October 31, 2019 | 10:11 pm UTC Update
Embiid, Towns suspended for two games
Shams Charania: NBA suspensions from 76ers/Timberwolves scuffle, per sources: Joel Embiid, 2 games; Karl-Anthony Towns, 2 games. No fine for Ben Simmons.
Shams Charania: All parties viewed Simmons as a peacemaker in scuffle. Simmons was seen on top of Towns, calming him down with with his arms.
James Ham: According to a league source, the Kings love Giles and will continue to support his development. This decision does not mean that he can’t be a part of the future. He is close to a return to the court.
Bobby Marks: For the first time, a draft class (2018) will go 30-for-30 on the third year team option being exercised. Shows you how much value teams are placing on controllable rookie contracts.
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Matthew Dellavedova will not play in tomorrow’s game against Indiana. He is attending to a personal matter.
October 31, 2019 | 9:55 pm UTC Update
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra said he does not expect Justise Winslow to play tonight. Kendrick Nunn will slide over to point guard in Winslow’s absence. Spoelstra’s called Winslow’s lower back stiffness a day-to-day injury.
Gina Mizell: Deandre Ayton was doing some extra work with Cheick Diallo, as well as assistant/player development coaches, today after practice. Due to game/travel scheduling, this was the #Suns’ first true practice since Ayton’s suspension.
Mike Finger: Something I was told today about how the Spurs choose which half of a b2b to sit Murray: It’s based more on the calendar than the opponent. Example: They had two days off before this b2b, and one day off after. Playing him the first night maximizes rest on both ends.
Rod Beard: Derrick Rose (right hamstring strain) is probable and Markieff Morris (right ankle sprain) is questionable for Friday at #Bulls. Blake Griffin, Reggie Jackson and Sekou Doumbouya remain OUT. #DFS
October 31, 2019 | 8:30 pm UTC Update
Mike Trudell: Kyle Kuzma echoed what his coach said, that he’s planning on making his debut tomorrow. Said he thinks he showed gains with Team 🇺🇸 in defending, playmaking and hitting shots that fits right into what the Lakers can use. Also: he can handle the ball, or pop in screen/roll.
Andy Larsen: Tony Bradley, Dante Exum, and Miye Oni were assigned to the Stars today. Bradley, not Exum or Oni, was recalled back to the Jazz after their practice. The Jazz did not practice today.
KC Johnson: DRose on MVP to reserve role: “I don’t have a pompous attitude. I come in and listen. I understand where I’m at, the circumstances I have in front of me. I feel like I could be put in any situation with any group or any team and I’ll find my way in. My talent trumps everything.”
KC Johnson: DRose:”I was going through a lot when I was going through injuries. I was dealing with things off the court. I had to weave through (circumstances) to find the place that I’m in now, which is what you see (with) the happiness. I got my family now with three kids. Im appreciative”
KC Johnson: Does leaguewide emphasis on load management vindicate Rose for 12-13 decision? “I mean, it’s not for me to say that. It’s funny though. At the time, I knew what was right for my body. My body is different than any other player in the league. And I feel like I needed a year.”
A ceremony will be held at halftime. The game will tip-off at 2 p.m. PT. In a press release, George reacted to the news: “I am humbled by the honor of having my jersey retired by Fresno State,” George said. “I loved my time there and am so appreciative of the staff and the fans and everyone in the Bulldog family that has been part of my basketball journey.”
October 31, 2019 | 7:52 pm UTC Update
Marcus Thompson: Warriors announce they have picked up the third-year options on Jacob Evans AND Omari Spellman. Both are now under contract for next season
Tom Orsborn: DeMar DeRozan on DeMarre Carroll’s attitude after not getting any playing time through the first 3 games: “DeMarre is the ultimate vet. Always positivity, always working hard. Whenever his name is called, I have no doubt he will be ready.” #Spurs
Growing up in Angola, Bruno Fernando knew from a young age he wanted to be a basketball player. … But he’d be lying if he told you he expected all this. “I dreamed of one day taking a picture in front of an NBA arena, not playing in one,” Fernando said.
Yet now, as a rookie with the Hawks, playing in an NBA arena several times a week has become his reality. He’s making history as the first Angolan to play in the NBA, and the significance of that isn’t lost on him. It’s just something that I embrace,” Fernando said. “Obviously, nobody’s ever been in this position. For me to be the first one to open the door for everybody else, to just keep dreaming keep thinking and knowing that it’s possible, it’s an honor for me to be in this position. And I’m representing the Atlanta Hawks, I’m representing my family, I’m representing Angola and everybody else.”
With four turnovers, his preseason debut against the Pelicans wasn’t beautiful — more than anything technical, Fernando simply looked nervous. At one point in the game, coach Lloyd Pierce called Fernando over and told him to say “Hi.” “And I said hi,” Fernando said. “And he said, ‘That’s the first word you’ve said during the game.’ I thought of it, and he was right. I was really so focused on trying to be locked in that I got away from myself.” After the game, Pierce and Fernando laughed about it.
Steve Popper: Fizdale said that the Knicks will be without Dennis Smith Jr. and Elfrid Payton again tomorrow – same starting lineup as last night.
October 31, 2019 | 7:29 pm UTC Update
Myles Turner out at least two weeks
Scott Agness: Pacers center Myles Turner has been diagnosed with a grade 1 right ankle sprain and is expected to be out for at least two weeks, league source told @TheAthleticIND.
Golden State is expecting no further update Thursday, but it hopes to know Friday whether Curry will require surgery and how much time he might miss. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr won’t have media availability until more is known about Curry’s injury. The typical recovery for a broken hand is five to eight weeks, but it can take longer if the person requires surgery. Per a source, the Warriors are bracing for Curry to miss at least a month.
Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas announced the team has exercised the third-year option on guard Josh Okogie. Okogie, 23, is averaging 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals through four games of his second season.
Marc Stein: Will be interesting to see how much the league office factors the post-altercation chatter into the looming Towns/Embiid suspensions. As opposed to a mere social media beef that the league would typically ignore, this one could well be interpreted as a continuation of the scuffle
Malika Andrews: Spencer Dinwiddie said that right now, it’s easy to be patient as the Nets work to gel on the court. He reminded folks that the Nets had a 8-18 stretch last season. “True patience was two years ago when we were getting our head beat in every night,” Dinwiddie said.
Mike Trudell: LeBron on Kyle Kuzma, who he said practiced today: “He looks like Kuz, but it’s going to take him a little bit of time to get into game shape … (there’s no substitute for playing actual NBA games) … it’s great to have him back on the floor, we definitely missed him.”
October 31, 2019 | 6:40 pm UTC Update
You didn’t come to terms with New Orleans before this season on a contract extension, making you a restricted free agent next offseason. How are you taking that situation? Brandon Ingram: I grew up playing basketball. I never thought about how much money I was going to get in the league. I always just said, ‘I just want to play basketball.’ I think everything is going to handle itself out. Me and Griff [David Griffin, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations] have had conversations and I just came off a major injury that could have taken me out for the rest of my life, which was a blood clot. It’s a decision for him. ‘Are we going to do this at the right number? Are we going to just throw some extra money and say be here? Or are we going to do it the right way, and say let the thing linger around or take over a year or whatever time it seems to get fully healthy?’
Did you need that trade from the Lakers to the Pelicans? Brandon Ingram: I don’t know. I feel like God’s plan is God’s plan. I would be wrong to say I didn’t need it, because it happened for a reason. I wasn’t mad about it at all. … I just looked at it as another opportunity.
What did you learn from playing with LeBron James? Brandon Ingram: Just learning what it takes to be great. Just taking advantage of different situations on how can I be effective off the basketball. Off the ball. On the ball. Playing different positions.
Jeff Teague watches a lot of wrestling. He never misses an event from the WWE. He’s also an 11-year NBA veteran. It’s safe to say Teague has seen his share of fights. So how would rate the one between Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid on Wednesday? “That was weak,” Teague said. “That was a baby one.”
“As you can see tonight, he’s got a lot of fight in him,” Teague said. “Last year, I wouldn’t say he wouldn’t do that or he would’ve took it, but he’s here to make a statement. I think tonight it just showed a lot of heart. “I’m riding with him.” While Towns tried to downplay the fight after the game, his teammates took more from the incident than he might have said. “It was just our attitude, man,” Josh Okogie said. “We’re not going to be run over. We didn’t want the outcome we have. But we’re going to be tough.”
In what will be his first competitive game since suffering a stress reaction in the summer, Kuzma is not expected to exceed the “15-to-20” minutes range, according to The Athletic/Stadium’s Shams Charania. Kuzma played in his first real practice on Wednesday with the South Bay Lakers, the team’s G League affiliate, before being recalled to the Lakers immediately after.
Connor Letourneau: Per Warriors, Stephen Curry had the CT scan, but now he’s going to have specialists look at the results. Golden State is expecting no further update today. The hope is it will know tomorrow whether Curry will require surgery and how long he might be out.
October 31, 2019 | 4:34 pm UTC Update
During an extensive interview on ESPN’s First Take, Kevin Durant gave a detailed explanation of why he decided to leave the Golden State Warriors. “I just felt like I needed a switch,” said Durant. “I felt like a lot of stuff in Golden State had reared its head. It was just going to be the end no matter what, especially for that group. Shaun Livingston was retiring. Andre Iguodala was getting older. Our contracts were going to stifle the team and put us in a hole to get other players. It was just time to kind of separate.”
Kevin Durant admitted the way Draymond Green confronted him early in the 18-19 season during and after a game at the Los Angeles Clippers impacted his free agency decision. Stephen A. Smith asked him about that situation during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take “I wish that wouldn’t have happened,” replied Durant. “I feel like that was a situation that could have definitely been avoided. It really came out of nowhere. For us, everybody was just looking for something to tear us down with and I think they used that. It just brought in the firestorm with free agency. Every day was about my free agency. Everyday was about my disposition as a player. What I looked like on the bench. What I looked like during the game. It opened up a lot of nonsense I think could have been avoided. “Me and Draymond talked about it.”
Smith then asked for a definitive answer from Durant on whether that confrontation influenced his decision to sign with the Brooklyn Nets. “A little bit, yeah, for sure,” said Durant. “Your teammate talk to you that way, you think about it a bit.”
Sarah K. Spencer: Pierce says the Hawks will call up PG Brandon Goodwin from the G League team. I’d expect that will come later in the afternoon. “That’s the beauty of having College Park here. You’re down there practicing at noon, stay at the arena, catch a nap and be ready to play tonight.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Sixers and Brand are communicating to the NBA that they believe KAT was the aggressor in the scuffle with Joel Embiid. Also, they’ve “doubled-down” on referee assessment that Simmons was peacemaker — and delivered that message to league office too.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sixers GM Elton Brand: “First and foremost, we obviously don’t condone the altercation that happened last night. As a former player, I have experienced situations like that in the past. I understand how our players reacted in the moment. I have their backs.”
Justin Kubatko: The Sacramento Kings have opened a season with five straight losses for the first time since the 1990-91 season. That squad tied the team record for most consecutive losses to start a season with seven.
Through the first week of the new season, only nine players have used more than 29 percent of their team’s offensive possessions while posting a true shooting percentage of 60 percent or better. That list includes multi-time All-Stars (Karl-Anthony Towns, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Derrick Rose), a pair tipped by many to make their first All-Star appearances this season (Siakam, Trae Young), and a low-wattage but high-efficiency forward on a Utah team with title aspirations (Bojan Bogdanovic). It also includes Ingram, the no. 2 pick in the 2016 NBA draft, who alternately tantalized and frustrated during his three seasons in Los Angeles, entered his first season with New Orleans as a massive boom-or-bust question mark, and immediately demonstrated his intent to seize his second chance to establish himself as a person of interest in the NBA.