No rings for former Raptors

All told the 15 players on the roster on June 13th as well as the coaches and all team staff received a ring. But three players, three players with varying ties to the organization won’t be receiving rings. Delon Wright, Jonas Valanciunas, and CJ Miles, the three players involved in the Marc Gasol deal at the trade deadline in February will not be getting rings the Sun learned.
4 hours ago via Toronto Sun

Raptors GM Bobby Webster confirmed post-game Saturday that all three would not be getting rings. “Its not an easy decision,” Webster began, “but, to be honest I think it’s standard. I mean we did our homework, we talked to teams and I think – I don’t remember – there was maybe one scenario where a team offered one. I think it was Anderson Varejao in Golden State but I think it was a really unique circumstance.”
4 hours ago via Toronto Sun

For Shaun Livingston, agreeing to be the guest speaker for next year’s Best of Central Illinois Preps gala was a “no-brainer.” “I want to establish my post-career and presence in the Peoria area,” the three-time NBA champion and Peoria native said via phone from his home in the San Francisco/Oakland Bay Area. “Peoria is near and dear to my heart. It makes a lot of sense to go back and talk to the kids. They’re our future leaders. If you can help put them on the right path they’re already on, that for me was extra motivation.”
9 hours ago via Dave Reynolds @ pjstar.com

Does it feel weird not to be playing basketball this time of year? “It does, because I’ve been doing it so long,” he said. “It’s definitely a change of pace. But it’s something I’m embracing. Change is good sometimes. I’m really enjoying the moment and being present doing small things, spending time with my girls and traveling. I’m taking a sabbatical, reflecting on my next direction and putting a plan into place.”
9 hours ago via Dave Reynolds @ pjstar.com

Suns center Aron Baynes has emerged as a cornerstone piece for Phoenix early this season, supplying defense, leadership and, yes, shot-making. Phoenix acquired Baynes on draft night, and in the weeks to come contenders such as the Lakers hoped Baynes would reach a buyout with the Suns to hit the open market, sources said. Suns general manager James Jones and new head coach Monty Williams wanted Baynes — and are now receiving the rewards for the offseason move. Through 11 games, Baynes is averaging 15 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 46.8 percent 3-point shooting (two 3s made per game). Baynes will enter free agency next July, and as one team executive said, “He is positioning himself for well over $10 million per year.”
10 hours ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

“I think everybody can think what they want but I feel bad for KP,” said Hernangomez, the Knicks’ second-round pick in 2015. “He’s my brother. We spent too many nights in this amazing arena. I understand what people [do]. The people always treated me good when I was here and appreciated. But I was sad when I saw that.” “Like KP’s comments after the game, they know what they know,” the amiable Spanish center added. “KP knows what happened. People just see what they see in public. But fans can do whatever they want, but I just feel sad because he did a lot for the community, the city and this team.”
10 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

