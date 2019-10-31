Sarah K. Spencer: Pierce says the swelling in Trae Youn…
Sarah K. Spencer: Pierce says the swelling in Trae Young’s ankle has started to go down and he can do toe raises. Now it’s just a matter of being able to sprint, jump, be explosive, etc.
October 31, 2019 | 4:34 pm UTC Update
During an extensive interview on ESPN’s First Take, Kevin Durant gave a detailed explanation of why he decided to leave the Golden State Warriors. “I just felt like I needed a switch,” said Durant. “I felt like a lot of stuff in Golden State had reared its head. It was just going to be the end no matter what, especially for that group. Shaun Livingston was retiring. Andre Iguodala was getting older. Our contracts were going to stifle the team and put us in a hole to get other players. It was just time to kind of separate.”
Kevin Durant admitted the way Draymond Green confronted him early in the 18-19 season during and after a game at the Los Angeles Clippers impacted his free agency decision. Stephen A. Smith asked him about that situation during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take “I wish that wouldn’t have happened,” replied Durant. “I feel like that was a situation that could have definitely been avoided. It really came out of nowhere. For us, everybody was just looking for something to tear us down with and I think they used that. It just brought in the firestorm with free agency. Every day was about my free agency. Everyday was about my disposition as a player. What I looked like on the bench. What I looked like during the game. It opened up a lot of nonsense I think could have been avoided. “Me and Draymond talked about it.”
Smith then asked for a definitive answer from Durant on whether that confrontation influenced his decision to sign with the Brooklyn Nets. “A little bit, yeah, for sure,” said Durant. “Your teammate talk to you that way, you think about it a bit.”
Sarah K. Spencer: Pierce says the Hawks will call up PG Brandon Goodwin from the G League team. I’d expect that will come later in the afternoon. “That’s the beauty of having College Park here. You’re down there practicing at noon, stay at the arena, catch a nap and be ready to play tonight.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Sixers and Brand are communicating to the NBA that they believe KAT was the aggressor in the scuffle with Joel Embiid. Also, they’ve “doubled-down” on referee assessment that Simmons was peacemaker — and delivered that message to league office too.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sixers GM Elton Brand: “First and foremost, we obviously don’t condone the altercation that happened last night. As a former player, I have experienced situations like that in the past. I understand how our players reacted in the moment. I have their backs.”
Justin Kubatko: The Sacramento Kings have opened a season with five straight losses for the first time since the 1990-91 season. That squad tied the team record for most consecutive losses to start a season with seven.
Through the first week of the new season, only nine players have used more than 29 percent of their team’s offensive possessions while posting a true shooting percentage of 60 percent or better. That list includes multi-time All-Stars (Karl-Anthony Towns, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Derrick Rose), a pair tipped by many to make their first All-Star appearances this season (Siakam, Trae Young), and a low-wattage but high-efficiency forward on a Utah team with title aspirations (Bojan Bogdanovic). It also includes Ingram, the no. 2 pick in the 2016 NBA draft, who alternately tantalized and frustrated during his three seasons in Los Angeles, entered his first season with New Orleans as a massive boom-or-bust question mark, and immediately demonstrated his intent to seize his second chance to establish himself as a person of interest in the NBA.
The biggest change for Ingram thus far has been his willingness to fire away from 3-point range. As a Laker, Ingram never seemed totally at ease bombing from long distance, preferring to use his 7-foot-3 wingspan to take midrange jumpers over the top of smaller defenders. When he did let it fly from 3, he wasn’t a reliable marksman, knocking down just 32.9 percent of his long-range tries on 386 attempts across three seasons. That combination of aversion and inconsistency made him an awkward fit next to LeBron James for much of last season, and raised questions about both how effective he could be as a complementary offensive option and how high his ceiling could be as a featured player.
Josh Robbins: The Magic have decided to rest Mo Bamba in one game of each back-to-back. A tibial stress fracture forced Bamba to miss 30 games last season. Bamba won’t play when Orlando hosts MKE tomorrow but will play vs. DEN on Saturday.
Sarah K. Spencer: League source confirms these are the Hawks' city edition jerseys for this season.
Knicks player Reggie Bullock says he is “broken” in the wake of his sister’s murder — the second sibling he’s lost to violence in Baltimore. “I never felt so BROKEN in my life!” he wrote Wednesday night alongside a photo of 22-year-old Keiosha Moore, one of three people shot dead in Baltimore on Monday. He called Moore and transgender sister, Mia Henderson — who was killed in a still-unsolved 2014 stabbing — his “2 queens” who “go super HARD FOR ME!” “I failed as a brother to protect you from the harm of these streets. I FAILED TWICE,” he wrote, saying that “s–t won’t ever be the same.”
October 31, 2019 | 3:08 pm UTC Update
Stephen Curry out at least two months?
In light of this reality, the Warriors are shifting their focus this season. (via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski) “I don’t think there’s anybody in Golden State who expects Stephen Curry back at least within the next couple of months,” Woj said. “Bob Myers will be out on the road scouting because they’re going to have a very high draft pick in this coming draft.
“Luckily, it wasn’t anything more serious than that, especially seeing Klay out for the whole season and myself out for the whole year,” Durant said. “I’m sure he’ll be back playing again, but it was tough to see him just break his hand on TV. He’s been doing so much and the team is still transitioning and it’s a new group and a young group, so he’s trying to do so much.”
“This is a team that probably was headed toward the lottery anyway and now you look at the lineup they’re going to be putting out on that floor … This is a team that is going to be in the lottery, and probably deep in the lottery. Remember, they have a protected first-round pick going to Brooklyn in the sign-and-trade that brought them D’Angelo Russell, but that means they’ll keep that pick this year and they’ll have a chance to get back up really high in this draft and maybe get an impact player and then try to come back next year with Curry, Klay Thompson, certainly Draymond Green and that core. They’ll have the mid-level exception they can use in free agency.
“Their plan was always for the next couple years to try to build back up to be a team that could advance in the Western Conference playoffs. Right now they’re on the outside looking in.”
Clutch Points: Kevin Durant admits on First Take that Draymond Green was one of the reasons he left the #Warriors
It has been nearly a week since Suns center Deandre Ayton was handed a 25-game suspension by the league for, according to an NBA statement, violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for a diuretic.” Ayton has planned all along to fight the suspension and he’ll finally get the chance by the end of this week. According to a league source, Ayton’s camp and the players union expects to meet with the NBA to present its case for a reduction of the suspension by the end of the week.
SactownBabyGiraffe: If you’re the “leader” of the team, you don’t abandon your teammates to the media after a tough loss. You stand there, show your support, and take your lumps. I’ll bet his teammates are pissed too, but they still faced the music. De’Aaron Fox: Was the second to last person to leave the locker room. Talking to the media doesn’t help me nor my team.
October 31, 2019 | 1:56 pm UTC Update
Warriors exercise option on Jacob Evans
Shams Charania: The Golden State Warriors are picking up guard Jacob Evans’ third-year team option for next season, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Darren Wolfson: Zero surprise and something that Glen Taylor alluded to on the Scoop podcast last week: the #Twolves have officially picked up Josh Okogie’s third year option.
Justin Kubatko: The @Indiana Pacers Malcolm Brogdon is the fifth player since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 15 points and 10 assists in each of his first four games of a season. He joins: * Magic Johnson (1988-89) * Gary Payton (2000-01) * Steve Nash (2006-07) * Chris Paul (2008-09, 2013-14)
As the NBA’s investigation into the altercation between Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns begins, the Minnesota Timberwolves are rejecting the game officials’ designation of Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons as a “peacemaker” in the fracas, league sources tell ESPN. Referee Mark Ayotte told a pool reporter Wednesday night that Simmons was “deemed a peacemaker” for an act that included him holding Towns to the floor in what the Timberwolves contend was a “dangerous choke hold,” league sources told ESPN. Simmons told reporters after the game that he’s “always got my teammate’s back.”
The NBA’s executive president of basketball operations, Kiki VanDeWeghe, was in contact with both the Sixers and Timberwolves front offices on Wednesday night, sources said. The NBA plans to review tape and interview participants and witnesses beginning Thursday. Both Embiid and Towns are facing the possibility of a suspension. Embiid and Towns became tangled in the third period of the Sixers’ 117-95 victory and wrestled each other to the floor before coaches and teammates separated them. Towns initially tossed a punch that didn’t land on Embiid, who later poked Towns in the eye with his thumb.
October 31, 2019 | 1:13 pm UTC Update
Chris Hine: A source said the league is hopeful to have a resolution in its review of the Towns-Embiid fight today, no later than tomorrow.
Bobby Marks: Here is the financial consequences for a likely Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns suspension: Per game Embiid- $189,687 Towns- $188,172
He cut his turnover total to three (the Knicks had just 11). But Randle, who had 19 turnovers in the prior three games, pointed to himself as needing to rev up this offense that struggled to hit 80 points Wednesday. “I’m not honestly feeling great,’’ Randle said in a low voice. “I’m not playing well. I took a little step forward today. Just trying to trust my teammates. I’m not forcing it. But I have a long way to go before I really feel like myself and do what I know I’m capable of.”
The InStreetClothes.com/SMART database has seven recent examples of second metacarpal fractures, including Westbrook, Danny Green, and Nikola Vucevic. Of these seven players, four required surgery. The average missed time for these injuries is 16 games. The recovery time for non-surgical cases is cut in half as these individuals missed an average of just eight games. Curry is slated to undergo a CT scan at some point Thursday to determine the extent of the break. The team will then determine whether or not he will require a trip to the operating room. For now, Warriors fans can brace themselves for at least a two week absence with more prolonged timeline if surgery is required.
So, while many of his employees were clearly and logically shellshocked in the Curry news aftermath, Lacob agreed to answer a few questions from me and The Athletic’s Ethan Strauss to make sure people understood that he was not signing up for a long dose of franchise-wide melancholy. “I’m just telling you that the bottom line is I’m not negative and I’m not going to get negative,” Lacob said outside of the Warriors locker room late Wednesday. “I’m an optimist and we’re building something. You’re always looking short term and you’re looking intermediate term and you’re looking long term.
“And I think we’ve got a lot of good young players in place. Potentially, there’s a silver lining in all of this, who knows? And I’m very optimistic about our future. Very optimistic about our future. I think we’re going to be there at some point. Can’t say when. We’ve obviously got a lot of injuries now, but we’re going to be there.”
I asked Lacob: Is it troubling to contemplate your fans paying all that money to come to Chase to watch a struggling team? “I think our fans are smarter than that,” Lacob said. “I think they knew when we started the year without Klay and a lot of younger players that we were going to have to take the year to get better. And it’s obviously gotten a little tougher now with the injuries — we’ve had a lot of injuries — and I think our fans will understand that and we’ll stick with us.
October 31, 2019 | 8:54 am UTC Update
It started with a scuffle that left Embiid’s lip bloodied and Towns laying prone on the court with Ben Simmons on top of him applying a choke hold. The Timberwolves were on their way to another decisive defeat in Philadelphia, but this time Towns wasn’t going to be punked. “Good for KAT,” one Timberwolf texted from the locker room. “I’m happy he stood his ground.”
“Last year, I wouldn’t say he wouldn’t do that or he would’ve took it, but he’s here to make a statement,” said Jeff Teague, who joined the fray by plowing into Embiid to get him off of Towns. “I think tonight it just showed a lot of heart. I’m riding with him.”
James Ham: “I mean, we should be ashamed with the way we played, especially on our home court. We have to find energy inside of the locker room and have to definitely step up and get together.” -Bogdan Bogdanovic
Marc J. Spears: “It’s unfortunate one of our guys going down. Our leader. Hopefully he doesn’t need surgery and he’s back sooner rather than later. We will see… It’s hard and make things get harder… Wish we could get one practice with our full team here,” @Draymond Green to @TheUndefeated
CBS NBA: “Aron Baynes came up after the game and wanted to know how Steph was doing. You could tell he felt really bad.” — Steve Kerr After Steph Curry’s injury, @ColinCBSSports gathered reactions from the Warriors and Suns at Chase Center cbssports.com/nba/news/steph…
Marc J. Spears: Warriors forward Draymond Green tells @TheUndefeated that his back is sore but he expects to play Friday against the Spurs.
The lyrics inked on his skin derive from the now self-written eulogy “Racks In The Middle” from Thomas’ close friend turned guardian angel. Hussle was gunned down in front of his South Central Los Angeles-based Marathon clothing store on March 31. Eric Holder, 29, is facing trial in his murder. Thomas also cherishes another Hussle-inspired tat saying “TMC,” short for “The Marathon Continues” on his right shoulder. It’s an adage that defined their friendship, the similar trajectory of their careers and their ability to find strength after immeasurable grief in both of their lives. Thomas losing his sister and Hussle losing a close childhood friend within months of each other in 2017. “That’s what it was. We had each other to lean on,” Thomas said. “We went through real-life situations that a lot of people can’t relate to.”
“I can’t even explain it. To this day it don’t seem real,” Thomas said, looking at the floor. “A person that positive and that genuine to everybody, anybody, it’s like that shouldn’t happen. They always say, ‘The good die young,’ and it’s really like that.”
“He sent a really long text to me just being inspiring to keep going, knowing that life is a marathon,” said Thomas. “He always been that type of friend. It’s always been real genuine love. A marathon is tough. Life is tough. That was probably the biggest thing that I would keep in my heart. Just keep running your race no matter what.”
October 31, 2019 | 6:56 am UTC Update
Mark Medina: The Thunder would love to trade Chris Paul before the trade deadline so they can hoard even more young talent and draft picks. Other teams are reluctant to acquire Paul given his age, injury history and contract, so that might not happen. So for now, the Thunder has embraced leaning on Paul to keep the team competitive and mentor Shai-Gilgeous Alexander.
You’ve been fortunate to still get calls from teams at this point in your career. Why do you think Carmelo Anthony hasn’t gotten the same chance? Vince Carter: Situations are different. I think it’s just timing at this point. I definitely think he deserves to be in the NBA. He’s one of the most prolific scorers this league has seen at many levels. Pure scorer. I think in time a team will grab him, a playoff team who needs a scorer with his ability. If he’s willing to come off the bench, I think he’ll help a team with his starters mentality.
Logan Murdock: Source: Warriors have picked up Omari Spellman’s 2020-21 option. Team had until Oct. 31 to do so.
Joel Embiid: That tough guy act ain’t cutting it …. you know what you are.. you know what you’ve always been>>> A PUSSY (SAY IT LOUDER FOR PEOPLE IN THE BACK) Been kicking your ass and pretty please make the playoffs before you talk. It’s a known thing that I OWN YOU. @KarlTowns