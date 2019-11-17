In his second game as a Clipper, George scored 37 point…
In his second game as a Clipper, George scored 37 points, the most in NBA history in fewer than 21 minutes, to help the Clippers demolish the Hawks 150-101. The 49-point rout was the largest margin of victory in Clippers’ franchise history. “I got [a] new shoulder,” George said after the game. “I can’t say nothing else to that: I got new shoulders. And they haven’t been this healthy in a long time.”
November 17, 2019 | 5:06 pm UTC Update
Suns center Aron Baynes has emerged as a cornerstone piece for Phoenix early this season, supplying defense, leadership and, yes, shot-making. Phoenix acquired Baynes on draft night, and in the weeks to come contenders such as the Lakers hoped Baynes would reach a buyout with the Suns to hit the open market, sources said. Suns general manager James Jones and new head coach Monty Williams wanted Baynes — and are now receiving the rewards for the offseason move. Through 11 games, Baynes is averaging 15 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 46.8 percent 3-point shooting (two 3s made per game). Baynes will enter free agency next July, and as one team executive said, “He is positioning himself for well over $10 million per year.”
Anthony Puccio: The Brooklyn Nets have assigned Rodions Kurucs to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, ahead of Long Island’s game vs. Windy City today.
“I think everybody can think what they want but I feel bad for KP,” said Hernangomez, the Knicks’ second-round pick in 2015. “He’s my brother. We spent too many nights in this amazing arena. I understand what people [do]. The people always treated me good when I was here and appreciated. But I was sad when I saw that.” “Like KP’s comments after the game, they know what they know,” the amiable Spanish center added. “KP knows what happened. People just see what they see in public. But fans can do whatever they want, but I just feel sad because he did a lot for the community, the city and this team.”
“We’re professionals,” Hernangomez said. “He wanted me on the team because we’re really close but I wanted to play basketball. He wanted to play basketball. It’s our job. We had a lot of time in the summer to spend together. We’d love to play together, you never know if we will play soon. I don’t know if he was mad, but we missed each other.”
Justin Kubatko: The @dallasmavs Luka Doncic has recorded at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists in each of his last eight games, tying LeBron James for the longest such streak in NBA history by a player before his 21st birthday.
Playoff-bound teams rest players at the risk of losing games or even home-court advantage… as do lowly ones like Memphis, which rested 20-year-old rookie Ja Morant for a weekend home loss. I’ve got an idea! Play fewer games! Oh, right, that would mean less revenue and lower salaries. That’s one thing that unites owners and players: No one wants that.
November 17, 2019 | 12:49 pm UTC Update
DeMar DeRozan unhappy with officiating
DeRozan, who has been on the tough end of a slew of whistles lately, afterward called the sequence “beyond frustrating.” “I still don’t understand it,” DeRozan said. “I guess I’ve got to get dramatic and flail or something. If we say one thing, we get a technical, but if the refs cost us the game what? We get an apology later on? “It’s bull(expletive) to me.”
Tom Orsborn: DeMar on not getting the call after Hood whacked him in the face: “Yeah, I’m frustrated. I still don’t understand it. Clearly, I got hit in the face before anything else happened. I don’t know. I guess I got to be dramatic or flail or something.” #Spurs
DeRozan was still upset by the call after the game, stating Hood hit him in the face prior to any possible push off. “As soon as we say something out on the court, we get a tech,” DeRozan said. “We’re held responsible for things we say about the refs, but when refs cost us the game, I don’t know what we get. An apology later on after it’s reviewed?”
Tom Orsborn: More from a clearly frustrated DeRozan on the officiating: “I guess you got to go out there and flail and flop and sell it these days. That’s what a lot of players are doing, and they get the calls. But you try to be aggressive and physical, I guess that gets overlooked.”
Tom Orsborn: Last word from DeRozan: “I’m not a good actor. I am just out there playing hard, and I expect the refs to make the right call. Like I said, I guess I need to take some acting classes.” #Spurs
After the departures of James and Irving, Love became the face of the franchise when he signed a four-year, $120-million contract extension last year. Cleveland, however, is a rebuilding team and there has been talk Love could be dealt to a team looking to make a championship push. “I know there’s talk about me possibly being the missing piece somewhere,” Love said. “There’s been constant chatter since I signed that I could be traded. It’s one of those things where I’m going to keep doing right by the team, by Cleveland and by the organization. If my number is called, so be it, but I’m going to stay true to my commitment and let the chips fall where they may.”
Lillard and McCollum both reached out to Carmelo Anthony after he agreed to sign with the Trail Blazers. Anthony has not played since Nov. 8, 2018, with the Houston Rockets, but he spent the past summer working out with McCollum and others. “He looks like he’s changed his body a little bit,” McCollum said. “Started lifting more on his legs, his lower half. He was dunking this summer. He doesn’t usually dunk, so that’s how I knew he was feeling good. I don’t know if it was because of the work or because he’s been off or a combination, but he looked like he had new life, more bounce in his step.”
The Knicks wound up with Elfrid Payton, whose been out since the season’s fourth game versus Chicago after signing a two-year, $15 million pact. Rozier thought at one point he’d wind up a Knick. “It was probably one of my first options,’’ Rozier said. “I probably was going to make it happen. Other things happened and I ended up going to Charlotte. It was the interest they showed in me, that was big. The organization believed in me, why not.’’
Things happened quickly and the Knicks didn’t want to go three guaranteed years at that price. “I didn’t know how crazy it gets once that free agency starts,’’ Rozier said. “[The Knicks] were one of the teams I was active with. It was hard to sleep. I was getting phone calls with my agent so much.’’
“I talked to Ray Allen during the summer,” Beal said. “He was in Milwaukee and Seattle and those years were rugged you know, they weren’t always great but he was one of the best players and he was always making sure those teams were in the playoffs or making some type of noise. “He was like, ‘Ultimately it’s your decision. The only person that can make Brad happy is Brad, and you have to what’s best for you,'” Beal said.
It wasn’t until Allen’s age-32 season with the Celtics where Allen finally won a championship. It’s not the career path many superstars are interested in nowadays, but Beal seems ready to make the most of the hand he’s been dealt in Washington. “It was kind of a no-brainer, just duke it out and make it work,” Beal said. “My leadership has to grow, it’s kind of growing every day, but I feel like I have a natural knack for it. “You can’t think about, ‘Is the grass greener on the other side? Are we not going to be as good here?’ You can’t necessarily think in those terms because you can always play ‘Devil’s Advocate’ on the other side, so for me, it’s just sticking to your guns.”
Without mentioning any specifics to his Miami situation, Waiters acknowledged his frustration about the way the early season unfolded. He had lost a starting spot and minutes to rookies Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn. The team suspended him for its opener for “conduct detrimental to the team” after he took to social media to criticize the way the Heat used him. He is coming off a serious ankle injury and believes, he said, that he is ready and able to help his team win. “I’m a competitor. Any time you work hard and you envision something a certain way and it’s not going as you planned and you see it, you know, you go back to the drawing board and you figure it out. That’s what it’s about – figuring it out,” he said. “So continue to work, always stay confident. Just having the right people in your corner make things a lot easier. (It’s) being a competitor and wanting to play and me being healthy. Because you set goals. It’s taking a little longer but I still got those same goals, that same ambition. It’s not the end of my story.”
K.C. Johnson: Zach LaVine: “We get stagnant a lot out there. We’ll run one action and then everybody is staring at the person with the ball. We gotta get more fluid. I don’t feel a lot of people are in rhythm. When that happens, obviously everybody starts trying to do it themselves.”
KC Johnson: Boylen: “Listen, nobody likes losing games. There’s no shame in losing an NBA game. It happens every day. What I’m disappointed in is our start, a home game, on a Saturday night in Chicago. I didn’t like the way we started. I can’t play for them. They gotta come out and do it.”
Josh Lewenberg: Once again, Nurse careful with his post-game words, but not impressed with the officiating. On Doncic: “He got all his points from the foul line. I thought he was treated very well tonight.”
The Nets still put six scorers in double-figures, led by Spencer Dinwiddie (team-high 24 points) and Joe Harris (22 points), both of whom shrugged off foul trouble to make key plays. “I’m not Kyrie: He’s going to continue to lead this team and do a great job,” Dinwiddie said. “The only focus really was winning. So I just tried to gauge what needed to be done to win the game. I’m not going to be Kyrie. Kyrie might win MVP this year.”
Love will not return to Los Angeles until Jan 13, when the Cavaliers will take on James and the Lakers, but he is keeping close tabs on his old teammate in his old city. “They’re meshing in a real good way, and Kyle Kuzma is figuring out his role now too,” Love said. “Once he gets up to speed and other guys get up to speed, they’re really going to be rolling and they’re already clicking as it is with LeBron and [Anthony Davis]. Dwight [Howard] has really played well too. They’re a fun team to watch. Any team with LeBron is going to be a fun team to watch, but he’s leading them and he has been super efficient. There are nights where he’s going to have 30, 15 and 15 and then there’s nights where he’s going to play at his own pace and not put up those numbers, but he’s just so efficient. It doesn’t look like he’s lost a step as he gets older in this league. He continues to get smarter and find ways to make everything work.”
Since returning to play Thursday at New Orleans, George has scored a total of 70 points in 44 minutes, making 10 of 17 shots in each of his first two games and drilling a total of nine of 16 3-pointers. He has converted a perfect 21-of-21 from the free throw line, absorbing his share of hits to his body and surgically repaired shoulders. “It could have been my first 50,” George said of what might’ve happened had he played longer and not been coming back from shoulder surgeries. “That’s just how I felt, but … I’m a confident player. It wasn’t more so a confidence [thing] by me saying I’m back. It’s just a statement. I’m just happy to be back to this game.”
Mark Medina: Doc Rivers said he’s not sure how long it will take for Paul George to get his timing and conditioning down. Doc will sit him the moment he sees PG is tired to reduce risk of injury
Andrew Greif: Will we see Kawhi Leonard and Paul George play together for the first time Monday? “Most likely,” Doc Rivers said.
Harden unloaded Saturday night, scoring 49 points on a whopping 41 shots from the field to lead the short-handed Rockets to their seventh straight victory, 125-105 over the Minnesota Timberwolves. With Russell Westbrook resting and several key contributors injured, the Rockets needed Harden to shoulder an even bigger scoring load than usual. The 41 attempts are the most in his career, and the most in the NBA this season, surpassing the 37 Golden State’s D’Angelo Russell took in an overtime loss Nov. 8 in the same building in Minnesota. “It was a collective effort,” Harden said. “We’ve got six, seven guys out. So it could have been an easy game, where we just chalked it up and got ready for next game. We wanted to come here and win this game, and we showed it.”
FOX Sports: Hornets: “Well PJ last night told me I couldn’t shoot because I went 2 for 12 so I had to come back tonight and prove him wrong.” @Devonte4Graham joking about what fueled him to come out and hit nine three’s tonight including the game winner.
Hawks PR: At 21 years 59 days, Trae Young has become the fifth-youngest player in NBA history to reach 750 career assists. (LeBron James, Jrue Holiday, Stephon Marbury, Tony Parker).
Ben Golliver: Clippers coach Doc Rivers on Hawks’ Trae Young: “He’s amazing. He’s fun to watch. He’s a tough dude. He’s got a cutthroat killer attitude. He challenges guys in the paint. He’s confident. His shooting range is ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/uOygKeNVgp
Dane Moore: Interesting quote from KAT on the process of figuring out how much he has to shoot: “I felt in the game that I should’ve took some more shots maybe. Then I sat there and I really thought about it and said, ‘those are the right passes, the right plays.’ Our system is our system” pic.twitter.com/Fe1YpJkSaO
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr on D’Angelo Russell’s thumb injury: “I was concerned it would be worse. A couple weeks, we can handle. If this would’ve been anything more severe, we’d be in real trouble.” Ky Bowman will start at point. Draymond Green will play some point.
Duncan took over just 13 games into his first season as an assistant coach. Popovich was asked if he considered having Becky Hammon take over to make history as the first woman to lead an NBA team. “I’m not here to make history,” Popovich said.
Tom Orsborn: DeMar said the players did not know beforehand who would call the shots in the case of a Pop ejection: “We didn’t know. We just went out there and played. Whatever Tim called, drew up, we tried to execute it.” #Spurs
Tom Orsborn: Forbes praised Duncan for “taking control” but also liked how the assistants tag-teamed it: “Timeouts, no one sat in the chair. Everybody put their two cents in… It was really… whichever coach had something to say, they would say it. I think it was good like that.” #Spurs
There was a time when Love might have allowed trade talks and the stress that comes with the rumors to get the better of him. That was before he opened up last year about his battles with mental illness and his first panic attack, on Nov. 5, 2017, during a game against the Atlanta Hawks. “I think I just came to a point in my life where so many things had led up to that moment and some people were talking about what I was dealing with and I didn’t want anyone to tell my story but me,” Love said. “I had been dealing with anxiety and depression and I felt I needed to speak my truth and allow myself to be vulnerable to the masses. I didn’t know how it was going to be received and how it was going to be moving forward. I just knew that I was done suffering silently and maybe I could help that one kid out there who was in need.”
November 17, 2019 | 2:04 am UTC Update
Portland Trail Blazers President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey had tried to get Carmelo Anthony in trades with the New York Knicks, tried to get him as a free agent post-Oklahoma City. Now, they were together on a call Thursday morning. Time had passed, circumstances had changed. “You need us,” sources said Olshey told Anthony. “And we need you.”
After six straight trips to the Western Conference playoffs — including two conference semifinals runs and a West finals a season ago — Olshey knew this: The Blazers needed a player capable of commanding the respect of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. They needed a presence to roust the spirit of an unnerved locker room. The Blazers wouldn’t find that in the NBA’s G-League, nor with a journeyman veteran out of a job.
Sources briefed on the call suggested that Olshey’s message was this: Anthony needed a home where he could have a definitive role for a winning organization, needed the best players to respect and embrace him. And the Blazers needed someone with stature to walk in the door and shake up the locker room.
Mark Medina: Doc Rivers on Paul George being displeased with his 33-point debut: “I’m happy he was unhappy.” Doc liked PG’s debut but noted his struggles on defense
Ohm Youngmisuk: Doc Rivers described Kawhi Leonard’s left knee contusion as more of a day-to-day thing and he didn’t sound concerned about it being more than that.
November 17, 2019 | 1:47 am UTC Update
Anthony Puccio: Without Kyrie Irving, without Caris LeVert, the Nets defeat the Bulls, 117-111. They scored 43 points to close out the game. Spencer Dinwiddie dropped 20 of 24 points in the 4th (14-15 from the FT line). … The Nets finish 2-3 on the road-trip; 5-7 on the season.
Anthony Puccio: DeAndre Jordan’s fifth rebound tonight was the 9,000th of his career. He’s one of just four active players with at least 9,000 career boards, joining Dwight Howard, Pau Gasol and Tyson Chandler. (NetsPR)
Tom Orsborn: Pop called Aaron Gordon hitting the court after being fouled late by DeRozan a “total show… Some people would be influenced by that, or human beings. But there is no reason for him to lay down on the court like somebody just stuck a needle in his eye or something like that.”
Tom Orsborn: Pop also holds himself and his staff accountable: “We make mistakes too. Maybe we should have different people on the court at different times in the game. We are learning a little bit about that. After last year we kind of thought we knew who played well together.” #Spurs
Stefan Bondy: Willy Hernangomez on crowd booing KP: “KP knows what happened and everything. The people just see what is public. But people can do whatever they want – support, boo, whatever. I just feel sad because KP is my brother and he did a lot for this city, the community, the team.”