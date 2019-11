There is no timetable for Fox’s return, although he is not expected to need surgery. A Grade 3 sprain is the most severe of the sprains and includes a full tear of the ligament. Recovery time can take 6-12 weeks and it’s unlikely Fox will see the court again before the new calendar year hits. “I’m not going to get back out there until I know I can play and I know I’m 100 percent and I’m able to help the team,” Fox said.