Kevin Chouinard: Cam Reddish (right shoulder soreness) is available vs. CHI tonight.
November 7, 2019 | 2:34 am UTC Update
David Fizdale's job not in danger?
Knicks fans may want to blame David Fizdale for the team’s awful start, but the coach appears to have the backing of the two people who matter most — general manager Scott Perry and president Steve Mills. “They have been incredibly supportive. We talk every day,” Fizdale said Wednesday before the Knicks played the Pistons. “The beauty of what’s happening inside our building is everyone is connected. They all see the work we are putting in.”
Fan frustration boiled over in the second half of the 113-92 loss as the crowd booed and some chanted: “Fire Fizdale.” “I don’t think about that,” Fizdale said when he was asked about the crowd behavior. “I was more concerned about our performance from my seat. I can’t get caught up with how everybody else is feeling.”
James Edwards III: #FINAL: #Pistons 122, #Knicks 102. Tony Snell: 24 points on 9-of-9 shooting Andre Drummond: 27 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists Langston Galloway: 13 points Luke Kennard: 12 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists Detroit is now 4-5 with a trip to Indy on Friday.
Matt Velazquez: Doc Rivers on Giannis: “When you’re playing Giannis you have to deal with his approach, like, he’ll try to kill you if he can and you have to stand in there and take the fire.”
Jared Weiss: UNC coach Roy Williams being asked about Cole Anthony playing almost all the minutes in early season games: “I don’t believe in this load management crap in the NBA. You pay me $25 million a year and my load is going to be pretty light.”
Darnell Mayberry: The Bulls announce that Otto Porter Jr. has a left foot contusion and will not return to tonight’s game at Atlanta.
Ira Winderman: Heat injury report for Thursday in Phoenix has: Derrick Jones Jr. (Left Groin Strain) Questionable Daryl Macon (G League) Out KZ Okpala (Left Achilles Strain) Out No mention of Dion Waiters
Tim Cato: JJ Barea subs into his first NBA game since his Achilles rupture last January. happy for that dude.
November 7, 2019 | 1:30 am UTC Update
Malika Andrews: Doc Rivers said Paul George is inching closer to returning to the court for the Clippers, but he has yet to play 5-on-5 live. Rivers couldn’t offer a specific return date, saying only it will be “very, very soon. Possibly our next real practice.”
Brett Dawson: Paul George hasn’t done any live portions of practice but Doc Rivers says he tried to sneak into a live session in the Clippers last practice, “unsuccessfully.” He’s getting close.
Andrew Greif: “There’s no concern” over Kawhi’s health, Doc Rivers says. He said Kawhi feels good, and the team wants to keep it that way.
Malika Andrews: Doc Rivers offered “take away all back-to-backs” as one solution to bridge the gap between the league/TV partners/fans wanting stars to play in marquee matchups and the need for players to rest. “I am not smart enough to have a solution to it, I’m just not.”
Kyle Ratke: Jordan Bell (shoulder) available to play. Shabazz Napier (hamstring) and Jeff Teague (illness) are out.
November 7, 2019 | 12:21 am UTC Update
Roy Parry: With Terrence Ross out tonight, Steve Clifford said Michael Carter-Williams will slide into Ross’ spot in the rotation. In addition, Wes Iwundu also may see some minutes, Clifford said.
Christopher Hine: Jeff Teague did not make the trip. He’s out tonight. Saunders said he’s waiting to see how Napier and Bell respond to treatment before making a call on their status.
Salman Ali: Gerald Green is here, cast and all, wheeling around the bowels of the Toyota Center in high spirits.
November 6, 2019 | 11:37 pm UTC Update
Logan Murdock: Steve Kerr on if the matchup vs Houston will be high scoring: “Well we’re the worst defense defense in the league and their the third worst. Beyond that I probably shouldn’t comment or the league might fine me.”
Vincent Ellis: Dwane Casey on Andre Drummond full-court rushes: “For all you analytical people, the numbers are good. We remember the one time he goes and tries to drive through the entire team – and I remember it.” #Pistons
Josh Lewenberg: Nurse said he anticipates Terence Davis getting the first crack at 8th man minutes with McCaw expected to miss significant time. “He needs some time and reps out there. He’s making mistakes but he’s also doing good things. We’ve gotta try to expedite his growth.”
Sarah K. Spencer: No minute restriction for Trae Young tonight, Lloyd Pierce says. He jokes that Young barked at him for taking him out in the first half of last night’s game, saying “I hate this” Pierce was like “It’s not my doing, you sprained your ankle!” 😂
Sarah K. Spencer: As far as how much progress Kevin Huerter has made coming back from his right knee issues, Pierce says the 4 days off helped his conditioning + confidence. “I wouldn’t say he’s 100% back to where he’d like to be, but I know he feels better. I know he looks better.”
Chris Herrington: No restriction on Jaren Jackson Jr. minutes tonight coming off knee issue, but Taylor Jenkins did suggest Bruno Caboclo is likely to play as the team tries different defensive looks against Karl-Anthony Towns.
November 6, 2019 | 11:06 pm UTC Update
Kenneth Faried to play in China
Jeff Goodman: Kenneth Faried has signed a one-year deal in excess of $2 million to play in China this season, source told @Stadium.
Andy Larsen: Dante Exum participated in another practice with the SLC Stars today, then was called back up. Miye Oni was also recalled from the Stars this afternoon.
Anthony Slater: Warriors announce the testing on Kevon Looney’s neuropathy was encouraging and they believe he can return at some point in near future, but rule him out for at least two more weeks.
Joe Freeman: Pau Gasol, who continues to rehab his surgically-repaired left foot, going through an individual shooting session at the Blazers’ practice in LA.
Stefan Bondy: Tonight is Steve Mills’ 500th game as either GM or team president. His record stands at 164-335.
Ahead of Tony Parker’s name being immortalized among other San Antonio Spurs greats on Monday when his jersey is retired, city leaders are also recognizing his impact. Mayor Ron Nirenberg tweeted that Saturday will be Tony Parker Day in the Alamo City, thanking him for his contributions to the Spurs in the process.
November 6, 2019 | 10:43 pm UTC Update
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks effectively swapped two-way players today. Charlie Brown Jr. is up with ATL and Brandon Goodwin is back with College Park. My uneducated guess is that is has to do with Trae exiting the injury report and Cam being added to it.
Tim Bontemps: The Celtics say Jaylen Brown, Daniel Theis and Robert Williams are all probable for tomorrow’s game against the Hornets, while Enes Kanter is questionable.
Fred Katz: Jordan McRae is available, per Scott Brooks. “I’m not sure what the minute situation will be. We have a lot of guys at that spot right now”
November 6, 2019 | 9:11 pm UTC Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA spokesman Mike Bass on Kawhi Leonard: “Kawhi Leonard is not a healthy player under the league’s resting policy, and, as such, is listed as managing a knee injury in the LA Clippers injury report. The league office, in consultation with the NBA’s director of sports medicine, is comfortable with the team medical staff’s determination that Leonard is not sufficiently healthy to play in back-to-back games at this time.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Decisions on sitting games are made well in advance as part of Leonard’s “load management” schedule. It is possible Leonard will play in back-to-back games for Clippers this season, but that isn’t in plans for the near future.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Leonard is missing his second straight back-to-back game tonight vs. Bucks — which happened to also be a national TV game. He sat back-to-back last week against Jazz on national TV. Clippers have worked closely with NBA, sharing required medical information on Leonard’s knee.
Scott Agness: NBA’s L2M report says there were two incorrect calls last night in Pacers-Hornets, but the final foul on JaKarr Sampson with 1.8s left in OT wasn’t one of them. “Sampson makes contact to the body of Graham during his shooting motion that affects his jump shot attempt.”
Christian Clark: JJ Redick on New Orleans’ 29th-ranked defense: “Truthfully, it’s hard to pinpoint one issue. We’re pretty poor in a lot of areas. I think some of that are things we can control a little better. Fouling. Transition points. Getting back.”
Since taking his place in the Washington Wizards, Rui Hachimura has been picking up various endorsements, with such labels as Nissin and Jordan Brand. Adding yet another sponsor to the list, Rui has just signed with G-SHOCK, a brand he wore all throughout his younger years.
Joe Lapchick was largely considered the best center of his era as the big man starred for the New York Original Celtics and Cleveland Rosenblums (those were a thing) during the 1920s and 1930s. One of Lapchick‘s old jerseys is now on the auction block and could fetch a cool quarter million.
November 6, 2019 | 8:29 pm UTC Update
If Knicks president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry are antsy over the team’s 1-6 start, they have not conveyed that to coach David Fizdale. The common refrain is this newly constructed roster with 10 new faces is going to take some time to mesh. The Knicks are tied with New Orleans for the NBA’s worst start.