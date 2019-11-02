Sarah K. Spencer: Some good news regarding Trae Young: …
Sarah K. Spencer: Some good news regarding Trae Young: Young got some shots up and did some conditioning today, Lloyd Pierce says. Young’s able to run and move. They’re not having him change directions or anything like that yet, but Pierce adds “he probably can.”
November 3, 2019 | 12:01 am UTC Update
Zach Collins to undergo surgery
Jason Quick: Blazers forward Zach Collins will have surgery to repair his dislocated left shoulder, sources tell The Athletic.
Ed Davis suffers fractured fibula
Ed Davis (6-9, 218, North Carolina) was examined Friday by the Utah Jazz medical staff including X-ray and MR imaging. This evaluation revealed a fractured left fibula that was sustained on Nov. 1 at Sacramento. Davis will be reevaluated in four weeks. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.
Erik Horne: Final: Thunder 115, Pelicans 104. Thunder finally wins a tight game, holding the Pelicans to four points in the final 4:03. SGA 23-8-4 Schroder 17-9-2 Bazley 17 p, 5 r Gallinari 16 p, 4 r Paul 15-1-9 Diallo 12-5-1
Asked Friday if Barrett was physically ready for the workload that the coach has thrust on him, Fizdale raised this point — Barrett reminds him of Kawhi Leonard, the two-time NBA Finals MVP and two-time Defensive Player of the Year.
“For sure. He’s really put together,” Fizdale said. “This kid, there’s times he’s running by me and he’s not sweating. I’m like, ‘Are you going hard?’ But he is. He’s playing really hard. There’s only one other guy that I saw that I’ve coached against that just doesn’t look like he’s breaking a sweat. That was Kawhi. Kawhi doesn’t look like he’s breathing. And RJ kind of has that same knack where he’s out there and his face doesn’t change and he’s steadily going about his business.”
November 2, 2019 | 10:57 pm UTC Update
Draymond Green out several games
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr said Draymond Green will miss the next few games, at least. Torn ligament in his left index finger. Not a long term absence, though.
Rick Bonnell: Warriors coach Steve Kerr describes these injuries as a “What the Hell is going on” situation. The Warriors literally do not have a backup point guard available tonight.
Josh Robbins: Markelle Fultz will start at point guard for the Magic tonight. The move is not related to any injury to D.J. Augustin.
James Edwards III: Also, Sekou Doumbouya could make his #Pistons debut tonight. He’s on the floor warming up.
Fred Katz: Brooks says he’s going to be “wise” in minutes counts for Troy Brown and Isaiah Thomas. “I don’t anticipate them playing more than mid-20s.”
Jim Eichenhofer: Brandon Ingram (head injury) doubtful to return. It appears he was struck on a play in 2Q
November 2, 2019 | 10:16 pm UTC Update
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green will not play against the Hornets tonight. He sprained his left index finger vs Spurs. D’Angelo Russell is questionable because of a right ankle sprain. Skeleton crew.
Michael Singer: Michael Malone said he talked with Nikola Jokic this morning and said he needs him to be more agressive. Said he needs Jokic to take at least 15 shots tonight.
Fred Katz: Here’s the best piece of trivia anyone could ever give you: The Wizards and Timberwolves have alternated wins for each of the last 20 times they’ve played each other, THE LONGEST STREAK IN THE HISTORY OF THE FOUR MAJOR US SPORTS. They play tonight. Wolves won the last matchup.
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Matthew Dellavedova (personal) is listed out for a second straight game. Chance for Brandon Knight to get some redemption after struggling mightily last night.
Harrison Wind: Will Barton will miss his second straight game with left toe inflammation tonight in Orlando, Nuggets just announced. If Michael Malone keeps his same rotation, expect Torrey Craig to start and Michael Porter Jr. to get the majority of minutes at backup small forward.
November 2, 2019 | 9:26 pm UTC Update
James Ham: Richaun Holmes’ defense on Donovan Mitchell on the final play in Kings win over Jazz ruled a correct non-call on the NBA’s last 2 minute report. “Holmes (SAC) makes marginal contact with Mitchell (UTA) that does not affect his SQBR (Speed, Quickness, Balance, Rhythm).”
Mackenzie Thirkill: Mo Bamba will play tonight after missing last nights game due to load management. And for the second night in a row MCW will miss the game due to a hip contusion.
Josh Robbins: Michael Carter-Williams (hip contusion) will not play tonight, Steve Clifford said. MCW didn’t play last night, either, because of the same injury.
Daniel Sallerson: .@PelicansNBA Head Coach Alvin Gentry says Derrick Favors is OUT today at Oklahoma City.
Mike McGraw: Markkanen practiced today, should be able to play Sun at Indiana. Might be sore after leaving last night’s game early with an injury to his side, Boylen said. #Bulls
KC Johnson: Chandler Hutchison said he feels great, healthy, ready to go. Said plan is to play Sunday in Indy. Will run that by Boylen, who yesterday said Bulls had to “slow him down a little.”
Maddie Lee: Steven Adams (left knee contusion) is out tonight, per Billy Donovan. Nerlens Noel is available. Donovan is waiting to release starters.
Doug Smith: Mid-day NBA injury report as Pat McCaw out for the Raptors in Milwaukee tonight with left knee pain
Retired San Antonio Spurs forward Matt Bonner didn’t do any research when he and his 8-year-old daughter sat down to pick some stocks. “I wanted her to invest in something she’s interested in,” Bonner said during halftime of the Spurs’ contest against the Washington Wizards on Saturday.
Toys were easy enough. Bonner bought stock in Mattel for E.V.’s E-Trade custodial account. Flowers were a trickier industry to pin down, but a quick search turned up 1-800-Flowers, which is publicly traded and has done quite well for her portfolio. Its shares are up 30% over the last 12 months and 57.3% since E.V. invested about two years ago, he said. “That’s a pretty good return on investment,” said Bonner, who retired from the NBA in 2017 and now works as a sports analyst on the San Antonio Spurs TV Broadcast.
Bonner, 39, so far owns shares Amazon, Apple and Coca-Cola. “J.P. Morgan is killing it,” he said. “Tesla is killing it.” Another stock he likes that’s performed well for him over the years is Waste Management.
November 2, 2019 | 7:37 pm UTC Update
Reggie Jackson out four weeks
Shams Charania: Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson has a stress reaction in his lower back and will be out for at least four weeks.
Vincent Ellis: #Pistons injury report for #Nets game bears more bad news. Derrick Rose is questionable with right hamstring tightness, although I wonder if it’s a possible maintenance day. Tim Frazier is questionable tonight with right shoulder.
Stephen Curry still playing in the 2020 Olympics?
Injured Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry “absolutely” still plans to make himself available to play for USA Basketball during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, his father, Dell Curry, told ESPN’s The Undefeated.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics begin on July 24, 2020. “Absolutely. That was definitely a goal coming into this year. He wants to play in the Olympics,” Dell Curry told ESPN’s The Undefeated on Friday night. “This is a little setback, but hopefully it’s a goal he can strive for through his rehab.”
“Anytime you have a major surgery like that, even with a hand, he’s doing the best he can,” said Dell Curry, now a television color commentator for the Charlotte Hornets. “It was a tough, tough injury, but he’s doing the best he can. Three to four months, not sure when he is going to come back. Has to take his time and come back with it. … He’s been through injuries before with the ankle. He understands the rehab that it takes to get through it. He knows about injuries and what goes through that. He’s got to be patient and make sure he is fully healthy before he comes back.”
Steve Popper: Asked Fizdale if he would start Frank Ntilikina again tomorrow night vs. Sacramento and De’Aaron Fox: “Absolutely. Frank is really playing good basketball for us. Just really proud of the way that he stayed with it and his confidence in growing every day.”
Josh Robbins: The Magic have listed Michael Carter-Williams as doubtful to play against the Nuggets tonight because of a left hip contusion he suffered Wednesday. The same injury prevented Carter-Williams from playing last night. No one else is listed on Orlando’s injury report.
November 2, 2019 | 6:01 pm UTC Update
Ira Winderman: Heat hurting. For Sunday vs. Rockets: Jimmy Butler (left foot bruise) questionable Justise Winslow (lower back stiffness) questionable KZ Okpala (left Achilles tendinitis) out Derrick Jones, Jr. (left groin strain) out
Anthony Puccio: Kyrie Irving’s 163 points are the most ever scored by a Net through the team’s 1st 5 games of a season, breaking the record, previously held by Vince Carter in the 06-07 season. … Also 1st Net to score 20+ points in the 1st 5 games of a season since @Richard Jefferson (07-08).
Michael Singer: Malone on the #Nuggets defensive lapses: “Transition is the beginning (of the recent problems). .. It’s one-on-one containment, it’s low-man awareness, it’s multiple effort.” Said over last two games, Nuggets have been beaten on all the hustle stats.
Steve Popper: Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (sprained his left ring finger) will be in a splint but he is available to play tomorrow night against Sacramento.
The Rockets fan accused of punching a New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach faced a judge Friday and asked for more time finding a lawyer. Manuel Garcia is out on bond for the charges. ABC13 caught up with Garcia as he left court, although Garcia did not answer questions about why he threw the punch.
The 49th-annual Arizona Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort on Friday night, with six new inductees being enshrined. The inductees are: former NBA great Tom Chambers, Olympic swimming gold medalist Amy Van Dyken-Rouen, Olympian and world boxing champion Michael Carbajal, Arizona Diamondbacks President Derrick Hall, University of Arizona football coaching legend, the late Dick Tomey and longtime Northern Arizona University athletic trainer Michael Nesbitt.
November 2, 2019 | 4:32 pm UTC Update
The Lakers may be a new team, with only four members of last year’s rotation back on the roster, but they don’t have the luxury of stumbling through the early stages of the season as they get to know each other. Early autumn games take on a late spring intensity. “A lot of guys have played in big-time moments in this league,” said Kyle Kuzma, who played 19 minutes in his season debut, “and you kind of see it with how they took it and took over in the second half and overtime.”
Eric Woodyard: Raptors’ Marc Gasol is preparing for a tough game vs. Milwaukee but tells ESPN he’s been in touch with ex-teammate Mike Conley. “He knows it’s a long run, it’s a marathon not a sprint… I know he wants the best for the team. It might not work right away, but they’ll be fine.”
Rosas was invited to Capitol Hill by a friend of his, political consultant Larry Gonzalez, who works closely with lawmakers on the all-Democrat caucus. The two met through a Google Next Generation leadership group that focuses on minorities. When Gonzalez read that Rosas was the first Latino general manager in NBA history, he wanted to make sure the members of the caucus heard his story and what he’s trying to do to advance their community. “They want to hear and see that there is opportunity,” Gonzalez said. “There are, unfortunately, some situations where some folks make it and don’t necessarily put the ladder back down for others to get up. I think that’s a big part of his story.”