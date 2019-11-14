USA Today Sports

November 14, 2019 | 6:46 am UTC Update

Magic interested in DeMar DeRozan?

This is a team at a crossroads. Despite the fact that he has performed ably since arriving in Texas from Canada, DeRozan might not be in town for that much longer. He could even be traded ahead of the deadline. DeRozan can become a free agent in 2020 by declining his $27.7 million player option; he was far apart from the team on extension talks before the season, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick. The Spurs could always deal him sooner rather than let him walk for nothing. Multiple league sources say the Magic are scouring the trade market for scoring help and have already expressed interest in trading for DeRozan.
6 hours ago via Kevin O'Connor @ The Ringer

6 hours ago via MarkBermanFox26

In the final minutes of the Houston Rockets’ win over the Clippers, Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers was ejected after receiving two technical fouls. His son, Rockets guard Austin Rivers, was loving every minute of it. As Doc argued with the referees with his team trailing 96-88 with 1:31 to go, Austin was seen just a few feet away imploring the refs to give a technical foul to his father via the universal “T” hand signal. Eventually, after more arguing from Doc, they obliged. After Doc was T’d up, Austin was seen smiling then signaled for more cheers from the crowd.
6 hours ago via Jace Evans @ USA Today Sports

6 hours ago via Scott Cacciola @ New York Times

“I like Paschall,” so said owner Joe Lacob, an early adopter in the aftermath of the disastrous Suns blowout that saw Steph Curry break his second metacarpal. “He’s a player.” That appears to be a correct call, and one that has implications. Right now, along with D’Angelo Russell’s impressive hot streak and the allure of getting a lottery pick, Paschall is a sudden source of Warriors hope. Though none of the team’s coaches can say they saw it coming, they can see why it happened. Paschall puts in the work. “His work ethic has been impressive from the jump,” says Warriors assistant coach and player development specialist Theo Robertson, who frequently works with Pascall. “His goal this season was to get on the floor and to this point he’s done everything necessary to facilitate that.”
6 hours ago via Ethan Strauss @ The Athletic

John Denton: PG Markelle Fultz on potentially talking trash tonight with @sixers C and former teammate @JoelEmbiid : “He’s going to be telling me to shoot it and talking trash. That’s what we did all the time when we were in practice together. More Fultz: “I’m ready for it and I’ve got some stuff for him, too. But it should be a fun, entertaining game tonight. … I’m going to talk trash regardless (of whether Embiid plays or not tonight), no matter where we’re at. It just goes back to having fun.”
6 hours ago via JohnDenton555

David Fizdale done in New York?

One step: Mills and general manager Scott Perry addressing the media after Sunday’s loss to the Cavaliers while Fizdale was still in the locker room. Mills and Perry stressed that the team wasn’t meeting expectations, seemingly a veiled shot at the coach. Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN: The dismissal of David Fizdale is inevitable, and there was, I think, a bond broken between management and their head coach with how they handled things after that loss Sunday night.
6 hours ago via Dan Feldman @ NBC Sports

“Honestly I think they want to do so well for the fanbase I think they get tight. I really do,” he said. “I’ve looked at all of the different things that have happened and I just feel like sometimes — they really want to do well for the city. “With everything that’s happened over the course of the last year, these guys want to play hard for the city, they want to win for the city. I just think sometimes when it starts to go the other way, they play not to lose instead of playing to win.”
6 hours ago via SportsNet New York

A professional gaming team owned by the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks is getting blasted by artists for holding a design contest without a cash prize and telling graphic designers to “get a job” when they asked for compensation for their work. On November 11, Bucks Gaming took to Twitter to ask artists to design a new header image for the team, offering up free merchandise and credit in the team’s profile description to the winner. Some people expressed interest in the contest, but several designers replied with joke designs and called for the team to pay artists for professional work.
6 hours ago via Kevin Webb @ businessinsider.com

The Milwaukee Bucks franchise is valued at $1.35 billion, according to Forbes. “The Bucks are a large brand, they can afford to pay people, and they already probably have a design team,” a designer who preferred to stay anonymous told Business Insider. “Of course, people can choose to enter the contest out of passion, but in general, it’s good practice to pay people expect monetary compensation for your hard work.”
6 hours ago via Kevin Webb @ businessinsider.com

