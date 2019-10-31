USA Today Sports

November 1, 2019 | 1:40 am UTC Update
Ryan Ward: #Lakers list Kyle Kuzma (Stress Reaction, Left Ankle) as PROBABLE for tomorrow’s game vs. #Mavs. Rajon Rondo (Mild Right Calf Strain) as OUT Talen Horton-Tucker (Assignment), Kostas Antetokounmpo and Zach Norvell Jr. (Two-Way Contracts) are with the South Bay Lakers
October 31, 2019 | 11:47 pm UTC Update
Tim Reynolds: Jimmy Butler to @KristenLedlow on Embiid-Towns: “I knew somehow someway I was going to get (dragged) into the clash of the titans. …As soon as I saw it, I was like ‘Here we go. My name’s getting thrown into it.’ And Jo is my guy. I knew he would be the one to throw me into it.”
Deandre Ayton was there for the Phoenix Suns’ head-turning win Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors. In fact, he’s been with the Suns since beginning a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug policy by testing positive for a diuretic. “You watch him after our games on the plane, he’s the first person there to greet everybody,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “Says a lot about him growing up.”
“He’s going to be out for a while, but he’s our guy,” said Williams of Ayton, who had 18 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the Suns’ 29-point opening night win over the Sacramento Kings at Talking Stick Resort Arena. “You talk about family and sports a lot and I’m not big on that because I think we use the term loosely, but now is a chance for us to really show that we are a family.”
“He’s doing well,” Williams said. “He’ll be hungry once he gets back I’m sure. When you have the game taken away from you, you just have a desire to get back on the floor not only to play, but be there for your teammates.” Ayton has to leave the arena two hours before a game, home or away, while he’s suspended, but he’s remained supportive of his teammates.
Yet now, as a rookie with the Hawks, playing in an NBA arena several times a week has become his reality. He’s making history as the first Angolan to play in the NBA, and the significance of that isn’t lost on him. It’s just something that I embrace,” Fernando said. “Obviously, nobody’s ever been in this position. For me to be the first one to open the door for everybody else, to just keep dreaming keep thinking and knowing that it’s possible, it’s an honor for me to be in this position. And I’m representing the Atlanta Hawks, I’m representing my family, I’m representing Angola and everybody else.”
With four turnovers, his preseason debut against the Pelicans wasn’t beautiful — more than anything technical, Fernando simply looked nervous. At one point in the game, coach Lloyd Pierce called Fernando over and told him to say “Hi.” “And I said hi,” Fernando said. “And he said, ‘That’s the first word you’ve said during the game.’ I thought of it, and he was right. I was really so focused on trying to be locked in that I got away from myself.” After the game, Pierce and Fernando laughed about it.
Golden State is expecting no further update Thursday, but it hopes to know Friday whether Curry will require surgery and how much time he might miss. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr won’t have media availability until more is known about Curry’s injury. The typical recovery for a broken hand is five to eight weeks, but it can take longer if the person requires surgery. Per a source, the Warriors are bracing for Curry to miss at least a month.
