Kevin Chouinard: Hawks list Allen Crabbe as probable.
November 13, 2019 | 3:01 am UTC Update
Kyle Neubeck: Joel Embiid’s status for tomorrow will be updated by tomorrow’s 1 pm deadline, Sixers say. Read between the lines on that one
Kyle Neubeck: Brett Brown says Tobias Harris had a stomach virus and that he went through today not knowing if he was going to play.
November 13, 2019 | 2:40 am UTC Update
Scott Agness: With five players in the rotation sidelined, Pacers improve to 7-4 entering a back-to-back at Houston, home vs Milwaukee on Fri/Sat. 111-85 over the Thunder, easily the Pacers’ largest win of the season. Sabonis had 18/16 vs his former team.
Derek Bodner: Kevin Love misses an open jumper at the top, scramble for the ball, time runs out and the #sixers, somehow, pull out a 98-97 win over the Cavs. Embiid (27 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists) played great, the Sixers shooters a little less so.
Fueled by the desire to make the Hawks regret trading him, Spellman, 22, shed 55 pounds from his 6-foot-8 frame since July. Able to give all-out effort for longer stretches, he has emerged as the Warriors’ primary backup at center.
Atlanta’s training staff wanted him to take accountability and ask for help, but he was too stubborn. The NBA lifestyle had messed with his priorities. Instead of focusing on his diet and cracking the rotation, Spellman did favors for friends and hobnobbed with celebrities. Today, he calls that dark period a “time of self-sabotage.” And injuries only worsened his depression. A hip issue, likely the result of his rapid weight gain, sidelined Spellman for seven games last winter. In early March, a high ankle sprain ended his season.
Those closest to him have seen a changed man. After slogging through a year-long depression, Spellman is finally finding reasons to smile again. “I have a great opportunity with the Golden State Warriors,” said Spellman, who had his third-year option of $2 million picked up two weeks ago. “They’re helping me every day. I’m losing more and more weight, and I can really get to whatever point they want me at. I know what I need to do.”
Dane Moore: Jeff Teague is questionable to play tomorrow against San Antonio (illness) Shabazz Napier (hamstring) and Jordan Bell (shoulder) are doubtful to play. If Teague can’t play, this again should mean more time for Jarrett Culver and Jordan McLaughlin at the point.
November 13, 2019 | 2:22 am UTC Update
An MRI provided answers to why Gordon had gotten off to such a slow start, even relief Gordon said. But the Rockets lose him when the schedule turns far more challenging. “I haven’t been able to do all I really want all year,” Gordon said. “I’ll be able to be more balanced, more athletic. I knew I wasn’t on balance all year. I’ll be able to get it right, now.”
November 13, 2019 | 1:21 am UTC Update
Eric Walden: Nets coach Kenny Atkinson: “I’ve got an 11-year-old son and at bedtime we read a sports encyclopedia. And it said that the two hardest places to win — not just in the NBA but in all of sports — are Utah and Denver, where we play next. And I read this and I think, ‘Oh, sh*t!”
Eric Woodyard: UNC coach Roy Williams is here to support Bulls rookie Coby White. We caught up recently where he called Coby a tough kid, “that’s going to play in the NBA, 10-12 years and hopefully help Chicago get a championship.” Coby was the last player to leave shootaround this morning.
November 13, 2019 | 12:40 am UTC Update
Kyle Goon: Rajon Rondo and Troy Daniels will be available to play. Both are under 15 minute restrictions. Daniels will be more likely not to enter the game unless needed.
Dave McMenamin: Monty Williams, wary of tampering, didn’t want to talk too much about his relationship with his former player, Anthony Davis: “All I’ll say about Anthony is I really care about him. … If I get fined for that, too freaking bad.”
Mike Trudell: Suns coach Monty Williams on his players being particularly excited to play the Lakers: “I’m sure the guys are jacked up for a game like this … They have All-Defensive players, they have Hall of Famers, they have championship players.”
November 12, 2019 | 11:40 pm UTC Update
James Edwards III: Dwane Casey said #Pistons’ Bruce Brown is starting. Said his knee bothers him more when he sits and tries to get going again.
Andrew Greif: Clippers injury report ahead of Wednesday’s game in Houston: Paul George is questionable and Landry Shamet (ankle) is out. Kawhi Leonard is not on the team’s injury list.
Mike Vorkunov: Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is getting a pregame workout on the court here in Chicago. He’s out tonight and still in concussion protocol. He suffered a concussion last Wednesday in Detroit.
Gazella Bensreiti, who lives in Aurora, was asked to remove the head cover before attending the Nov. 5 NBA game featuring the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, said Gadeir Abbas, a senior litigation attorney for the Council on American-Islamic Relations. Her daughter’s elementary school choir had been invited to sing the National Anthem
A Pepsi Center employee at will call reportedly told Bensreiti to “take that thing off” or be denied entry into the arena, CAIR said in a news release. Bensreiti suggested she be taken to a private area so a woman could inspect underneath the religious head cover. “She was refused and subsequently subjected to public humiliation in front of staff, students and other parents, until her daughter became distraught, believing her mom would not be allowed to see her perform,” the news release said.
Becca Villanueva, a spokeswoman for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, said she would not discuss the specifics of the incident. Kroenke owns the Pepsi Center and the Nuggets. On game days, the company contracts with Argus, a private company, to run security checkpoints at the admission gates, Villanueva said. But she would not say whether the will call ticket window had Argus security or Pepsi Center employees working there before tipoff.
November 12, 2019 | 11:19 pm UTC Update
Tom Moore: Brett Brown says Al Horford resting tonight has been in the works for a while. Sounds like Joel Embiid could sit Wednesday in Orlando with Horford starting. #Sixers
Eric Smith: Info from the Raptors: OG Anunoby saw a specialist today in Los Angeles & was diagnosed with a contusion to his right eye. Anunoby will not play Wednesday at Portland. That’s all we know for now.
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says James Johnson (illness) and Tyler Herro (ankle) are out tonight vs. Pistons. Kelly Olynyk (knee) will play.
Boston Celtic Enes Kanter joined Edward Markey (D-Mass.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) on Capitol Hill Tuesday to help introduce Markey’s and Wyden’s new bill, the “Turkey Human Rights Promotion Act.” The press conference came before President Trump is supposed to host Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the White House Wednesday.
Kanter, who has been a longtime critic of Erdoğan, thanked Markey and Wyden for their leadership. “You guys know my story because I play in the NBA, but there are thousands and thousands of stories out there that are worse than mine,” the 27-year-old center said. “That’s why I’m trying to use my platform to be the voice of all those innocent people who don’t have one.”