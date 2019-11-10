USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: Allen Crabbe has been upgraded to ques…

November 11, 2019 | 12:04 am UTC Update
The Denver Nuggets notched their fourth straight win on Sunday afternoon by gritting out a 100-98 overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. It wasn’t pretty at all as the Nuggets sufficiently blew a 16 point fourth quarter lead by going scoreless in over eight minutes of game time, but for the second game in a row Nikola Jokic hit a game winning shot to notch the W. Whew.
November 10, 2019 | 10:47 pm UTC Update
November 10, 2019 | 9:55 pm UTC Update
November 10, 2019 | 9:12 pm UTC Update
November 10, 2019 | 7:48 pm UTC Update
Nets Daily: According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, @Joseph Tsai is now 2nd richest NBA “governor” at $11.3 billion, recently passing Mickey Arison of Heat. Clippers’ Steve Ballmer is richest at $54 billion. Bloomberg estimates Tsai has increased his net worth by $2.5 billion this year.
November 10, 2019 | 6:37 pm UTC Update
Among the overlooked advanced stats he noted is the ‘screen assist’ — a pick set for a teammate that directly lead to a made basket by that teammate. Jazz center Rudy Gobert currently leads the league with an average of 8.6 screen assists per game that account for an average of 19 points a contest. While the league does track such data (which can be found on its website), the numbers do not appear in traditional box scores or stat sheets, meaning the player’s contribution goes largely unrecognized to all but the most ardent NBA fan — something Snyder wants to change.
“We want to talk about results, we should talk about screen assists from Rudy Gobert,” he said at a team shootaround last week. “He led the league last year with five (per game). There’s plays where his screen is more impactful than the chest pass that someone has to make to a shooter. He may not average 10, but if he did, to me that’s a triple-double and our box scores need to catch up because people read a box score,” Snyder said. “(As coaches) we don’t talk about points per game anymore. We talk about offensive efficiency and someone’s got to start talking about things that we preach as coaches that make winning plays. You play for each other.”
He noted that teams keep track of contested shots on the bench and deflections because they tell a tale, whereas stats like steals often don’t. “You can go for steals and miss a steal and (your opponent) can score so you get things that are very results-oriented because it’s easier to record those things when the ball is in the basket,” he explained. “(However) something like deflections may give a more accurate representation of how a team is playing. Often times, deflections lead to steals but there’s times when deflections are just disruptive and impact the game.”
Part of their conversation included Kerr’s thoughts on the two sports’s similarities and why he would want his players to have that soccer (or rather, football) background. “If I were the czar of American basketball and I had to say, ‘all right, I’m in charge of youth basketball in America,’” Kerr said, “I would make every player coming through the youth basketball program play football because it translates directly. The problem in basketball today [is] the young players are coming up and they just try to beat everybody one-on-one with the dribble. They’re unbelievably gifted dribbling the ball, but they don’t understand the pass and the move. Which is what football would teach them.”
Kerr used as examples Steve Nash, one of the most well-known basketball players with soccer in his background, and Toni Kukoč. Nash, a Canadian, and Kukoč of Croatia were known for their ability to see the court and Kerr believes their passing prowess stems from playing soccer in their youth. “They understand the concept of triangles, they understand the concept of passing the ball and cutting behind the man defending, right?” Kerr said. “That’s what football is: Finding angles, creating opportunities, creating scoring chances.”
November 10, 2019 | 12:24 pm UTC Update
Waiters received medical treatment after the plane landed in Los Angeles following the Heat’s victory over the Phoenix Suns. Waiters was listed as out for Friday’s game against the Lakers due to illness and did not attend the game. Waiters missed the game in Phoenix because of a stomachache and was seeking relief when he took an edible he was unfamiliar with, sources said. League rules prohibit the use of THC.
