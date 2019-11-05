USA Today Sports

November 6, 2019 | 1:11 am UTC Update
Pressing a legal challenge to a proposed Clippers arena in Inglewood, attorneys for a residents’ group told a judge on Tuesday, Nov, 5, that the city violated the California Surplus Land Act by failing to give first priority to a possible affordable housing development on the property. But lawyers for the city and developers argued the property does not qualify as surplus land. The also argued the property — which sits in the flight path of Los Angeles International Airport — is unsuitable for housing.
Uplift Inglewood members maintain that public land should be used for the public good and access to housing is central to building strong communities. Their lead attorney, Thomas Casparian, said the land should have been offered first for an affordable housing development before being offered to the Clippers. At one point, in discussing the potential economic benefits to Inglewood of using the land to build an arena for the Clippers, the judge said he assumed that other cities would be happy to have the NBA team in their communities.
November 6, 2019 | 12:30 am UTC Update
Karl-Anthony Towns had a busy last few days for a guy who wasn’t allowed to play two basketball games. The Wolves center, talking Tuesday for the first time since the NBA handed down a two-game suspension for his role in a fight with 76ers center Joel Embiid, said he passed the time playing some “Call of Duty” but mostly by learning and contributing however he could.
November 5, 2019 | 11:45 pm UTC Update
November 5, 2019 | 11:15 pm UTC Update
November 5, 2019 | 10:43 pm UTC Update
November 5, 2019 | 10:25 pm UTC Update
We waited in a little room for the doctor to come in. This wasn’t a new situation for us — three years earlier my mom had been diagnosed with cancer. It started in her lungs in 2012. We stayed positive. I knew she could do it. I had to believe. That’s my mama, you know? She’s my superhero. I’d seen her raise a family. I’d seen her work hard, and then find time to take her son to soccer and basketball practice after. And she beat the cancer. As my father would say, “We all beat it. As a family.”
Now we were back in a hospital. The doctor came in, and before he said anything, we knew. We just knew. You could see it on his face. We’d been to so many of these tests, so many of these rooms, so many of these meetings. By this point, we could see it in their eyes. It was the same look the doctor in Barcelona had had on his face in 2012 when my mom was first diagnosed. This time the doctor said that the cancer was back — and spreading fast. It was bad.
My agent told me about a pickup game. He said there would be other pros there, so I went. The first time I went, there was already a game going on. I saw K.G., Paul Pierce, Paul George, Danny Granger … all these guys I’d seen and heard about for years. And they let me run with them that day. I went back as much as I could that summer. Sometimes, when I tell my friends back home about those games, they ask if I was ever intimidated. Yeah, maybe I was a little. But I think, at the same time, maybe people forget about 2008. They forget about Spain. They don’t remember how good our Spanish national team was — we made it to the Olympic gold medal game. I was 17. Seventeen! We lost to Team USA, but they had a crazy good team … Kobe, LeBron, D-Wade, and a bunch of other great players.
At a morning film session in Manhattan, Chicago Bulls coach Jim Boylen delivered the most basic instruction imaginable to a group of professionals: “Shoot the basketball.” Three players, in particular, were guilty of turning down open looks. Starting point guard Tomas Satoransky was one of them. “He’s very intelligent,” Boylen said. “And he wants to be perfect, which I kind of talked to him about: ‘Don’t worry about that, just play.’ He wants to please, and he wants to raise his teammates up. And what I’ve asked him to do is don’t lose yourself within that. You gotta take your open looks.”
For Satoransky, the solution is to think about it in a team framework. He has always been a pass-first player, but if he is only looking to make plays for others, opponents will defend him accordingly. Shooting 3s early in the shot clock might not be instinctive for him, but it will help the Bulls’ spacing. Hard closeouts will bring catch-and-go opportunities, which he can turn into assists. Sometimes, the most altruistic thing he can do is take the shot that feels wrong. “I feel like you have to find a balance,” Satoransky said. “And as you get older, you see those moments and you see your opportunities where you can be a little more selfish.”
If you believe in curses, perhaps an Oracle Curse is tied not only to the Warriors’ departure from Oakland but also the financial hardship now facing the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority, the public entity that owns and operates Oracle Arena, which is now named Oakland Arena. The Authority still owes more than $50 million on the bonds they issued in 1996 to finance a full-scale renovation of the Warriors’ home court and says the Warriors are responsible for paying most of that debt. The Warriors, not surprisingly, have a different view. An appeals court will decide who’s right and who’s wrong. So far, the Warriors aren’t faring any better in court than on the court.
November 5, 2019 | 9:05 pm UTC Update
November 5, 2019 | 8:35 pm UTC Update
