Sarah K. Spencer: "It felt good. I don't feel any pain …
Sarah K. Spencer: “It felt good. I don’t feel any pain as of right now. Just got out of the ice bucket… Still continuing to rehab. It’s not 100%, but it’s up there.” – Trae Young on his right ankle
November 6, 2019 | 4:20 pm UTC Update
When the Kings traded DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans in February 2017, Cauley-Stein inherited the burden of replacing a four-time All-Star. Even as he set career highs, he couldn’t escape criticism, his postgame Twitter mentions loaded with complaints about his inconsistency and lack of blocked shots. Often, the critiques turned personal. Fans pointed to Instagram photos of Cauley-Stein’s street art and bold fashion choices as evidence that he didn’t love basketball. “It was like all of the mistakes of the team were being put on me,” Cauley-Stein said. “That’s how I feel, like I was a scapegoat for everything. That s— was tough.”
When Cauley-Stein’s agent called July 2 to tell him the Warriors were interested, he had a fishing line in Folsom Lake outside Sacramento. After driving 2 miles for better reception, he called Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who told him that his pick-and-roll abilities would pair perfectly with newly acquired guard D’Angelo Russell. The Warriors could offer barely more than a minimum contract, a far cry from the $9 million deal the Hornets had presented. But less than 10 months after announcing at Kings media day that he was “ready to get paid,” Cauley-Stein opted instead for the chance to start for a winning franchise.
After a rocky summer in which their [James Harden and Chris Paul’s] prickly inner dynamics were revealed to the outside world and certainly played a part in the Westbrook move, sources say that a familiar debate – how much they focus on offense vs. the need to take more of a prideful approach to defense – has been a point of early frustration among the players yet again and a topic of great focus.
In terms of a specific return date for Paul George, sources tell The Athletic the Clippers are focused on the back-to-back set of road games at Houston (Nov. 13) and New Orleans (Nov. 14). If he plays against the Rockets, he’s not expected to play in the Pelicans game.
Shams Charania: Raptors guard/forward Pat McCaw will undergo surgery on his left knee and miss several weeks, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
November 6, 2019 | 4:05 pm UTC Update
Dane Moore: With Napier doubtful to play tonight (hamstring) and Teague questionable (illness), the Wolves have called up Jordan McLaughlin and Jaylen Nowell. McLaughlin is a traditional PG where Nowell is more of a combo guard. But this thin, the Wolves just need ball-handlers.
This is what Smart does. On a night where a teammate hits 17 of 20 shots, Smart has a similarly important impact that his eight points, five rebounds, and four assists can’t measure. “I scouted plays for Kevin Love for a long time now, so I picked up on tendencies and I’m such a great defender that I believe in myself and I’m always going to go with myself a hundred percent of the time,” Smart said, describing how he shooed away a double team in an effort to guard Love himself. “It’s about pride at that point and you got to dig down. So I always call the double team off every chance I get and try to take care of it myself.”
Kemba Walker has called Smart a Warrior so many times it’s hard to keep track. After a night like this, it’s going to be hard for Kemba to stop. Smart will always draw the tough assignment, whether it’s Steph Curry or Giannis Antetokounmpo. He’ll gladly defend anyone, which is why he calls himself a “stretch-6.” “I love those types of challenges, especially on a night like tonight,” Smart said. “When I seen the matchup, I was excited for it.”
Three years ago, Madut Bol was on break at his Amazon warehouse job — a job he didn’t like — when his old college teammate reached out: Madut’s half brother Bol Bol was playing in an elite showcase that night in New York. Did Madut want to go? Madut had to finish his shift and technically didn’t have any more time to take off. But he didn’t care. He told his boss he was leaving early, then drove 60 miles from Trenton, N.J., to Brooklyn Bridge Park, the site of the showcase. Madut hadn’t seen Bol in four months, and even then, it was for only a minute or two when Bol had played in another showcase in New York. Their conversation after that game had been awkward, distant, like two people who hardly knew each other, which wasn’t far from the truth. This time, Madut didn’t care if Bol knew he was there. “My dad never saw me play,” Madut says. “So, I was like, ‘I don’t want Bol to be on this level and nobody comes to see him play.’”
But more surreal were the ways in which Bol reminded Madut of their father, Manute Bol, the tallest person to ever play in the NBA and one of the league’s great humanitarians. An admirer called him the “Muhammad Ali or Nelson Mandela of his time” for all he had done in South Sudan. “You can look right at (Bol) and tell,” Madut says. “Just the way he walks. People say the same thing to me: ‘You walk like your dad.’ I don’t see it because I’m not looking at me walking. But seeing him walk, he walks just like Dad. Smiles like Dad. Just looks exactly like him.” After the game, Madut drove home without talking to Bol.
For years, he has wanted a relationship with Bol, a second-round pick this year who plays for the Denver Nuggets. He says he wants to be there for him, to help him, guide him and support him — all the things a big brother is supposed to do. But ever since their dad died in 2010, they have rarely spent time together or even spoken. (The Nuggets declined to make Bol available for this story.) The reasons why are complicated and go far beyond their decade in age difference. When Madut was 5 or 6 in the mid-’90s, his dad packed his bags and told him, “I’ll be back.” There was nothing unusual about the moment; Manute traveled all the time. But that time, Madut waited and waited for him to come home. Days turned into weeks. Madut asked his mom where his dad was, but she had no idea either. Weeks turned into months. Madut received no phone calls, no letters or emails. One moment, his dad was his hero, the larger-than-life personality who dominated every room and cracked open Madut’s closed-off personality. The next, he was gone without an explanation. Madut and his brothers and sisters learned about their dad’s new life in Sudan from a 2001 Sports Illustrated story in which Manute talked to a reporter while his second wife, Ajok, cradled their 19-month-old son, Bol.
November 6, 2019 | 3:15 pm UTC Update
You have $50 to bet. Where does Andre Iguodala end up? I posed this question to multiple NBA executives Monday and Tuesday morning. Not all of them answered. But of those who did, every single one of them said the Lakers. “Best combination of ring chance and role,” one longtime team boss said. I thought someone would say the Clippers. None did. (Wait; just got one guy who says Clippers, but does so with no particular enthusiasm.) That means nothing, of course; the Clips stayed silent all through the KawhiStakes and wound up getting their man in large part because they kept their mouths shut. Also, there’s always a stealth team out there who sneaks into the mix.
And hitting on a player like Nunn can shave a year or two off of a franchise’s rebuild. Miami figured to be a major free agent player in 2021, when the next great class of potential free agents will come available. Riles, as we all know, doesn’t usually sit around and wait for things to happen. If Nunn and first-rounder Tyler Herro join Jimmy Butler to help form a nucleus for the Heat going forward, it’s hard to see Riles standing pat next summer. “Coach Spoelstra is big right now on having guys that are versatile, on guys that aren’t one-dimensional,” Kammerer said. “It’s the fact we saw a couple of things. He was really versatile. He always seemed like a tough kid, physically and mentally tough. To me, he was hard to guard. When we played them, he found ways. It was tough to stay in front of the guy. He’s an attacker. He competes hard. He was a better shooter than all of us thought, too. You look at his percentages, and we said ‘this is a guy can shoot the ball.’ You look at all of those things, and that’s a Heat guy, to us.”
Miami is more structured than most teams. That doesn’t mean the Heat is better, but Pat Riley and the front office, and Erik Spoelstra and his coaching staff, know what type of guy is more likely to fit in and work into the franchise’s culture. “Pat’s pretty insistent that we spend time with players and see them improve individually,” Kammerer said. “And we’ve had success with it. To me, it’s not so much what we do, than that we do it. I don’t think it’s some magic potion we have. We grind. Kendrick spent his summer here working out. We find workers, guys that want to be driven.”
When you go to five straight NBA Finals like the Warriors did from 2015 to 2019, you are going to create a lot of memories along the way. And on a recent episode of Bill Simmons’ “Book of Basketball 2.0” podcast, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr got nostalgic. “If I look back at these last five years — if I had to say what was my favorite game — it would be Game 6 in Houston last year. “Holy s–t. This defines our team. This game defines what our guys are about. We had a possession late in the game that sealed it basically. Remember, Steph and Draymond were running that side pick-and-roll over and over again and Steph was going nuts.
For rookie Jarrett Culver, there’s one problem. These world-renowned chefs cannot quite duplicate one of his favorite foods: his mother’s scrambled eggs. “I just love Mom’s eggs,” Culver said. “I don’t know what the difference is. It just always tastes a little better.” So what is Regina Culver’s secret? Fresh basil? Some diced peppers? Maybe a few sauteed onions? Nope. The simple recipe consists of a sizeable splash of whole milk “to make them fluffy” and, most importantly, a heaping spoonful of salted butter. “I didn’t think it was anything major,” Regina said with a chuckle.
The Wolves have taken the league’s nutritional data trend to new heights, unveiling the league’s first load-based nutrition plan, where each player’s daily meals are tailored to his workload (Culver’s nutritional goals include adding lean muscle). But even cutting-edge programs and food cooked in the fanciest kitchens couldn’t crack Culver’s egg puzzle. For that, they needed Regina. “He is such a routine kid,” Regina said. “He likes to go to the gym at the same time, he likes to nap at the same time.”
Bill Oram: Alex Caruso was asked about the chest bump at the end of this sequence. “Bron’s gotta watch out,” he said, laughing. “He doesn’t understand the physics of that. He’s got 60 to 80 pounds on me. … But he gets hype, and I get hype and we just roll with it.”
The players who wear Thunder colors certainly never forget, even when they go to different teams. It’s been four years since Magic guard D.J. Augustin was a Thunder player, but he was especially moved by Tuesday’s presentation. “I went there (to the Memorial), and I saw what happened. I was able to get the history behind it,” Augustin told The Athletic. Augustin played parts of two seasons in Oklahoma City from 2014 to 2016. “To see those families tonight is pretty emotional. I just thought about my family back home and my kids.”
Prior to Tuesday’s game, representatives for each family were ushered onto the floor. The numbers multiplied until the space between the teams lined up for the national anthem was filled. Each of the 168 family members raised a City Edition jersey, arms outstretched to the rafters. According to Gist, the Thunder had to get special permission from the NBA to have that many people on the court. It had never been done before. No detail was spared. “Not only is it well done and professional, but it’s done in a tenderness and a heartfelt and very supportive kind of way,” Gist said. “It’s really impressive what they do. The Thunder has just been awesome with their support.”
November 6, 2019 | 10:47 am UTC Update
John Wall making progress with injury recovery
Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks joined “The Sports Junkies” on 106.7 The Fan in DC on Tuesday and talked about some of the progress Wall is making in his recovery from the torn Achilles tendon. “He’s running, he’s jumping, he’s shooting. He’s shooting the lights out. That’s the good thing about an injury like he’s had — all you have to do is shoot. He’s looking good,” Brooks told “The Sports Junkies.” “Still lots of work to be done, but he has the right mindset. I anticipate him coming back and being as good as ever.”
Hoop District: John Wall on ESPN on the DC sports success: “It’s the dopest thing ever. To see the Mystics, to be there for Game 5, to see them win. To see the Nationals. … I think it’s time for us to get a championship. I’m not promising anything, but that’s my ultimate goal.”
Mark Montieth: Nate McMillan: “I didn’t feel that was a foul at all. He got two calls tonight our guys had our hands up, he’s initiating the contact. We did foul a lot this game but I didn’t think that was a foul.” Also points out Charlotte was the aggressor and his team failed to make plays.
Justin Kubatko: The @celtics Gordon Hayward shot 16-16 on 2-pointers tonight. It’s the most 2-pointers made in a game without a miss since Wilt Chamberlain also went 16-16 on Mar. 19, 1967.
Jared Weiss: Gordon Hayward becomes the 10th perimeter player in NBA history to hit 17 shots on at least 85% shooting in a game, per @bball_ref. With 39 points on 17/20 FG, he joins Klay, Drexler, Gervin, King, Nique, Mike Woodson, Larry Wright, Gene Banks & Dick Van Arsdale on that list.
Mike Trudell: LeBron just notched his 3rd straight triple-double (30, 10 and 10), the first time he’s done that since December, 2017. LAL haven’t had a player do so since @Magic Johnson, 32 years ago.
Justin Kubatko: The @Lakers LeBron James is the oldest player in NBA history to record three consecutive triple-doubles. James is 34 years and 310 days old today, slightly older than Jason Kidd was when he recorded his third straight triple-double on Jan. 8, 2008 (34 years, 291 days).
Because of them, the Lakers (6-1) completed a 3-0 trip and they’ll go home Wednesday with the best record in the NBA — one of three teams with only one loss. “They deserve the game ball,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of the reserves. “AD was in foul trouble, Bron was looking exhausted, and both those guys needed to stay on the bench, and other guys needed to step up. And they did.”
Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis was asked what he thought about his CHI comments getting so much attention: “It’s a basketball city. You know, they’re looking for their guy. That’s all I’ll really say about it, I mean it ain’t really much. They’re a good young team right now. They’re all right.”
Mike Trudell: Dwight Howard said he did a ton of running in the offseason to try and get in the best shape of his career. He said he feels great, and he’s not getting tired on the court. He’s also changed his diet, and is focusing on treatment for his body. It’s showing.
K.C. Johnson: Jim Boylen: “I’m the head coach of the team. I’ll take responsibility for the 4th quarter.”
The Charlotte Hornets kicked off their three-game homestand with a stunning 19-point comeback victory, rallying to beat the visiting Indiana Pacers, 122-120, in overtime on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Spectrum Center. Devonte’ Graham erupted for a career-high 35 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 42 minutes off the bench. This performance marked the highest-scoring outing ever by a Hornets reserve, breaking Ben Gordon’s record of 34 set on Nov. 9, 2012 vs. New Orleans.
David Baumann: The @Orlando Magic, still the only team in the NBA yet to crack 100 points in a single game this year. 7 tries, no luck. #MagicAboveAll
His lawyer has denied any wrongdoing by his client, and Kurucs allegedly threatened to kill himself during the June 27 incident with his girlfriend. But when asked if he felt the case was weighing on the young forward’s psyche and hindering his performance, Atkinson said no. “I don’t think so,” Atkinson told The Post. “It’s not part of the conversation. I think his sanctuary right now is the basketball court. He’s practiced well, he’s engaged with his teammates; I see it. It’s more about the change in role and a young player having to deal with the different role.”
The Clippers-Bucks game will be broadcast on ESPN, and the NBA prohibits teams from resting otherwise healthy players for high-profile, nationally televised games at the risk of a fine starting at $100,000. The Clippers haven’t been fined and are in compliance with league policy because the listed reason for the absence is related to an “injury/illness,” and not rest. A league spokesman said the team received approval for Leonard’s absence ahead of time after providing information to the league.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he didn’t think injuries to Gary Harris or Paul Millsap were too severe in the aftermath of Tuesday night’s win over the Miami Heat. Harris hobbled off the court at halftime after he came down awkwardly on a floater late in the second quarter. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a left ankle injury and was replaced by Torrey Craig to start the second half. “(Gary’s injury) I don’t think is very severe,” said Malone. “I think a couple days of rest and rehab, hopefully he’ll be able to play on Friday night.”
Harrison Wind: No concussion protocol for Paul Millsap (facial laceration), I’m told. Nuggets will monitor his injury over the next few days but as Michael Malone said postgame, there’s a belief that he should be able to play Friday vs. Philadelphia.
Jordan Schultz: Several noteworthy performances tonight, but none more impressive than Tyrese Maxey. Spoke with multiple scouts at MSG, all of whom sung his praises. “Plays with the right spirit,” one said. Another scout compared him to Lou Williams. @TyreseMaxey #kentucky #bbn
In a powerful pregame moment Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder presented custom city-edition jerseys to the families of the 168 people killed in the 1995 Alfred P. Murrah bombing. Following a short video presentation, the families took the floor moments before tipoff and held up jerseys displaying No. 95 and the name of their loved one on the back. “It was amazing. Just 10 out of 10, bro,” Thunder center Steven Adams said. “Just something unbelievably special.”
Erik Horne: Steven Adams on the pregame ceremony honoring the families of victims of the Oklahoma City bombing: “They’re not forgotten and the Thunder does a really good job of keeping them alive in that way.” pic.twitter.com/9ENSl9iqMx
Erik Horne: Chris Paul on honoring victims of the Oklahoma City bombing: “The team does a great job of making sure players understand what they’re playing for” while in OKC. pic.twitter.com/ELtC2Qk6SA
November 6, 2019 | 3:04 am UTC Update
Jay King: Gordon Hayward tied a regular-season career high with 39 points on 17-for-20 shooting while adding eight assists and seven rebounds. Celtics beat the Cavs, 119-113.
Justin Kubatko: The @Boston Celtics Gordon Hayward shot 16-16 on 2-pointers tonight. It’s the most 2-pointers made in a game without a miss since Wilt Chamberlain also went 16-16 on Mar. 19, 1967.
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks (3-3) rally in the fourth quarter to beat the Spurs, 108-100. Trae Young finishes with 29 points and 13 assists. Jabari Parker: 19 pts, 8 reb De’Andre Hunter: 16 pts, 8 reb Cam Reddish: 12 pts, 3 reb
Rod Boone: Final: #Hornets 122, Pacers 120 Devonte’ Graham with a career high 35 points. Also had 6 assists and 4 rebounds. Miles Bridges 18 pts/3 rebs PJ Washington 16 pts/3 rebs Up next: Hornets (4-3) host Kemba and the Celtics on national TV Thursday.