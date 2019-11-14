Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for tomorrow vs. …
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for tomorrow vs. Suns: Alex Len (left ankle sprain) and Cam Reddish (AC joint sprain – left shoulder) are probable. Chandler Parsons (injury management – bilateral knees) is doubtful First time we’ve seen Parsons listed as “doubtful” instead of ruled out.
November 14, 2019 | 3:06 am UTC Update
Tim Bontemps: Got a little closer than they’d have liked late, but: Celtics 140, Wizards 133. Boston has now won 9 in a row, and at 9-1 continue to have the NBA’s best record. The Celtics begin a five-game West Coast swing in San Francisco against the Warriors Friday night at Chase Center.
Josh Robbins: Final: Magic 112, Sixers 97. Vucevic: 25 pts., 12 rebs. Augustin: 12 pts., 5 rebs., 8 assts. Gordon: 18 pts., 13 rebs., 7 assts. Simmons: 18 pts., 8 rebs., 5 assts. FTAs: Orlando 26/34, Philly 9/13.
November 14, 2019 | 2:38 am UTC Update
Omari Sanfoka II: Grizzlies win, 119-117. Morant hit the game-winning layup with 0.7 seconds on the clock and finished with 23 points (10-15 shooting) and 11 assists. It’s incredible to see a rookie consistently make clutch plays in the fourth so early in their career. Morant already has a reel
Kerry Eggers: Terry Stotts on 4-7 Blazers: “We’re not where we want to be. Losses at Golden State & Sac took a toll. They were undermanned & we didn’t win. We’ve played a lot of close games; we’ve played some good teams competitively. We’re a middle-of-the-road team trying to find ourselves.”
Mark Medina: Frank Vogel not concerned about opponents being more physical on Anthony Davis given his injuries. Vogel optimistic that AD will play on Friday vs Kings
Eric Koreen: Nurse on Siakam’s shoulder: “Well, we’ve got a few bumps and bruises. But he’s ready to go. He’s ready to go out there. No more injuries.”
Kyle Goon: Steve Kerr says he’s not a fan of the coach’s challenge so far. He says the quest to get literally every call perfect is a never-ending round of chasing one’s tail.
November 14, 2019 | 1:21 am UTC Update
Mark Medina: Frank Vogel said x-rays on Anthony Davis’ ribs turned out negative. But AD sitting out tonight with soreness with his shoulder and rib
Rick Bonnell: Grayson Allen will miss tonight’s Hornets-Grizzlies game with left ankle soreness. Memphis Coach Taylor Jenkins said he anticipates Allen being back the end of this week or early next week.
Liz Mullen: 76ers G Zhaire Smith has signed with @BDA_Sports Sports. NBA agents Bill Duffy & David Mondress are representing him.
November 13, 2019 | 11:50 pm UTC Update
Tim MacMahon: Doc Rivers says he expects Paul George to make his Clippers debut tomorrow in New Orleans. Will Kawhi Leonard play on the second night of a back-to-back? “I don’t know yet,” Rivers said. “That was a good question. Nice try.”
Jon Krawczynski: Jordan McLaughlin is headed back to Iowa, which would seem to mean Teague and/or Napier are close returning
Jay King: Gordon Hayward said once the bone is healed it could become a pain tolerance thing. He thinks it could be helpful that it’s on his left hand.
Jay King: Gordon Hayward: “It’s frustrating, no doubt about it. … But I think with all things considered it’s not that bad and should be healed up pretty nicely pretty soon.”
November 13, 2019 | 10:54 pm UTC Update
Chris Forsberg: Robert Williams (sore ankle) and Daniel Theis (finger) both out vs Wizards. Javonte Green is available.
Tom Westerholm: Brad Stevens says Enes Kanter doesn’t have an official minutes restriction, but he won’t get close to 30.
Fred Katz: Brad Stevens on IT: “He’s a special guy…He loves to play and get out on the court and ultimately now is really playing well… I can’t say enough good things about him.”
Salman Ali: Danuel House is out for the Rockets, Mike D’Antoni confirms. Ben McLemore will start tonight.
James Ham: I’m hearing that Caleb Swanigan has a left ankle sprain and will not play tonight for the Stockton Kings. He’s day-to-day and has been recalled to the parent club. Not considered serious.
Another plush North Texas residential estate is hitting the auction block – this one in Southlake. The 4.83-acre estate on Dove Road has a 16,477-square-foot mansion with all the frills you’d expect and more. It’s being sold by retired NBA all-star player Jermaine O’Neal and comes with a full-court basketball gym.
November 13, 2019 | 10:23 pm UTC Update
Emiliano Carchia: Jonathan Gibson has signed with Chinese team Jiangsu, a source told @Emiliano Carchia. The former Mavs and Celtics will be at his fifth season in China
November 13, 2019 | 9:43 pm UTC Update
Rick Bonnell: The @Charlotte Hornets recalled @Caleb Martin from @greensboroswarm after Swarm played this morning. Logical move with Batum and probably Bacon out tonight.
November 13, 2019 | 9:03 pm UTC Update
Mike Vorkunov: Tim Hardaway Jr. will make his 2nd first return to MSG Thursday night. His thoughts: “It’s fine, man. Excited, ready to get things going. I know it’s going to be a hostile environment. A lot of mixed emotions but this is the business that we’re in and that’s what we feed off of.”
What was your free-agency process like and why did you decide to join the Orlando Magic? Al-Farouq Aminu: I like that they’re a young team and I thought that I could bring some veteran leadership to them. Also, they went to the playoffs last year, so I knew they had a good team. I like their style of play and different things like that. I’m glad I made that decision.
How is the adjustment process going? I know when you join a new team, you have to get used to a new team, new system, new coaches, new city and so on. What’s that transition been like? Al-Farouq Aminu: Like you said, it’s a lot of new things coming at you. But that’s why we’re professionals; we have to figure out the different ways that people play and the different schemes – all of the different ways that we’re going to attack with this team. Also, you’re adjusting in your home life. You’re getting settled in and moving all of your furniture and things like that. It’s a big adjustment, but it’s coming along smoothly.
Since arriving in Orlando, what’s been your first impression of the team and the city? Al-Farouq Aminu: Aw man, it’s been so great. It’s a big change from Portland because now I’m in a sunny state. I’m wearing shorts today! It’s kind of surreal to still be wearing shorts at this time of year. It’s been really nice, man. It’s a nice change of pace, for sure. There’s a really cool energy around this team. We have a lot of great guys. From top to bottom, everyone has a really great attitude, so that makes you enjoy coming in to work. It’s nice. All of the guys are great. They’ve exceeded my expectations, for sure.
November 13, 2019 | 7:06 pm UTC Update
Shams Charania: The Brooklyn Nets fear guard Caris LeVert has ligament damage in his right thumb and he is visiting specialists for further evaluation, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Keith Pompey: #Sixers guard Trey Burke is questionable tonight vs. #Magic and Jonah Bolden has been assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats.