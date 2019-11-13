Justin Kubatko: The @Jaryd Wilson Trae Young has joined…
Justin Kubatko: The @Jaryd Wilson Trae Young has joined LeBron James as the only players in NBA history to reach 10 career 30-point, 10-assist games before turning 22 years old. James had 11 such games before his 22nd birthday.
November 13, 2019 | 10:54 pm UTC Update
Chris Forsberg: Robert Williams (sore ankle) and Daniel Theis (finger) both out vs Wizards. Javonte Green is available.
Tom Westerholm: Brad Stevens says Enes Kanter doesn’t have an official minutes restriction, but he won’t get close to 30.
Fred Katz: Brad Stevens on IT: “He’s a special guy…He loves to play and get out on the court and ultimately now is really playing well… I can’t say enough good things about him.”
Salman Ali: Danuel House is out for the Rockets, Mike D’Antoni confirms. Ben McLemore will start tonight.
James Ham: I’m hearing that Caleb Swanigan has a left ankle sprain and will not play tonight for the Stockton Kings. He’s day-to-day and has been recalled to the parent club. Not considered serious.
Another plush North Texas residential estate is hitting the auction block – this one in Southlake. The 4.83-acre estate on Dove Road has a 16,477-square-foot mansion with all the frills you’d expect and more. It’s being sold by retired NBA all-star player Jermaine O’Neal and comes with a full-court basketball gym.
November 13, 2019 | 10:23 pm UTC Update
Emiliano Carchia: Jonathan Gibson has signed with Chinese team Jiangsu, a source told @Emiliano Carchia. The former Mavs and Celtics will be at his fifth season in China
November 13, 2019 | 9:43 pm UTC Update
Rick Bonnell: The @Charlotte Hornets recalled @Caleb Martin from @greensboroswarm after Swarm played this morning. Logical move with Batum and probably Bacon out tonight.
November 13, 2019 | 9:03 pm UTC Update
Mike Vorkunov: Tim Hardaway Jr. will make his 2nd first return to MSG Thursday night. His thoughts: “It’s fine, man. Excited, ready to get things going. I know it’s going to be a hostile environment. A lot of mixed emotions but this is the business that we’re in and that’s what we feed off of.”
What was your free-agency process like and why did you decide to join the Orlando Magic? Al-Farouq Aminu: I like that they’re a young team and I thought that I could bring some veteran leadership to them. Also, they went to the playoffs last year, so I knew they had a good team. I like their style of play and different things like that. I’m glad I made that decision.
How is the adjustment process going? I know when you join a new team, you have to get used to a new team, new system, new coaches, new city and so on. What’s that transition been like? Al-Farouq Aminu: Like you said, it’s a lot of new things coming at you. But that’s why we’re professionals; we have to figure out the different ways that people play and the different schemes – all of the different ways that we’re going to attack with this team. Also, you’re adjusting in your home life. You’re getting settled in and moving all of your furniture and things like that. It’s a big adjustment, but it’s coming along smoothly.
Since arriving in Orlando, what’s been your first impression of the team and the city? Al-Farouq Aminu: Aw man, it’s been so great. It’s a big change from Portland because now I’m in a sunny state. I’m wearing shorts today! It’s kind of surreal to still be wearing shorts at this time of year. It’s been really nice, man. It’s a nice change of pace, for sure. There’s a really cool energy around this team. We have a lot of great guys. From top to bottom, everyone has a really great attitude, so that makes you enjoy coming in to work. It’s nice. All of the guys are great. They’ve exceeded my expectations, for sure.
November 13, 2019 | 7:06 pm UTC Update
Shams Charania: The Brooklyn Nets fear guard Caris LeVert has ligament damage in his right thumb and he is visiting specialists for further evaluation, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Keith Pompey: #Sixers guard Trey Burke is questionable tonight vs. #Magic and Jonah Bolden has been assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats.
November 13, 2019 | 6:50 pm UTC Update
Ian Begley: Kristaps Porzingis is back in NYC for the first time since the trade. He was asked what he loved about the city when he was here and he talked about the passion of the fans. “This is a basketball city. It just sucks that we never really got to do something big here.”
Malika Andrews: Kristaps Porzingis will play as a visitor in Madison Square Garden for the first time on Thursday. At practice this morning, he said if social media is any indication of how he will be received, he expects fans’ response to be negative. “But we will see.”
Malika Andrews: Kristaps Porzingis weighs in on the current state of the Knicks: “This is a city hungry for success in basketball. For them, for the fans, for the city, going through this year after year has got to be tough.” pic.twitter.com/GM9EdLnIpC
Gary Washburn: Isaiah Thomas says he took the bullet for players playing injured that has helped create “load management” and encourages players to do whatever it takes to preserve their health. #Wizards #Celtics pic.twitter.com/yGSKWQXWNp
Chris Haynes: Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (shoulder and rib soreness) will not play tonight against the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
November 13, 2019 | 5:44 pm UTC Update
Memphis plans to wait on a buyout with Iguodala until February’s trade deadline. The Grizzlies are still holding out hope that a trade can be worked out and have been holding firm on their asking price of a first-round pick. If not, Iguodala will be cut loose from Memphis and free to sign with whomever he chooses—around the league, that’s expected to be the Lakers.
But there are still teams in the mix. All, according to speculation from league executives, are in the Western Conference. “He’s got more value in the West,” one GM told Heavy.com. “I can’t see a team in the East moving for him. He has the experience guarding LeBron and that’s what you want out of him. That and you want to keep him off the Lakers, you want their bench to be a weak spot. He doesn’t have those same kinds of good matchups in the East. You don’t want to put him on Giannis (Antetokounmpo) in a seven-game series, for sure.”
But the Grizzlies have yet to show interest in that deal and whether the Mavs would revisit the offer is a question. Sources indicate that the Mavs’ intent as the season progresses is to hunt for a piece with the trade exception they hold from the Harrison Barnes deal, worth $11.7 million. The Mavs can take on a player with a contract less than that value without giving up anything in return.
Alykhan Bijani: The #Rockets have recalled forward Gary Clark and center Isaiah Hartenstein from their single-affiliation G League partner Rio Grande Valley.
The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Dragan Bender to the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League. Antetokounmpo has appeared in one game for the Bucks this season while Bender has yet to play in a game for Milwaukee. Bender started the first two games of the season for the Herd and averaged 19.0 points, 6.5 points, 1.5 blocks, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal in 29.9 minutes per game.
From Houston’s perspective, the key is for Westbrook to realize that, as a ringless 31-year-old, he might need the team as badly as they need him. “He has surprised me,” Rivers said. “I think he has adjusted his game. I mean, I think he knows James is by far our best scorer. Russ could be much more aggressive if he wanted to but I think he knows we wouldn’t win as many games because James is already shooting … James shoots a lot [laughs].
“If he was trying to average 30 every game [while] James is trying to average 30 every game, it’d just be a sh– show, and guys would start to say stuff and be unhappy, because everybody wants the ball, you know what I mean? I think he took a backstep in scoring for James … I think he’s looking to pass even more than he ever has.”
During an episode of ESPN’s “The Jump” on Tuesday, former Celtic Paul Pierce and longtime NBA reporter Jackie MacMullan touched on the difference in the team’s leadership. Specifically, the departure of Kyrie Irving and the arrival of Kemba Walker. “They got better leadership in there,” Pierce said. “Let’s just call it how it is.”
After ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols — the show’s host — offered a clarification that the leadership was simply “different,” Pierce jumped back in. “It’s better,” reiterated Pierce. “Kemba, he’s known throughout the league as being a great leader. I mean, he played on losing teams, he stayed positive. He went out and played hard every night, and that can be infectious. That can be the difference between losing and winning and chemistry. That’s what he’s brought to the Celtics.”
Alykhan Bijani: Houston #Rockets announced today that guard Eric Gordon will miss approximately six weeks after undergoing right knee arthroscopy.
The entire article was brief, straightforward and, yet, extremely bold. Silver was the first acting commissioner of a major U.S. sports league to come out in support of legalized sports betting. In 437 words, he pivoted the NBA’s long-held public opposition to sports betting and ignited a discussion about a taboo subject for all professional leagues. “I think it was ground-breaking,” Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said of Silver’s op-ed in an email to ESPN. “Leagues for decades were hypocritical about gaming, pretending it doesn’t exist. Adam ended that hypocrisy.”
Behind the scenes, though, the leagues were studying the issue, preparing for the day when more states would offer sports betting. Former NBA commissioner David Stern believes Silver’s op-ed had an enormous impact on the other leagues’ approaches to the issue and was very influential overall in the movement toward expanded legal sports betting. “It indicated that the horse was about to leave the barn and it would be smart to jump on your own horse and follow along,” Stern said. “And they did.” “It was critical,” added Cuban. “Prior, those in favor of gaming expected pro sports to fight back. With the hypocrisy gone, the legal steps could move forward.”
Leonsis was on the forefront of the league’s shift on betting and was one of the owners Silver consulted with on the op-ed. “My notion was what are we afraid of, when we know all this money is being spent offshore [with bookmakers] in an unregulated, untaxed and unmindful way?” Leonsis said in a phone interview Tuesday. Today, the professional leagues’ opposition to sports betting has vanished. Their focus now is on how to monetize the growing regulated industry through data and fees based on the amount wagered on the games.
November 13, 2019 | 3:54 pm UTC Update
Through their first nine games, James had assisted Davis on 26 baskets, 10 more than any other teammate, per ESPN Stats & Information research. Compare that to his first nine games with Bosh, when it was 17 assists, and his first nine with Love, which produced only 11. Their pick-and-rolls have resulted in the highlight dunks that fans love and a schematic nightmare for opposing coaches. And even though they sometimes are caught a little out of position, there’s a natural flow that’s easy to see. “I think that’s part of [LeBron’s] genius that he’s able to morph into whatever he needs to be, to bring out the best out of the other players,” said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, whose team faced the Lakers last week. “His connection with [Bosh] was pretty natural, and I think this is, this just fits like a glove. … When both guys want to do it, commit to the process of getting better with it, you’re just going to see that improve dramatically as the season goes on.”