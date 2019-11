Harden’s scoring can make up for only so much. And though he did score at least 30 points in 32 straight games last season, asking him to carry that kind of offensive burden is not a sustainable model. As my colleague Zach Kram detailed here, the Rockets offense with Westbrook has a split personality. The lightning bolt of a guard has made them play a whole lot faster than they did last season when he’s on the floor. While that means more possessions for Harden and Co., it also means Harden is less efficient (he’s missed 10.3 3s a game and is banking on averaging a ridiculous 15.8 free throw attempts per game) and the team has more opportunities to showcase its bad defense (they are 21st in allowing fast-break points). Westbrook, meanwhile, is still shooting more than four 3s a game at a paltry 25.0 percent clip and, on defense, he’s a regression from what Chris Paul added last season.