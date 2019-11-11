Basketball-Reference: Most 35 points, 10 assist games i…
November 12, 2019 | 1:32 am UTC Update
Sean Cunningham: Kings PG De’Aaron Fox had an MRI – confirmed a ankle sprain following practice today. Sources tell me he suffered a grade three sprain. He will be out for the foreseeable future & reevaluated in 3-4 weeks.
Jovan Buha: Reporter: “Have you noticed a change in Kawhi’s demeanor around this game?” Doc: “Have you ever noticed a change in his demeanor?” (Pause while the media laughs.) “Neither have I.”
Mark Medina: Doc Rivers said he’s not sure if Paul George will play in Houston on Wednesday. No new update on his progress
Scott Kushner: Alvin Gentry gets a tech for touching a ball in play. On a very obvious backcourt that was going to the baseline. Wow. That is quite a brain cramp.
November 12, 2019 | 1:17 am UTC Update
Chris Forsberg: Six-week timeline puts Gordon Hayward on pace to return right before Christmas. Would miss 19 games if he returned in Toronto.
Vincent Ellis: T-Wolves PG Josh Okogie told me this over the summer about Rose’s 50-point game: “You really didn’t fully realize what he did and the impact until after the game and his story, how he’s being trying to fight back to the league and prove to everybody he’s still got it.” #Pistons
Christian Clark: Brandon Ingram is a late scratch. He’s out with right knee soreness. Josh Hart will start in his place.
Marc J. Spears: Hornets head coach James Borrego and forward Nicolas Batum flew in for Tony Parker’s retirement. Thierry Henry is here as well as executives of @LDLCASVEL_EN. Spurs legend David Robinson was wearing a VIP badge and was told he didn’t need to wear it here.
Jeff McDonald: Boris Diaw, here for Tony Parker’s jersey ceremony, says he is the perfect guy to offer TP advice on being a retired player: “I’m really good at it.”
November 12, 2019 | 12:16 am UTC Update
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton sustained a left thigh contusion during last night’s 121-119 win at Oklahoma City. He underwent an MRI and subsequent examination today by team physician Dr. William Raasch of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network. The exam confirmed the injury as a left thigh contusion.
Middleton is expected to be sidelined for three-to-four weeks and his status will be updated as appropriate.
Dwain Price: Mark Cuban on Kristaps Porzingis: “The guy is a bonafide superstar! He’s putting up ungodly numbers and he’s still rusty. Can you imagine where he’s going to get to?” @NBA a @Dallas Mavericks #Mavs
Dane Moore: Josh Okogie is starting in place of Jeff Teague (the spot Jarrett Culver had been in). This isn’t an indictment of Culver — he had his best game of the season yesterday — Ryan Saunders just really liked what he got out of the Wiggins-Okogie backcourt last game.
When the door opened for the media to enter the gym at the Trail Blazer practice facility Monday, there was a surprise spectator watching practice on a sideline bench. Zach Collins, fresh off his surgery last week to repair damage in his left labrum, was back.
“They said I could probably take (the sling) off when I’m home, hopefully next week,” Collins said. “But if I’m out in public, I still have to wear it. The worst part is when I sleep. I always sleep on my side and for some reason, at night all that pain comes back. The last couple of nights were a lot better. I’ve been almost pain free.”
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Denver: Cam Reddish (AC joint sprain – left shoulder) is probable. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is questionable. Alex Len (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Vince Carter (personal reasons) is out.
November 11, 2019 | 11:56 pm UTC Update
Alan Horton: Just asked Derrick Rose if he’s playing tonight & he confirmed he is. He’s missed the last 4 games with a hamstring injury. In 6 games played, Derrick is averaging 21pts & 6asts on 56% FG% in 25min.
James Edwards III: #Pistons starters: DERRICK ROSE, Luke Kennard, Tony Snell, Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond. I’m a little shocked.
Christian Clark: James Harden is shooting 14.4 3s per game. “Larry Bird shot 14 a season,” Alvin Gentry said. Gentry says Harden is the toughest cover in the league.
Gary Washburn: Mark Cuban on load management: “I think it’s the best thing to ever happen to the league. Teams have to be smarter about when they load manage. I’m all for load management. Worst than missing a playing in a game is missing him in the playoffs.” #Mavericks #Celtics
Dane Moore: Jeff Teague, Shabazz Napier and Jordan Bell are all out tonight for the Wolves. This likely means another start for Jarrett Culver and minutes again for Jordan McLaughlin. The Wolves did, however, close yesterday’s game with Wiggins and Okogie splitting the PG duties.
Dave McMenamin: The Lakers have clarified Troy Daniels’ injury and say it’s actually his left knee, not his right knee that he tweaked. MRI results still pending.
November 11, 2019 | 11:11 pm UTC Update
Logan Murdock: Injury update: Eric Paschall (hip) and Draymond Green (left index finger) have been upgraded to “available” to play tonight vs Utah, per the league’s official injury report.
A. Sherrod Blakely: The #Celtics Brad Stevens believes the #Mavericks Luka Doncic is as good a player as he has seen at this age, when it comes to effectively running pick and rolls.
A. Sherrod Blakely: Enes Kanter is available to play with no minutes restrictions according to #Celtics Brad Stevens.
China’s Tencent Sports suddenly halted the live broadcast of a key NBA game Saturday (Nov. 9) after a man seated in the front row of the audience was seen wearing clothes with a Taiwanese flag on them. The broadcaster declared that elements in the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat did not “correspond to broadcasting standards” without giving a further explanation.
At the time the broadcast was suspended, an estimated 25 million people were watching the Lakers-Heat game, reports said, leading to many angry reactions online.
November 11, 2019 | 10:53 pm UTC Update
Zach Lowe: Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox suffered an apparent ankle sprain at practice today, sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski and me. Kings medical team is doing testing to determine the severity of the injury, and if Fox needs to miss any time, sources say.
Josh Okogie should have went to the free-throw line to shoot potential game-winning free-throws at the end of Minnesota’s overtime loss on Sunday, the NBA announced in its last two minute report released Monday.
No one on Minnesota’s side complained about the no call after the game. A call there certainly would’ve bailed Minnesota out. The Wolves last-second play didn’t play out as they had hoped. “We knew they were going to switch everything, so we tried to get a step to the basket,” Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said. “We heard them call out a slip early. They ended up switching — they did a nice job of it. And then we just didn’t get a good look.”
Minnesota also benefited from a missed call late. The NBA found Karl-Anthony Towns should’ve been whistled for a kicked ball on a steal with 30 seconds left in overtime that directly led to Robert Covington’s game-tying layup.
A. Sherrod Blakely: Brad Stevens said #Celtics Gordon Hayward (left hand fracture) had surgery beginning at 5 pm and the team will have update shortly after it is over.
Jared Weiss: Stevens said Hayward started surgery at five but update won’t come til after game. Brad asked for diagnosis: “It’s a broken hand…It was a metatarsal, I’m sure.”
November 11, 2019 | 10:47 pm UTC Update
Matt Velazquez: Per source, the expectation is that Khris Middleton will be sidelined 3-4 weeks with a left thigh contusion.
Jay Allen: Terry Stotts says @Rodney Hood (back spasms) is feeling better today. Status for tomorrow night’s game at Sacramento TBD. #RipCity @RipCityRadio620
Kids in Flint are getting $25 vouchers to buy produce at the Flint Farmers Market. Through an expanded partnership with the Michigan State University-Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative, FlintNOW, an initiative by Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, and the national Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced they will distribute $325,000 worth of gift certificates for fruits and vegetables all Flint children, starting Friday, Nov. 8.
In a statement, Gores, a Flint native, praised the NBPA Foundation and NBA players from around the country for investing in Flint and its children. “We are expanding the program and bringing more people together because kids in Flint deserve our support more than ever,” said Gores. “I’m proud of the way the NBA and players throughout the league continue to step up. Healthy food and good nutrition can make a real impact on the day to day lives of children and their families.”
China’s heavy-handed response to an NBA manager’s comments on the turbulent protests in Hong Kong represents a violation of U.S. sovereignty, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said during a panel event in the United Arab Emirates capital on Monday.
“When China says to the NBA, the National Basketball Association, ‘your general manager cannot say something about what’s going on in Hong Kong’, now that’s a violation of American sovereignty, because Americans have the right to say what they please,” Rice told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble at the annual Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (Adipec).
November 11, 2019 | 10:20 pm UTC Update
Shams Charania: Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton is expected to miss several weeks with a left leg injury, but no serious damage in the leg, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
The Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum have no interest in joining the NBA’s player movement — even as the stars have seen their competitors demand trades and forge new allegiances.