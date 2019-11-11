USA Today Sports

China’s Tencent Sports suddenly halted the live broadcast of a key NBA game Saturday (Nov. 9) after a man seated in the front row of the audience was seen wearing clothes with a Taiwanese flag on them. The broadcaster declared that elements in the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat did not “correspond to broadcasting standards” without giving a further explanation.
3 hours ago via Matthew Strong, Taiwan News @ Taiwan News

No one on Minnesota’s side complained about the no call after the game. A call there certainly would’ve bailed Minnesota out. The Wolves last-second play didn’t play out as they had hoped. “We knew they were going to switch everything, so we tried to get a step to the basket,” Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said. “We heard them call out a slip early. They ended up switching — they did a nice job of it. And then we just didn’t get a good look.”
3 hours ago via Jace Frederick @ St. Paul Pioneer Press

Kids in Flint are getting $25 vouchers to buy produce at the Flint Farmers Market. Through an expanded partnership with the Michigan State University-Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative, FlintNOW, an initiative by Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, and the national Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced they will distribute $325,000 worth of gift certificates for fruits and vegetables all Flint children, starting Friday, Nov. 8.
3 hours ago via Winter Keefer @ Booth Newspapers

In a statement, Gores, a Flint native, praised the NBPA Foundation and NBA players from around the country for investing in Flint and its children. “We are expanding the program and bringing more people together because kids in Flint deserve our support more than ever,” said Gores. “I’m proud of the way the NBA and players throughout the league continue to step up. Healthy food and good nutrition can make a real impact on the day to day lives of children and their families.”
3 hours ago via Winter Keefer @ Booth Newspapers

3 hours ago via Natasha Turak @ CNBC

