The Hawks did not have shootaround Tuesday morning, but…
The Hawks did not have shootaround Tuesday morning, but the team did have mandatory workouts that were split into two groups. Pierce addressed both groups separately about Collins’ situation but hadn’t yet spoken with the team collectively prior to its 108-100 win over San Antonio. Pierce’s message to the group won’t be to admonish Collins’ decision to take GHRP-2, which Collins said he took “unbeknownst” to him, but it’ll be to educate the rest of the roster on the process of how to operate in the future.
November 7, 2019 | 3:49 pm UTC Update
Chris Forsberg: Danny Ainge said on @Toucherandrich that the Celtics offered Marcus Morris a 3-year extension before the 18-19 season and he chose to play out the final year of his deal. Ainge said he talked to Morris after season but team didn’t make him an offer once they were locked on Kemba.
Chris Kirschner: The Hawks have assigned Allen Crabbe to the College Park Skyhawks for a rehab assignment. He’ll practice with the Skyhawks today.
Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has assigned guard Cody Martin and forward Caleb Martin to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. Cody Martin has appeared in six games for the Hornets averaging 1.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 steals in 10.3 minutes per game in his rookie season. Martin was drafted with the 36th overall selection of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.
As Ingram roasts defenders with those long-armed, midrange fadeaways. As he slithers into the lane for winding layups or finds teammates for open looks based on the attention he’s drawn, understand that the motivation behind the start of what could be that long-anticipated, breakthrough campaign goes beyond getting a fresh start in New Orleans. “It just gave him a new perspective on life, that you’re not going to always be playing this game. He had a new lease on life as to ‘What if?’” Ingram’s father, Don, said in a telephone interview. “We worked that out and recovered from it and now he’s back. Personally, I just look at it like, it’s his time.”
Justin Kubatko: The @Houston Rockets James Harden is the first player in NBA history to make at least 10 free throws in each of his first eight games of a season. He has a streak of nine such games dating back to last season, one shy of the record shared by Elgin Baylor and Oscar Robertson.
Justin Kubatko: The @Houston Rockets James Harden has made 114 free throws this season, nine more than any other player in NBA history through their first eight games of a season. Also, his 126 attempts through eight games are just one shy of the record set by Wilt Chamberlain in 1969-70.
Justin Kubatko: The @Houston Rockets James Harden recorded 36 points and 13 assists in last night’s win. Harden now has 46 career games with at least 35 points and 10 assists, 15 more than any other player since the ABA-NBA merger.
First things first. Sources tell The Athletic that there is a paper trail of sorts here that led to the NBA approving this particular choice. After consulting with the Clippers’ medical staff, and being told why it was important for Leonard’s health that he be granted this right to rest days in advance, league officials decided that it was not a breach of protocol. Sources with knowledge of the Clippers’ thinking, meanwhile, indicate that Leonard is not a fully healthy player and his health history, coupled with all the science and data that they’ve compiled on that front, demands this kind of approach.
Going forward, sources say, there is no definitive plan to have Leonard avoid playing in any back-to-backs, of which the Clippers have 13 total this season. The remainder of his rest schedule will be handled a few weeks out at a time, the sources said, and on a to-be-determined basis. It is worth noting, however, that Leonard hasn’t played in a back-to-back since April 4 and 5, 2017 — almost three full seasons ago.
Playing in back-to-backs is clearly a cause for major concern for Leonard. The television component was extremely problematic, too, as this set of games (against Milwaukee and Portland on Thursday night) is on national TV (ESPN and TNT, respectively) and those games will always come with more scrutiny. The Clippers, sources say, believe they were put in a bad situation here because of the league’s decision to schedule back-to-back national TV games. “The issue is take away all back-to-backs,” Rivers said of a potential solution to players resting one game of a back-to-back. “That would be one. Sometimes guys get nicked and they shouldn’t play. They just shouldn’t. There’s no way around it. There really isn’t. I’m not smart enough to have a solution to it. I’m just not.”
Leonard said he feels healthy, while the NBA released a statement corroborating the opinion of the Clippers’ medical staff, which deemed him unfit to play. Head coach Doc Rivers cleared up that disagreement on Wednesday after a 129-124 loss to the Bucks. “He feels great. But he feels great because of what we’ve been doing, you know,” said Rivers, according to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “We’re just going to continue to do it. There’s no concern here. But we want to make sure. I think Kawhi made a statement that he’s never felt better. It’s our job to make sure he stays that way. That’s important. But he played a lot of minutes in the playoffs last year. So, it’s not, uh, a health thing really. It is in some ways. We want him to just keep feeling better and getting better.”
Tim MacMahon: A sore right shoulder has been a factor in Clint Capela’s slow start. He hurt it playing for Swiss national team and has been working to strengthen it. “Getting there slowly,” he said, adding that it’s really bothered him trying to dunk with one hand and reaching for rebounds.
November 7, 2019 | 1:55 pm UTC Update
Blazers to be active in trade market?
The Portland Trail Blazers’ so-so start has pundits and fans alike wondering what the team could do to get their season going. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst pointed out on “The Jump” that the Blazers currently hold the NBA’s highest team payroll (including “dead” money) at $145 million, and said that executives around the league believe the team’s contracts could make them an active trade suitor: “When I’ve talked to executives out there seeing this [the Blazers’ high payroll], they believe that the Blazers are going to be active in the trade market as the season goes on.”
Rachel Nichols: Is the Blazers’ problem injuries? Or a lack of continuity? Either way, Tracy McGrady & @WindhorstESPN want Portland to get on the phone to OKC and make a deal for Danilo Gallinari.
If the Warriors decide to investigate the market, some league executives believe it’s not unreasonable to think the Warriors could get another first-round pick plus a quality role player for Russell, especially if they’re able to construct a deal where they take back salary.
“One person in touch with the Heat said no palatable trade scenario had emerged for Waiters as of early this week,” Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald wrote. “And it’s not worth Miami packaging an asset with Waiters to receive a lesser player in return. Waiters is due $25 million combined over the next two seasons.”
Pierce explicitly said Collins took GHRP-2 without the Hawks’ knowledge. It’s unknown when exactly Collins was tested. Neither Lane nor Collins was made available for comment. A team source also said the NBA doesn’t exactly tell organizations when testing has occurred, so the Hawks weren’t notified of the precise date. The Hawks also were not given any sort of advance notice that this news was coming.
The widespread reporting surrounding the drug’s intended effect Tuesday was how it helps with increasing appetite. While that is one of the reasons why someone would take GHRP-2, Schulz says laboratory studies have shown that the drug stimulates growth hormone secretion and he believes this is the reason why a professional athlete would be using it, not for an increased appetite.
“I’m there every day. There has been no issues [with Kyrie]. … This group has embraced Kyrie, Kyrie has embraced them.” — @sarahkustok
Ben Golliver: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo on Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard sitting on Wednesday for load management: “I’m not going to say I was disappointed. If Kawhi is playing, you’re going to have a tough night. I’m excited to see him in the future.”
Rivers said he thought Bledsoe pulled a fast one on the officiating crew. “That was awful,” Rivers said afterward. “It was. They should’ve overturned it. That’s why I hate the rule. Nobody wants to be wrong. Let me just say that. You have to overturn that. Unless Bledsoe fouled Lou with his face, there was no foul on that play.”
Josh Lewenberg: Nick Nurse with some strong words on Pascal Siakam’s early-season foul trouble: “He hasn’t been very smart, if you want me to be honest with you. Most of those have been fouls and they’re touch fouls… He needs to knock it off.”
As one source said earlier this season, it was widely seen as a great sign when teammates noticed Howard studying game film with Vogel for a large portion of the Lakers’ flight back from China in the preseason. His dedication and demeanor, it appears, have been on point thus far. And as Howard and I discussed recently, he has made a conscious choice to steer clear of the poorly-timed playfulness that so often rubbed his previous teammates the wrong way and led to the idea in some league circles that he sometimes lacked professionalism.
Fizdale said he doubts point guard Dennis Smith Jr. will join the team in Dallas – meaning Smith won’t even be on the bench for his first return to Big D since January’s trade. Smith has been mourning the loss of his stepmother in North Carolina. Even when he’s back with the club, the young point guard will need time to get back into condition, especially considering he’s dealt with back issues. It’s unclear how much working out Smith has done since leaving the team 10 days ago.
In terms of a specific return date for George, sources tell The Athletic the Clippers are focused on the back-to-back set of road games at Houston (Nov. 13) and New Orleans (Nov. 14). If he plays against the Rockets, he’s not expected to play in the Pelicans game.
In the NBA and NFL, Signal spans every level from players to executives. In the wake of a round of NBA free agency where news of deals were broken prior to the formal start of free agency, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced stricter enforcement of rules for tampering and salary-cap circumvention. The NBA even distributed a memo this week that appeared to target the use of Signal, saying teams can’t use communication methods that auto-delete.
Signal bustles with NBA agents, and in recent weeks, more and more general managers and front-office executives began popping up on the app. As part of the NBA’s enhanced enforcement, the league is permitted to randomly audit five teams this season. That includes relinquishing all electronic communication between employees, agents and players without cause. This will become a ponderous task for teams to gather all that information at the risk they could get audited.
Teams are in a wait-and-see period on how to view the NBA’s enforcement rhetoric. Are the rule changes a sign the NBA is serious about enforcement? Or are league officials serious about looking like they’re serious about enforcement? Even if it’s the latter, there’s a chance that a sacrificial lamb could help the NBA seize the optics. “As there’s more and more enforcement, more and more people who feel like they don’t want to comply will use methods that enable them not to comply,” a league source said. “That’s not just a Signal thing. That’s using anything someone can think of.”
Signal wasn’t specifically mentioned. The app has an optional auto-deleting function that sets a disappearing timer anywhere from five seconds to one week on sent and received messages. According to the source, no impermissible apps were specifically mentioned. (A few years back, an NBA source noted that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban encouraged league executives to download an app called Cyber Dust, now known as Dust, to discuss trades and moves. Cuban endorsed Dust as part of his entrepreneurial empire.)
Pressure is building on New York Knicks owner James Dolan to pump up the value of the failing basketball team by selling off stakes to wealthy investors. On Wednesday, activist investor Clifton S. Robbins said he’s been prodding Dolan’s Madison Square Garden to score minority buyers for the Knicks and Rangers ahead of a planned spinoff that will separate MSG’s sports teams from its other assets, like Radio City Music Hall.
.@KingJames went in on a bulls fan at the united center earlier tonight. 😂 “ya lady embarrassed to be with you”
November 7, 2019 | 2:34 am UTC Update
David Fizdale's job not in danger?
Knicks fans may want to blame David Fizdale for the team’s awful start, but the coach appears to have the backing of the two people who matter most — general manager Scott Perry and president Steve Mills. “They have been incredibly supportive. We talk every day,” Fizdale said Wednesday before the Knicks played the Pistons. “The beauty of what’s happening inside our building is everyone is connected. They all see the work we are putting in.”
Fan frustration boiled over in the second half of the 113-92 loss as the crowd booed and some chanted: “Fire Fizdale.” “I don’t think about that,” Fizdale said when he was asked about the crowd behavior. “I was more concerned about our performance from my seat. I can’t get caught up with how everybody else is feeling.”
James Edwards III: #FINAL: #Pistons 122, #Knicks 102. Tony Snell: 24 points on 9-of-9 shooting Andre Drummond: 27 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists Langston Galloway: 13 points Luke Kennard: 12 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists Detroit is now 4-5 with a trip to Indy on Friday.
Matt Velazquez: Doc Rivers on Giannis: “When you’re playing Giannis you have to deal with his approach, like, he’ll try to kill you if he can and you have to stand in there and take the fire.”
Jared Weiss: UNC coach Roy Williams being asked about Cole Anthony playing almost all the minutes in early season games: “I don’t believe in this load management crap in the NBA. You pay me $25 million a year and my load is going to be pretty light.”
Darnell Mayberry: The Bulls announce that Otto Porter Jr. has a left foot contusion and will not return to tonight’s game at Atlanta.
Ira Winderman: Heat injury report for Thursday in Phoenix has: Derrick Jones Jr. (Left Groin Strain) Questionable Daryl Macon (G League) Out KZ Okpala (Left Achilles Strain) Out No mention of Dion Waiters
Tim Cato: JJ Barea subs into his first NBA game since his Achilles rupture last January. happy for that dude.
November 7, 2019 | 1:30 am UTC Update
Malika Andrews: Doc Rivers said Paul George is inching closer to returning to the court for the Clippers, but he has yet to play 5-on-5 live. Rivers couldn’t offer a specific return date, saying only it will be “very, very soon. Possibly our next real practice.”
Brett Dawson: Paul George hasn’t done any live portions of practice but Doc Rivers says he tried to sneak into a live session in the Clippers last practice, “unsuccessfully.” He’s getting close.
Andrew Greif: “There’s no concern” over Kawhi’s health, Doc Rivers says. He said Kawhi feels good, and the team wants to keep it that way.
Malika Andrews: Doc Rivers offered “take away all back-to-backs” as one solution to bridge the gap between the league/TV partners/fans wanting stars to play in marquee matchups and the need for players to rest. “I am not smart enough to have a solution to it, I’m just not.”
Kyle Ratke: Jordan Bell (shoulder) available to play. Shabazz Napier (hamstring) and Jeff Teague (illness) are out.