USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: Damian Jones will start in place of Al…

More HoopsHype Rumors
November 13, 2019 | 3:01 am UTC Update
November 13, 2019 | 2:40 am UTC Update
Atlanta’s training staff wanted him to take accountability and ask for help, but he was too stubborn. The NBA lifestyle had messed with his priorities. Instead of focusing on his diet and cracking the rotation, Spellman did favors for friends and hobnobbed with celebrities. Today, he calls that dark period a “time of self-sabotage.” And injuries only worsened his depression. A hip issue, likely the result of his rapid weight gain, sidelined Spellman for seven games last winter. In early March, a high ankle sprain ended his season.
2 hours ago via Connor Letourneau @ San Francisco Chronicle

Uncategorized

, ,

Those closest to him have seen a changed man. After slogging through a year-long depression, Spellman is finally finding reasons to smile again. “I have a great opportunity with the Golden State Warriors,” said Spellman, who had his third-year option of $2 million picked up two weeks ago. “They’re helping me every day. I’m losing more and more weight, and I can really get to whatever point they want me at. I know what I need to do.”
2 hours ago via Connor Letourneau @ San Francisco Chronicle

Uncategorized

,

November 13, 2019 | 2:22 am UTC Update
November 13, 2019 | 1:21 am UTC Update
November 13, 2019 | 12:40 am UTC Update
November 12, 2019 | 11:40 pm UTC Update
A Pepsi Center employee at will call reportedly told Bensreiti to “take that thing off” or be denied entry into the arena, CAIR said in a news release. Bensreiti suggested she be taken to a private area so a woman could inspect underneath the religious head cover. “She was refused and subsequently subjected to public humiliation in front of staff, students and other parents, until her daughter became distraught, believing her mom would not be allowed to see her perform,” the news release said.
5 hours ago via Noelle Phillips @ Denver Post

, Uncategorized

,

Becca Villanueva, a spokeswoman for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, said she would not discuss the specifics of the incident. Kroenke owns the Pepsi Center and the Nuggets. On game days, the company contracts with Argus, a private company, to run security checkpoints at the admission gates, Villanueva said. But she would not say whether the will call ticket window had Argus security or Pepsi Center employees working there before tipoff.
5 hours ago via Noelle Phillips @ Denver Post

, Uncategorized

,

November 12, 2019 | 11:19 pm UTC Update
5 hours ago via Marty Johnson @ The Hill

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

November 12, 2019 | 10:14 pm UTC Update
November 12, 2019 | 9:08 pm UTC Update
Home