this stuff. Hopefully he can come back and feel love from everybody.”
5 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

Kings not shopping Bogdan Bogdanovic?

Thus, opportunistic front-office types around the league have been eyeing Bogdanovic as a potential trade target. But, as one general manager told Heavy.com, the Kings are not yet entertaining offers for their sixth man. “That’s not something they’re looking at too seriously now as far as anyone can tell,” the GM said. “They’re probably going to have to, but that’s not something to rush into. There would be a good market for Bogdanovic if they figure they can’t go far right now, but (the Kings) are still looking at how to make all of this work this season.”
6 hours ago via Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com

Among teams expected to be interested are the Knicks, who are seeking to leverage their short-term deals and cap space to add talent, having missed out on players in free agency. The Knicks have all their first-round picks available to trade and have Dallas’ picks in 2021 and 2023. But the Knicks might be reluctant to forfeit a first-rounder, even one of the Mavericks’ picks, for a player who is already 27.
6 hours ago via Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com

There have been rumblings that Bogdanovic is not happy working as a sixth man behind Hield and Barnes, and he has played 25.0 minutes this season, lower than his first two seasons (27.9 minutes). But a league source indicated that Bogdanovic has not yet lodged any such complaint with the team and that concerns about his role would have little impact on the team’s decision whether to trade Bogdanovic.
6 hours ago via Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com

