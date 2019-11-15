Arch Miller: So Tough to hear the news of the passing o…
Arch Miller: So Tough to hear the news of the passing of one my Best Men. Thoughts and Prayers go out to everyone impacted. Take it way back with a couple of these. Absolute Warrior, one the most fearless I have ever been around. #RIPAG #GRUNDY
November 15, 2019 | 8:04 pm UTC Update
Teams interested in Aaron Gordon?
Multiple teams are monitoring Magic forward Aaron Gordon with interest should an opportunity present itself, but the Magic have shown no interest in moving him, sources said. Orlando is 4-7 and working to turn the corner early this season. Gordon signed a four-year, $76 million deal to return to the Magic in 2018.
Kyle Goon: LeBron says of considering retirement: “Me and Tom Brady are one and the same. We’re gonna play until we can’t walk no more.” He says he wants to play until he physically can’t, or until he mentally is checking out. But says LeBron: “I’m not at the end of my story.” pic.twitter.com/i00feTicrL
Mark Medina: LeBron James on his Carmelo Anthony signing with Portland: “I don’t think about the naysayers. But obviously there’s going to be some motivation now. He belongs in this league. I’m happy the Blazers gave him an opportunity. He’ll make the most of it.”
Bill Oram: LeBron James on his year with Luke Walton, who returns to Staples Center tonight with the Kings: “I think he did as great of a job as he could do under the circumstances.”
But the 21-year-old seems to be trending in the right direction, in part, because of his approach to the game. In the past two seasons, there were times when Ntilikina, admittedly, wasn’t as confident as he wanted to be. He worked on his mental approach in the offseason (more on that here); it seems like the fruits of that labor display.
“I think the work I put in all summer and even last season while I was injured, allows me to be more comfortable and everything else in life be more comfortable here in this country, this situation as an NBA player. And everything is set now,” said Ntilikina, who knocked down two impactful free throws late in the fourth quarter against Dallas. “So my mind is all the way into basketball and do what it takes to get to the next level. So I think that was the mindset — just get to the next level. And how could I get to the next level? By being a dog, by asking questions, knowing where can I get better, how can I be a better player, how can I bring a lot to a lot to the team.”
KC Johnson: Zach LaVine said he has talked to Lauri Markkanen and his spirits/confidence remain high: “He just doesn’t seem in rhythm right now man. It’s a new offense. And I think it has a part to do with it. We just gotta help him find it. We’ve all gone through some struggles.”
November 15, 2019 | 6:47 pm UTC Update
Malcolm Brogdon will see his former Milwaukee Bucks teammates on Saturday for the first time since he was traded to the Indiana Pacers. And he is returning as a budding star. The 26-year-old guard is averaging 20.7 points, 8.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds this season after the Bucks sent him to Indiana in June in a sign-and-trade deal that will pay him $85 million over four years.
“Milwaukee was amazing to me for three years,” Brogdon said. “It really propelled me to where I am now with the Pacers. I’m excited to go back. I’m excited to see those guys. I had great teammates. It was a great organization.”
Did you feel like Giannis’ aura was too big for you to also be a star? Malcolm Brogdon: Honestly, I think that is part of my growth. Playing with a guy like that has helped me become a better player. So, I don’t think that stunted me at all. I think it actually prepared me more. And I actually got to see what he had to go through on a daily basis. The blame he would get for games we won or lost. He was getting the bulk of what the attention was. I got to see what it was like for a superstar to have to play that way.
Eric Smith: Nurse says OG practiced today and looks good. “He was bouncy” He adds OG doesn’t need protective goggles or anything. —- OG is expected to play tomorrow.
November 15, 2019 | 5:26 pm UTC Update
Avery Bradley out 1-2 weeks
An MRI last night revealed a hairline fracture in a non-weight bearing bone of Avery Bradley’s right leg (on the fibular head). Bradley will be re-evaluated in 1 to 2 weeks, and further medical updates will be provided at that time.
The Portland Trail Blazers have completed the two-way transfers of center Moses Brown and forward Jaylen Hoard to the Texas Legends, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. In two appearances with the Trail Blazers this season, Brown has recorded three rebounds in five total minutes. Hoard has appeared in one game for Portland, recording one rebound in one minute.
In a year in which he has had to mourn the death of his stepmother, adjust to being traded from a franchise he once thought drafted him to be its future, seen an intense summer of workouts stunted by a back injury in training camp, and received boos from the home fans of his new team for the unforgivable offense of gutting out that injury, Dennis Smith Jr. doesn’t want to match that negative energy with any of his own. Smith has accepted the challenges and embraced the disruptions, believing they have a purpose. “I understand nothing happens to me,” Smith said in a conversation with The Athletic, “everything happens for me. You feel what I’m saying? I keep my head up, keep 10 toes on the ground and just keep moving everything. Gratitude is very key to humility. So, I just find something to be grateful for in every situation. Can’t be mad at that. I’m blessed, however you want to look at it.”
Smith felt ready to return to the court when the Knicks played in Chicago on Tuesday but his performance was a continuation of the miserable start to this season. Frank Ntilikina has replaced Smith as the team’s starting point guard and will continue to get the opportunity if he hounds perimeter players as he did Luka Doncic in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s win. But Smith plans to continue to compete and find a way to contribute. “I’m working hard. I’m staying patient. I’m trusting the process. I’m staying patient with the process,” Smith said. “I done had a lot of stuff happen in my life, way bigger than basketball, you know what I’m saying? The older I get, I’m gaining more perspective on things. I look at things a lot differently now. And even when the trade happened earlier, I look at things differently now.”
Roy Parry: Steve Clifford, who recently coached his 500th NBA game, on thinking about what it would be like to match the longevity of Gregg Popovich (who’s in his 23rd full season with the Spurs): “Nope. I’m serious. No way. Not for me. I love it but I would never be able to do it.”
November 15, 2019 | 5:13 pm UTC Update
Remember when the Boston Celtics made a serious push for Kevin Durant during the 2016 offseason? Apparently he wasn’t the only player who would have come to Boston in that scenario. Retired NBA guard Ray Allen, who spent five seasons in Boston from 2007 to 2012, admitted Thursday he spoke with Danny Ainge in 2016 and told the Celtics president of basketball operations he was open to re-joining the C’s if they landed Durant in free agency.
“I had a conversation with (Ainge) and I told him this was my last-ditch effort. I would’ve went back,” Allen said on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” radio show. “This was when Kevin Durant was a free agent. He was thinking about going to Boston. And I said, ‘Hey, if you guys land Kevin, I would certainly look at lacing them back up one more time and try to make something good happen here in Boston.’ “
Former NBA player Channing Frye believes the Boston Celtics have started the 2019-20 NBA season so well because the head coach’s system runs better with Kemba Walker at point guard than it did with Kyrie Irving. Frye told NBA TV’s “Handles” the offseason point guard change has helped the other Celtics players flourish to the team’s overall benefit. “I think it is (designed to excel without a superstar),” Frye said of Stevens’ scheme. “I think for them, less is more. “They drafted really well, they made some good acquisitions when they had Al Horford and Gordon Hayward. Those guys fit into Brad Stevens’ system and they excel in that.
“But when you bring in a guy that’s just an absolute bucket-getter like Kyrie, it takes away from the overall offense. “But Kemba’s really good within that system because he’s going to screen, he’s going to move and he’s a little bit more of a point guard than Kyrie.”
Turning more of the offense over to Gordon and Jonathan Isaac would give Orlando, potentially, more flexibility and dynamism in creating mismatches to exploit. Isaac has been the team’s best player this season, but with most of that value concentrated on defense; the former lottery pick is still only averaging 12.1 points and 1.6 assists per game while posting a lower usage rate than every other Orlando rotation player except Al-Farouq Aminu. The Magic could do well to target him more regularly to see if his third-season breakout can encompass both sides of the ball.
The second issue is Orlando’s lack of shooting, which manifests in a league-worst 3-point percentage: a ghastly 28.5 percent. More than bad luck, this result stems from a roster built with poor shooters. Using each player’s career 3-point performance before this season to predict how many 3s they’d expect to have made so far, Orlando’s “expected” 3-point percentage so far would be 33.5 percent—certainly better than where they sit now, but still a mark that would rank near the bottom of the league. Players like Terrence Ross and Vucevic have started cold from deep, but when half of the guard rotation is Markelle Fultz and Michael Carter-Williams, it’s hard to expect too many long-range fireworks.
Like I mentioned on the Habershow with Brandon Payne, Doncic is a puppeteer. At least once a game, he’ll get a 7-footer to bite on his pump-fake in the lane and giggle on his way back on defense after he lays it in uncontested. It’s mean. He’s currently shooting 64.6 percent on shots in the paint, per NBA.com. Only three players have converted a higher percentage with at least 75 attempts in the paint: Clint Capela, Montrezl Harrell and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Those three are dunk factories. Doncic has one dunk so far.
Walton, who also played for the Lakers, said he hasn’t dwelled on how he’ll be received by Lakers fans. “I don’t expect anything,” Walton said. “I haven’t thought about that one bit. I love L.A. and had great times down there, but my thoughts are with where this team is at, where we’re trying to get to and what we can do to try to give ourselves the best chance to win.”
Walton said the Lakers present a different challenge than the other teams the Kings have played because of their size and that they play through LeBron James and Davis instead of relying on guard play. That’s been enough to keep Walton focused on the game and not his feelings. “Most of the thoughts are just, you know how the season goes, right?” Walton said. “So we played two nights ago, and then you just start watching film. Lived in L.A., have a lot of history in L.A., obviously, but the energy and thoughts are all on how do we game plan, what’s our best chance to try to get another win tomorrow night.”
Brad Stevens knows just what to do with a talent like Kemba. It starts with a steady dose of ball screens. Small and smart, he likes to refuse the screen (not use it) and see if he can zoom to the rim in a direct line. It’s very difficult to guard him when he zooms like that, and Stevens puts him in a position to do it often. He also uses Kemba to shoot off screens. Guarding Kemba has gone from difficult to nearly impossible. Think of it like this: When running through screens as a dribbler, Kemba may be the only Celtic that touches the ball during that possession. But when he is used as a shooter off screens, at least two players “get a touch” of the ball, and all three players are involved: the passer, the screener, and then Kemba.
This year, with less talent than last season (specifically no Horford or Baynes), they are about as strong as they were, giving up 105.2 points per 100 possessions, 12th in the league. Both Brown and Tatum have the chops to be all-league defenders, and if the Celtics rise into the top five by season’s end, both wings will get consideration for that honor. The team combines for 14.2 blocks and steals a game, tied for sixth in the league.
Inspired by the history of Orlando, its fans and its “orange” roots, the Orlando Magic’s City Edition uniform was unveiled tonight at NBA Experience at Disney Springs with Magic players donning the freshly unveiled ‘uni’ exclusively for the Magic’s season ticket holders (photo link above). Walt Disney World Resort is the Orlando Magic’s uniform branding partner and, similar to the team’s other uniforms, the City Edition uniform will carry the Walt Disney World Resort logo. The City Edition uniform uses orange and the “ORL” as its central focus, representing pride for The City Beautiful and the energy of its fans through the color orange.
As part of NBA Cares Season of Giving, the NBA and its teams and players will be out in their communities hosting hundreds of charitable events across the country to brighten the holidays for thousands of children and families. On a local level, the Indiana Pacers and Papa John’s have teamed up for the Season of Giving (November 18 – December 25) by hosting the following events throughout the holiday season.
November 15, 2019 | 3:46 pm UTC Update
With the Bucks and Pacers meeting for the first time this season Saturday night in Indianapolis, the conversation grows even louder. “Definitely wish he was still here,” Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “One of my friends, one of the guys that I always teased every day when I see him – call him ugly, we’re just going back and forth. I’m going to miss that, but at the end of the day, you got to do what’s best for you. I wish him the best, I wish his team the best and I’m excited to play against him.”
While Bledsoe, Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Bucks’ locker room keeping an eye on Brogdon in Indianapolis, Brogdon has moved on. “I’m happy for whatever success those guys have, but I’m not a guy that looks back and wishes or any of that,” Brogdon told The Athletic Indiana this week. “I’m happy to be with my new team. I have great teammates. I’m in a better situation for me.”
On Thursday night, after Vucevic modeled the new uniform, he was informed that the franchise had, in the mid-1980s, considered naming itself the “Orlando Juice.” That stunned Vucevic. Asked whether Juice would have been a good nickname, he responded, “No, that would have been very bad, and that definitely would’ve been the laughingstock of the NBA. So I’m glad that they went with Magic.”
The decision to include orange in the 2019-20 City Edition color scheme could foreshadow future versions of alternate Magic uniforms. It’s conceivable that the 2020-21 iteration, which already has been finalized, could include more orange and less grey. And perhaps subsequent alternate uniforms will be almost entirely orange and will feature the name Juice — the finalist that Williams, co-founder Jimmy Hewitt, the former Orlando Chamber of Commerce and the Sentinel ultimately rejected back in 1986. In the near future, Magic officials will meet with Nike designers to begin designing the 2021-22 City Edition uniform. “It’ll be interesting to see how this develops,” Martins said. “I think that orange is something that we may hang onto in some form or fashion in the next couple of iterations of the City Edition jersey, but it’ll be different. And perhaps ‘Juice’ is included. Perhaps it’s not.”
November 15, 2019 | 3:08 pm UTC Update
That’s why team star Damian Lillard says signing the 35-year-old is “worth a shot.” “We added a good player,” Lillard said in a text. “Another scoring threat, experience, rebounder.”
Here’s the reality check, though: The other alternatives probably would have failed too. There’s a reason we call players like this “replacement level” and not “improvement level.” The Blazers might only have a 15 percent chance of this working, but that’s better than the zero percent chance they had with the status quo. Of course, it’s unlikely to pay off; in-season street free agents don’t make the All-Star team. Most of the time, they’re available for a reason.
However, they had to do something. For now, they’ll try Melo, but his non-guaranteed contract gives Portland the flexibility to try something else at the snap of a finger. If he doesn’t work they’ll try calling somebody up from the G League (some plausible names: Jarrod Uthoff, Marcus Derrickson, and Dedric Lawson), or turn to another veteran chilling on his couch (Dante Cunningham and Lance Thomas are waiting by their phones, among others), or work the angles for a low-stakes trade.
Asked to compare Nowitzki and Doncic, Cuban replied: “They’re totally different. Dirk would never smile on the court. Dirk was so emotional. He had language barriers at the beginning that Luka doesn’t have, so he had different types of challenges. Luka just comes out like we’re playing pickup at the gym. He’s having fun. He’s loving it. Being 20 and having [veteran mentors] J.J. [Barea] and Courtney Lee around him, he’s evolving. “Luka does stupid s–t like any 20 year old does, and that’s a good thing. He’s still a kid at heart, but he’s also a professional at the same time and he’s smart. You don’t realize how smart he is until you’re around him a lot.”
According to Carlisle, Mavericks GM Donnie Nelson envisioned as much well before Dallas acquired Doncic in a 2018 NBA draft-night trade that sent Trae Young to Atlanta. “Donnie told me flat out he was going to be the best in that draft, and it wasn’t close,” Carlisle said. “That’s how he felt about it. We’re thrilled that we’ve had the chance to get him to Dallas and work with him. He’s worked hard. Each week he’s gotten better and better and better and going forward, I’m watching his workload closely, his minutes, those kinds of things. It’s important that we look out for him, too.”
No, Conley never reached the mountain top that is an NBA championship. It’s one of the reasons the Grizzlies moved on from the era. But, you can’t mention the city of Memphis and not think of Conley and what he’s meant to a community for a generation. “It’s going to be tough because there are going to be so many emotions,” Conley told The Athletic. “And then, I’m going to have to find a way to try and play a basketball game.”
In the locker room, Conley was one of the best teammates in the league. A big reason why the Jazz were so successful in free agency — signing Bojan Bogdanovic, Jeff Green and Ed Davis — was because they all wanted to play with Conley. Green and Davis were teammates with Conley in Memphis. Bogdanovic wanted to play with a guy of Conley’s playmaking ability. “He taught us a lot,” Memphis small forward Dillon Brooks said. “He was quiet at first. But then, when you get to know him, he opens up to you. He taught us how to prepare for games, how to stretch. He told us every single game was a learning experience. He has so much knowledge from being in the league.”
Yet, just as the fine money was a long-running joke in Memphis, Conley’s Jazz teammates have started conspiring to ruin his perfect record. “He’s got to get one!” Donovan Mitchell says. “No one cares. Just get one!” Joe Ingles chimes in from a chair over. “He has to get one,” Mitchell repeats, and then Ingles offers a plan. “I’m going to try to get one but stand so close to him that they think it’s him,” Ingles says — never mind that his Australian accent is quite distinctive. “You’ve got to curse the ref out from behind and then just walk away,” Mitchell says. Ingles is already thinking a step ahead: “Then when they try to rescind it, me and you can call the league.” “Nah,” Mitchell says, pretending to talk to a league official, “he meant everything he said.” Conley smiles and shakes his head when told about his teammates’ plot. Teammates have been trying to get him T’d up for years.
“It’s who I am,” Conley says. “You win awards for sportsmanship and whatever, but that’s just me being me. I’m not doing anything extra. It’s the same thing with the refs. You can’t change who you are. “I don’t know what can make me go over the edge. I’m afraid that if I did go over the edge, I’d get ejected. It’s not even going to be close.” Conley grins again. He’s playing make-believe at this point. “I’m going to get ejected, throw a water in the stands,” Conley says. “You never know.”
Midway through the meal, Spoelstra hit Dragic with the all-important question: How would you feel about coming off the bench? “He mentioned it to me at brunch and he was saying after that injury he was thinking this was the best way,” Dragic said. “I said, ‘Whatever it takes, Coach. I’m going to do whatever you ask of me.’ In the end, it’s easy to say that right now but when you talk and you hear those words, it’s kind of a shock at first. At the end of the day, you just move on.”‘
“At the end of the day, it’s just playing basketball,” said Dragic, who is averaging 16.8 points and 4.9 assists on 47 percent shooting. “I’m doing my job and I’m just ready to help my team. Nothing has changed. Of course, everybody is looking to be with the starters. I don’t look at it that way. It’s all good. I’m playing well. Most of the game, I’m in the game at the end. All that matters is we win. We have a deep bench. As long as we share the ball and we play together, we’ll be good.”
Young possesses a physical stature he concedes is a huge help. He’s 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot wingspan. But there’s so much more that separates him. It starts with how he thinks the game. “I try to keep myself between guys and the basket,” Young said. “I know a lot of guys, they tend to drive the basketball and want to chest the basketball before they actually get the shot up. So when they’re chesting the basketball, you keep an eye on the basketball as opposed to seeing what the man is doing as far as the drive. And then as soon as he puts the ball out there, just try to reach for it when you get into position.”
As impressive as anything Young does defensively is how he is able to be so active with his hands without fouling. He’s never averaged more than 2.7 fouls per game, or more than 2.9 per 36 minutes. “If I do my work early, then it makes it easier for me to get those steals,” he said. “It makes it easier for me to be in the right positions. It makes it easier for my team to build a great defense. So I just try to be in that right position and right spot.”
But it was more than that for Love, who has spoken often in the past two years about his anxiety and depression. “I used to be a guy who kept to myself and was reluctant to share my life,” Love told USA TODAY Sports. “But that was me having quite a bit of social anxiety and the feeling of constantly having a threat and swimming upstream. So I figured I’m just going to live my life and share it, and by even sharing my story through mental health, it’s allowed me to help a lot of people. “It’s been liberating. You know what, I’m just going to share, play my cards and let the chips fall where they may.”
What’s next? Love is friends with acclaimed wildlife photographer David Yarrow and is contemplating another memorable vacation. “Number one on the list now, one that we would plan,” Love said, “is an African safari.”