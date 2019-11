For Satoransky, the solution is to think about it in a team framework. He has always been a pass-first player, but if he is only looking to make plays for others, opponents will defend him accordingly. Shooting 3s early in the shot clock might not be instinctive for him, but it will help the Bulls’ spacing. Hard closeouts will bring catch-and-go opportunities, which he can turn into assists. Sometimes, the most altruistic thing he can do is take the shot that feels wrong. “I feel like you have to find a balance,” Satoransky said. “And as you get older, you see those moments and you see your opportunities where you can be a little more selfish.”