It’s the latest effort by teams to entice ticket-buyi…
It’s the latest effort by teams to entice ticket-buying fans to come to new and renovated NBA arenas. Atlanta spent almost $200 million to renovate State Farm Arena; Milwaukee last year opened its $477 Fiserv Forum. “For us it was really a no-brainer,” said Matt Pazaras, the Bucks’ senior vice president for business development and strategy. “There’s nothing like seeing a Giannis dunk live, and if we can supplement that experience with this technology, great. But if people are experiencing the Bucks wherever they are, hours away or thousands of miles away, we can still make the experience better.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
November 17, 2019 | 2:04 am UTC Update
Portland Trail Blazers President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey had tried to get Carmelo Anthony in trades with the New York Knicks, tried to get him as a free agent post-Oklahoma City. Now, they were together on a call Thursday morning. Time had passed, circumstances had changed. “You need us,” sources said Olshey told Anthony. “And we need you.”
After six straight trips to the Western Conference playoffs — including two conference semifinals runs and a West finals a season ago — Olshey knew this: The Blazers needed a player capable of commanding the respect of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. They needed a presence to roust the spirit of an unnerved locker room. The Blazers wouldn’t find that in the NBA’s G-League, nor with a journeyman veteran out of a job.
Sources briefed on the call suggested that Olshey’s message was this: Anthony needed a home where he could have a definitive role for a winning organization, needed the best players to respect and embrace him. And the Blazers needed someone with stature to walk in the door and shake up the locker room.
Mark Medina: Doc Rivers on Paul George being displeased with his 33-point debut: “I’m happy he was unhappy.” Doc liked PG’s debut but noted his struggles on defense
Ohm Youngmisuk: Doc Rivers described Kawhi Leonard’s left knee contusion as more of a day-to-day thing and he didn’t sound concerned about it being more than that.
November 17, 2019 | 1:47 am UTC Update
Anthony Puccio: Without Kyrie Irving, without Caris LeVert, the Nets defeat the Bulls, 117-111. They scored 43 points to close out the game. Spencer Dinwiddie dropped 20 of 24 points in the 4th (14-15 from the FT line). … The Nets finish 2-3 on the road-trip; 5-7 on the season.
Anthony Puccio: DeAndre Jordan’s fifth rebound tonight was the 9,000th of his career. He’s one of just four active players with at least 9,000 career boards, joining Dwight Howard, Pau Gasol and Tyson Chandler. (NetsPR)
Tom Orsborn: Pop called Aaron Gordon hitting the court after being fouled late by DeRozan a “total show… Some people would be influenced by that, or human beings. But there is no reason for him to lay down on the court like somebody just stuck a needle in his eye or something like that.”
Tom Orsborn: Pop also holds himself and his staff accountable: “We make mistakes too. Maybe we should have different people on the court at different times in the game. We are learning a little bit about that. After last year we kind of thought we knew who played well together.” #Spurs
Stefan Bondy: Willy Hernangomez on crowd booing KP: “KP knows what happened and everything. The people just see what is public. But people can do whatever they want – support, boo, whatever. I just feel sad because KP is my brother and he did a lot for this city, the community, the team.”
November 17, 2019 | 12:25 am UTC Update
Joe Freeman: Coach Terry Stotts confirmed that Carmelo Anthony is undergoing a physical this weekend in New York and the Blazers are hopeful he’ll join them Monday night in New Orleans.
Tom Orsborn: Pop scoffed at the notion this is a “new group” and needs time to get to know each other: “Yeah, I’m not buying that. It’s the same group as last year, isn’t it? Basically? Plus Dejounte.” #Spurs
Tom Orsborn: More from Pop: “We are looking for consistent competitiveness, consistent execution, some leadership, because we haven’t had much of any of those three categories on a consistent basis. It’s been spotty here and there, you see it, but it’s got to be way more consistent.” #Spurs
Tom Orsborn: Upgrading DeRozan’s foul against Gordon to a flagrant 1 with 13.9 seconds left in last night’s loss to Orlando was the correct call, according to the NBA’s L2M report. DeRozan called it a “terrible call.” #Spurs
Jonathan Feigen: Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons) out for the Timberwolves vs. Rockets tonight. Bell and Teague probable, Napier doubtful.
Roughly an hour before tip-off Saturday, New Orleans announced that Brandon Ingram is out and will not play against Miami. The team’s leading scorer is missing a third straight game.
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says Goran Dragic (sick) will not play tonight. Jimmy Butler is at the AAA and is preparing to play.
November 16, 2019 | 10:26 pm UTC Update
Jason Quick: Carmelo Anthony is scheduled to have his physical Sunday and Monday and the plan is to have him meet Trail Blazers on Monday night when they land in New Orleans.
Dan Woike: Didn’t expect to see this in the L2M report. Refs missed an offensive foul on LeBron James before Harrison Barnes fouled him, sending him to the line for the game-winning FTs. Review confirmed that Anthony Davis didn’t commit a foul on Barnes at the rim
Andy Larsen: Interesting! Jazz/Grizzlies L2M report says that the Solomon Hill strip was a Correct No Call. “Hill (MEM) makes contact with the ball and incidental contact with Mitchell’s (UTA) hand that is considered part of the ball during his upward shooting motion.”
Eric Woodyard: Nets coach Kenny Atkinson on Kyrie Irving’s shoulder injury: “Definitely played through some pain starting after the hit in Utah and I think he gutted it out against Denver quite honestly. We all thought it was the best interest to give him a game here.”
Scott Agness: Malcolm Brogdon and T.J. McConnell ruled out tonight vs Bucks. Two-way guard Naz Mitrou-Long may receive an opportunity. Myles Turner returns to the starting lineup.
November 16, 2019 | 9:11 pm UTC Update
Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell, who suffered a sprained right thumb during last night’s game against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center, underwent an MRI last night. The MRI confirmed the sprain. Russell will be re-evaluated in two (2) weeks and will not travel with the team on its upcoming four-game road trip to New Orleans, Memphis, Dallas and Utah.
Andy Larsen: Jazz just assigned PG Nigel Williams-Goss to the SLC Stars for the first time this season. Makes sense, given that Exum provides cover to those minutes for the Jazz now that he’s healthy.
Sarah K. Spencer: “I’ve done it since I was in fifth grade,” Trae Young says of his nutmeg move, dribbling through his opponent’s legs, which he has done in back-to-back games. “I’ve always done that move. But I also use it to create space, especially when teams are coming to double.”
Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce says Chandler Parsons will be active tonight vs. the Clippers. Says they’re still working on Evan Turner, but hopefully he will be active and ready to go tonight as well. Says the extra bodies are good to have around, with how short-handed the team is.
Harrison Wind: Nuggets are listing Will Barton (left adductor tightness) as questionable for tomorrow’s matchup with Memphis. Expect Denver to be very cautious with its starting small forward after Barton missed nearly three months after surgery to repair core/hip muscle last season.
Marla Ridenour: #Cavs John Beilein said Dylan Windler (stress reaction) still not cleared for full practice. May go to G League’s Canton Charge when ready
November 16, 2019 | 7:39 pm UTC Update
D'Angelo Russell to miss at least two weeks
Adrian Wojnarowski: Another Golden State All-Star is out: Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell will be re-evaluated with a sprained right thumb in two weeks.
J. Michael Falgoust: In addition to Brogdon (back spasms) being doubtful tonight, add McConnell (groin) to the list. He’s questionable… McMillan might have suit up #PacersBucks
Christopher Hine: Danuel House also out for the Rockets tonight. Wolves are getting the Houston split squad tonight.
Marla Ridenour: #Cavs coach John Beilein said center Ante Zizic (plantar fasciitis) will return Sunday against 76ers. May be limited to 10 minutes but Beilein said that’s 10 Love & Thompson don’t have to play
The Atlanta Hawks Friday will become the fifth NBA team to unveil significant financial investments into new 360-degree replay technology designed to eventually give fans the power to change the way they see the game. “It’s the wave of the future,” said Hawks vice-president of live experience Joe Abercrombie, who says the technology also is “one more thing to give people a reason to come” to the arena.
The Bucks, Mavericks, Pacers, Wizards and now the Hawks are using the technology to package and replay highlights in the arena during games. The Bulls, who host the 2020 All-Star game, are scheduled to come online next month.
November 16, 2019 | 6:39 pm UTC Update
The Charlotte Hornets will soon have a key rotational piece back in the lineup with Nicolas Batum eyeing a return to on-court action sometime during the team’s upcoming four-game road trip. The 11th-year wing player has missed the past three-and-a-half weeks with a fractured left middle finger suffered during the Opening Night home win over Chicago.
“It’s been a long process, but we’ve got a great training staff,” said Batum after Thursday’s practice, his third day of contact work. “Every day, I’ve been rehabbing and trying to keep working on my cardio. By next week on the trip, I should be back. I wouldn’t say there’s no pain, but it’ll be there for a little while. I’ll have to get comfortable with it.”
Anthony Chiang: Shorthanded Pelicans vs. Heat tonight. Per the Pelicans: Lonzo Ball (Right Adductor Strain), Jahlil Okafor (Left Ankle Sprain) and JJ Redick (Left Great Toe Sprain) have been downgraded to OUT. Brandon Ingram (Right Knee Soreness) has been downgraded to QUESTIONABLE.
Roy Parry: Steve Clifford told reporters that Jonathan Isaac went through the team’s non-contact practice session this morning. How Isaac feels Sunday will determine if he plays Sunday night vs. the Wizards. He missed Friday’s game vs. the Spurs with a sprained right ankle.
An Atlanta woman could face up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Friday to using a NBA player’s stolen identity to try to obtain a $2.5 million loan, authorities said. Annie M. Ford, 51, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with the 2013 loan application, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey said in a news release.
From October to November that year, Ford tried to obtain the loan from a New York-based lending company using the stolen identity of a NBA player who lived in New Jersey, the release said. She admitted to creating fraudulent documents under the man’s name. In addition, she forged the victim’s signature on multiple documents, including an escrow document that said the $2.5 million loan would be deposited in her bank account, the release said.
November 16, 2019 | 6:03 pm UTC Update
Malika Andrews: Kyrie Irving (right shoulder impingement) is out for the Nets game against the Bulls tonight, the team says.
Jamal Crawford tweeted out support for ‘Melo and for Iman Shumpert (who signed with the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday). In a sense for these veterans, this is like the NBA Draft green room all over again — you’re happy the room is emptying … but you don’t want to be the last one sitting at the table. “I know I can play,” Crawford told NBA.com, “and I would think my reputation is still solid. It’s baffling to me.”