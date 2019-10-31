You’ve been fortunate to still get calls from teams a…
You’ve been fortunate to still get calls from teams at this point in your career. Why do you think Carmelo Anthony hasn’t gotten the same chance? Vince Carter: Situations are different. I think it’s just timing at this point. I definitely think he deserves to be in the NBA. He’s one of the most prolific scorers this league has seen at many levels. Pure scorer. I think in time a team will grab him, a playoff team who needs a scorer with his ability. If he’s willing to come off the bench, I think he’ll help a team with his starters mentality.
It started with a scuffle that left Embiid’s lip bloodied and Towns laying prone on the court with Ben Simmons on top of him applying a choke hold. The Timberwolves were on their way to another decisive defeat in Philadelphia, but this time Towns wasn’t going to be punked. “Good for KAT,” one Timberwolf texted from the locker room. “I’m happy he stood his ground.”
“Last year, I wouldn’t say he wouldn’t do that or he would’ve took it, but he’s here to make a statement,” said Jeff Teague, who joined the fray by plowing into Embiid to get him off of Towns. “I think tonight it just showed a lot of heart. I’m riding with him.”
James Ham: “I mean, we should be ashamed with the way we played, especially on our home court. We have to find energy inside of the locker room and have to definitely step up and get together.” -Bogdan Bogdanovic
Marc J. Spears: “It’s unfortunate one of our guys going down. Our leader. Hopefully he doesn’t need surgery and he’s back sooner rather than later. We will see… It’s hard and make things get harder… Wish we could get one practice with our full team here,” @Draymond Green to @TheUndefeated
CBS NBA: “Aron Baynes came up after the game and wanted to know how Steph was doing. You could tell he felt really bad.” — Steve Kerr After Steph Curry’s injury, @ColinCBSSports gathered reactions from the Warriors and Suns at Chase Center cbssports.com/nba/news/steph…
Marc J. Spears: Warriors forward Draymond Green tells @TheUndefeated that his back is sore but he expects to play Friday against the Spurs.
The lyrics inked on his skin derive from the now self-written eulogy “Racks In The Middle” from Thomas’ close friend turned guardian angel. Hussle was gunned down in front of his South Central Los Angeles-based Marathon clothing store on March 31. Eric Holder, 29, is facing trial in his murder. Thomas also cherishes another Hussle-inspired tat saying “TMC,” short for “The Marathon Continues” on his right shoulder. It’s an adage that defined their friendship, the similar trajectory of their careers and their ability to find strength after immeasurable grief in both of their lives. Thomas losing his sister and Hussle losing a close childhood friend within months of each other in 2017. “That’s what it was. We had each other to lean on,” Thomas said. “We went through real-life situations that a lot of people can’t relate to.”
“I can’t even explain it. To this day it don’t seem real,” Thomas said, looking at the floor. “A person that positive and that genuine to everybody, anybody, it’s like that shouldn’t happen. They always say, ‘The good die young,’ and it’s really like that.”
“He sent a really long text to me just being inspiring to keep going, knowing that life is a marathon,” said Thomas. “He always been that type of friend. It’s always been real genuine love. A marathon is tough. Life is tough. That was probably the biggest thing that I would keep in my heart. Just keep running your race no matter what.”
Mark Medina: The Thunder would love to trade Chris Paul before the trade deadline so they can hoard even more young talent and draft picks. Other teams are reluctant to acquire Paul given his age, injury history and contract, so that might not happen. So for now, the Thunder has embraced leaning on Paul to keep the team competitive and mentor Shai-Gilgeous Alexander.
Logan Murdock: Source: Warriors have picked up Omari Spellman’s 2020-21 option. Team had until Oct. 31 to do so.
Joel Embiid: That tough guy act ain’t cutting it …. you know what you are.. you know what you’ve always been>>> A PUSSY (SAY IT LOUDER FOR PEOPLE IN THE BACK) Been kicking your ass and pretty please make the playoffs before you talk. It’s a known thing that I OWN YOU. @KarlTowns
“I was built for this city,” Embiid told reporters. “The love they have for me, I can’t thank them enough. I appreciate all the love. That reaction was probably the loudest I ever heard them. That’s what the city of Philadelphia is all about. “You gotta come in here, you gotta fight, you gotta play hard, you gotta be gritty, you gotta be a Broad Street Bully. We’re gonna keep on fighting and try to accomplish the goal we have set for us.” “I like to get in people’s minds,” Embiid added.
“I always got my teammates back.” Ben Simmons caught up with @SerenaWinters to talk about the scuffle and having JoJo’s back. 😤
You want to know Kyrie Irving’s reaction to an ESPN article on his mood swings, and how they’ve left the Nets “queasy?” The star guard doesn’t. Doesn’t give a damn what ESPN or The Post or anybody else writes or thinks or says. He’s going to do him. “Human beings have mood swings. You go home and you’re not happy with things or mad about something, that’s a mood swing. It’s OK to be human,” Irving said Wednesday night. “I don’t have to be perfect for anyone here, nor do I have to be perfect for the public so I’m not here to dispel any perception. I’m just here to be myself.”
It came two days after an ESPN article detailing his mood swings and the worries they are causing the Nets. Coach Kenny Atkinson vehemently denied the article Tuesday at practice and again before Wednesday night’s game. “No, that thing is two things. I’ll double-down, or triple-down on what I said. That’s where I am,” said Atkinson, who added he didn’t feel the need to address Irving about the story. “As far as that, I know all these elite players, not just Kyrie, they’re used to the scrutiny and that’s just part of the business. That’s just what it is. I didn’t feel the need to talk to him about it.”
“The biggest thing that I was wondering last year: Was I just a one-year hit and out? Was I peaking too soon?” Mitchell told The Athletic. “I came in as a surprise and I had a real high and I never came into a season with an X on my back. Not in high school, not in college. I had never been the guy before. That was one thing for me to learn. I had to understand: PG (Paul George) isn’t just guarding you in the fourth quarter. He’s guarding you the whole game. Klay (Thompson), Kawhi (Leonard), these guys are guarding you the whole game.
“It’s weird. People always tell me that they feel I’ve been in the league for more than two years. I’ve seen everything. But now, I have to understand where to get shots, where to be efficient. It’s not just shooting, but when to find guys, when to make the right pass, when to get off the ball. That really took me a while to figure out, and once I did, I got to prepare for it all summer and into the season.”
“I didn’t know we were going to have to score about 160 points to win, but whatever it takes it took,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said. “A lot of great individual performances. They played unbelievable. They didn’t miss anything. We just let down a little bit, and they made everything.”
The previous record for combined points in a game decided by a single point was 311 between the Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers in 1984. Houston set a franchise record for points Wednesday night, and Washington’s 158 was the second most in franchise history. The Wizards’ effective field goal percentage of .736 was the highest in a loss since the shot-clock era began in 1954-55, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.
The Blazer big man was closing out on Chris Paul with 1:22 remaining in the 2nd quarter. It looked as if Whiteside twisted his left knee, but the injury was one that looked worse than it actually was, as Whiteside returned to the game to start the second half and ended up playing 14-second-half minutes. After the Blazers 102-99 win over the Thunder, Whiteside described the play: “I hyperextended it. I was contesting Chris Paul’s shot. It’s just really sore right now. I did some movement and stuff, you know, I just wanted to come out and just give what I could to the team,” Whiteside said.
Based on talent alone, LaMelo Ball is a top-10 prospect in the 2020 NBA Draft, if not a top-five prospect. He’s a 6’7 point guard who is crafty with the ball, has great court vision and has shown potential as a defender. Unfortunately, NBA scouts don’t look at just talent. They also look at the potential for distractions with a player, and there is no shortage of potential for distractions with LaMelo’s father, LaVar Ball, around. It’s for that reason teams are having a hard time buying into LaMelo as a prospect, according to Mike Schmitz of ESPN: Maybe the most common question scouts ask in regard to Ball: What else comes along with drafting him? There’s no doubt he’ll fill the stands and sell jerseys. But teams wonder whether that will come with distractions similar to Lonzo’s time with the Lakers. Does the Facebook show go on throughout his career? How motivated is he to maximize his sky-high potential?
Nearly a month later, an analysis of Twitter data suggests that much of the online conversation that erupted in the wake of the scandal, far from being genuine criticism from concerned citizens, was pro-China propaganda originating from social-media bots and trolls on the mainland. To arrive at this conclusion, The Economist analysed more than 419,000 tweets about the controversy posted by 75,000 Twitter accounts that commented on it in the week after Mr Morey’s original tweet. Which countries the tweets came from cannot be asserted with certainty. Twitter is blocked in China. But the ban is widely circumvented with virtual private networks (VPNs), which allow users to surf the web through a foreign server.
Some of the accounts examined had been opened after Mr Morey’s tweet, whereas others predated it. Using a machine-learning algorithm developed by researchers at the Indiana University Network Science Institute, each Twitter account in our sample was categorised as a real user or a suspected bot or troll based on 1,200 characteristics. These include the account’s friends and followers, social network, activity patterns, language and the sentiments of their posts.
The results show that nearly a quarter of the accounts tweeting about the NBA in the days after the incident had a higher than 50% chance of being bots or trolls. Many of these “suspect” accounts were created soon after Mr Morey’s tweet. Indeed, in the following week, the number of new suspect accounts increased by 400% over the previous seven days. In that earlier week, about 47% of the newly-created accounts in our sample were suspected of malicious activity by the machine-learning algorithm. After the tweet, this proportion rose to 60%.
Ten years after publishing The Book of Basketball, Bill Simmons is returning to the text to offer an updated look on how the game is played. Simmons on Tuesday will launch a new podcast called Book of Basketball 2.0. The weekly series will use his 2009 New York Times best-selling book as source text for an exploration of the sport and its best-known players today.
Book of Basketball 2.0 has been in the works for about six months, and Simmons has already taped several episodes. Some episodes will feature interviews like the one that Simmons recently conducted with Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Others will involve Simmons’ reranking the Hall of Fame Pyramid that he published in the book. He also plans to watch old game tape with players (a Steve Nash installment has already been taped) and to release audio essays with his thoughts on the game.
Bullock’s sister Mia Henderson, who was a transgender woman, was stabbed to death in Baltimore in 2014. Henderson was the oldest of Bullock’s four siblings and was 3½ years older than him. At the time, Bullock played for the Los Angeles Clippers. “I never felt so BROKEN in my life,” Bullock said Wednesday on Instagram. “I failed as a brother to protect you from the harm of these streets. I FAILED TWICE, to be the TRUE BROTHERS KEEPER!”
Nick Friedell: Just saw Warriors GM Bob Myers walking back to locker room — he said Stephen Curry will have an MRI and a CT scan either later tonight or tomorrow. Timeline for a return won’t be known until after those tests are complete.
Steph Curry breaks hand
Marcus Thompson: Sources: Stephen Curry has a broken left hand
Adrian Wojnarowski: Celtics picked up third-year option on center Robert Williams, league source tells ESPN.
Thirteen-year NBA veteran and former Portland Trail Blazer Channing Frye has joined NBC Sports Northwest for the 2019-20 Trail Blazers season, with his debut coming Friday, Nov. 1.
Frye will co-host a new weekly podcast, Talkin’ Blazers, with NBC Sports Northwest’s Dan Sheldon, Northwest Emmy Award winner and co-host of the Rip City Morning’s radio show. With new episodes dropping each Friday throughout the NBA season, Talkin’ Blazers will discuss all things Trail Blazers as Frye and Sheldon also dive into conversations that extend beyond the court, discussing Portland lifestyle, culture and community.
Jason Anderson: A couple notes from Luke Walton’s pregame presser: * Team is not in good enough shape yet. * Buddy Hield is working hard on defense and could become a “very, very good two-way player.” * Coaches have considered lineup changes. * No word on Dedmon/Holmes decision.