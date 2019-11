Leonard said he feels healthy, while the NBA released a statement corroborating the opinion of the Clippers’ medical staff, which deemed him unfit to play. Head coach Doc Rivers cleared up that disagreement on Wednesday after a 129-124 loss to the Bucks. “He feels great. But he feels great because of what we’ve been doing, you know,” said Rivers, according to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “We’re just going to continue to do it. There’s no concern here. But we want to make sure. I think Kawhi made a statement that he’s never felt better. It’s our job to make sure he stays that way. That’s important. But he played a lot of minutes in the playoffs last year. So, it’s not, uh, a health thing really. It is in some ways. We want him to just keep feeling better and getting better.”