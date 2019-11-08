USA Today Sports

Andre Drummond talks free agency

Whether he’s playing for another team or returning to the Pistons, Drummond is changing his perception around the league and solidifying himself as a good two-way center. The rub for the Pistons’ front office will be if that transformation leads to a run in the playoffs. That will determine whether Drummond gets another big contract or if he will end up somewhere else as a free agent. “At the end of the day, I can’t control what the front office wants to do in terms of the contract stuff. The only thing I can control right now is playing the game the right way and putting my team in a good position to win. Whatever happens after that happens,” Drummond told The News. “Obviously, I would enjoy playing for the rest of my career in Detroit. Whatever happens at the end of the year happens and we’ll figure it out when that time comes.”
43 mins ago via Rod Beard @ Detroit News

43 mins ago via BenGolliver

“(Casey) has seen me do it in spurts throughout my career and he said he would like to implement the face-up game into my game because I’m a lot faster than a lot of the bigs,” Drummond said. “That’s what I really worked on this summer — just learning my spots, learning the gaps, when to attack and get myself in a good position to score or find my open teammate out on the wing. “That’s one of the biggest things that’s been drilled in me since Casey got here, was to work on that part of my game.”
43 mins ago via Rod Beard @ Detroit News

With the league fully engaged in a debate about whether to rest players – with Kawhi Leonard sullying Wednesday’s national TV game by sitting or Knicks coach David Fizdale being questioned for playing his rookie too many minutes — Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford said his players are always expected to play. He added it was the same when he coached Charlotte and the edict came from owner Michael Jordan. “Our guys aren’t used to sitting on the second game of a back-to-back.… We’re not sitting guys just to sit,” Clifford said. “For me, my background frankly, it all goes back to expectations. Being with Michael in Charlotte, Michael used to tell them every year, you’re paid to play 82 games.”
43 mins ago via Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

Booker joined the Washington Wizards upon entering the NBA and called it the “most terrible team that I’ve probably been on.” He detailed his early tenure with the Wizards with several stories that had some shock factor to them. “It was the most terrible team that I’ve probably been on, but it was probably the most fun I’ve ever had in the NBA,” Booker said. “Because those guys didn’t care at all, you know? “I would come into the locker room the day of a game and watch one player cut up the suit of another player. One guy took a s— in another guy’s shoe. Oh my goodness, I have stories for days. We would go on the road and we would break into each other’s room and beat a player up, tie him up. There’s so many stories I got from those Washington days. It was so much fun, but looking back on it, oh my goodness. It was so unprofessional.”
43 mins ago via CBSSports.com

Every sneaker blog has covered your sneaker free agency. ‘Where is PJ going?’ ‘Did you see PJ rock Puma’s?’ What made the free agencies of Gilbert Arenas and Kobe Bryant so legendary? Do you remember anything about them? PJ Tucker: Gilbert wearing those Dolce & Gabbanas was legendary. I will never get that aggressive in my life. That was crazy. What’s funny ever since I became a free agent, everyone has been like, ‘why you don’t wear Gucci’s’ and all this craziness. I can wear a lot of different stuff, but I don’t know if I can do that. That was big. Even Kobe when he left Adidas and before Nike that was huge. Kobe came with the A.I. Reebok Questions in a Lakers’ colorway and even the Jordan III’s that was crazy.
43 mins ago via Sports Illustrated

Why should a brand invest in PJ Tucker? PJ Tucker: Honestly with me, I don’t know if anybody else is a bigger brand ambassador than I am. When I am with somebody, I roll with them. I believe this wholeheartedly, when I believe in something, I rock with it, and I think people see that. I think that is the biggest thing people see. For me, it’s not like a LeBron situation where it’s like monumental. He’s this one-of-a-kind athlete that is the face of the brand—I am like an everyday dude. I am like the dude walking down the street, it just so happens that I can guard people and make threes.
43 mins ago via Sports Illustrated

A lot of kids growing up who want to play in the NBA mention they want their own signature sneaker. Why is that something you don’t want? PJ Tucker: I don’t want my own shoe. That is something I have never wanted. If anybody is pitching that, I would say no. I feel like that is the only thing that limits me, being a signature athlete, because you have to wear your signature shoe all of the time. I don’t want no parts of that. What makes me standout is the versatility to be able to do everything.
43 mins ago via Sports Illustrated

Out of the Bleachers: Bleacher Report’s Adam Lefkoe will be the new host on TNT’s Tuesday night NBA coverage. Lefkoe will be joined on set by Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal and Candace Parker. Turner has scrapped the “Players Only” format, turning to strong play-by-players in Ian Eagle and Brian Anderson. They will be working with Stan Van Gundy and Jim Jackson. The exact pairings are not yet known.
43 mins ago via Andrew Marchand @ New York Post

By eliminating MSG’s one-third stake in the sports teams, MSG is telling investors like Silver Lake that if they want a bigger stake in the Knicks and the Rangers, they will have to buy shares on the open market, sources said. The MSG hedge fund investor added that he’s glad MSG didn’t do a private deal with Silver Lake as it would mean less money for other shareholders if the teams are sold in the near future by Dolan.
5 hours ago via Josh Kosman @ New York Post

7 hours ago via wojespn

Ben Simmons to miss time with shoulder injury?

Kyle Neubeck: Ben Simmons update: Today’s evaluation confirmed a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. He will be listed as OUT for tomorrow’s game vs. Denver, re-evaluated this weekend prior to Sunday’s game vs. Charlotte. His status for that game will be updated as appropriate.
9 hours ago via KyleNeubeck

