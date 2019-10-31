Kevin Chouinard: Lloyd Pierce said that Evan Turner’s…
Kevin Chouinard: Lloyd Pierce said that Evan Turner’s injury had not necessarily worsened but because it was Achilles pain, the team would be ultra careful because of the location of the pain.
November 1, 2019 | 1:40 am UTC Update
Ryan Ward: #Lakers list Kyle Kuzma (Stress Reaction, Left Ankle) as PROBABLE for tomorrow’s game vs. #Mavs. Rajon Rondo (Mild Right Calf Strain) as OUT Talen Horton-Tucker (Assignment), Kostas Antetokounmpo and Zach Norvell Jr. (Two-Way Contracts) are with the South Bay Lakers
Tom Orsborn: At the end of answering an L.A. reporter’s question about Forbes’ development, Pop noted, “This is his last year under contract, so either we are going to have to pay him or lose him.” And you would prefer to pay him, the reporter said. Pop’s reply: “We would love to do that.”
Ben Golliver: Spurs’ Gregg Popovich on his dream dress code for NBA coaches: “I just wish we were in sweatsuits. I’m a big proponent of gym shoes and nice looking sweat suits so you don’t have to worry about ties and coats and all that stuff.”
Mark Medina: Doc Rivers on handling load management: “I don’t want any part of it. I don’t want any part of it.” Doc said he simply listens to what the Clippers’ medical staff advises
Jim Eichenhofer: Denver’s Michael Malone on #Pelicans: “The reality is that this team could easily be 3-1… the Toronto, Dallas and Houston games they could have easily won. They are talented, their pace of play, their shooting, their passing. They will be a hell of challenge for us tonight.”
Michael Singer: Michael Malone, when asked if he feels Juancho and MPJ are ready to step in: “Both those guys are waiting patiently. Give them a lot of credit. I know it’s not easy. Everybody wants to play. Especially Juancho, a guy who helped us a starter last year in big stretches.”
October 31, 2019 | 11:47 pm UTC Update
Tim Reynolds: Jimmy Butler to @KristenLedlow on Embiid-Towns: “I knew somehow someway I was going to get (dragged) into the clash of the titans. …As soon as I saw it, I was like ‘Here we go. My name’s getting thrown into it.’ And Jo is my guy. I knew he would be the one to throw me into it.”
Deandre Ayton was there for the Phoenix Suns’ head-turning win Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors. In fact, he’s been with the Suns since beginning a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug policy by testing positive for a diuretic. “You watch him after our games on the plane, he’s the first person there to greet everybody,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “Says a lot about him growing up.”
“He’s going to be out for a while, but he’s our guy,” said Williams of Ayton, who had 18 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the Suns’ 29-point opening night win over the Sacramento Kings at Talking Stick Resort Arena. “You talk about family and sports a lot and I’m not big on that because I think we use the term loosely, but now is a chance for us to really show that we are a family.”
“He’s doing well,” Williams said. “He’ll be hungry once he gets back I’m sure. When you have the game taken away from you, you just have a desire to get back on the floor not only to play, but be there for your teammates.” Ayton has to leave the arena two hours before a game, home or away, while he’s suspended, but he’s remained supportive of his teammates.
Nick Kosmider: Derrick Favors will not play for the Pelicans tonight. Jrue Holiday is expected to go.
Andy Larsen: Exum still out for Sacramento game, as is Marvin Bagley… Harry Giles listed as Questionable.
Chris Grenham: For those wondering, Jabari Bird’s trial was set to begin on Oct. 29. It has now been delayed until January, per the Suffolk County DA’s office.
October 31, 2019 | 11:11 pm UTC Update
Bobby Marks: The two-game suspension for Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns will cost each player a total of $379,374 (Embiid) and $376,345 (Towns). Each team will receive a 50% credit toward the luxury tax.
Jeff Siegel: Minnesota falls about $200k further away from the tax as a result of Towns’ suspension and now have $7,334,826 separating them from the tax. If their season continues to go well and they want to make a real playoff push, they have some extra wiggle room. earlybirdrights.com/salary-cap/min
Christopher Hine: Statement from Gersson Rosas: “While we are disappointed with the league’s decision, we understand the magnitude of this unfortunate incident. The NBA is highly competitive and last night was a reflection of that. We support Karl and will move forward together as a group.”
Sean Cunningham: Kings coach Luke Walton said Harry Giles looked better in practice today, said he hopes to get him back soon but remained non-committal about when that might be. Have to wonder how things change in terms of playing time with the decision not to pick up the option
Thunder center Steven Adams did individual skill work in practice Thursday, a day after being held out against the Trail Blazers with a left knee contusion. “He did do some work, but we didn’t do anything in terms of contact or anything like that,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “I think he’s getting better, think he feels better.”
October 31, 2019 | 10:11 pm UTC Update
Embiid, Towns suspended for two games
Shams Charania: NBA suspensions from 76ers/Timberwolves scuffle, per sources: Joel Embiid, 2 games; Karl-Anthony Towns, 2 games. No fine for Ben Simmons.
Shams Charania: All parties viewed Simmons as a peacemaker in scuffle. Simmons was seen on top of Towns, calming him down with with his arms.
James Ham: According to a league source, the Kings love Giles and will continue to support his development. This decision does not mean that he can’t be a part of the future. He is close to a return to the court.
Bobby Marks: For the first time, a draft class (2018) will go 30-for-30 on the third year team option being exercised. Shows you how much value teams are placing on controllable rookie contracts.
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Matthew Dellavedova will not play in tomorrow’s game against Indiana. He is attending to a personal matter.
October 31, 2019 | 9:55 pm UTC Update
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra said he does not expect Justise Winslow to play tonight. Kendrick Nunn will slide over to point guard in Winslow’s absence. Spoelstra’s called Winslow’s lower back stiffness a day-to-day injury.
Gina Mizell: Deandre Ayton was doing some extra work with Cheick Diallo, as well as assistant/player development coaches, today after practice. Due to game/travel scheduling, this was the #Suns’ first true practice since Ayton’s suspension.
Mike Finger: Something I was told today about how the Spurs choose which half of a b2b to sit Murray: It’s based more on the calendar than the opponent. Example: They had two days off before this b2b, and one day off after. Playing him the first night maximizes rest on both ends.
Rod Beard: Derrick Rose (right hamstring strain) is probable and Markieff Morris (right ankle sprain) is questionable for Friday at #Bulls. Blake Griffin, Reggie Jackson and Sekou Doumbouya remain OUT. #DFS
October 31, 2019 | 8:30 pm UTC Update
Mike Trudell: Kyle Kuzma echoed what his coach said, that he’s planning on making his debut tomorrow. Said he thinks he showed gains with Team 🇺🇸 in defending, playmaking and hitting shots that fits right into what the Lakers can use. Also: he can handle the ball, or pop in screen/roll.
Andy Larsen: Tony Bradley, Dante Exum, and Miye Oni were assigned to the Stars today. Bradley, not Exum or Oni, was recalled back to the Jazz after their practice. The Jazz did not practice today.
KC Johnson: DRose on MVP to reserve role: “I don’t have a pompous attitude. I come in and listen. I understand where I’m at, the circumstances I have in front of me. I feel like I could be put in any situation with any group or any team and I’ll find my way in. My talent trumps everything.”
KC Johnson: DRose:”I was going through a lot when I was going through injuries. I was dealing with things off the court. I had to weave through (circumstances) to find the place that I’m in now, which is what you see (with) the happiness. I got my family now with three kids. Im appreciative”
KC Johnson: Does leaguewide emphasis on load management vindicate Rose for 12-13 decision? “I mean, it’s not for me to say that. It’s funny though. At the time, I knew what was right for my body. My body is different than any other player in the league. And I feel like I needed a year.”
A ceremony will be held at halftime. The game will tip-off at 2 p.m. PT. In a press release, George reacted to the news: “I am humbled by the honor of having my jersey retired by Fresno State,” George said. “I loved my time there and am so appreciative of the staff and the fans and everyone in the Bulldog family that has been part of my basketball journey.”
October 31, 2019 | 7:52 pm UTC Update
Marcus Thompson: Warriors announce they have picked up the third-year options on Jacob Evans AND Omari Spellman. Both are now under contract for next season
Tom Orsborn: DeMar DeRozan on DeMarre Carroll’s attitude after not getting any playing time through the first 3 games: “DeMarre is the ultimate vet. Always positivity, always working hard. Whenever his name is called, I have no doubt he will be ready.” #Spurs
Growing up in Angola, Bruno Fernando knew from a young age he wanted to be a basketball player. … But he’d be lying if he told you he expected all this. “I dreamed of one day taking a picture in front of an NBA arena, not playing in one,” Fernando said.
Yet now, as a rookie with the Hawks, playing in an NBA arena several times a week has become his reality. He’s making history as the first Angolan to play in the NBA, and the significance of that isn’t lost on him. It’s just something that I embrace,” Fernando said. “Obviously, nobody’s ever been in this position. For me to be the first one to open the door for everybody else, to just keep dreaming keep thinking and knowing that it’s possible, it’s an honor for me to be in this position. And I’m representing the Atlanta Hawks, I’m representing my family, I’m representing Angola and everybody else.”
With four turnovers, his preseason debut against the Pelicans wasn’t beautiful — more than anything technical, Fernando simply looked nervous. At one point in the game, coach Lloyd Pierce called Fernando over and told him to say “Hi.” “And I said hi,” Fernando said. “And he said, ‘That’s the first word you’ve said during the game.’ I thought of it, and he was right. I was really so focused on trying to be locked in that I got away from myself.” After the game, Pierce and Fernando laughed about it.
Steve Popper: Fizdale said that the Knicks will be without Dennis Smith Jr. and Elfrid Payton again tomorrow – same starting lineup as last night.
October 31, 2019 | 7:29 pm UTC Update
Myles Turner out at least two weeks
Scott Agness: Pacers center Myles Turner has been diagnosed with a grade 1 right ankle sprain and is expected to be out for at least two weeks, league source told @TheAthleticIND.
Golden State is expecting no further update Thursday, but it hopes to know Friday whether Curry will require surgery and how much time he might miss. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr won’t have media availability until more is known about Curry’s injury. The typical recovery for a broken hand is five to eight weeks, but it can take longer if the person requires surgery. Per a source, the Warriors are bracing for Curry to miss at least a month.