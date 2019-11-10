Chris Kirschner: Allen Crabbe has been upgraded to ques…
Chris Kirschner: Allen Crabbe has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game against the Blazers. Having Crabbe should certainly help the spacing off the bench.
November 11, 2019 | 12:04 am UTC Update
Tim Reynolds: This needs to be made very clear: Dion Waiters wasn’t suspended SOLELY for the edible. It’s an accumulation of incidents that go far beyond – though include – Thursday night and his anger/lashing out over playing time in the preseason.
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets recall Isaiah Hartenstein and Gary Clark from the RGV Vipers of the G League. Both will return with new G League championship rings after last night’s ring ceremony.
The Denver Nuggets notched their fourth straight win on Sunday afternoon by gritting out a 100-98 overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. It wasn’t pretty at all as the Nuggets sufficiently blew a 16 point fourth quarter lead by going scoreless in over eight minutes of game time, but for the second game in a row Nikola Jokic hit a game winning shot to notch the W. Whew.
Andy Larsen: Ed Davis and Danté Exum are still listed as OUT on today’s injury report. Emmanuel Mudiay is listed as questionable.
Adam Zagoria: The @Westchester Knicks will get to play at Madison Square Garden on Monday night due to a situation with the playing floor at the Westchester County Center. Great opportunity for their guys.
November 10, 2019 | 10:47 pm UTC Update
Tim Reynolds: Heat on Dion: “We are very disappointed in Dion’s actions this season that include the very scary situation on Thursday night, and grateful that the outcome wasn’t worse.”
Ira Winderman: Important to note: The Waiters suspension has nothing to do with a possible violation of the NBA drug policy. That only is adminstered by the league. This does, however, include social-media posts by Waiters and interaction with the staff, including Erik Spoelstra.
Bobby Marks: Despite Dion Waiters not eligible for his games played bonus, Miami will not receive $1.2M in relief in relation to the hard cap. Bonuses are not calculated until after the season even if the criteria is not met during the season.
Erik Horne: Billy Donovan said he doesn’t think Steven Adams’ knee contusion is serious. “It’s just a reoccurrence of what he’s been dealing with. He’s been dealing with it and tried to work his way best through it.”
James Ham: Marvin Bagley said there is still no timetable for his return, but he’s putting in work while recovering from a broken right thumb. Wednesday will be the 3 week mark of a 4-6 week injury window. Sounds like he’s still 2 weeks out.
Jay King: Enes Kanter is questionable for tomorrow’s game against Dallas. Romeo Langford, who was just recalled from Maine, has an illness. He is listed as probable.
November 10, 2019 | 9:55 pm UTC Update
Dion Waiters suspended 10 games
Shams Charania: Miami’s Dion Waiters has been suspended 10 games without pay, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania: The Heat believe Waiters was given the “gummy” by a teammate, but Waiters has been reluctant and has decided not to say who provided it, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Waiters has had a tumultuous series of events with Miami this season.
Ira Winderman: The Miami Heat have suspended guard Dion Waiters 10 games for “conduct detrimental to the team.” The suspension began with Friday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, when Waiters was not with the team for the game at Staples Center.
Bobby Marks: Here are the finances on the Dion Waiters 10-game suspension: $834,483- suspended pay Waiters is now ineligible for a $1.2M bonus for games played (70+)
Roy Parry: Magic SG Terrence Ross, who has missed the past 2 games with a sore right knee, will be active and available for tonight’s game vs. the Pacers.
Kyle Neubeck: Along with Ben Simmons, Shake Milton is out tonight and will be re-evaluated tomorrow,we’ll have an update on his availability then. Sixers say he participated in parts of team walkthrough today
November 10, 2019 | 9:12 pm UTC Update
Kane Pitman: The Bucks have recalled Dragan Bender from the Wisconsin Herd. In two games Bender averaged 19.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. I’m thinking this might be a regular event, but it’s continued good use of the G League from the Bucks.
Erik Horne: Steven Adams (left knee contusion) and Andre Roberson (injury recovery, left knee) are both listed as out for tonight’s game against Milwaukee.
Jon Krawczynski: Shabazz Napier will also miss his third straight game with a strained hamstring. Wiggins, Culver and McLaughlin at the point
Jon Krawczynski: The 2:30 tip for Wolves-Nuggets is because it’s the NBA’s Europe Primetime game of the week. Will air in 109 countries/territories in Europe, Africa and the Middle East
November 10, 2019 | 7:48 pm UTC Update
Michael Singer: Ryan Saunders on Jokic: “He’s most dangerous at the top of the key.” Said they plan to mix up defensive coverages on him.
Roy Parry: The Magic have listed SG Terrence Ross as questionable on the NBA’s 1:30 p.m. injury report for tonight’s game vs. the Pacers. A league source said Ross will be a game-time decision. For the Pacers, Jeremy Lamb is out and Myles Turner is questionable. Both have ankle sprains.
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets F Danuel House Jr. turned his left ankle late in Saturday’s game, but said after he was ‘OK.’ No sign of a limp then and I’m told looks the same today. No practice today so he won’t really test it until tomorrow in New Orleans.
Nets Daily: According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, @Joseph Tsai is now 2nd richest NBA “governor” at $11.3 billion, recently passing Mickey Arison of Heat. Clippers’ Steve Ballmer is richest at $54 billion. Bloomberg estimates Tsai has increased his net worth by $2.5 billion this year.
November 10, 2019 | 6:37 pm UTC Update
Rod Beard: #Pistons Blake Griffin on ramping up after his return Monday: “I’m going to be forced to be eased into it, so I will ease into it. I don’t really know what to expect; I’m going into it with an open mind. I don’t know that I’ve ever been on this type of restriction before.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons Blake Griffin on expected minutes: “I’m not really sure. I leave that in our training staff’s hands. Before the game, I’ll know and I’ll put that in my mind and I’ll do what I can in those minutes.”
Among the overlooked advanced stats he noted is the ‘screen assist’ — a pick set for a teammate that directly lead to a made basket by that teammate. Jazz center Rudy Gobert currently leads the league with an average of 8.6 screen assists per game that account for an average of 19 points a contest. While the league does track such data (which can be found on its website), the numbers do not appear in traditional box scores or stat sheets, meaning the player’s contribution goes largely unrecognized to all but the most ardent NBA fan — something Snyder wants to change.
“We want to talk about results, we should talk about screen assists from Rudy Gobert,” he said at a team shootaround last week. “He led the league last year with five (per game). There’s plays where his screen is more impactful than the chest pass that someone has to make to a shooter. He may not average 10, but if he did, to me that’s a triple-double and our box scores need to catch up because people read a box score,” Snyder said. “(As coaches) we don’t talk about points per game anymore. We talk about offensive efficiency and someone’s got to start talking about things that we preach as coaches that make winning plays. You play for each other.”
He noted that teams keep track of contested shots on the bench and deflections because they tell a tale, whereas stats like steals often don’t. “You can go for steals and miss a steal and (your opponent) can score so you get things that are very results-oriented because it’s easier to record those things when the ball is in the basket,” he explained. “(However) something like deflections may give a more accurate representation of how a team is playing. Often times, deflections lead to steals but there’s times when deflections are just disruptive and impact the game.”
Part of their conversation included Kerr’s thoughts on the two sports’s similarities and why he would want his players to have that soccer (or rather, football) background. “If I were the czar of American basketball and I had to say, ‘all right, I’m in charge of youth basketball in America,’” Kerr said, “I would make every player coming through the youth basketball program play football because it translates directly. The problem in basketball today [is] the young players are coming up and they just try to beat everybody one-on-one with the dribble. They’re unbelievably gifted dribbling the ball, but they don’t understand the pass and the move. Which is what football would teach them.”
Kerr used as examples Steve Nash, one of the most well-known basketball players with soccer in his background, and Toni Kukoč. Nash, a Canadian, and Kukoč of Croatia were known for their ability to see the court and Kerr believes their passing prowess stems from playing soccer in their youth. “They understand the concept of triangles, they understand the concept of passing the ball and cutting behind the man defending, right?” Kerr said. “That’s what football is: Finding angles, creating opportunities, creating scoring chances.”
November 10, 2019 | 12:24 pm UTC Update
Rajon Rondo's season debut postponed
Chris Haynes: Lakers guard Rajon Rondo participated in a workout today on an off day in preparation for his return, but he is not expected to make his debut on Sunday against the Raptors, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Waiters received medical treatment after the plane landed in Los Angeles following the Heat’s victory over the Phoenix Suns. Waiters was listed as out for Friday’s game against the Lakers due to illness and did not attend the game. Waiters missed the game in Phoenix because of a stomachache and was seeking relief when he took an edible he was unfamiliar with, sources said. League rules prohibit the use of THC.
Albert Nahmad: NBA’s Anti-Drug Program requires a player with a marijuana violation to enter into its Marijuana Program, plus: – 1st violation: Nothing – 2nd violation: $25K – 3rd violation: 5-game suspension – Subsequent violations: Suspension that is 5 games longer than prior one
Albert Nahmad: The NBA, NBA teams, and the Players Association are prohibited from publicly disclosing information regarding the testing or treatment of any NBA player in the Anti-Drug Program, except as required by the suspension or dismissal of a player in the program.
Dei Lynam: The NBA L2M report came out a short while ago and said the offensivefoul on Embiid should have been a foul on Jokic with 1.2 on the clock #Sixers
KC Johnson: Wendell Carter on having so few plays called for him: “It doesn’t really bother me. It’s just a conversation I had with Coach. I said, ‘Coach, I’m going to do what I have to do on both ends. One or two play calls is not going to hurt.’ We’ve had our conversation, so we’re good.”
KC Johnson: Markkanen: “We do have a different offense, and we’re trying to figure out where the offense is coming from, where your spots are. I’m not running that much in the post right now. I’m more on the perimeter. . . . But I’m confident in our offense. We’ve just got to get better.”
KC Johnson: Wendell on Lauri: “From my perspective, I just need him to play how he was playing last year. Get his shots. Shoot them. Miss or make. That gets him going, no matter what.”