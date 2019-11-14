Trae Young: YOUR APOLOGY NEEDS TO BE AS LOUD AS THE DIS…
November 14, 2019 | 6:46 am UTC Update
Magic interested in DeMar DeRozan?
This is a team at a crossroads. Despite the fact that he has performed ably since arriving in Texas from Canada, DeRozan might not be in town for that much longer. He could even be traded ahead of the deadline. DeRozan can become a free agent in 2020 by declining his $27.7 million player option; he was far apart from the team on extension talks before the season, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick. The Spurs could always deal him sooner rather than let him walk for nothing. Multiple league sources say the Magic are scouring the trade market for scoring help and have already expressed interest in trading for DeRozan.
Mark Berman: Russell Westbrook ( @russwest44 )on Pat Beverley ( @patbev21 ): “Pat Bev trick y’all man, like he play defense. He don’t guard nobody man. He just running around doing nothing..As you seen what happened 47. All that commotion and ( @jharden ) got 47.”
Jonathan Feigen: Harden on Pat Beverley’s defense: “It’s always great to compete against him. We all know what Pat does. He’s great and he’ll try to get in your head. If you let him get into your head and get into your body, he can be a pest.”
In the final minutes of the Houston Rockets’ win over the Clippers, Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers was ejected after receiving two technical fouls. His son, Rockets guard Austin Rivers, was loving every minute of it. As Doc argued with the referees with his team trailing 96-88 with 1:31 to go, Austin was seen just a few feet away imploring the refs to give a technical foul to his father via the universal “T” hand signal. Eventually, after more arguing from Doc, they obliged. After Doc was T’d up, Austin was seen smiling then signaled for more cheers from the crowd.
“I don’t want our mind-set to just allow failure to sink in,” Kerr said in an interview. “Because we all read stuff, we all hear stuff and we all see stuff. Players have it at their fingertips on their phones, and all the chatter out there is, ‘All right, so the Warriors are going to be in the lottery.’ But we can’t succumb to that. We have to fight and scrap for every win we can get.”
“I like Paschall,” so said owner Joe Lacob, an early adopter in the aftermath of the disastrous Suns blowout that saw Steph Curry break his second metacarpal. “He’s a player.” That appears to be a correct call, and one that has implications. Right now, along with D’Angelo Russell’s impressive hot streak and the allure of getting a lottery pick, Paschall is a sudden source of Warriors hope. Though none of the team’s coaches can say they saw it coming, they can see why it happened. Paschall puts in the work. “His work ethic has been impressive from the jump,” says Warriors assistant coach and player development specialist Theo Robertson, who frequently works with Pascall. “His goal this season was to get on the floor and to this point he’s done everything necessary to facilitate that.”
John Denton: PG Markelle Fultz on potentially talking trash tonight with @sixers C and former teammate @JoelEmbiid : “He’s going to be telling me to shoot it and talking trash. That’s what we did all the time when we were in practice together. More Fultz: “I’m ready for it and I’ve got some stuff for him, too. But it should be a fun, entertaining game tonight. … I’m going to talk trash regardless (of whether Embiid plays or not tonight), no matter where we’re at. It just goes back to having fun.”
Chris Iseman: Knicks say that Reggie Bullock is progressing in his rehab and has been medically cleared to participate in non-contact drills on the court. He will be re-evaluated in early December.
David Fizdale done in New York?
One step: Mills and general manager Scott Perry addressing the media after Sunday’s loss to the Cavaliers while Fizdale was still in the locker room. Mills and Perry stressed that the team wasn’t meeting expectations, seemingly a veiled shot at the coach. Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN: The dismissal of David Fizdale is inevitable, and there was, I think, a bond broken between management and their head coach with how they handled things after that loss Sunday night.
“Honestly I think they want to do so well for the fanbase I think they get tight. I really do,” he said. “I’ve looked at all of the different things that have happened and I just feel like sometimes — they really want to do well for the city. “With everything that’s happened over the course of the last year, these guys want to play hard for the city, they want to win for the city. I just think sometimes when it starts to go the other way, they play not to lose instead of playing to win.”
Ben Fischer: WarnerMedia Chair Jeff Zucker on NBA ratings weakness this season: “I think the combination of injuries and sitting out has been an issue, and I think that’s concern, and hopefully that will get addressed over time…. “I think the league has some influence over teams and i would like them to exert that influence.” WarnerMedia Chair Jeff Zucker on load management in the NBA. #SBJSMT
A professional gaming team owned by the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks is getting blasted by artists for holding a design contest without a cash prize and telling graphic designers to “get a job” when they asked for compensation for their work. On November 11, Bucks Gaming took to Twitter to ask artists to design a new header image for the team, offering up free merchandise and credit in the team’s profile description to the winner. Some people expressed interest in the contest, but several designers replied with joke designs and called for the team to pay artists for professional work.
The Milwaukee Bucks franchise is valued at $1.35 billion, according to Forbes. “The Bucks are a large brand, they can afford to pay people, and they already probably have a design team,” a designer who preferred to stay anonymous told Business Insider. “Of course, people can choose to enter the contest out of passion, but in general, it’s good practice to pay people expect monetary compensation for your hard work.”
Harrison Faigen: “DAMN you got chains on boy!” -Kuz, yelling at JaVale in the middle of his postgame interview. JaVale does, in fact, have multiple chains on.
November 14, 2019 | 3:06 am UTC Update
Tim Bontemps: Got a little closer than they’d have liked late, but: Celtics 140, Wizards 133. Boston has now won 9 in a row, and at 9-1 continue to have the NBA’s best record. The Celtics begin a five-game West Coast swing in San Francisco against the Warriors Friday night at Chase Center.
Josh Robbins: Final: Magic 112, Sixers 97. Vucevic: 25 pts., 12 rebs. Augustin: 12 pts., 5 rebs., 8 assts. Gordon: 18 pts., 13 rebs., 7 assts. Simmons: 18 pts., 8 rebs., 5 assts. FTAs: Orlando 26/34, Philly 9/13.
November 14, 2019 | 2:38 am UTC Update
Omari Sanfoka II: Grizzlies win, 119-117. Morant hit the game-winning layup with 0.7 seconds on the clock and finished with 23 points (10-15 shooting) and 11 assists. It’s incredible to see a rookie consistently make clutch plays in the fourth so early in their career. Morant already has a reel
Kerry Eggers: Terry Stotts on 4-7 Blazers: “We’re not where we want to be. Losses at Golden State & Sac took a toll. They were undermanned & we didn’t win. We’ve played a lot of close games; we’ve played some good teams competitively. We’re a middle-of-the-road team trying to find ourselves.”
Mark Medina: Frank Vogel not concerned about opponents being more physical on Anthony Davis given his injuries. Vogel optimistic that AD will play on Friday vs Kings
Eric Koreen: Nurse on Siakam’s shoulder: “Well, we’ve got a few bumps and bruises. But he’s ready to go. He’s ready to go out there. No more injuries.”
Kyle Goon: Steve Kerr says he’s not a fan of the coach’s challenge so far. He says the quest to get literally every call perfect is a never-ending round of chasing one’s tail.
November 14, 2019 | 1:21 am UTC Update
Mark Medina: Frank Vogel said x-rays on Anthony Davis’ ribs turned out negative. But AD sitting out tonight with soreness with his shoulder and rib
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for tomorrow vs. Suns: Alex Len (left ankle sprain) and Cam Reddish (AC joint sprain – left shoulder) are probable. Chandler Parsons (injury management – bilateral knees) is doubtful First time we’ve seen Parsons listed as “doubtful” instead of ruled out.
Rick Bonnell: Grayson Allen will miss tonight’s Hornets-Grizzlies game with left ankle soreness. Memphis Coach Taylor Jenkins said he anticipates Allen being back the end of this week or early next week.
Liz Mullen: 76ers G Zhaire Smith has signed with @BDA_Sports Sports. NBA agents Bill Duffy & David Mondress are representing him.
November 13, 2019 | 11:50 pm UTC Update
Tim MacMahon: Doc Rivers says he expects Paul George to make his Clippers debut tomorrow in New Orleans. Will Kawhi Leonard play on the second night of a back-to-back? “I don’t know yet,” Rivers said. “That was a good question. Nice try.”
Jon Krawczynski: Jordan McLaughlin is headed back to Iowa, which would seem to mean Teague and/or Napier are close returning
Jay King: Gordon Hayward said once the bone is healed it could become a pain tolerance thing. He thinks it could be helpful that it’s on his left hand.
Jay King: Gordon Hayward: “It’s frustrating, no doubt about it. … But I think with all things considered it’s not that bad and should be healed up pretty nicely pretty soon.”
November 13, 2019 | 10:54 pm UTC Update
Chris Forsberg: Robert Williams (sore ankle) and Daniel Theis (finger) both out vs Wizards. Javonte Green is available.
Tom Westerholm: Brad Stevens says Enes Kanter doesn’t have an official minutes restriction, but he won’t get close to 30.
Fred Katz: Brad Stevens on IT: “He’s a special guy…He loves to play and get out on the court and ultimately now is really playing well… I can’t say enough good things about him.”
Salman Ali: Danuel House is out for the Rockets, Mike D’Antoni confirms. Ben McLemore will start tonight.
James Ham: I’m hearing that Caleb Swanigan has a left ankle sprain and will not play tonight for the Stockton Kings. He’s day-to-day and has been recalled to the parent club. Not considered serious.
Another plush North Texas residential estate is hitting the auction block – this one in Southlake. The 4.83-acre estate on Dove Road has a 16,477-square-foot mansion with all the frills you’d expect and more. It’s being sold by retired NBA all-star player Jermaine O’Neal and comes with a full-court basketball gym.
November 13, 2019 | 10:23 pm UTC Update
Emiliano Carchia: Jonathan Gibson has signed with Chinese team Jiangsu, a source told @Emiliano Carchia. The former Mavs and Celtics will be at his fifth season in China