2 hours ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Before Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis and Celtics forward Jaylen Brown reached contract extension agreements, the Hawks were believed to be interested in either player as a restricted free agent, sources said. Atlanta is one of four teams (Charlotte, Cleveland, Memphis) projected to have significant salary cap space in the 2020 free agency period. Sabonis, who agreed to a four-year, $74.9 million extension with the Pacers prior to the start of the season, is off to a strong start: 22.8 points, 10 rebounds and 2.3 assists a night. Indiana’s front office made it a priority to lock up Sabonis — and got it done. Brown has also played strong for the Celtics to start the season.

Now that’s she’s joined the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach, Lindsay Gottlieb is ready to move on from her Oakland, CA, home. The Mediterranean-style mansion just landed on the market for $1.3 million. She picked up the beautifully appointed home in the foothills for $1.2 million in 2014, during her Cal coaching stint.
55 mins ago via Claudine Zap @ Realtor

The Cowboys have a problem with their 2019 second-round pick Trysten Hill. He’s not reliable enough to play on a full-time basis and despite the organization saying he’s doing the necessary things to compete, it would appear he’s not doing that. Last Thursday at The Star, Hill fell asleep during a speech given by Basketball Hall of Fame player Isiah Thomas, according to multiple sources. It was so bad that Thomas called Hill out to wake up.
2 hours ago via Calvin Watkins @ Dallas Morning News

So where did the animosity come from between Embiid and Towns? Embiid is this league’s most dominant big man, a prolific scorer and stifling rim protector who prides himself on winning the mental battle with his counterparts. Multiple sources told The Athletic that there actually isn’t anything personal between the two. As for the no-punches-held-back posts on social media out of Embiid, everyone understands: There’s no filter; just a pure trash-talk mentality.
2 hours ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

Know this much about this Kings’ landscape: Barring a drastic change in current conditions, it appears extremely unlikely that any of the principals are getting fired anytime soon – not Walton, nor general manager Vlade Divac. Both men are on the same contractual track, with Divac having been given an extension through the 2022-23 season in April. And both of them, it seems, are in agreement that the answers must be found by staring into that unflattering image in the mirror.
6 hours ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

And so, as he shared in an interview with The Athletic on Thursday afternoon at the team’s practice facility in Sacramento, they will look inward. “We know we signed up to be on this journey and grow this team and get this team back into the playoffs and all of that, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Walton said. “It’s not the start we wanted, but the work that’s being done, I think, is the foundation for what’s going to get us there when we’re ready. And maybe…”
6 hours ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

He pauses for the briefest of moments to figure out the end of that sentence, and who can blame him? In this loaded Western Conference, where it seems so inevitable that it will take a 50-ish win season to get into the postseason, there is no margin for these types of early errors. “We’ll find out when we’re ready,” he continued. “You know, there’s no way to know. But we’re going to keep pushing these guys, and growing these guys, making sure that we’re playing and continuing to understand what it takes to win at a consistent level in this league. It’s gonna happen.”
6 hours ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

“Communication defensively (is the biggest problem),” Kings small forward Harrison Barnes, who signed a four-year, $85 million deal in the summer, told The Athletic. “There’s just a lot of times where indecisive, or making calls late – whether it’s pick and roll coverage, help defense, pulling over, it’s just little things where we should be doing them, or we’re communicating late or we’re communicating the wrong thing. Things like that, it’s just being sharper with those and I think that’s the easy, addressable thing, you know what I’m saying? You can talk about it in practice, you can watch tape, but we as players have to hold each other accountable and take ownership of the fact that we’re not doing that at a high level right now.”
6 hours ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

Sirius XM NBA: Former Executive VP of Basketball Operations for the NBA Stu Jackson agrees with the league giving Joel Embiid & Karl-Anthony Towns two game suspensions for their roles in the fight on Wednesday night pic.twitter.com/huJCKVB4An

6 hours ago via SiriusXMNBA

