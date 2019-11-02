USA Today Sports

November 3, 2019 | 12:01 am UTC Update
“For sure. He’s really put together,” Fizdale said. “This kid, there’s times he’s running by me and he’s not sweating. I’m like, ‘Are you going hard?’ But he is. He’s playing really hard. There’s only one other guy that I saw that I’ve coached against that just doesn’t look like he’s breaking a sweat. That was Kawhi. Kawhi doesn’t look like he’s breathing. And RJ kind of has that same knack where he’s out there and his face doesn’t change and he’s steadily going about his business.”
6 hours ago via Newsday

November 2, 2019 | 10:57 pm UTC Update
November 2, 2019 | 10:16 pm UTC Update
November 2, 2019 | 9:26 pm UTC Update
Toys were easy enough. Bonner bought stock in Mattel for E.V.’s E-Trade custodial account. Flowers were a trickier industry to pin down, but a quick search turned up 1-800-Flowers, which is publicly traded and has done quite well for her portfolio. Its shares are up 30% over the last 12 months and 57.3% since E.V. invested about two years ago, he said. “That’s a pretty good return on investment,” said Bonner, who retired from the NBA in 2017 and now works as a sports analyst on the San Antonio Spurs TV Broadcast.
10 hours ago via Jabari Young @ CNBC

November 2, 2019 | 7:37 pm UTC Update
“Anytime you have a major surgery like that, even with a hand, he’s doing the best he can,” said Dell Curry, now a television color commentator for the Charlotte Hornets. “It was a tough, tough injury, but he’s doing the best he can. Three to four months, not sure when he is going to come back. Has to take his time and come back with it. … He’s been through injuries before with the ankle. He understands the rehab that it takes to get through it. He knows about injuries and what goes through that. He’s got to be patient and make sure he is fully healthy before he comes back.”
10 hours ago via Marc J. Spears @ ESPN

November 2, 2019 | 6:01 pm UTC Update
The 49th-annual Arizona Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort on Friday night, with six new inductees being enshrined. The inductees are: former NBA great Tom Chambers, Olympic swimming gold medalist Amy Van Dyken-Rouen, Olympian and world boxing champion Michael Carbajal, Arizona Diamondbacks President Derrick Hall, University of Arizona football coaching legend, the late Dick Tomey and longtime Northern Arizona University athletic trainer Michael Nesbitt.
12 hours ago via 12news.com

November 2, 2019 | 4:32 pm UTC Update
The Lakers may be a new team, with only four members of last year’s rotation back on the roster, but they don’t have the luxury of stumbling through the early stages of the season as they get to know each other. Early autumn games take on a late spring intensity. “A lot of guys have played in big-time moments in this league,” said Kyle Kuzma, who played 19 minutes in his season debut, “and you kind of see it with how they took it and took over in the second half and overtime.”
13 hours ago via Bill Oram @ The Athletic

Rosas was invited to Capitol Hill by a friend of his, political consultant Larry Gonzalez, who works closely with lawmakers on the all-Democrat caucus. The two met through a Google Next Generation leadership group that focuses on minorities. When Gonzalez read that Rosas was the first Latino general manager in NBA history, he wanted to make sure the members of the caucus heard his story and what he’s trying to do to advance their community. “They want to hear and see that there is opportunity,” Gonzalez said. “There are, unfortunately, some situations where some folks make it and don’t necessarily put the ladder back down for others to get up. I think that’s a big part of his story.”
13 hours ago via Chris Hine @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune

