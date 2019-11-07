Kevin Chouinard: The Hawks have recalled Allen Crabbe f…
November 8, 2019 | 12:40 am UTC Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Here’s a view of what happened: Kawhi Leonard is private. He doesn’t want his injury information public. Only, it has to be public for the Clippers to escape league punishment on violating resting rules. Doc Rivers was trying to be supportive of Leonard. They’ll take the fine.
Rod Boone: I’m told the plan to honor Kemba Walker tonight will go like this: First four Celtics will be introduced followed by coach Brad Stevens. There will be a video tribute and then Walker will be introduced last by himself. So Kemba gets his special moment in the spotlight early.
Tom Orsborn: Lonnie on Pop saying he was “non-competitive” vs. Clips: “You don’t take the bad off what he was saying, you take the good out of it. He is just criticizing for me to be better. If he is saying I’ve got to show more effort, than I got to show more effort. There ain’t no excuses.”
Ryan Ward: Kyle Kuzma on challenges #Heat present: “Athletic team. The junkyard dogs. Starts w/ their leader Jimmy Butler. Bam [Adebayo] is out there running, blocking, & defending. They just get after it. Hard grit team. That’s kind of that Heat culture that they’ve had for years & years.”
Ira Winderman: Chris Silva is available. This will be the 5th of his 45 NBA days on his two-way contract.
Maddie Lee: Mike Muscala (hand soreness) is cleared to play at San Antonio tonight, per Billy Donovan.
November 8, 2019 | 12:04 am UTC Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Rivers said: “He feels great. But he feels great because of what we’ve been doing. We’re just going to continue to do it. There’s no concern here. But we want to make sure. I think Kawhi made a statement that he’s never felt better. It’s our job to make sure he stays that way…”
Andy Larsen: New Jazz injury report: Ed Davis, Dante Exum, and Emmanuel Mudiay all remain out with their injuries for tomorrow’s game vs. Milwaukee.
November 7, 2019 | 11:56 pm UTC Update
Mike Vorkunov: Madison Square Garden Co. announced a plan to separate its entertainment and sports sides has been unanimously approved by its board. The entertainment co. wouldn’t own any of the sports spin-off, as previously planned. The sports co. would include Knicks & Rangers, but not MSG.
Harrison Wind: Nuggets have assigned Vlatko Cancar to the G League’s Erie BayHawks. Cancar has gotten good practice time in with Denver so far this season but has been inactive for most games. The G League provides a good opportunity for the rookie to get real minutes.
Tom Westerholm: Brad Stevens compares Grant Williams to Marcus Smart in terms of intangibles. Adds that Williams is still learning not to over help, but he expects Grant to figure it out because he’s smart.
Adam Himmelsbach: Stevens says Kanter is improving but just not ready yet. He’ll monitor Jaylen’s minutes but no set restriction.
James Ham: Dewayne Dedmon is questionable tomorrow against Atlanta with a right knee sprain. Took a hit in the loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.
James Ham: Harry Giles is also listed as questionable against the Hawks, but that is not a change from the last few games. He has yet to suit up this season for Sacramento through 8 games.
November 7, 2019 | 11:06 pm UTC Update
Kyle Neubeck: Ben Simmons update: Today’s evaluation confirmed a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. He will be listed as OUT for tomorrow’s game vs. Denver, re-evaluated this weekend prior to Sunday’s game vs. Charlotte. His status for that game will be updated as appropriate.
Chris Haynes: Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is likely to miss the next three games with a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Mike Vorkunov: David Fizdale was surprised by how Knicks/Porzingis relationship ended. But also seemed like he kinda wasn’t. “I was,” he said. “But this is the NBA, man. Everyone is always going to hunt for happiness & comfort, so that was a decision that he had to make. So here we are today.”
Paul Garcia: Andre Roberson is OUT for OKC today. He’s out for “return to play management.” When I saw those words, I thought it said the infamous “return from injury management” words I saw almost daily during the 2017-18 season.
Rod Beard: In early injury report, #Pistons Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose, Reggie Jackson and Sekou Doumbouya are listed as OUT for tomorrow at #Pacers. Tim Frazier is doubtful. Could change tomorrow, possibly.
Christian Clark: JJ Redick is questionable with a left knee bruise tomorrow against Toronto. Lonzo Ball (right adductor sprain) is probable.
November 7, 2019 | 10:25 pm UTC Update
Eric Walden: Quin Snyder, on Ingles’ move to the bench: “Maybe I’m undervaluing it. I want Joe to play well all game. There’s times where he gets an opportunity to make plays that he wouldn’t necessarily get if he were starting. … He takes pride in how he plays no matter when he’s playing.” pic.twitter.com/LAAutWI7mQ
Gina Mizell: Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Johnson, who went from undrafted rookie to rotation player with Miami before getting traded to #Suns last February: “I love Tyler Johnson. He’s one of my favorite stories … His story is a story I’ll be telling to my locker rooms for years.”
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Kings: Cam Reddish (right shoulder soreness) is probable. John Collins (league suspension) is out. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is out.
November 7, 2019 | 9:26 pm UTC Update
When Monty Williams and Devin Booker first broke bread this offseason while enjoying scenic views of Paradise Valley, the new Phoenix Suns head coach imparted words of wisdom to his star guard. One piece of advice, in particular, stuck with Booker. “His quote to me was, ‘Everything you want is on the other side of hard,’ ” Booker told The Undefeated. “When he says that, it’s not a basketball statement. It’s a mental statement. A hard work statement. It locks me in every time.”
Booker, 23, has taken Williams’ words to heart, and it appears to be paying off for the Suns. “I’m the type of person that can read somebody and their eye contact,” Booker said. “He has plans for this team and we’re following him. … “I’m behind him. Totally behind. But I feel the same energy from him to me. So, to have somebody believe in me that much, it helps you out mentally when I am out there.”
Booker said the Suns’ trust in Williams is the main reason for the team’s improvement. “You can feel the vibe here. It’s different,” Booker said. “Our team is in a different state than we have been in the previous years. I don’t want to get ahead of myself. … But the culture around, you can feel it. You can feel it in the air. It started with Monty. “His voice travels. I’ve been in situations before where things coaches say are kind of discussed amongst players. But with Monty, it’s not like that. We all believe in him. He believes in us at the same time. It’s really contagious.”
November 7, 2019 | 8:38 pm UTC Update
Michael Singer: Michael Malone clearly tired of being asked about Nikola Jokic’s aggressiveness. “This is becoming a little ridiculous.” Said he needs to stay out of foul trouble and keep looking to shoot.
Basketball-Reference: Luka Doncic needs 7 assists in his next 3 games to become the third player in our database with 1,500 points, 500 assists, and 500 boards in his first 82 games pic.twitter.com/ZilFN6lQk1