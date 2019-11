“I like Paschall,” so said owner Joe Lacob, an early adopter in the aftermath of the disastrous Suns blowout that saw Steph Curry break his second metacarpal. “He’s a player.” That appears to be a correct call, and one that has implications. Right now, along with D’Angelo Russell’s impressive hot streak and the allure of getting a lottery pick, Paschall is a sudden source of Warriors hope. Though none of the team’s coaches can say they saw it coming, they can see why it happened. Paschall puts in the work. “His work ethic has been impressive from the jump,” says Warriors assistant coach and player development specialist Theo Robertson, who frequently works with Pascall. “His goal this season was to get on the floor and to this point he’s done everything necessary to facilitate that.”