Sarah K. Spencer: Cam Reddish (right shoulder soreness) has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game vs. Sacramento.
November 9, 2019 | 2:29 am UTC Update
Ira Winderman: Justise Winslow still not cleared to begin his concussion protocol testing, Spoelstra says.
Brad Turner: Frank Vogel said Avery Bradley is playing for Lakers tonight vs Miami. Bradley missed Chicago game with bruised lower right leg
Jeff Borzello: Penny Hardaway to ESPNU on why James Wiseman played: “That’s just up to the school. We’re just going to go about it legally moving forward. James has a right to do what he did, and we’re moving forward.” On whether he has a response to the NCAA’s mid-game statement: “I do not.”
The NCAA has officially addressed the situation, releasing its own statement on Friday evening in response to Memphis’ decision to let Wiseman play after being notified that he was “likely ineligible.” “The University of Memphis was notified that James Wiseman is likely ineligible,” the statement read. “The university chose to play him and ultimately is responsible for ensuring its student-athletes are eligible to play.”
November 9, 2019 | 1:28 am UTC Update
The Australian NBL would be interested in adding projected No. 1 NBA Draft pick James Wiseman if he’s declared ineligible for the season at Memphis. One source with the NBL told Forbes SportsMoney the situation “is a bit complicated with legal action” but that Wiseman would be “a logical fit for the NBL if he was interested.”
In a statement, NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said of interest in Wiseman: “Potentially, but it hasn’t even been a discussion yet. These decisions require a lot of due diligence on both sides to ensure it’s in everyone’s best interests. He’s exceptionally talented and of course we’d be interested, but honestly we haven’t even had a conversation with him or his family. I have no idea yet as to whether or not it would suit his plans, his personality or his aspirations.”
Tim MacMahon: Rick Carlisle refers to Gordon Hayward’s struggles last year and success now as an example of the process that Kristaps Porzingis is going through. “I’m not saying it’s going to take that long for KP, but what I am saying is we’ve all got to manage expectations for this.”
November 9, 2019 | 12:00 am UTC Update
Kerith Burke: Steve Kerr said he has “no idea” where the report Steph Curry wont play this season came from. He said he talked to Bob Myers and Rick Celebrini and “nothing has changed.” Reiterated the plan is to reevaluate Steph after three months and play him when he’s ready.
Wes Goldberg: Steve Kerr said he was “confused” by an earlier report indicating that Steph Curry wouldn’t play again this season. Added he didn’t know who the “source” was in the story. “I’m a pretty good source.”
While Korver understood the Jazz’s subsequent moves to solve those woes by trading for Conley and signing Bojan Bogdanovic, that didn’t lessen his shock at learning he was one of the pieces sacrificed necessarily to bring those moves about. “Yeah, definitely caught me off-guard. Like I said, I’ve been traded a few times before — very rarely do you see it coming,” Korver said. “You know, the NBA is a beautiful job for a lot of reasons; living stability is not one of them.”
“I’ll forever be grateful for my time in Utah and for the relationships and fans,” Korver said. “And this is a wonderful, wonderful place to be. And I’m grateful I got to come here twice.”
Mike Budenholzer said Korver also was making an impact with his intangibles. “There’s so many things that Kyle brings to a team. His professionalism, his work ethic is just off the charts, and it rubs off on everybody, from your best player to, you know, all the way through the roster,” he said. “… He does everything that you want and need to win. You know, the shooting is the thing that everybody gravitates towards, and it’s obviously an incredible skill set. But I think the other things, to me, are as important, if not more.”
November 8, 2019 | 11:18 pm UTC Update
Marcus Smart fined
Tom Westerholm: The NBA announces Marcus Smart has been fined $15,000 for criticizing the officiating last night.
Memphis attorney Leslie Ballin announced Friday the Tigers’ star freshman James Wiseman has been ruled ineligible by the NCAA. Ballin also said Friday that a Shelby County court judge ruled to put a hold on the NCAA’s ruling, pending further litigation. Wiseman will be eligible to play Friday night vs. Illinois-Chicago.
Last week, in response to reporters’ requests for clarification on Wiseman’s eligibility status, a university spokesman told The Commercial Appeal that Wiseman “received total clearance for freshman eligibility over the summer.”
Jeff Goodman: James Wiseman moved from Nashville to Memphis and played for Penny Hardaway at Memphis East his junior and senior years in high school. Also played for Penny in AAU ball. NCAA deeming Penny a booster for helping to pay moving expenses.
Jason Anderson: Kings coach Luke Walton says Dewayne Dedmon and Harry Giles III are both active tonight vs. the Hawks.
Rod Beard: #Pistons Tim Frazier was doubtful but now is ruled OUT for tonight’s game at #Pacers. #DFS
November 8, 2019 | 11:02 pm UTC Update
Jeff Goodman: Memphis attorney Leslie Ballin told reporters that Penny Hardaway helped finance Wiseman and his family’s move to Memphis back in high school. Wiseman moved from Nashville to Memphis. The NCAA has deemed Penny a booster.
Jeff Goodman: James Wiseman is considered the frontrunner to be the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft. He is also the key to Memphis’ Final Four hopes. Timing is strange for the decision as Wiseman played and was dominant in season-opener.
Josh Jackson is officially on the Grizzlies’ roster, but the team asked him to begin the season with the Memphis Hustle. When asked about this unprecedented decision, an NBA team asking a top pick to essentially stay away from its main roster, Jackson came up empty. “I don’t know,” Jackson said. “I don’t really have an answer for you.”
“We’ve laid out a clear plan of what the expectations are for Josh, and that entails both on the court and off the court,” Grizzlies Vice President of Basketball Operations Zach Kleiman said. “That was a good, constructive initial meeting with Josh and we`re looking forward to diving in with him.’
Jackson is currently the highest-drafted, best-paid player in the G-League, as his $7 million salary is more than the rest of his teammates combined. “I’m just more seasoned, more experienced,” Jackson said. “Coming into the year with a different mindset. Trying to be a leader.”
Chris Kirschner: Allen Crabbe practiced with the Skyhawks yesterday. He’ll practice with the Hawks tomorrow in Portland. If all goes well, he’ll be able to make his debut on the road trip.
November 8, 2019 | 10:53 pm UTC Update
NCAA declares possible 2020 No. 1 draft pick ineligible
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NCAA has ruled Memphis F/C James Wiseman — the possible No. 1 overall pick in 2020 NBA Draft — ineligible, his lawyers said in Memphis.
Fred Katz: Scott Brooks on Thomas Bryant’s shot selection through seven games: “You know what? I don’t like it.” Calls Bryant “exceptional” and “tops in the league” going to the rim. Bryant taking only a third of his shots at the rim this year.
Fred Katz: Scott Brooks for the second day in a row says he blames Rui’s poor game in Indiana on himself. Said yesterday he has to help Hachimura get better shots within the offense
Scott Agness: Myles Turner (ankle) is out tonight vs Pistons. No need to rush him back considering the early concern for the injury.
Anthony Chiang: Heat injury report for tonight’s game vs. Lakers: Derrick Jones Jr. (left hip strain) out Justise Winslow (concussion protocol) out Dion Waiters (illness) out KZ Okpala (left Achilles strain) out Daryl Macon (G League) out
November 8, 2019 | 10:19 pm UTC Update
Washington Wizards: OFFICIAL: We’ve recalled F Admiral Schofield and G Justin Robinson for tonight’s game.
Katy Winge: This morning @Michael Singer asked Brett Brown if he thinks Embiid gets up for matchups like Jokic: “I’m sure. How can you not?” Said Embiid is as competitive as anyone he’s ever coached. “It’s a day he’s aware of.”
Eric Walden: Bucks PG George Hill: “I love Utah. … My teammates was an awesome cast to play with. … I felt like I was going to be here, but it didn’t work out. That’s no knock to the organization, ‘cause they have my utmost respect. Dennis Lindsey and Quin Snyder, I love them to death.” pic.twitter.com/tn7mZUYPIQ
November 8, 2019 | 8:16 pm UTC Update
Warriors deny Curry report
A Bleacher Report story suggesting that Warriors guard Stephen Curry is unlikely to return this season from a broken bone in his left hand is inaccurate, according to multiple team sources. “That’s complete hogwash,” one source told The Chronicle. “Like we’ve said, he’s going to get re-evaluated in three months, and we’ll go from there. There’s no reason to believe right now that he can’t play this season.”
In the Bleacher Report story, reporter Ric Bucher wrote that Curry’s “fracture was worse than originally thought.” Multiple team sources have denied that claim, saying the fracture wasn’t any worse than anticipated.
Mark Berman: Eric Gordon (@Eric Gordon) on starting or coming off the bench: “It’s all about us trying to play the right way & doing whatever’s best. I don’t care. I really don’t care. I can come off the bench.I can start. As long as I’m making an impact,that’s all that matters.” #Rockets pic.twitter.com/VneoPEksLA
Kyle Ratke: Timberwolves injury report for tonight vs. Warriors. Jeff Teague (illness) out. Shabazz Napier (hamstring) questionable. Jordan Bell (shoulder) questionable.