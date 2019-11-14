Gina Mizell: #Suns coach Monty Williams on Hawks star T…
Gina Mizell: #Suns coach Monty Williams on Hawks star Trae Young: “It’s just different with Trae. You almost have to play at halfcourt against him, where the last game (against the Lakers) it was in the paint.”
November 14, 2019 | 11:41 pm UTC Update
Paul George cleared to play
Jovan Buha: Paul George is making his season debut tonight, according to Doc Rivers.
Eric Woodyard: Donte DiVincenzo will start tonight for the Bucks with Khris Middleton out with the thigh injury.
Rod Beard: Good news for #Pistons: Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose are not listed AT ALL on the injury report for Friday at #Hornets. Tony Snell (left hip flexor strain) is listed as probable. Reggie Jackson and Khyri Thomas are OUT and Sekou Doumbouya and Jordan Bone are with @grdrive.
Will Guillory: Pelicans just announced that Brandon Ingram and Jahlil Okafor are officially out for tonight’s game against the Clippers
November 14, 2019 | 11:10 pm UTC Update
Sacramento was hit with a gut punch when MRI results on point guard De’Aaron Fox revealed a Grade 3 ankle sprain that will keep the talented 21-year-old off the court for the foreseeable future. Fox will be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks, but that time frame isn’t realistic for a return.
There is no timetable for Fox’s return, although he is not expected to need surgery. A Grade 3 sprain is the most severe of the sprains and includes a full tear of the ligament. Recovery time can take 6-12 weeks and it’s unlikely Fox will see the court again before the new calendar year hits. “I’m not going to get back out there until I know I can play and I know I’m 100 percent and I’m able to help the team,” Fox said.
“I’ll be re-evaluated in three weeks, it could take six weeks, some players have been out for months, so you never know with a sprained ankle,” Fox added. “I’m just taking it day-by-day and taking my time with it.”
Tony Jones: Dante Exum is listed as probable for tomorrow night’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies
The new two-minute spot encourages viewers to “hydrate between Buds,” and features Anderson becoming a hotshot basketball coach thanks to the powers of water — even double-fisting during a post-game celebration with a Budweiser and a water bottle.
The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. is pleased to announce that NBA All-Star and early stage Vitaminwater® investor Baron Davis has joined Tinley’s Advisory Board. In this role, Baron will lend expertise by advising on marketing and promotion, co-packing and co-branding opportunities, and product development strategies.
November 14, 2019 | 9:47 pm UTC Update
The Knicks had four coaches during Porzingis’ tenure, former president Phil Jackson strongly considered trading him, and he received pushback for working with his physiotherapist, Manolo Valdivieso. New York also traded his best friend, Willy Hernangomez, and did not renew the contract of former assistant coach Josh Longstaff, who was close with Porzingis. The writing was on the wall when Porzingis had previously skipped his exit meeting in April 2017. A few months later, after New York hired Perry as general manager, the tension between Knicks management and Janis and Kristaps remained, and there was little hope of salvaging the damaged relationship, according to sources.
With the threat of Porzingis signing a one-year qualifying offer to enter unrestricted free agency the following summer and a list of preferred trade destinations, the Knicks acted hastily. After Kristaps and Janis walked out of the brief meeting, the Knicks called Dallas to finalize the trade. According to league sources, Porzingis’ camp had no idea the Mavericks were in the mix to acquire the Latvian forward, and Dallas was not one of his preferred destinations at the time.
As Kristaps makes his return to MSG for the first time as a Maverick, his brothers Janis and Martins are not expected to attend, according to a source.
November 14, 2019 | 7:30 pm UTC Update
Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic offered a scathing review of Tuesday’s loss: “A lot of mistakes, a lot of mistakes that happen every game. We’re not focused. They have a lot of effort plays that killed us, they just outworked us. … (Trae) was the best player in that game. He was a monster. “
November 14, 2019 | 6:17 pm UTC Update
November 14, 2019 | 5:45 pm UTC Update
In other words, Porzingis was onto something. Last spring as Kyrie Irving was falling out of favor with the Boston Celtics and telling confidants that he wanted to move closer to his hometown of West Orange, N.J. he was also letting it be known that he too had the same concerns Porzingis once had. “When it came down to the Nets and Knicks he was concerned about the management of the Knicks,” said a person familiar with Irving’s thinking. “It’s really as simple as that.”
Bobby Marks: Still a long season ahead but remember that Pascal Siakam can earn an extra: MVP- $26M. All-NBA 1st- $20.8M. All-NBA 2nd- $15.6M. Nothing extra for All-NBA third team. That’s of course if the projected cap of $116M remains unchanged.
Warning: the shot is still coming around. “He just went to work on it,” said Nurse. “His mechanics are great now. He’s still a little bit away … there’s still a little more time to groove that stroke. He’s going to be a really, really good shooter because his mechanics are so good.” The former non-shooter now casually dribbles into pull-up 3s like the one he hit over Kent Bazemore in the fourth quarter on Wednesday. I mean, look at this. He’s backing up to halfcourt now like he’s LeBron freaking James and just launching flamethrowers.
So far, the Magic have certainly scored more effectively, though not exactly well, with Fultz on the floor. With him in the game, Orlando is putting up 104.1 points compared to 92.8 when he’s on the bench. Exactly why is a little tougher to parse out. Obviously, the team is making more shots with Fultz in the game, (30.6 percent 3FG% when he’s in the game compared to 26.0 percent when he’s not) while turning the ball over slightly less frequently (12.3 TO/100 compared to 14.1/100).
Moving on from lack of shooting ability, the Magic also don’t generate a ton of easy points. They sit 28th in free-throw attempt rate, a familiar position as the team has finished in the bottom 10 in this metric every season since 2012-13. Drawing fouls is a repeatable skill, which, unfortunately for the Magic, no one on the roster really possesses. Of the team’s high rotation players last season, Aaron Gordon got to the line most frequently with 4.6 FTA/100 possessions played, 176th of 299 players appearing in at least 50 games last year.
Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Matisse Thybulle received a heart-pouring message over Instagram from a mother whose seven-year-old son had just been diagnosed with Type-B lymphoblastic leukemia. Little did she know that she’d strike an emotional chord with Thybulle, who lost his mother Elizabeth to leukemia when he was 17.
Thybulle quickly responded to Beth Curley and by 3 p.m. the next day he was on his way to meet Freddy Curley at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. When the NBA player showed up, he immediately flipped Freddy’s mood just a day after finding out his diagnosis and going through a blood transfusion and a week of chemotherapy. “That’s what I told Matisse,” Beth Curley told CBS Philadelphia. “This is what you did — you took this day that we were so fearful of and you turned it into this day that we never wanna forget now. And it was an amazing thing to have done for us.
Today, Adidas has officially unveiled Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard’s latest signature basketball sneaker—the Dame 6. The upper is built with a webbed lacing system for fit and lateral support that’s paired with a Lightstrike midsole—a first for Dame’s line—which is a cushioning platform created to enhance on-court responsiveness with minimal weight. Additional features include a translucent outsole boasting a new traction pattern as well as a dynamic heel with rounded edges that have been revamped for better traction and multidirectional movements.
November 14, 2019 | 4:40 pm UTC Update
At least three different Blazers players — including All-Star Damian Lillard — downplayed their discouraging early-season funk and insisted a team that entered with championship aspirations would eventually find its mojo. “I don’t really get concerned,” Lillard said, following a 114-106 loss to the Toronto Raptors. “It’s not a great feeling, but it’s not the end of the world. We’re up against it. This is a tough position to be in, especially when your expectations were much higher. But like I said before, its’ a lot of games to be played … and I think, especially for us, we always find a way to turn it around.”
Though both open and contested 3s have risen as a proportion of overall shots over time, so far this season, we have seen a somewhat sizable increase in contested 3-point attempts while for the first time there has been a decline in uncontested attempts, at least as a proportion of shots. So what gives? Given the continued rise in 3-point attempts (entering Wednesday’s games, 37.3% of all shots had been 3s, up from the all-time record of 35.8% in 2018-19), increased aggressiveness on the part of shooters almost has to be a major component, though the degree to which defenses are more effectively closing out to shooters is less clear.
More interesting is looking at shooting propensities early in the shot clock. While with the clock running down we could more easily ascribe a rise in contested shots to more effective closeouts as offensive players dealt with teammates dealing them “live grenades” at the end of the 24. With the element of shooter choice removed, or at least reduced by the need to get an attempt up, that’s a plausible story. However, late clock contested 3s have held steady at around 4% of all shot attempts since 2013-14. However, contested 3s earlier in the shot clock have risen sharply.
However, maintains Fergus Connolly, a sports science expert and author of “Game Changer: The Art of Sports Science,” using load to assess injury risk has challenges. “The first challenge is that it’s hard to accurately define load,” Connolly says. “Is it a number defined by the previous game, or is it the chronic level for a season?” Connolly adds that it’s impossible to assess load by one simple number, formula or metric. The calculus of load is not only different for each player but also is a moving target that varies by time of season, age and even by opponent. Kawhi Leonard’s load tolerance today is surely different than it was five years ago, in ways that are difficult to understand. “It’s like painting by numbers when you don’t have all of the numbers,” says Connolly, who has served as a performance director in the NFL, “And trying to fill in those gaps with incomplete data.”
Says Tim DiFrancesco, former head strength and conditioning coach for the Lakers: “Even if we can come up with a number that measures on-the-court load or stress, we don’t know what might be contributing to load off the court — lifestyle stressors like travel, sleep or family problems.” When looking at injuries, in any sport, there’s the idea that a range of injury exists, from “not preventable” at one end, to “preventable” at the other end. Some injuries — Aron Baynes falling on Stephen Curry’s hand, for instance – are difficult to foresee and impossible to prevent. Those injuries have little to do with load and a lot to do with luck.
Without that constructive stress, muscles, tendons and ligaments might not be ready to take the demands of running, jumping and cutting for 82 games. Players coming off the bench, thrust into a starting role, might actually be at greater risk of injury than starters, at least if they haven’t been regularly hitting high intensities in practice. “For me, load management is more about what a player does to prep for the load of the season,” emphasizes DiFrancesco, “and sitting on the couch and resting might actually leave a player less prepared to handle load. Because of that, it’s likely, when a player sits out a game, he might have instead done a focused workout that day.”
Justin Kubatko: Ja Morant had 23 points and 11 assists in last night’s win over Charlotte, becoming the youngest player in @memgrizz history to record a 20-point, 10-assist game (age in years-days): 20-095 Morant. 20-129 Shareef Abdur-Rahim (26/10). 20-280 Mike Bibby (23/11). 20-321 Bibby (20/10).
A coach with no choice but to tolerate the messes made by a roster heavy on youth and thinned by a slew of injuries. “We’ve had anywhere from eight to 10 guys available each night,” Kerr said before a 120-94 loss to the Lakers at Staples Center. “There are nights where I would love to take someone out based on a mistake they made. But I can’t take them out. “We don’t have that hammer, as a coaching staff, to be able to reward guys with playing time or penalize them by taking playing time away.”
“Defensively, we never really had any traction,” Kerr said afterward. “We had some spells where we made some good things happen offensively, maybe got a stop or two. But every time it felt like we were right there, we just couldn’t get a stop. “It’s almost impossible to win in this league when you can’t count on getting three stops in a row at some point.”
Shams Charania: Memphis’ James Wiseman — a potential No. 1 overall NBA pick — has withdrawn his lawsuit against Memphis and NCAA and is awaiting an NCAA resolution, his attorneys told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Jeff Goodman: Memphis announces it has declared James Wiseman ineligible and will immediately apply for his reinstatement. He will be withheld from competition until it’s resolved. pic.twitter.com/nbP1McQFUW
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has received the October NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente in recognition of his outstanding efforts to raise awareness, resources and support for mental health, the NBA announced today. The award recognizes an NBA player each month who best reflects the passion that the league and its players share for giving back to their communities. In honor of World Mental Health Awareness Day on Oct. 10, Love hosted a discussion and Q&A session focused on mental wellness and reducing the stigma around depression and anxiety for more than 500 Cavs and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse employees.