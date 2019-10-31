USA Today Sports

Yet now, as a rookie with the Hawks, playing in an NBA arena several times a week has become his reality. He’s making history as the first Angolan to play in the NBA, and the significance of that isn’t lost on him. It’s just something that I embrace,” Fernando said. “Obviously, nobody’s ever been in this position. For me to be the first one to open the door for everybody else, to just keep dreaming keep thinking and knowing that it’s possible, it’s an honor for me to be in this position. And I’m representing the Atlanta Hawks, I’m representing my family, I’m representing Angola and everybody else.”
With four turnovers, his preseason debut against the Pelicans wasn’t beautiful — more than anything technical, Fernando simply looked nervous. At one point in the game, coach Lloyd Pierce called Fernando over and told him to say “Hi.” “And I said hi,” Fernando said. “And he said, ‘That’s the first word you’ve said during the game.’ I thought of it, and he was right. I was really so focused on trying to be locked in that I got away from myself.” After the game, Pierce and Fernando laughed about it.
Golden State is expecting no further update Thursday, but it hopes to know Friday whether Curry will require surgery and how much time he might miss. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr won’t have media availability until more is known about Curry’s injury. The typical recovery for a broken hand is five to eight weeks, but it can take longer if the person requires surgery. Per a source, the Warriors are bracing for Curry to miss at least a month.
Marc Stein: Will be interesting to see how much the league office factors the post-altercation chatter into the looming Towns/Embiid suspensions. As opposed to a mere social media beef that the league would typically ignore, this one could well be interpreted as a continuation of the scuffle
You didn’t come to terms with New Orleans before this season on a contract extension, making you a restricted free agent next offseason. How are you taking that situation? Brandon Ingram: I grew up playing basketball. I never thought about how much money I was going to get in the league. I always just said, ‘I just want to play basketball.’ I think everything is going to handle itself out. Me and Griff [David Griffin, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations] have had conversations and I just came off a major injury that could have taken me out for the rest of my life, which was a blood clot. It’s a decision for him. ‘Are we going to do this at the right number? Are we going to just throw some extra money and say be here? Or are we going to do it the right way, and say let the thing linger around or take over a year or whatever time it seems to get fully healthy?’
“As you can see tonight, he’s got a lot of fight in him,” Teague said. “Last year, I wouldn’t say he wouldn’t do that or he would’ve took it, but he’s here to make a statement. I think tonight it just showed a lot of heart. “I’m riding with him.” While Towns tried to downplay the fight after the game, his teammates took more from the incident than he might have said. “It was just our attitude, man,” Josh Okogie said. “We’re not going to be run over. We didn’t want the outcome we have. But we’re going to be tough.”
In what will be his first competitive game since suffering a stress reaction in the summer, Kuzma is not expected to exceed the “15-to-20” minutes range, according to The Athletic/Stadium’s Shams Charania. Kuzma played in his first real practice on Wednesday with the South Bay Lakers, the team’s G League affiliate, before being recalled to the Lakers immediately after.
During an extensive interview on ESPN’s First Take, Kevin Durant gave a detailed explanation of why he decided to leave the Golden State Warriors. “I just felt like I needed a switch,” said Durant. “I felt like a lot of stuff in Golden State had reared its head. It was just going to be the end no matter what, especially for that group. Shaun Livingston was retiring. Andre Iguodala was getting older. Our contracts were going to stifle the team and put us in a hole to get other players. It was just time to kind of separate.”
Kevin Durant admitted the way Draymond Green confronted him early in the 18-19 season during and after a game at the Los Angeles Clippers impacted his free agency decision. Stephen A. Smith asked him about that situation during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take “I wish that wouldn’t have happened,” replied Durant. “I feel like that was a situation that could have definitely been avoided. It really came out of nowhere. For us, everybody was just looking for something to tear us down with and I think they used that. It just brought in the firestorm with free agency. Every day was about my free agency. Everyday was about my disposition as a player. What I looked like on the bench. What I looked like during the game. It opened up a lot of nonsense I think could have been avoided. “Me and Draymond talked about it.”
Through the first week of the new season, only nine players have used more than 29 percent of their team’s offensive possessions while posting a true shooting percentage of 60 percent or better. That list includes multi-time All-Stars (Karl-Anthony Towns, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Derrick Rose), a pair tipped by many to make their first All-Star appearances this season (Siakam, Trae Young), and a low-wattage but high-efficiency forward on a Utah team with title aspirations (Bojan Bogdanovic). It also includes Ingram, the no. 2 pick in the 2016 NBA draft, who alternately tantalized and frustrated during his three seasons in Los Angeles, entered his first season with New Orleans as a massive boom-or-bust question mark, and immediately demonstrated his intent to seize his second chance to establish himself as a person of interest in the NBA.
