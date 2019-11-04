Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta guard Trae Young (ankle) is…
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta guard Trae Young (ankle) is expected to practice today, league sources tell ESPN. Barring a setback, he will likely return to lineup Tuesday vs. San Antonio, per sources.
November 5, 2019 | 2:03 am UTC Update
Clutch Points: Kevin Durant gives Garrett Temple’s fast break dunk a 0/10 👎🏽😂 pic.twitter.com/CrKhDQ1Ams
Jon Krawczynski: Wolves-Bucks is being delayed at the start because they have to switch out one of the hoops. The rim, apparently, was not straight. Everyone get comfy
November 5, 2019 | 1:09 am UTC Update
November 5, 2019 | 12:00 am UTC Update
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey on running offense with so many starters out: “You have to improvise and try to be creative and manufacture points when we’re missing as many points as we’re missing out of our lineup.”
Trae Young’s recovery from his right ankle sprain was so fast, Chelsea Lane thought it was like something out of a comic book. “If you ask her, she thinks I have, like, Wolverine blood… she doesn’t understand how I healed up so fast,” Young said of the Hawks’ Executive Director of Athletic Performance and Sports Medicine. “The way it looked, when it first happened to now, it’s kind of crazy. But I was giving her props, too, because she deserves it all.”
Even though Young has made a remarkable recovery in a short amount of time, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t in a lot of pain last week. After Young made his way to the locker room in Miami and got his ankle wrapped, he tried to stand up and do a calf raise on his right leg. “I almost fell over,” Young said. “I couldn’t move. There was no way I could’ve returned.”
“It feels great,” Young said. “This is probably the hardest I’ve worked as far as a small time period, and needing to listen, to do everything I could to be able to get back. If anybody knows me, (they know) I hate missing games. I hate not being able to play. So I was trying to do everything I could to be able to get back.”
Duane Rankin: Monty Williams says rookie Ty Jerome still “a ways away” from playing after suffering right ankle sprain before season opener. Hasn’t played a regular-season game yet. #Suns play Game 7 of season tonight against #PhilaUnite. pic.twitter.com/pDFubXC6HP
November 4, 2019 | 10:31 pm UTC Update
Candace Buckner: Coach Scott Brooks on Isaiah Thomas’s minutes: “I wouldn’t say limited but I’m going to be wise.”
John Karalis: Official Celtics injury report for tomorrow: Jaylen Brown is out, Enes Kanter is doubtful, Robert Williams is probable
November 4, 2019 | 10:14 pm UTC Update
Wes Goldberg: Damian Lillard on playing the Warriors tonight: “You don’t expect to see them go from being such a huge deal with their super team, to one guy leaves and injuries and just an unfortunate situation. … It’s kind of weird to see them not as the Warriors right now.”
Knicks center Mitchell Robinson became the Knicks’ fall guy Sunday in an attempt to get Julius Randle off the schneid. But the Knicks never looked worse. Randle didn’t play well. Bobby Portis, who replaced Robinson in the starting lineup, couldn’t make a shot. And Knicks coach David Fizdale is back to the drawing board.
“He wanted me to come off the bench,” Robinson said after the 113-92 Sacramento rout dropped the Knicks to 1-6. “He wanted to see how they’d do with them starting. So I’m going to support the decision. I’m still on the team. I’m going to come off the bench just as hard.”
November 4, 2019 | 8:32 pm UTC Update
Blake Griffin back soon?
Griffin has missed the start of this season as he rehabs hamstring and knee soreness, but he has no regrets over playing through his injury in the playoffs. which was followed by offseason surgery. “I would do it over again, especially in the playoffs, for sure,” Griffin told The Athletic. “If I can play, I can play. It didn’t do any more damage, (the meniscus) got taken care of, and I feel great now.” Griffin’s season debut appears to be getting close. “I feel great and I’m ready to go whenever they give me the green light,” he said.
“I’m close, very close,” Griffin told The Athletic. “The training staff tells me it’s one day at a time. They tell me what I’m doing the next day, and that’s it, because they know I’d go crazy if I have a timetable. “The team has a plan and I trust our training staff. They know what they’re doing so I’m going to listen to them.”
Point blank: Is there interest in dealing Love? “No. Not at all,” Altman said quickly. While Love is Cleveland’s most valuable trade chip, there are others. That list starts with five players on expiring contracts: Knight, Henson, Dellavedova, Tristan Thompson and Jordan Clarkson.
The Cavs continue to get calls about Love. The phone will likely ring throughout the season, up until the trade deadline and then again in the summer — if he’s still in Cleveland that long. Signing Love to a lucrative four-year extension was Altman’s first big move, the tone-setter after James left for Los Angeles. Some scoffed at the decision, believing Love didn’t fit — and still doesn’t — on a young team not positioned to win for a few more years. The NBA is unpredictable, but Altman talks the same way he did more than a year ago — seeing Love anchoring this turnaround.
While Love is Cleveland’s most valuable trade chip, there are others. That list starts with five players on expiring contracts: Knight, Henson, Dellavedova, Tristan Thompson and Jordan Clarkson. “We are still in evaluation mode with our team, with the new parts, the staff and the offense. We like our guys,” Altman said. “There’s no sense of urgency to rush to do anything. I think last year was a little bit different in terms of we knew we wanted to recoup a lot of different draft assets. Where we are now: We have great flexibility, we’re one of four teams that has over $20 million in cap space next summer, so we’re not in any rush to do anything drastic.”
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young said today’s practice had a lot of contact. He was able to participate from start to finish. Said his ankle “feels great.”
It’s pretty simple: Gilbert has already let the front office know he’s on board with accumulating as many first-round picks as possible. Within reason, of course. “Let’s just say we have mapped out all of our plans,” Altman said. “All of that stuff was addressed. He’s making strides and he’s going to be back soon.”
Through Altman’s vision, the Cavs also added to the performance staff, hiring Mark Kovacs as senior director of sports science and health. Kovacs most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of the Kovacs Institute, a performance facility and consulting firm focused on optimizing human performance by the practical application of cutting-edge science. As CEO, he oversaw the Kovacs Institute’s direction, testing protocols and athlete monitoring programs. His clients included national sports federations, the NCAA, major professional sports leagues and leading universities.
November 4, 2019 | 8:01 pm UTC Update
Brian Windhorst: I want to make a clarification on something I said on the Hoop Collective Podcast. I mentioned Joakim Noah had suffered an injury over the summer. He has recovered from the injury and is back working out and looking to sign with a contender.
The biggest factor, though, is that Howard has everything to lose. This is his last shot. He was almost out of the league after being waived by the Grizzlies this summer. His saving grace in Los Angeles was DeMarcus Cousins tearing his ACL after unfortunately bumping knees with another player in a scrimmage. Without that, Howard might not be on a roster today. He still has to prove himself. He’s on a one year, non-guaranteed deal and can be dropped at any moment. This is absolutely what rock bottom looks like for a former four-time Defensive Player of the Year. He can’t afford to mess this up. If he does, that might be it.
According to Howard’s shot chart, 23 of his 24 shots have come right at the rim and the other was a hook shot eight feet away from the basket. He’s off to a hot start, but he’s bound to miss a few bunnies here and there that normally drop. It happens to the best of us. What should last for Howard is his defense and rebounding. He’s averaging 13.8 rebounds per 36 minutes, which is just a notch above his career per-36-pace of 13.2. Defending is also something that should come naturally to Howard. He has the skill — it’s all about the effort. And he can’t afford to wing it on a non-guaranteed deal.
Harden’s scoring can make up for only so much. And though he did score at least 30 points in 32 straight games last season, asking him to carry that kind of offensive burden is not a sustainable model. As my colleague Zach Kram detailed here, the Rockets offense with Westbrook has a split personality. The lightning bolt of a guard has made them play a whole lot faster than they did last season when he’s on the floor. While that means more possessions for Harden and Co., it also means Harden is less efficient (he’s missed 10.3 3s a game and is banking on averaging a ridiculous 15.8 free throw attempts per game) and the team has more opportunities to showcase its bad defense (they are 21st in allowing fast-break points). Westbrook, meanwhile, is still shooting more than four 3s a game at a paltry 25.0 percent clip and, on defense, he’s a regression from what Chris Paul added last season.
November 4, 2019 | 7:55 pm UTC Update
Justin Russo: Brian Windhorst says Joakim Noah suffered a “significant injury” and his “career really in jeopardy.” Might explain why the Los Angeles Clippers never signed him, I guess.
Jason Quick: Don’t expect Blazers to sign another player in wake of Zach Collins surgery. Considering tax ramifications and what is out there, Blazers likely to be patient and wait for Pau Gasol to finish rehab. Gasol increasing work load, but no target date on return.