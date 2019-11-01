Before Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis and Celtics forw…
Before Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis and Celtics forward Jaylen Brown reached contract extension agreements, the Hawks were believed to be interested in either player as a restricted free agent, sources said. Atlanta is one of four teams (Charlotte, Cleveland, Memphis) projected to have significant salary cap space in the 2020 free agency period. Sabonis, who agreed to a four-year, $74.9 million extension with the Pacers prior to the start of the season, is off to a strong start: 22.8 points, 10 rebounds and 2.3 assists a night. Indiana’s front office made it a priority to lock up Sabonis — and got it done. Brown has also played strong for the Celtics to start the season.
November 1, 2019 | 10:41 pm UTC Update
Bobby Marks: On the Amile Jefferson signing in Orlando- The Magic had until Monday to meet the league requirement of 14 players on the roster. Jefferson will count $9,156 per day ($1.52M cap hit) while on the roster. Two-Way players do not count toward the league requirement.
Fred Katz: The Wizards have recalled CJ Miles from the G League, as well as Justin Robinson and Admiral Schofield.
Mike McGraw: Boylen says he expects Chandler Hutchison to practice Sat, not sure if he’ll play Sun at Indiana. #Bulls
Now that’s she’s joined the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach, Lindsay Gottlieb is ready to move on from her Oakland, CA, home. The Mediterranean-style mansion just landed on the market for $1.3 million. She picked up the beautifully appointed home in the foothills for $1.2 million in 2014, during her Cal coaching stint.
Former University of Louisville and NBA basketball player Felton Spencer, who also had recently served as an assistant coach for the Bellarmine University men’s basketball team, will plead guilty to a DUI charge stemming from an incident at the start of 2019.
As part of the guilty plea, Spencer must complete a 20-hour alcohol driver education program, pay a fine and have his license suspended for 30 days.
November 1, 2019 | 9:44 pm UTC Update
Bobby Marks: Brooklyn will move Wilson Chandler to the suspended list after the game tonight vs. Houston. The move will now allow the Nets to sign a 16th player to the roster, if they choose to do so. Because they have 15 guaranteed contracts, any signing would be non-guaranteed (per day).
The Orlando Magic have signed forward Amile Jefferson, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today.
Matt Velazquez: Bud said the Bucks are going to try to get Korver rest when it makes sense (like tonight on the front end of a back-to-back). Said he and the coaches are still discussing who will move up in the rotation tonight to fill in.
A feature film about Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was named the NBA’s MVP in June, is in the works for Disney+. The upcoming streaming service has put Greek Freak (w/t), which will look at Antetokounmpo’s early life and current career, into development from Disney’s live-action film division.
Deadline understands that former Disney and Village Roadshow Pictures exec Bernie Goldman, who produced Zack Snyder’s 300, will produce from a script from Arash Amel, writer of Rosamund Pike and Jamie Dornan’s A Private War.
The Cowboys have a problem with their 2019 second-round pick Trysten Hill. He’s not reliable enough to play on a full-time basis and despite the organization saying he’s doing the necessary things to compete, it would appear he’s not doing that. Last Thursday at The Star, Hill fell asleep during a speech given by Basketball Hall of Fame player Isiah Thomas, according to multiple sources. It was so bad that Thomas called Hill out to wake up.
What did Hill miss in Thomas’ speech? “It was great,” starting running back Ezekiel Elliott said. “He just came and talked to us about having a championship mentality. And just how him and his team approached the game and how they held each other accountable and just really propel them to winning a championship.”
November 1, 2019 | 9:21 pm UTC Update
So where did the animosity come from between Embiid and Towns? Embiid is this league’s most dominant big man, a prolific scorer and stifling rim protector who prides himself on winning the mental battle with his counterparts. Multiple sources told The Athletic that there actually isn’t anything personal between the two. As for the no-punches-held-back posts on social media out of Embiid, everyone understands: There’s no filter; just a pure trash-talk mentality.
Good news for Pelicans and NBA fans alike: Star rookie Zion Williamson (torn meniscus) has been in tremendous spirits and has attacked his rehab, according to sources.
November 1, 2019 | 8:11 pm UTC Update
Logan Murdock: Draymond Green said he saw a lot of kids in Warriors’ jerseys trick or treating last night: “More so Steph and Kevin Durant, though. Not quite me.”
November 1, 2019 | 7:31 pm UTC Update
Shams Charania: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated in three months after surgery on his broken left hand, team says.
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green: “I play basketball for a living. I’m a competitor. I’m never just throwing playoffs out of the equation.” pic.twitter.com/GBQiWlYLFR
Logan Murdock: Draymond Green on the perception Golden State should just build towards the future with Stephen Curry out: “They’re not wrong, it is about next year. But last year is also about last year and the year after that like you’re always building towards the now and the future.” pic.twitter.com/c4Tv8tKwZx
Logan Murdock: Draymond Green on how Steph Curry’s injury affects his role on the team: “It makes everything a lot harder but for me, it’s like, I went from the second brother in law to like the older brother, which is like a completely different thing.”
Fred Katz: Scott Brooks on how to fix the Wizards’ transition defense problems against the Rockets, who scored 159 points: “The easiest fix is don’t play Houston.”
Vincent Ellis: Blake Griffin (said he feels great) on when he will make season debut: “I have completely stayed out of it. Everybody on our training staff is unbelievable and they’ve put together a really good plan. They don’t really tell me anything beyond the next day.” #Pistons.
November 1, 2019 | 7:09 pm UTC Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Forward/Center Amile Jefferson has agreed to a two-year NBA contract with the Orlando Magic, agent Michael Tellem of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Jefferson had been on a two-way deal with Magic.
KC Johnson: It’s early, but Markkanen is 7-33 from 3: Markkanen said he’s still confident: “All the shots feel good. They look good on film. It’s just a matter of time. I’m still confident. I know I can make those shots. I’m not worried about that.”
Sarah K. Spencer: John Collins said his left ankle sprain is “nothing too bad.” Feels like he twisted it a bit and it’s bruised. But he was able to complete a full day’s practice today (and he also returned in last night’s game). Said the Hawks getting a few days off is just what he needs.
November 1, 2019 | 6:06 pm UTC Update
Mike Bresnahan: Kyle Kuzma says he’ll play up to 20 minutes tonight vs. Dallas. He joked that his conditioning might be a little lacking. “Hopefully I don’t die and need CPR tonight,” he said. Kuzma has practiced only once since sustaining a stress reaction in his left ankle in August.
November 1, 2019 | 5:25 pm UTC Update
Luke Walton safe
Know this much about this Kings’ landscape: Barring a drastic change in current conditions, it appears extremely unlikely that any of the principals are getting fired anytime soon – not Walton, nor general manager Vlade Divac. Both men are on the same contractual track, with Divac having been given an extension through the 2022-23 season in April. And both of them, it seems, are in agreement that the answers must be found by staring into that unflattering image in the mirror.
And so, as he shared in an interview with The Athletic on Thursday afternoon at the team’s practice facility in Sacramento, they will look inward. “We know we signed up to be on this journey and grow this team and get this team back into the playoffs and all of that, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Walton said. “It’s not the start we wanted, but the work that’s being done, I think, is the foundation for what’s going to get us there when we’re ready. And maybe…”
He pauses for the briefest of moments to figure out the end of that sentence, and who can blame him? In this loaded Western Conference, where it seems so inevitable that it will take a 50-ish win season to get into the postseason, there is no margin for these types of early errors. “We’ll find out when we’re ready,” he continued. “You know, there’s no way to know. But we’re going to keep pushing these guys, and growing these guys, making sure that we’re playing and continuing to understand what it takes to win at a consistent level in this league. It’s gonna happen.”
“Communication defensively (is the biggest problem),” Kings small forward Harrison Barnes, who signed a four-year, $85 million deal in the summer, told The Athletic. “There’s just a lot of times where indecisive, or making calls late – whether it’s pick and roll coverage, help defense, pulling over, it’s just little things where we should be doing them, or we’re communicating late or we’re communicating the wrong thing. Things like that, it’s just being sharper with those and I think that’s the easy, addressable thing, you know what I’m saying? You can talk about it in practice, you can watch tape, but we as players have to hold each other accountable and take ownership of the fact that we’re not doing that at a high level right now.”
Sirius XM NBA: Former Executive VP of Basketball Operations for the NBA Stu Jackson agrees with the league giving Joel Embiid & Karl-Anthony Towns two game suspensions for their roles in the fight on Wednesday night pic.twitter.com/huJCKVB4An
In all, the Warriors have the league’s third-worst net rating thus far (minus 11.5). The only silver lining here? The Warriors’ 2020 draft pick that was sent to the Nets in the Russell-Durant deal is protected 1-20. At this rate, they should be adding a high-level rookie when June rolls around.