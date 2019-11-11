Chris Kirschner: Allen Crabbe is available but only in …
Chris Kirschner: Allen Crabbe is available but only in an emergency situation tonight.
November 11, 2019 | 1:59 am UTC Update
JD Shaw: Clippers star Paul George is being listed as OUT for tomorrow’s game. Los Angeles will travel to Houston and play the Rockets on Wednesday.
Scott Agness: Pacers win in Orlando, 109-102, with six in double figures. After an 0-3 start, they’ve now won six of their last seven games. They shot 52% and were +7 on the glass. Up next: host OKC on Tuesday.
Rod Beard: #Pistons Blake Griffin and Tim Frazier and Bruce Brown (right knee contusion) are listed as probable vs. #Timberwolves on the injury report. Derrick Rose is questionable and Khyri Thomas (right foot stress reaction) is OUT. #DFS
November 11, 2019 | 1:24 am UTC Update
Kyle Goon: Nick Nurse says Kyle Lowry will probably take a few weeks to heal; Serge Ibaka has a sprain that’s severe enough for him to fly home from the road trip early.
Eric Koreen: Nurse on the lack of depth: “I’m gonna have to start to like a few more guys.” Expecting nearly everyone to get a shot tonight
Mike Trudell: Raptors coach Nick Nurse on Danny Green: “Danny was a real glue guy for us. Tremendous leadership. Just a real winner … he had a championship under his belt. He was a super individual, and super enjoyable to coach … he’s awesome.” Added that Green’s 45% from 3 didnt hurt.
Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel said pregame today that Kyle Kuzma is no longer on any kind of minutes restriction.
Dan Gelston: 76ers 114, Hornets 106. Final. Embiid 18 & 9. Sixers snap a 3-game losing streak. Korkmaz 3 3s & 17 points.
Stefan Bondy: Reggie Bullock is back with the Knicks and on the sideline following the death of his sister.
November 11, 2019 | 1:16 am UTC Update
Micah Adams: The player with the most game-winners in the final 10 seconds since the start of last season is… Nikola Jokic. He’s got five of them, one more than Paul George.
Gerald Bourguet: Kenny Atkinson on the Suns: “Monty’s done a fantastic job, they have the personnel that suits their style of play. Very impressed. And not just wins and losses, but when you watch the aesthetics of what they’re doing on both sides of the ball, very impressed.”
Greg Logan: Kenny Atkinson said DeAndre Jordan is available tonight for #Nets. He’s uncertain whether or not rookie Nic Claxton will get any playing time because only so many guys fit into the rotation. But he believes Claxton has earned another opportunity whether tonight or in Utah.
Will Guillory: Pelicans announce Lonzo Ball (right adductor strain) will be out tomorrow against Houston
Jason Quick: Stotts says Rodney Hood is out, Hassan Whiteside will play and Skal Labissiere is being evaluated for tonight’s game vs. Atlanta
Jovan Buha: Per @Patrick Beverley’s IG story, the Clippers showed out for Paul George’s jersey retirement at Fresno State. You can see Pat, Jerome Robinson, Landry Shamet, Terance Mann, Ivica Zubac and Patrick Patterson on the floor (among others).
November 11, 2019 | 12:04 am UTC Update
Tim Reynolds: This needs to be made very clear: Dion Waiters wasn’t suspended SOLELY for the edible. It’s an accumulation of incidents that go far beyond – though include – Thursday night and his anger/lashing out over playing time in the preseason.
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets recall Isaiah Hartenstein and Gary Clark from the RGV Vipers of the G League. Both will return with new G League championship rings after last night’s ring ceremony.
The Denver Nuggets notched their fourth straight win on Sunday afternoon by gritting out a 100-98 overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. It wasn’t pretty at all as the Nuggets sufficiently blew a 16 point fourth quarter lead by going scoreless in over eight minutes of game time, but for the second game in a row Nikola Jokic hit a game winning shot to notch the W. Whew.
Andy Larsen: Ed Davis and Danté Exum are still listed as OUT on today’s injury report. Emmanuel Mudiay is listed as questionable.
Adam Zagoria: The @Westchester Knicks will get to play at Madison Square Garden on Monday night due to a situation with the playing floor at the Westchester County Center. Great opportunity for their guys.
November 10, 2019 | 10:47 pm UTC Update
Tim Reynolds: Heat on Dion: “We are very disappointed in Dion’s actions this season that include the very scary situation on Thursday night, and grateful that the outcome wasn’t worse.”
Ira Winderman: Important to note: The Waiters suspension has nothing to do with a possible violation of the NBA drug policy. That only is adminstered by the league. This does, however, include social-media posts by Waiters and interaction with the staff, including Erik Spoelstra.
Bobby Marks: Despite Dion Waiters not eligible for his games played bonus, Miami will not receive $1.2M in relief in relation to the hard cap. Bonuses are not calculated until after the season even if the criteria is not met during the season.
Erik Horne: Billy Donovan said he doesn’t think Steven Adams’ knee contusion is serious. “It’s just a reoccurrence of what he’s been dealing with. He’s been dealing with it and tried to work his way best through it.”
James Ham: Marvin Bagley said there is still no timetable for his return, but he’s putting in work while recovering from a broken right thumb. Wednesday will be the 3 week mark of a 4-6 week injury window. Sounds like he’s still 2 weeks out.
Jay King: Enes Kanter is questionable for tomorrow’s game against Dallas. Romeo Langford, who was just recalled from Maine, has an illness. He is listed as probable.
November 10, 2019 | 9:55 pm UTC Update
Dion Waiters suspended 10 games
Shams Charania: Miami’s Dion Waiters has been suspended 10 games without pay, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania: The Heat believe Waiters was given the “gummy” by a teammate, but Waiters has been reluctant and has decided not to say who provided it, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Waiters has had a tumultuous series of events with Miami this season.
Ira Winderman: The Miami Heat have suspended guard Dion Waiters 10 games for “conduct detrimental to the team.” The suspension began with Friday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, when Waiters was not with the team for the game at Staples Center.
Bobby Marks: Here are the finances on the Dion Waiters 10-game suspension: $834,483- suspended pay Waiters is now ineligible for a $1.2M bonus for games played (70+)
Roy Parry: Magic SG Terrence Ross, who has missed the past 2 games with a sore right knee, will be active and available for tonight’s game vs. the Pacers.
Kyle Neubeck: Along with Ben Simmons, Shake Milton is out tonight and will be re-evaluated tomorrow,we’ll have an update on his availability then. Sixers say he participated in parts of team walkthrough today
November 10, 2019 | 9:12 pm UTC Update
Kane Pitman: The Bucks have recalled Dragan Bender from the Wisconsin Herd. In two games Bender averaged 19.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. I’m thinking this might be a regular event, but it’s continued good use of the G League from the Bucks.
Erik Horne: Steven Adams (left knee contusion) and Andre Roberson (injury recovery, left knee) are both listed as out for tonight’s game against Milwaukee.
Jon Krawczynski: Shabazz Napier will also miss his third straight game with a strained hamstring. Wiggins, Culver and McLaughlin at the point
Jon Krawczynski: The 2:30 tip for Wolves-Nuggets is because it’s the NBA’s Europe Primetime game of the week. Will air in 109 countries/territories in Europe, Africa and the Middle East
November 10, 2019 | 7:48 pm UTC Update
Michael Singer: Ryan Saunders on Jokic: “He’s most dangerous at the top of the key.” Said they plan to mix up defensive coverages on him.