USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: "I've done it since I was in fifth gr…

More HoopsHype Rumors
November 17, 2019 | 2:04 am UTC Update
Portland Trail Blazers President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey had tried to get Carmelo Anthony in trades with the New York Knicks, tried to get him as a free agent post-Oklahoma City. Now, they were together on a call Thursday morning. Time had passed, circumstances had changed. “You need us,” sources said Olshey told Anthony. “And we need you.”
3 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Carmelo Anthony Free Agency
After six straight trips to the Western Conference playoffs — including two conference semifinals runs and a West finals a season ago — Olshey knew this: The Blazers needed a player capable of commanding the respect of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. They needed a presence to roust the spirit of an unnerved locker room. The Blazers wouldn’t find that in the NBA’s G-League, nor with a journeyman veteran out of a job.
3 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

, , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

November 17, 2019 | 1:47 am UTC Update
November 17, 2019 | 12:25 am UTC Update
November 16, 2019 | 10:26 pm UTC Update
November 16, 2019 | 9:11 pm UTC Update
November 16, 2019 | 7:39 pm UTC Update
The Atlanta Hawks Friday will become the fifth NBA team to unveil significant financial investments into new 360-degree replay technology designed to eventually give fans the power to change the way they see the game. “It’s the wave of the future,” said Hawks vice-president of live experience Joe Abercrombie, who says the technology also is “one more thing to give people a reason to come” to the arena.
9 hours ago via Charles Odum @ NBA.com

, Uncategorized

,

It’s the latest effort by teams to entice ticket-buying fans to come to new and renovated NBA arenas. Atlanta spent almost $200 million to renovate State Farm Arena; Milwaukee last year opened its $477 Fiserv Forum. “For us it was really a no-brainer,” said Matt Pazaras, the Bucks’ senior vice president for business development and strategy. “There’s nothing like seeing a Giannis dunk live, and if we can supplement that experience with this technology, great. But if people are experiencing the Bucks wherever they are, hours away or thousands of miles away, we can still make the experience better.”
9 hours ago via Charles Odum @ NBA.com

, Uncategorized

, , ,

November 16, 2019 | 6:39 pm UTC Update
From October to November that year, Ford tried to obtain the loan from a New York-based lending company using the stolen identity of a NBA player who lived in New Jersey, the release said. She admitted to creating fraudulent documents under the man’s name. In addition, she forged the victim’s signature on multiple documents, including an escrow document that said the $2.5 million loan would be deposited in her bank account, the release said.
10 hours ago via Zachary Hansen @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution

, Uncategorized

November 16, 2019 | 6:03 pm UTC Update
Jamal Crawford tweeted out support for ‘Melo and for Iman Shumpert (who signed with the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday). In a sense for these veterans, this is like the NBA Draft green room all over again — you’re happy the room is emptying … but you don’t want to be the last one sitting at the table. “I know I can play,” Crawford told NBA.com, “and I would think my reputation is still solid. It’s baffling to me.”
11 hours ago via Shaun Powell @ NBA.com

, Uncategorized

,

Home