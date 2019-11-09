USA Today Sports

6 hours ago
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks lose to the Kings, 121-109, and fall to 3-5 on the season. Trae Young: 30 pts, 11 ast Jabari Parker: 21 pts, 8 reb Kevin Huerter: 17 pts, 3 ast Not going to get much easier for the Hawks as they head out west to face Portland, Denver, Phoenix, then Clippers + Lakers.

November 9, 2019
November 9, 2019
The NCAA has officially addressed the situation, releasing its own statement on Friday evening in response to Memphis’ decision to let Wiseman play after being notified that he was “likely ineligible.” “The University of Memphis was notified that James Wiseman is likely ineligible,” the statement read. “The university chose to play him and ultimately is responsible for ensuring its student-athletes are eligible to play.”
7 hours ago

November 9, 2019
In a statement, NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said of interest in Wiseman: “Potentially, but it hasn’t even been a discussion yet. These decisions require a lot of due diligence on both sides to ensure it’s in everyone’s best interests. He’s exceptionally talented and of course we’d be interested, but honestly we haven’t even had a conversation with him or his family. I have no idea yet as to whether or not it would suit his plans, his personality or his aspirations.”
8 hours ago

November 9, 2019
9 hours ago

While Korver understood the Jazz’s subsequent moves to solve those woes by trading for Conley and signing Bojan Bogdanovic, that didn’t lessen his shock at learning he was one of the pieces sacrificed necessarily to bring those moves about. “Yeah, definitely caught me off-guard. Like I said, I’ve been traded a few times before — very rarely do you see it coming,” Korver said. “You know, the NBA is a beautiful job for a lot of reasons; living stability is not one of them.”
9 hours ago

Mike Budenholzer said Korver also was making an impact with his intangibles. “There’s so many things that Kyle brings to a team. His professionalism, his work ethic is just off the charts, and it rubs off on everybody, from your best player to, you know, all the way through the roster,” he said. “… He does everything that you want and need to win. You know, the shooting is the thing that everybody gravitates towards, and it’s obviously an incredible skill set. But I think the other things, to me, are as important, if not more.”
9 hours ago

November 8, 2019
November 8, 2019
November 8, 2019
November 8, 2019
