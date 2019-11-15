USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Phoenix coach Monty Williams on how t…

6 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Phoenix coach Monty Williams on how to defend Trae Young: “Nobody’s figured it out yet. He’s more than just a scorer. When you see the tape, he sets guys up. He gets to the basket and makes late passes as good as anybody in the league and makes passes with touch.”

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
November 15, 2019 | 3:04 am UTC Update
November 15, 2019 | 1:57 am UTC Update
November 15, 2019 | 1:15 am UTC Update
November 14, 2019 | 11:41 pm UTC Update
Rod Beard: Good news for #Pistons: Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose are not listed AT ALL on the injury report for Friday at #Hornets. Tony Snell (left hip flexor strain) is listed as probable. Reggie Jackson and Khyri Thomas are OUT and Sekou Doumbouya and Jordan Bone are with @grdrive.
8 hours ago via detnewsRodBeard

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , , ,

Storyline: Blake Griffin Injury
November 14, 2019 | 11:10 pm UTC Update
There is no timetable for Fox’s return, although he is not expected to need surgery. A Grade 3 sprain is the most severe of the sprains and includes a full tear of the ligament. Recovery time can take 6-12 weeks and it’s unlikely Fox will see the court again before the new calendar year hits. “I’m not going to get back out there until I know I can play and I know I’m 100 percent and I’m able to help the team,” Fox said.
8 hours ago via James Ham @ NBC Sports

, Uncategorized

, ,

November 14, 2019 | 9:47 pm UTC Update
The Knicks had four coaches during Porzingis’ tenure, former president Phil Jackson strongly considered trading him, and he received pushback for working with his physiotherapist, Manolo Valdivieso. New York also traded his best friend, Willy Hernangomez, and did not renew the contract of former assistant coach Josh Longstaff, who was close with Porzingis. The writing was on the wall when Porzingis had previously skipped his exit meeting in April 2017. A few months later, after New York hired Perry as general manager, the tension between Knicks management and Janis and Kristaps remained, and there was little hope of salvaging the damaged relationship, according to sources.
10 hours ago via Michael Scotto @ Bleacher Report

, Uncategorized

, , ,

With the threat of Porzingis signing a one-year qualifying offer to enter unrestricted free agency the following summer and a list of preferred trade destinations, the Knicks acted hastily. After Kristaps and Janis walked out of the brief meeting, the Knicks called Dallas to finalize the trade. According to league sources, Porzingis’ camp had no idea the Mavericks were in the mix to acquire the Latvian forward, and Dallas was not one of his preferred destinations at the time.
10 hours ago via Michael Scotto @ Bleacher Report

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

November 14, 2019 | 7:30 pm UTC Update
November 14, 2019 | 6:17 pm UTC Update
Home