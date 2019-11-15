Sarah K. Spencer: Phoenix coach Monty Williams on how t…
Sarah K. Spencer: Phoenix coach Monty Williams on how to defend Trae Young: “Nobody’s figured it out yet. He’s more than just a scorer. When you see the tape, he sets guys up. He gets to the basket and makes late passes as good as anybody in the league and makes passes with touch.”
November 15, 2019 | 3:04 am UTC Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Anthony will join the Blazers on upcoming road trip, per source. Power forward was the position that Blazers were most vulnerable and injury to Zach Collins only amplified void there. ‘Melo comes for a specific role and need.
Bobby Marks: Carmelo Anthony will earn $14,490 per day while on the roster in Portland. The contract becomes fully guaranteed if he is not waived by Jan. 7.
Rookie Kendrick Nunn scored 23 points, Bam Adebayo had 16 points and 15 rebounds, and the Miami Heat beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-97 on Thursday night. Miami led the entire game and was up by 27 points in the third quarter. The Heat (8-3) have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.
Eric Woodyard: Coby White is the youngest player in NBA history to hit 5 3-pointers in consecutive games, per @ESPNStatsInfo.
Brian Lewis: Atkinson said Iman Shumpert fills a need & brings needed perimeter defense. Shump: “It’s an energy, making broken plays happen, create more opportunities for other guys, creating extra possessions and just being able to play ball, man.” #Nets
Brian Lewis: Kenny Atkinson on LeVert: “I feel bad for Caris. It’s bad luck, especially with what he went through last year. I feel for him. And obviously it’s a big blow for us; our 2nd-leading scorer, probably our best perimeter defender on that first squad, first unit. Big hit.” #Nets #NBA
Roy Parry: Magic CEO Alex Martins said the team collaborated with the NBA and Nike for nearly 2 years on ithe City Edition jersey, with nearly 2 dozen staff members working on the project. Martins said the Magic already have designed & finalized the next iteration of City Edition jerseys.
November 15, 2019 | 1:57 am UTC Update
Carmelo Anthony to Blazers
Adrian Wojnarowski: Portland is signing Carmelo Anthony, league source tells ESPN.
Chris Haynes: Damian Lillard was notified on the potential of adding Carmelo Anthony last night and he made it clear that he’s always been supportive of bringing in the future Hall-of-Famer, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. Portland searching for a boost to what has been a slow start.
Chris Mannix: Portland has been among the teams most interested in Carmelo in recent years. Had interest in trading for him when ‘Melo was in New York. If nothing else, they know what they are getting.
November 15, 2019 | 1:15 am UTC Update
Mike Vorkunov: David Fizdale says this Knicks team is one of the closest he’s had. “They all see themselves as a bunch of misfits and bandits and guys that have been bandits and rallied around that.”
Andrew Greif: Doc Rivers indicated there’s no minutes limit, per se, for Paul George. “It’s more visual. we’re gonna watch him. If he shows any type of fatigue, he comes out.”
Sarah K. Spencer: Since there’s no need for surgery, Lloyd Pierce said he’s very encouraged by Kevin Huerter’s diagnosis. Huerter has already started rehab. He and Pierce texted earlier. “Not having surgery is mental peace of mind for Kevin, as he explained in the text message.”
Sarah K. Spencer: Chandler Parsons (injury management – bilateral knees) has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game vs. the Suns!
November 14, 2019 | 11:41 pm UTC Update
Paul George cleared to play
Jovan Buha: Paul George is making his season debut tonight, according to Doc Rivers.
Eric Woodyard: Donte DiVincenzo will start tonight for the Bucks with Khris Middleton out with the thigh injury.
Rod Beard: Good news for #Pistons: Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose are not listed AT ALL on the injury report for Friday at #Hornets. Tony Snell (left hip flexor strain) is listed as probable. Reggie Jackson and Khyri Thomas are OUT and Sekou Doumbouya and Jordan Bone are with @grdrive.
Will Guillory: Pelicans just announced that Brandon Ingram and Jahlil Okafor are officially out for tonight’s game against the Clippers
November 14, 2019 | 11:10 pm UTC Update
Sacramento was hit with a gut punch when MRI results on point guard De’Aaron Fox revealed a Grade 3 ankle sprain that will keep the talented 21-year-old off the court for the foreseeable future. Fox will be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks, but that time frame isn’t realistic for a return.
There is no timetable for Fox’s return, although he is not expected to need surgery. A Grade 3 sprain is the most severe of the sprains and includes a full tear of the ligament. Recovery time can take 6-12 weeks and it’s unlikely Fox will see the court again before the new calendar year hits. “I’m not going to get back out there until I know I can play and I know I’m 100 percent and I’m able to help the team,” Fox said.
“I’ll be re-evaluated in three weeks, it could take six weeks, some players have been out for months, so you never know with a sprained ankle,” Fox added. “I’m just taking it day-by-day and taking my time with it.”
Tony Jones: Dante Exum is listed as probable for tomorrow night’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies
November 14, 2019 | 9:47 pm UTC Update
The Knicks had four coaches during Porzingis’ tenure, former president Phil Jackson strongly considered trading him, and he received pushback for working with his physiotherapist, Manolo Valdivieso. New York also traded his best friend, Willy Hernangomez, and did not renew the contract of former assistant coach Josh Longstaff, who was close with Porzingis. The writing was on the wall when Porzingis had previously skipped his exit meeting in April 2017. A few months later, after New York hired Perry as general manager, the tension between Knicks management and Janis and Kristaps remained, and there was little hope of salvaging the damaged relationship, according to sources.
With the threat of Porzingis signing a one-year qualifying offer to enter unrestricted free agency the following summer and a list of preferred trade destinations, the Knicks acted hastily. After Kristaps and Janis walked out of the brief meeting, the Knicks called Dallas to finalize the trade. According to league sources, Porzingis’ camp had no idea the Mavericks were in the mix to acquire the Latvian forward, and Dallas was not one of his preferred destinations at the time.
As Kristaps makes his return to MSG for the first time as a Maverick, his brothers Janis and Martins are not expected to attend, according to a source.
Gina Mizell: #Suns coach Monty Williams on Hawks star Trae Young: “It’s just different with Trae. You almost have to play at halfcourt against him, where the last game (against the Lakers) it was in the paint.”
November 14, 2019 | 7:30 pm UTC Update
Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic offered a scathing review of Tuesday’s loss: “A lot of mistakes, a lot of mistakes that happen every game. We’re not focused. They have a lot of effort plays that killed us, they just outworked us. … (Trae) was the best player in that game. He was a monster. “