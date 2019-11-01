Sarah K. Spencer: John Collins said his left ankle spra…
Sarah K. Spencer: John Collins said his left ankle sprain is “nothing too bad.” Feels like he twisted it a bit and it’s bruised. But he was able to complete a full day’s practice today (and he also returned in last night’s game). Said the Hawks getting a few days off is just what he needs.
November 1, 2019 | 7:09 pm UTC Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Forward/Center Amile Jefferson has agreed to a two-year NBA contract with the Orlando Magic, agent Michael Tellem of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Jefferson had been on a two-way deal with Magic.
KC Johnson: It’s early, but Markkanen is 7-33 from 3: Markkanen said he’s still confident: “All the shots feel good. They look good on film. It’s just a matter of time. I’m still confident. I know I can make those shots. I’m not worried about that.”
November 1, 2019 | 6:06 pm UTC Update
Mike Bresnahan: Kyle Kuzma says he’ll play up to 20 minutes tonight vs. Dallas. He joked that his conditioning might be a little lacking. “Hopefully I don’t die and need CPR tonight,” he said. Kuzma has practiced only once since sustaining a stress reaction in his left ankle in August.
November 1, 2019 | 5:25 pm UTC Update
Luke Walton safe
Know this much about this Kings’ landscape: Barring a drastic change in current conditions, it appears extremely unlikely that any of the principals are getting fired anytime soon – not Walton, nor general manager Vlade Divac. Both men are on the same contractual track, with Divac having been given an extension through the 2022-23 season in April. And both of them, it seems, are in agreement that the answers must be found by staring into that unflattering image in the mirror.
And so, as he shared in an interview with The Athletic on Thursday afternoon at the team’s practice facility in Sacramento, they will look inward. “We know we signed up to be on this journey and grow this team and get this team back into the playoffs and all of that, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Walton said. “It’s not the start we wanted, but the work that’s being done, I think, is the foundation for what’s going to get us there when we’re ready. And maybe…”
He pauses for the briefest of moments to figure out the end of that sentence, and who can blame him? In this loaded Western Conference, where it seems so inevitable that it will take a 50-ish win season to get into the postseason, there is no margin for these types of early errors. “We’ll find out when we’re ready,” he continued. “You know, there’s no way to know. But we’re going to keep pushing these guys, and growing these guys, making sure that we’re playing and continuing to understand what it takes to win at a consistent level in this league. It’s gonna happen.”
“Communication defensively (is the biggest problem),” Kings small forward Harrison Barnes, who signed a four-year, $85 million deal in the summer, told The Athletic. “There’s just a lot of times where indecisive, or making calls late – whether it’s pick and roll coverage, help defense, pulling over, it’s just little things where we should be doing them, or we’re communicating late or we’re communicating the wrong thing. Things like that, it’s just being sharper with those and I think that’s the easy, addressable thing, you know what I’m saying? You can talk about it in practice, you can watch tape, but we as players have to hold each other accountable and take ownership of the fact that we’re not doing that at a high level right now.”
Sirius XM NBA: Former Executive VP of Basketball Operations for the NBA Stu Jackson agrees with the league giving Joel Embiid & Karl-Anthony Towns two game suspensions for their roles in the fight on Wednesday night pic.twitter.com/huJCKVB4An
In all, the Warriors have the league’s third-worst net rating thus far (minus 11.5). The only silver lining here? The Warriors’ 2020 draft pick that was sent to the Nets in the Russell-Durant deal is protected 1-20. At this rate, they should be adding a high-level rookie when June rolls around.
It was then, at a Tuesday night dinner arranged by veteran Pau Gasol for the players only, that a Blazers roster with six new faces became a little more familiar, a little bit tighter and a lot closer to becoming what they believe will be a team that will play deep into the spring. “Pau got everybody together and he was like, ‘For our communication and our interactions on the court to be on the level of a championship team, we have to talk to each other off the court,’” Damian Lillard said. “So, we all sat down at dinner had a bunch of conversations. It was cool.”
“If you don’t have good chemistry, good bonding, there’s potential for fractures,” Gasol said. “Because in every journey, adversity hits, and if there’s fractures, everyone tries to handle the battle in their own way. “So my purpose with the dinner was, with so many new faces on this team, we have to hang out and get to know each other and develop that chemistry, develop those bonds on and off the floor, so it helps in those critical moments. Because in this league, as competitive and as close as teams are — this year especially — every little detail makes a difference.”
Gasol picked up the tab, sparing Little the horror of having to pay for 14 meals, and Gasol left more than one tip. One went to the waiter, the other to his team. “I think life in the NBA is such a short, limited journey that you have to make the best out of it every single year, you can’t take anything for granted,” Gasol said. “Obviously it’s easier to say and learn that at my stage of my career, but I’m trying also to share that with the guys: Don’t take anything for granted; make this season count. Play it like this is your last season in the NBA, that will force you to give your best effort and get the best out of you every night. And that will put us in a better position to succeed.”
As the phone got passed around, Whiteside kept arguing his case. “I told them, I had bounce, and that I still don’t have my bounce back, and I’m slowly trying to get my bounce back. And they don’t believe me,” Whiteside said. “And I said for real, and showed them (the picture) and then they say it’s photo-shopped. Photo-shopped! Now I have to pull up the video. I’m going to have to find the video clip.” When Jusuf Nurkic was asked his opinion on Whiteside’s photo, he smirked. “He has to find the video,” Nurkic said. “He has to prove it.”
Chris Grenham: The Celtics have the 2nd-shortest average height (6-5.6) in the NBA. They’re the 7th-youngest with an average age of 25.09, and have the lowest average of NBA experience at 2.73 years, per the league.
Steve Kauffman: “The Suns have a +46-point differential in five games, equal to +9.2 average scoring margin good for 4th-best in the league.” brightsideofthesun.com/2019/10/31/209…
John Hollinger: The league has worked really hard to develop a pipeline of young refs via the G League, but the fact is that nobody went to college on an officiating scholarship — officiating is something a person tries to pick up later, and few turn out to be a natural at it. Finally, the faster-paced game that has developed over the past few years has created another issue — people who are NOT world-class athletes having to keep up with them from end to end. How do you feel, Seth, about adding additional officials and/or keeping one ref on each baseline the whole game?
John Hollinger: From the front office side during my time with the Grizzlies, we absolutely had times we wanted to show players and/or coaches that we had their backs. An awful game-deciding call went against us early in one coach’s tenure, and we made sure to howl about it with the league for that purpose. We also had a situation where a particular player felt like he wasn’t getting a fair whistle, and we made a big stink about that too. (But “take that for data” was the only time we did it publicly. Too often it just looks like sour grapes and whining. A lot of times that’s because it is.)
November 1, 2019 | 3:07 pm UTC Update
Extension for Koby Altman
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman has agreed to a long-term contract extension, league sources tell ESPN.
Harden said the frequency of the accomplishments has made them taken for granted. “I think it is only with me and Russ,” Harden said. “Like if Russ gets a triple-double, it’s (considered) normal. If I get 55 or 60 points, it’s (considered) normal. If somebody else was to do that, to have a career night, it’s like ‘Oh my God.’ But I don’t care. I just try to go out there and try to win games. “If that’s what it takes for us to win game, him getting a triple-double and me getting 50, 60 points, then we’ll continue to do that.”
Westbrook said his stat-stuffing comes from doing whatever is necessary but described topping 50 as more difficult than most understand. “It’s very tough. It’s not easy,” said Westbrook, who scored a career-high 58 points against the Trail Blazers in the 2017-18 season. “He made it look easy from the outside looking it, but it’s not. I can tell you that firsthand. “I know a lot of times people see these stats and see numbers, and they’re like, ‘Oh, OK. That’s easy.’ It takes energy. It takes precision. It takes work. It takes obviously talent. To do that throughout a whole game and stay focused is … something you can’t teach.”
Roberts called Temple an ambassador for the NBPA because he has participated in essentially all of their programs and tells young players how the union can help them. He wants them to take their mental health seriously, be smart with their money and set themselves up to slide into a second career when the ball stops bouncing. He speaks up at financial literacy meetings, and he talks to prospects on the subject at the draft combine. After Brooklyn wing Caris LeVert signed his rookie contract extension, they discussed real estate and the pros and cons of renting vs. buying. If you are on his team, you will be told that he is available if you have any questions. If you are close to him, he will start the conversations himself. “If they don’t know, I owe it to them,” Temple said.
Unlike most journeymen, Temple “never had a chip on my shoulder because I was doubted,” he said. He persevered, sure, but it wasn’t because he needed to prove people wrong. He just believed, especially after getting a taste of the NBA, that he could make it. Or at least he believed that more often than he didn’t. Temple recalled a recent conversation with Brooklyn’s sports psychologist, Paul Groenewal, on the subject of self-doubt. “You’re honestly not human if you don’t have a little bit of uneasiness or doubt or nervousness,” Temple said. The league is about handling it, not avoiding it. Even though he was a starting for the Wizards when his guarantee date approached six years ago, he worried that they would choose Shelvin Mack over him. Mack was coming off two strong games, and Temple had shot poorly in them.
November 1, 2019 | 1:52 pm UTC Update
Rose has spent time with Thomas, a Pistons Hall of Famer and fellow Chicago native, since signing with the team and spoke of him almost reverentially, quickly noting Thomas was the only player to beat Michael Jordan in his prime. “And it was a point guard,” Rose said. “Being in that spot, understanding the spot he was in, the load he took on every night, I think being here I appreciate him even more. Even having conversations with him and understanding who he is as a person and as a player and the principles that he stood on. I realize it and understand it’s just Chicago. You know what I mean? The way that he was brought up, his mentality, just everything. It just glows off his aura. He’s a winner. And after talking to him, I see why.”
In a nod to all he has endured, Rose is on an unofficial minutes limit to keep his body fresh. “It’s very difficult. You want him out there more than his minute allotment allows. He’s such a dynamic player. He brings so much to the table,” Casey said. “Our team changes when he’s on the floor. We get faster. We’re tougher. We’re more physical. But there’s only a limited amount of time he can be out there. We have to be disciplined. “In shorter minutes, he’s still the same, explosive player. Maybe not as quick as he was a kid or as he was in his MVP year. But he’s savvy enough. He’s tough enough.”
“My body is different than any other player in the league. And I feel like I needed a year. Even though I was on the court, warming up before games, this and that, and people saw me, I felt like I wasn’t ready at the time. “Now that it’s called load management, it’s just funny how things change. It’s probably only a few people that would recognize that. I always say, when a young kid or student of the game stumbles on my story 20 or 30 years from now, they’ll see the nuances within my story and understand I was a stand-up individual.”
Justin Kubatko: The @New Orleans Pelicans are the first team in NBA history to make 15 or more 3-pointers in each of their first five games of a season. Also, their 82 3-pointers made are the most in NBA history by a team through its first five games of a season. pic.twitter.com/IiRjrqAebR
Tomer Azarly: #Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard on his relationship with Gregg Popovich & the extra motivation facing #Spurs – “It’s pretty good. Our relationship is good for the most part. And obviously yeah. Just to be able to play against a great coach and some of my old teammates. It’s always fun.”
Kevin Durant, now 31, is out with a torn Achilles. The Nets owe him $164,255,700 over the next four years. John Wall, now 29, is out with a torn Achilles. The Wizards owe him $171,131,520 over the next four years. Yet, Brooklyn is viewed to have a bright future in large part due to Durant. Washington is viewed to have a grim outlook in large part due to Wall. Wizards owner Ted Leonsis called out the dichotomy. Leonsis on The Habershow: “Why is everyone so positive – Kevin Durant has the same injury as John Wall and is older.”
David Blatt who recently discussed his plans about potentially pursuing opportunities beyond basketball is considering retirement after decades of fully dedicating himself to the sport. He will touch his retiring thoughts in an interview set to broadcast on the Israeli channel One on Friday. The 60-year-old Israeli-American recently parted ways with Olympiacos, his fifth EuroLeague team. He previously took over Maccabi Tel Aviv, Benetton Treviso, Efes Pilsen and Darussafaka in Europe’s premier competition. The rest of his head coaching work include the Russian and Israeli national teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers as well.
When the time arrived, coach Pat Riley walked in the door and offered $105 million over seven years for Howard to join the Miami Heat. At the time, no athlete from any of North America’s four major professional leagues had ever inked a nine-figure deal. Howard could become the first. The offer was in line with expectations. Falk made sure of it. Though he usually didn’t discuss specific figures with the media before negotiations with teams, he made an exception in Howard’s case, in part because “I was still outraged at the way (Washington) treated him the first time.” So Falk called Post reporter Richard Justice to tell him it was going to take $15 million to $20 million per year for Howard to re-sign with the Bullets. He then called Wes Unseld, who had replaced Nash as general manager, and told him, “Wes, we can’t talk till Tuesday, but when you wake up tomorrow, make sure you read The Washington Post.”
Hardaway played with and against him for parts of eight years. He makes Howard sound like Omar Little in shorts. “When guys went against Juwan, it was like, Ah shit, I better put on my hardhat. Juwan’s coming,” Hardaway says. “He’d bring it, man. He didn’t play. He was a professional. He had heart, he was confident, and he didn’t give two craps who you were. You better be ready and you better have your shit together.”
Spoelstra was furious. Walking down the tunnel into the locker room at halftime, he prepared to call his players out and “light them up.” We’ll never know what he would’ve said, though, because Howard was already burning the building down. A baritone voice echoed down the hallway before Spoelstra arrived at the door. Howard, now 38, stood in front of a locker room of stars — wide-eyed, lantern-jawed, molten-hot — and told every man in the room what they needed to hear, leaving only a blast radius behind. He threw a water bottle against the wall. “So real, so authentic, all from the heart,” Spoelstra says. The Heat outscored the Pacers, 28-16, in the third quarter, and won, 105-93. They advanced past the Celtics next, winning the conference finals in seven games, and reached the finals against Oklahoma City.
In the march of time, the defining characteristic of Juwan Howard is his seeming inability to age. In Miami, he signed two 10-day contracts late in 2012-13, his final season on record. The Heat were utterly dominant, on their way to a 66-win campaign, but there was a tangible void in the locker room. “We were missing that voice, that presence,” Spoelstra says. “So we were like, all right, let’s bring Juwan back in the mix.” Miami won a second straight title with Howard on the bench in a suit, transitioning from player to coach in front of everyone’s eyes.
November 1, 2019 | 11:52 am UTC Update
Mario Chalmers moving to Greece
Mario Chalmers will go through medical tests and afterwards officially become an AEK player. The 33-year-old American guard was in advanced talks with the Queen, now is set to make the trip to Greece and get back in action.
A year later, Nunn no longer has to prove himself worthy of a roster spot. He solidified his place on the Miami Heat after scoring 40 points on 15 of 27 shooting in a 144-133 loss to the Houston Rockets Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena. With the exhibition season over, he can now look forward to his first experience on an NBA team when the games count. “It means a lot,” said Nunn, a 6-foot-3 guard. “This is the first NBA team I’ve been on. Getting waived last year with Golden State out of training camp, I still remember that. I’ll always have a (chip) on my shoulder. … I was very disappointed because I knew I belonged in the NBA.”
Nunn is already arguably one of the top defenders on the team, but he’s taking a modest approach to his sudden rise in prominence. His celebration of the big game consisted mainly of phoning his father, Melvin, who played professionally in New Zealand and coached his son up until high school. “This was a silver lining to be able to get somebody into our program that we felt was a talent, somebody that could grow in our player development program,” Spoelstra said. “We’ve done this enough over the years. You just want to be open-minded. This program is not for everybody. You have to have guys that really want to go after it, put in work, put in sweat, put in the grind. They have to prove it also. That doesn’t guarantee anything.”
Smart’s teammates are well-acquainted with his feisty style of play, which Ainge confirmed with a great line: “He would be picked No. 1 by all of his teammates in our scrimmages because they didn’t want to play against him.”
November 1, 2019 | 7:25 am UTC Update
Kevin Durant says he's not coming back this season
Asked by Stephen A. Smith if he completely ruled out the possibility he could play this season, Durant said “yes,” and replied “I don’t plan on it” to a quick follow-up. The Nets last month tried to douse talk of a Durant return, with GM Sean Marks saying the team isn’t planning on Durant playing. But Marks did add that “ultimately Kevin will have a large say in when he comes back and how he’s feeling.”
Tom Osborn: At the end of answering an L.A. reporter’s question about Forbes’ development, Pop noted, “This is his last year under contract, so either we are going to have to pay him or lose him.” And you would prefer to pay him, the reporter said. Pop’s reply: “We would love to do that.”