Kevin Chouinard: Alex Len is available.
November 6, 2019 | 1:11 am UTC Update
Andrew Greif: Kawhi Leonard has been listed as OUT (load management, knee) ahead of tomorrow’s game vs. Milwaukee.
Ira Winderman: Spoelstra “Dion will not be active. He will work out. I met with him. He and I talked. Things are a little bit fluid right now, because we have everybody available right now, which is a good thing. And then we’ll continue to work it out.” So Silva, Haslem active ahead of Waiters.
Harrison Wind: Will Barton is available to play tonight vs. the Heat, Nuggets announce. Big boost for Denver’s offense.
Dane Moore: Jordan Bell (shoulder) and Jeff Teague (illness) are questionable to play on Wednesday against Memphis, per the team. Shabazz Napier (hamstring) is also doubtful to play. Jordan McLaughlin, a point guard who is on a two-way contract, will be with the Wolves in Memphis.
Pressing a legal challenge to a proposed Clippers arena in Inglewood, attorneys for a residents’ group told a judge on Tuesday, Nov, 5, that the city violated the California Surplus Land Act by failing to give first priority to a possible affordable housing development on the property. But lawyers for the city and developers argued the property does not qualify as surplus land. The also argued the property — which sits in the flight path of Los Angeles International Airport — is unsuitable for housing.
Uplift Inglewood members maintain that public land should be used for the public good and access to housing is central to building strong communities. Their lead attorney, Thomas Casparian, said the land should have been offered first for an affordable housing development before being offered to the Clippers. At one point, in discussing the potential economic benefits to Inglewood of using the land to build an arena for the Clippers, the judge said he assumed that other cities would be happy to have the NBA team in their communities.
November 6, 2019 | 12:30 am UTC Update
Karl-Anthony Towns had a busy last few days for a guy who wasn’t allowed to play two basketball games. The Wolves center, talking Tuesday for the first time since the NBA handed down a two-game suspension for his role in a fight with 76ers center Joel Embiid, said he passed the time playing some “Call of Duty” but mostly by learning and contributing however he could.
“I was just trying to do my part. You gotta be able to lead and my way of leading, especially during this time, was try to give as much information and things I saw on tape and whatever the case may be that could help us win,” Towns said. “Washington was just a test of my handwriting again so it was pretty fun.”
Towns also said, “I’m going to defend myself” when asked about the fight, while coach Ryan Saunders said that in general terms he supports players when “they feel they need to stand up for themselves.”
Harrison Wind: There’s a chance Will Barton plays tonight, Michael Malone says pregame. Malone didn’t want to go as far as to say he’s ‘probable’ but it seems like Barton is moving in that direction.
November 5, 2019 | 11:45 pm UTC Update
Chris Kirschner: Lloyd Pierce on John Collins’ suspension: “This is what I’ve been charged with as a head coach, and it’s to help John and support John get through this, not as a player but a person. That’s where I mind is and where my mind went when everything occurred this morning.”
KC Johnson: Frank Vogel hired Jim Boylen on his Pacers staff: “He’s one of the smartest basketball men I’ve ever worked with. He taught me a lot.”
Bill Oram: Jim Boylen is asked what player historically Anthony Davis is most like. “The length, the instincts defensively… maybe Olajuwon.” Like Garnett, Boylen said, AD can cover one side of the floor by himself.
Mike McGraw: Boylen says Otto Porter (ankle) is good to go tonight vs Lakers; Chandler Hutchison expected to play 8-16 minutes. #Bulls
Jeff McDonald: Derrick White, who showed up on this morning’s injury report as questionable with a bruised glute, will “probably give it a go” tonight, per Pop. Trae Young (ankle) to play for Atlanta but will be limited to 30 minutes per Lloyd Pierce.
November 5, 2019 | 11:15 pm UTC Update
Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce on John Collins’ mindset: “Bothered. He’s not with the guys. Probably for the first time not playing basketball. This is tough. This is a big blow for anyone.”
Sarah K. Spencer: Asked Pierce how Collins could have ingested the substance without knowing: “I know what he took. I don’t how and I don’t know when. Today was an emotional day. I don’t think I know the information yet. We were trying to speak on moving forward and dealing with today…
Chris Kirschner: Pop on Vince Carter: “I cant wait to go hug him. I just hope he doesn’t kiss me. He’s a very warm guy.” 😂
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Larry Nance Jr. had his left thumb taped by trainer Steve Spiro toward the end of Sunday’s game. It’s still wrapped. During pregame warmups he’s been playing with it a bit, trying to get comfortable shooting. “I’m fine. Will be alright”
November 5, 2019 | 10:43 pm UTC Update
Rick Noland: Beilein says Porter “contrite and disappointed in himself” for brushing official Bill Spoon on Sunday. Added that Porter apologized and that he had to watch tape twice to see the bump
Chris Fedor: #Cavs HC John Beilein said, with no Kevin Porter Jr. tonight, Alfonzo McKinnie will get an opportunity to get minutes.
J. Michael Falgoust: Sabonis (left calf) is OUT and Turner (right ankle) remains OUT tonight. Sampson and Bitadze will start again #PacersHornets
Gary Washburn: Jaylen Brown worked out today, felt better. Chance he could join team in Charlotte, according to Stevens. #Celtics
“While I was living in Atlanta, I fell in love with This Is It! restaurants for their delicious food and strong focus on family and Southern hospitality,” he explained. “As a longtime fan of the brand, I jumped at the opportunity to expand this concept throughout Georgia and am excited for This Is It! to become a large part of my future in the restaurant industry.”
November 5, 2019 | 10:25 pm UTC Update
We waited in a little room for the doctor to come in. This wasn’t a new situation for us — three years earlier my mom had been diagnosed with cancer. It started in her lungs in 2012. We stayed positive. I knew she could do it. I had to believe. That’s my mama, you know? She’s my superhero. I’d seen her raise a family. I’d seen her work hard, and then find time to take her son to soccer and basketball practice after. And she beat the cancer. As my father would say, “We all beat it. As a family.”
Now we were back in a hospital. The doctor came in, and before he said anything, we knew. We just knew. You could see it on his face. We’d been to so many of these tests, so many of these rooms, so many of these meetings. By this point, we could see it in their eyes. It was the same look the doctor in Barcelona had had on his face in 2012 when my mom was first diagnosed. This time the doctor said that the cancer was back — and spreading fast. It was bad.
My agent told me about a pickup game. He said there would be other pros there, so I went. The first time I went, there was already a game going on. I saw K.G., Paul Pierce, Paul George, Danny Granger … all these guys I’d seen and heard about for years. And they let me run with them that day. I went back as much as I could that summer. Sometimes, when I tell my friends back home about those games, they ask if I was ever intimidated. Yeah, maybe I was a little. But I think, at the same time, maybe people forget about 2008. They forget about Spain. They don’t remember how good our Spanish national team was — we made it to the Olympic gold medal game. I was 17. Seventeen! We lost to Team USA, but they had a crazy good team … Kobe, LeBron, D-Wade, and a bunch of other great players.
At a morning film session in Manhattan, Chicago Bulls coach Jim Boylen delivered the most basic instruction imaginable to a group of professionals: “Shoot the basketball.” Three players, in particular, were guilty of turning down open looks. Starting point guard Tomas Satoransky was one of them. “He’s very intelligent,” Boylen said. “And he wants to be perfect, which I kind of talked to him about: ‘Don’t worry about that, just play.’ He wants to please, and he wants to raise his teammates up. And what I’ve asked him to do is don’t lose yourself within that. You gotta take your open looks.”
When Satoransky hesitates or passes up a good look, it is not because he lacks confidence. He believes that sharing the ball is contagious. If he is not allergic to selfishness, he is at least extremely averse to it. “I always try to play the right way every time,” Satoransky said.
For Satoransky, the solution is to think about it in a team framework. He has always been a pass-first player, but if he is only looking to make plays for others, opponents will defend him accordingly. Shooting 3s early in the shot clock might not be instinctive for him, but it will help the Bulls’ spacing. Hard closeouts will bring catch-and-go opportunities, which he can turn into assists. Sometimes, the most altruistic thing he can do is take the shot that feels wrong. “I feel like you have to find a balance,” Satoransky said. “And as you get older, you see those moments and you see your opportunities where you can be a little more selfish.”
If you believe in curses, perhaps an Oracle Curse is tied not only to the Warriors’ departure from Oakland but also the financial hardship now facing the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority, the public entity that owns and operates Oracle Arena, which is now named Oakland Arena. The Authority still owes more than $50 million on the bonds they issued in 1996 to finance a full-scale renovation of the Warriors’ home court and says the Warriors are responsible for paying most of that debt. The Warriors, not surprisingly, have a different view. An appeals court will decide who’s right and who’s wrong. So far, the Warriors aren’t faring any better in court than on the court.
November 5, 2019 | 9:05 pm UTC Update
ShowtimeForum: “He [AD] is not going anywhere. The expectation is that he is where he wants to be and he is happy. There is almost no one in the NBA that thinks he’s not going to re-sign with the Lakers.” (via @Brian Windhorst on @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/lkMZa26oQm
November 5, 2019 | 8:35 pm UTC Update
Roy Parry: Steve Clifford on where PG Markelle Fultz is most effective: “In many ways, I just think he’s a good all-around player because he has a feel for the game. He’s a terrific passer and his ability to get into the paint and have a feel for where everybody is is very unique.”