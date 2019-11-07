USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Kings: Cam R…

2 hours ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Kings: Cam Reddish (right shoulder soreness) is probable. John Collins (league suspension) is out. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is out.

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
November 8, 2019 | 12:40 am UTC Update
12 mins ago via wojespn

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Storyline: Kawhi Leonard Injury
November 8, 2019 | 12:04 am UTC Update
November 7, 2019 | 11:56 pm UTC Update
November 7, 2019 | 11:06 pm UTC Update

Ben Simmons to miss time with shoulder injury?

Kyle Neubeck: Ben Simmons update: Today’s evaluation confirmed a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. He will be listed as OUT for tomorrow’s game vs. Denver, re-evaluated this weekend prior to Sunday’s game vs. Charlotte. His status for that game will be updated as appropriate.
2 hours ago via KyleNeubeck

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 154 more rumors
November 7, 2019 | 10:25 pm UTC Update
November 7, 2019 | 9:26 pm UTC Update
When Monty Williams and Devin Booker first broke bread this offseason while enjoying scenic views of Paradise Valley, the new Phoenix Suns head coach imparted words of wisdom to his star guard. One piece of advice, in particular, stuck with Booker. “His quote to me was, ‘Everything you want is on the other side of hard,’ ” Booker told The Undefeated. “When he says that, it’s not a basketball statement. It’s a mental statement. A hard work statement. It locks me in every time.”
3 hours ago via Marc J. Spears @ The Undefeated

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Booker, 23, has taken Williams’ words to heart, and it appears to be paying off for the Suns. “I’m the type of person that can read somebody and their eye contact,” Booker said. “He has plans for this team and we’re following him. … “I’m behind him. Totally behind. But I feel the same energy from him to me. So, to have somebody believe in me that much, it helps you out mentally when I am out there.”
3 hours ago via Marc J. Spears @ The Undefeated

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Booker said the Suns’ trust in Williams is the main reason for the team’s improvement. “You can feel the vibe here. It’s different,” Booker said. “Our team is in a different state than we have been in the previous years. I don’t want to get ahead of myself. … But the culture around, you can feel it. You can feel it in the air. It started with Monty. “His voice travels. I’ve been in situations before where things coaches say are kind of discussed amongst players. But with Monty, it’s not like that. We all believe in him. He believes in us at the same time. It’s really contagious.”
3 hours ago via Marc J. Spears @ The Undefeated

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

November 7, 2019 | 8:38 pm UTC Update
November 7, 2019 | 7:55 pm UTC Update
Home