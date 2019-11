Booker joined the Washington Wizards upon entering the NBA and called it the “most terrible team that I’ve probably been on.” He detailed his early tenure with the Wizards with several stories that had some shock factor to them. “It was the most terrible team that I’ve probably been on, but it was probably the most fun I’ve ever had in the NBA,” Booker said. “Because those guys didn’t care at all, you know? “I would come into the locker room the day of a game and watch one player cut up the suit of another player. One guy took a s— in another guy’s shoe. Oh my goodness, I have stories for days. We would go on the road and we would break into each other’s room and beat a player up, tie him up. There’s so many stories I got from those Washington days. It was so much fun, but looking back on it, oh my goodness. It was so unprofessional.”