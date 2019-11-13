Jeff Siegel: The Atlanta Hawks are now eligible to sign…
Jeff Siegel: The Atlanta Hawks are now eligible to sign a 16th player to their roster, now that John Collins has been suspended for five games and can be moved to the Suspended List. When his suspension is up in late December, they would then have to make a cut to get Collins back.
November 13, 2019 | 8:14 am UTC Update
Knicks players back David Fizdale
Despite their frustrations following the loss at Chicago — one in which they turned the ball over 18 times and were outscored 52-46 in the paint — Knicks players were still adamant in their support of the second-year coach. “We’ve got 9-10 new guys? We’ve got 10 guys that have not played together at all and me who hasn’t even been in the league yet,” said rookie RJ Barrett. “You’re gonna have some challenges, but you’ve got to keep pushing, keep pushing through everything. That’s all I can really say. You’ve just got to stay together. “He’s up to the challenge. We believe in him,” he continued. “We’re staying together, and like we said, we’re all-in with him and are just gonna keep fighting together.”
Fizdale didn’t seem fazed by the speculation during Tuesday’s shootaround, telling reporters, “It’s always a media firestorm in New York, so for everybody else this is a big deal, but for us, it’s a normal environment. So, our guys are focused, they’re connected.”
Knicks owner James Dolan spoke with team president Steve Mills and others in management on Monday, the day after Mills and GM Scott Perry held an impromptu press conference to express their frustration with the Knicks. Dolan speaks with Mills and other top decision-makers regularly, just as most NBA owners do, but this conversation seemed to carry a little more weight. Sources familiar with the conversation told SNY that management came away with the impression that their jobs would be secure as long as the Knicks ‘showed progress’ this season.
Despite another defeat, there was a clear attempt to calm roiling waters surrounding Fizdale. Sources indicated Mills and Perry felt their unprecedented James Dolan-inspired press conference Sunday came off as too harsh in the form of pinning the blame on the coach.
Sources told SNY that, in addition to Fizdale, Mills and Perry are also ‘on notice’ in the wake of the Knicks’ slow start. Regardless of what happens with Fizdale, opposing executives expect Mills and Perry to be given the remainder of the season to show Dolan that the team they put together can be competitive.
Stadium: NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports Dion Waiters will return to the Heat when his 10-game team suspension ends after “gummy” incident. “There isn’t a buyout on the horizon … he has to get back into the good graces of the organization”
The Houston Rockets made the signing-and-trading for veteran Chris Paul in the summer of 2017 the landmark move of their offseason, but the All-Star floor general only experienced two seasons in Clutch City before being quickly shipped off again on his career. Speaking to comedian and actor Kevin Hart on his cold tub show that we all knew existed before this moment, the 34-year-old Paul called his 2019 offseason trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder a “stab” in the back (via Dan Feldman of NBC Sports). Hart: Do you feel like there’s been times where, “Damn, that’s a little eye-opening. I got stabbed in the back”? Paul: Absolutely. This last situation was one of them. The GM there in Houston, he don’t owe me nothing. You know what I mean? He may tell me one thing but do another thing. But you just understand that that’s what it is.
James Ham: “F— the headband. No more headband. F— that s—. I’ll burn that s— up next time I see one.” -Buddy Hield after missing his first six 3-pointers while wearing a headband
David Levy is resigning as chief executive officer of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center, abruptly walking away from the fast-growing sports operation owned by Alibaba Group billionaire Joe Tsai. Levy, a 33-year veteran of Turner Broadcasting, was named to the CEO job less than two months ago. Oliver Weisberg, head of J Tsai Sports, will now take over as interim Nets chief.
Turkish NBA player Enes Kanter, a vocal critic of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, teamed up with two Democratic U.S. senators on Tuesday as they introduced a bill to condemn the alleged violation of human rights in Turkey. As Erdogan arrived in the United States for a White House meeting on Wednesday with U.S. President Donald Trump, Senators Edward Markey and Ron Wyden held up Kanter as a victim of the Turkish government’s targeting of political rivals.
November 13, 2019 | 3:01 am UTC Update
Kyle Neubeck: Joel Embiid’s status for tomorrow will be updated by tomorrow’s 1 pm deadline, Sixers say. Read between the lines on that one
Kyle Neubeck: Brett Brown says Tobias Harris had a stomach virus and that he went through today not knowing if he was going to play.
November 13, 2019 | 2:40 am UTC Update
Scott Agness: With five players in the rotation sidelined, Pacers improve to 7-4 entering a back-to-back at Houston, home vs Milwaukee on Fri/Sat. 111-85 over the Thunder, easily the Pacers’ largest win of the season. Sabonis had 18/16 vs his former team.
Derek Bodner: Kevin Love misses an open jumper at the top, scramble for the ball, time runs out and the #sixers, somehow, pull out a 98-97 win over the Cavs. Embiid (27 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists) played great, the Sixers shooters a little less so.
Fueled by the desire to make the Hawks regret trading him, Spellman, 22, shed 55 pounds from his 6-foot-8 frame since July. Able to give all-out effort for longer stretches, he has emerged as the Warriors’ primary backup at center.
Atlanta’s training staff wanted him to take accountability and ask for help, but he was too stubborn. The NBA lifestyle had messed with his priorities. Instead of focusing on his diet and cracking the rotation, Spellman did favors for friends and hobnobbed with celebrities. Today, he calls that dark period a “time of self-sabotage.” And injuries only worsened his depression. A hip issue, likely the result of his rapid weight gain, sidelined Spellman for seven games last winter. In early March, a high ankle sprain ended his season.
Those closest to him have seen a changed man. After slogging through a year-long depression, Spellman is finally finding reasons to smile again. “I have a great opportunity with the Golden State Warriors,” said Spellman, who had his third-year option of $2 million picked up two weeks ago. “They’re helping me every day. I’m losing more and more weight, and I can really get to whatever point they want me at. I know what I need to do.”
Dane Moore: Jeff Teague is questionable to play tomorrow against San Antonio (illness) Shabazz Napier (hamstring) and Jordan Bell (shoulder) are doubtful to play. If Teague can’t play, this again should mean more time for Jarrett Culver and Jordan McLaughlin at the point.
November 13, 2019 | 2:22 am UTC Update
An MRI provided answers to why Gordon had gotten off to such a slow start, even relief Gordon said. But the Rockets lose him when the schedule turns far more challenging. “I haven’t been able to do all I really want all year,” Gordon said. “I’ll be able to be more balanced, more athletic. I knew I wasn’t on balance all year. I’ll be able to get it right, now.”
November 13, 2019 | 1:21 am UTC Update
Eric Walden: Nets coach Kenny Atkinson: “I’ve got an 11-year-old son and at bedtime we read a sports encyclopedia. And it said that the two hardest places to win — not just in the NBA but in all of sports — are Utah and Denver, where we play next. And I read this and I think, ‘Oh, sh*t!”
Eric Woodyard: UNC coach Roy Williams is here to support Bulls rookie Coby White. We caught up recently where he called Coby a tough kid, “that’s going to play in the NBA, 10-12 years and hopefully help Chicago get a championship.” Coby was the last player to leave shootaround this morning.
November 13, 2019 | 12:40 am UTC Update
Kyle Goon: Rajon Rondo and Troy Daniels will be available to play. Both are under 15 minute restrictions. Daniels will be more likely not to enter the game unless needed.
Dave McMenamin: Monty Williams, wary of tampering, didn’t want to talk too much about his relationship with his former player, Anthony Davis: “All I’ll say about Anthony is I really care about him. … If I get fined for that, too freaking bad.”
Mike Trudell: Suns coach Monty Williams on his players being particularly excited to play the Lakers: “I’m sure the guys are jacked up for a game like this … They have All-Defensive players, they have Hall of Famers, they have championship players.”
November 12, 2019 | 11:40 pm UTC Update
James Edwards III: Dwane Casey said #Pistons’ Bruce Brown is starting. Said his knee bothers him more when he sits and tries to get going again.
Andrew Greif: Clippers injury report ahead of Wednesday’s game in Houston: Paul George is questionable and Landry Shamet (ankle) is out. Kawhi Leonard is not on the team’s injury list.
Mike Vorkunov: Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is getting a pregame workout on the court here in Chicago. He’s out tonight and still in concussion protocol. He suffered a concussion last Wednesday in Detroit.
Gazella Bensreiti, who lives in Aurora, was asked to remove the head cover before attending the Nov. 5 NBA game featuring the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, said Gadeir Abbas, a senior litigation attorney for the Council on American-Islamic Relations. Her daughter’s elementary school choir had been invited to sing the National Anthem