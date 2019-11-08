Frustrated Hawks assistant coach Melvin Hunt slams, the…
Frustrated Hawks assistant coach Melvin Hunt slams, then tosses chair on bench
November 8, 2019 | 7:16 am UTC Update
Andre Drummond talks free agency
Whether he’s playing for another team or returning to the Pistons, Drummond is changing his perception around the league and solidifying himself as a good two-way center. The rub for the Pistons’ front office will be if that transformation leads to a run in the playoffs. That will determine whether Drummond gets another big contract or if he will end up somewhere else as a free agent. “At the end of the day, I can’t control what the front office wants to do in terms of the contract stuff. The only thing I can control right now is playing the game the right way and putting my team in a good position to win. Whatever happens after that happens,” Drummond told The News. “Obviously, I would enjoy playing for the rest of my career in Detroit. Whatever happens at the end of the year happens and we’ll figure it out when that time comes.”
Stefan Bondy: David Fizdale believes the Knicks can still win the KP trade: “Well, we don’t know what Dennis Smith is going to be. He’s 21. We’ve still got two first-round picks out of that. Who knows who that’s going to be? We won’t know exactly what comes out of that for a year or two.”
Ben Golliver: Blazers’ Hassan Whiteside on critics of his effort level: “You can’t average a double-double and not give an effort. You can’t get all those rebounds without an effort. I would love to tell them to go try.” pic.twitter.com/nGEfcPL12P
Ben Golliver: Blazers’ Damian Lillard points to refs after loss to Clippers: “It seems like everything we did was a foul tonight. It was a tough situation, I was living in the paint all night and I shoot two free throws. I feel like that was a major factor tonight: the free throw disparity.” pic.twitter.com/coI9ORaiJS
Baxter Holmes: Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts on Kawhi Leonard’s big fourth quarter: “He looked well-rested.”
“(Casey) has seen me do it in spurts throughout my career and he said he would like to implement the face-up game into my game because I’m a lot faster than a lot of the bigs,” Drummond said. “That’s what I really worked on this summer — just learning my spots, learning the gaps, when to attack and get myself in a good position to score or find my open teammate out on the wing. “That’s one of the biggest things that’s been drilled in me since Casey got here, was to work on that part of my game.”
“I think I’m definitely the best ever when it comes to rebounding. I don’t think there’s anybody who’s even remotely close to the things I’ve done when it comes to (rebounding),” Drummond told The Detroit News. “It’s really cool to hear a guy like Kevin Durant, who’s loved and valued in the NBA, to appreciate a game I take seriously with the offensive and defensive rebounding.
With the league fully engaged in a debate about whether to rest players – with Kawhi Leonard sullying Wednesday’s national TV game by sitting or Knicks coach David Fizdale being questioned for playing his rookie too many minutes — Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford said his players are always expected to play. He added it was the same when he coached Charlotte and the edict came from owner Michael Jordan. “Our guys aren’t used to sitting on the second game of a back-to-back.… We’re not sitting guys just to sit,” Clifford said. “For me, my background frankly, it all goes back to expectations. Being with Michael in Charlotte, Michael used to tell them every year, you’re paid to play 82 games.”
Booker joined the Washington Wizards upon entering the NBA and called it the “most terrible team that I’ve probably been on.” He detailed his early tenure with the Wizards with several stories that had some shock factor to them. “It was the most terrible team that I’ve probably been on, but it was probably the most fun I’ve ever had in the NBA,” Booker said. “Because those guys didn’t care at all, you know? “I would come into the locker room the day of a game and watch one player cut up the suit of another player. One guy took a s— in another guy’s shoe. Oh my goodness, I have stories for days. We would go on the road and we would break into each other’s room and beat a player up, tie him up. There’s so many stories I got from those Washington days. It was so much fun, but looking back on it, oh my goodness. It was so unprofessional.”
Every sneaker blog has covered your sneaker free agency. ‘Where is PJ going?’ ‘Did you see PJ rock Puma’s?’ What made the free agencies of Gilbert Arenas and Kobe Bryant so legendary? Do you remember anything about them? PJ Tucker: Gilbert wearing those Dolce & Gabbanas was legendary. I will never get that aggressive in my life. That was crazy. What’s funny ever since I became a free agent, everyone has been like, ‘why you don’t wear Gucci’s’ and all this craziness. I can wear a lot of different stuff, but I don’t know if I can do that. That was big. Even Kobe when he left Adidas and before Nike that was huge. Kobe came with the A.I. Reebok Questions in a Lakers’ colorway and even the Jordan III’s that was crazy.
Why should a brand invest in PJ Tucker? PJ Tucker: Honestly with me, I don’t know if anybody else is a bigger brand ambassador than I am. When I am with somebody, I roll with them. I believe this wholeheartedly, when I believe in something, I rock with it, and I think people see that. I think that is the biggest thing people see. For me, it’s not like a LeBron situation where it’s like monumental. He’s this one-of-a-kind athlete that is the face of the brand—I am like an everyday dude. I am like the dude walking down the street, it just so happens that I can guard people and make threes.
A lot of kids growing up who want to play in the NBA mention they want their own signature sneaker. Why is that something you don’t want? PJ Tucker: I don’t want my own shoe. That is something I have never wanted. If anybody is pitching that, I would say no. I feel like that is the only thing that limits me, being a signature athlete, because you have to wear your signature shoe all of the time. I don’t want no parts of that. What makes me standout is the versatility to be able to do everything.
Stephen A. Smith’s new five-year contract will make him ESPN’s highest-paid sportscaster with an annual salary that will approach $8 million per year, according to sources. This will move Smith past Mike Greenberg’s $6.5 million, which was ESPN’s previous known highest salary. Greenberg is the host of “Get Up!”
When The Post first reported negotiations between Smith and ESPN in April, some in the industry felt Smith might be able to negotiate a $10 million annual salary. Smith got nearly $8 million, but he received some money upfront, making it more worth his while to re-up with a year left on his current deal.
Out of the Bleachers: Bleacher Report’s Adam Lefkoe will be the new host on TNT’s Tuesday night NBA coverage. Lefkoe will be joined on set by Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal and Candace Parker. Turner has scrapped the “Players Only” format, turning to strong play-by-players in Ian Eagle and Brian Anderson. They will be working with Stan Van Gundy and Jim Jackson. The exact pairings are not yet known.
There isn’t much love for the Lakers outside Los Angeles this season. The Lakers are the most hated NBA team across the United States since the start of the 2019-20 season, according to geotagged Twitter data gathered by Sportsinsider.com. Over 100,000 tweets were tracked, including phrases such as “I hate the (insert team).”
November 8, 2019 | 3:05 am UTC Update
Regarding his free agent status, the 10-time All-Star and former Knick said, “I don’t really want to get into all that. I’m surprised, of course. But it is what it is at this point, though. I’m sitting back waiting to see what happens, spending time with the family right now, and that’s all I can focus on, and other things I have going on.”
Mark Medina: Doc Rivers sarcastically said, “I love getting fined” when asked for the $50K penalty. He also said he’s “scared to answer” on if there should be a balance between giving the NBA transparency/respecting Kawhi’s privacy
Mark Murphy: Kemba Walker introduced last, but not before a video presentation is put up on the Jumbotron, to big cheers from the crowd. He comes out and waves to standing ovation.
SLAM Magazine: The Hornets made a tribute video for Kemba’s return. Respect 🙌🏽 (via @Charlotte Hornets)
Dolan — notoriously unpopular with fans of the losing Knicks and Rangers — isn’t going away, sources said. The Cablevision founder’s son will continue to own and control the teams through his Class B shares, which come with supercharged voting powers, a person with direct knowledge of the process told The Post.
By eliminating MSG’s one-third stake in the sports teams, MSG is telling investors like Silver Lake that if they want a bigger stake in the Knicks and the Rangers, they will have to buy shares on the open market, sources said. The MSG hedge fund investor added that he’s glad MSG didn’t do a private deal with Silver Lake as it would mean less money for other shareholders if the teams are sold in the near future by Dolan.
November 8, 2019 | 12:40 am UTC Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Here’s a view of what happened: Kawhi Leonard is private. He doesn’t want his injury information public. Only, it has to be public for the Clippers to escape league punishment on violating resting rules. Doc Rivers was trying to be supportive of Leonard. They’ll take the fine.
Rod Boone: I’m told the plan to honor Kemba Walker tonight will go like this: First four Celtics will be introduced followed by coach Brad Stevens. There will be a video tribute and then Walker will be introduced last by himself. So Kemba gets his special moment in the spotlight early.
Tom Orsborn: Lonnie on Pop saying he was “non-competitive” vs. Clips: “You don’t take the bad off what he was saying, you take the good out of it. He is just criticizing for me to be better. If he is saying I’ve got to show more effort, than I got to show more effort. There ain’t no excuses.”
Ryan Ward: Kyle Kuzma on challenges #Heat present: “Athletic team. The junkyard dogs. Starts w/ their leader Jimmy Butler. Bam [Adebayo] is out there running, blocking, & defending. They just get after it. Hard grit team. That’s kind of that Heat culture that they’ve had for years & years.”
Ira Winderman: Chris Silva is available. This will be the 5th of his 45 NBA days on his two-way contract.
Maddie Lee: Mike Muscala (hand soreness) is cleared to play at San Antonio tonight, per Billy Donovan.
November 8, 2019 | 12:04 am UTC Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Rivers said: “He feels great. But he feels great because of what we’ve been doing. We’re just going to continue to do it. There’s no concern here. But we want to make sure. I think Kawhi made a statement that he’s never felt better. It’s our job to make sure he stays that way…”
Andy Larsen: New Jazz injury report: Ed Davis, Dante Exum, and Emmanuel Mudiay all remain out with their injuries for tomorrow’s game vs. Milwaukee.
November 7, 2019 | 11:56 pm UTC Update
Mike Vorkunov: Madison Square Garden Co. announced a plan to separate its entertainment and sports sides has been unanimously approved by its board. The entertainment co. wouldn’t own any of the sports spin-off, as previously planned. The sports co. would include Knicks & Rangers, but not MSG.
Harrison Wind: Nuggets have assigned Vlatko Cancar to the G League’s Erie BayHawks. Cancar has gotten good practice time in with Denver so far this season but has been inactive for most games. The G League provides a good opportunity for the rookie to get real minutes.
Tom Westerholm: Brad Stevens compares Grant Williams to Marcus Smart in terms of intangibles. Adds that Williams is still learning not to over help, but he expects Grant to figure it out because he’s smart.
Adam Himmelsbach: Stevens says Kanter is improving but just not ready yet. He’ll monitor Jaylen’s minutes but no set restriction.
James Ham: Dewayne Dedmon is questionable tomorrow against Atlanta with a right knee sprain. Took a hit in the loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.
James Ham: Harry Giles is also listed as questionable against the Hawks, but that is not a change from the last few games. He has yet to suit up this season for Sacramento through 8 games.
November 7, 2019 | 11:06 pm UTC Update
Ben Simmons to miss time with shoulder injury?
Kyle Neubeck: Ben Simmons update: Today’s evaluation confirmed a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. He will be listed as OUT for tomorrow’s game vs. Denver, re-evaluated this weekend prior to Sunday’s game vs. Charlotte. His status for that game will be updated as appropriate.
Chris Haynes: Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is likely to miss the next three games with a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.