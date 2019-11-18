Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel called Trae Young a "monst…
Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel called Trae Young a “monster” and “one of the toughest guys in the NBA to defend” before the game tonight.
November 18, 2019 | 2:02 am UTC Update
Marquis Daniels injured in accident
Former Auburn and NBA player Marquis Daniels was injured in an automobile accident. An Auburn basketball spokesman says Daniels was in the accident Saturday night in Auburn and was transported to a Birmingham hospital for treatment. The spokesman didn’t disclose any further details on Daniels’ injuries.
Fred Katz: Game over. Wizards lose in Orlando 125-121. Beal 34-6-8. Miles 21. Vucevic 30-17-6. Wizards fall to 3-8 on the season.
Josh Robbins: Markelle Fultz has set a new career-high point total, with 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including 2-of-3 shooting from 3-point range.
Connor Letourneau: Midway through the third, Eric Paschall just recorded his fourth 20-point game of the season. Last Warriors 2nd-round pick with at least four 20-point games his rookie season was Gilbert Arenas in 2001-02.
Mark Medina: Clippers listing Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley as questionable for tomorrow vs OKC. FWIW, Doc Rivers said that Kawhi “most definitely” will play tomorrow but we’ll see
November 18, 2019 | 12:21 am UTC Update
Jay King: Marcus Smart: “The ball just sat on the rim forever. I thought it was going in. I think everybody thought it was going in.”
Jay King: Jaylen Brown: “Baynes, that’s my guy. He’s crazy as hell but I’m excited to see him.” Celtics play the Suns next
Nets Daily: From NetsPR The Brooklyn Nets have recalled Rodions Kurucs from their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, following today’s game. Kurucs totaled 14 points, five rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes for Long Island vs. Windy City.
Derrick Favors, Brandon Ingram and Frank Jackson have all been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Golden State, joining five other Pelicans who are sidelined. As a result, New Orleans has nine players available to play vs. the Warriors, among a 17-player roster.
Christopher Hine: Andrew Wiggins is doubtful for tomorrow’s game against Utah, but the Wolves are listing him with an illness, not personal reasons. Okogie questionable. Napier doubtful.
Josh Robbins: While D.J. Augustin is expected to play in the second half, according to Magic officials, Michael Carter-Williams (strained left hip) will not return to the game.
November 17, 2019 | 11:33 pm UTC Update
Draymond Green starting as point guard
Anthony Slater: I’m hearing the Warriors are going to start Draymond Green at point guard today in New Orleans. Gives the Warriors a taller, like-sized, switchy group to open game: Draymond, Glenn Robinson, Alec Burks, Eric Paschall, Willie Cauley-Stein.
Roy Parry: Magic coach Steve Clifford on defending Wizards SG Bradley Beal: “He can score in so many different ways. You don’t get to pick and choose. They determine how they use him, and then you determine how aggressively you’re going to bring the second defender.”
Josh Robbins: Tonight, Nikola Vucevic will play his 498th regular-season game with the Magic. He’ll move into sole possession of sixth place on the franchise’s career games list. At tipoff, he’s tied with Hedo Turkoglu, who played 497 regular-season games for Orlando.
Marla Ridenour: #Cavs’ Kevin Love said his right leg got bent in fall vs. 76ers & weight “kind of jammed up my knee. It’s going be pretty sore tomorrow. Nothing serious, something I’m going to have to treat a lot & hopefully it will be gone in a few days.”
Jonathan Feigen: Clint Capela and Danuel House Jr. both upgraded to probable for the Rockets against the Trail Blazers on Monday. Capela (concussion) missed the past two games and House (bruised back) the past three games.
Christian Clark: Derrick Favors — out tonight — is dealing with back spasms, Alvin Gentry said: “I think he went through it last year some. He has spasms and stuff. He tried last night, and it kind of locked up on him.”
November 17, 2019 | 11:06 pm UTC Update
No rings for former Raptors
All told the 15 players on the roster on June 13th as well as the coaches and all team staff received a ring. But three players, three players with varying ties to the organization won’t be receiving rings. Delon Wright, Jonas Valanciunas, and CJ Miles, the three players involved in the Marc Gasol deal at the trade deadline in February will not be getting rings the Sun learned.
Raptors GM Bobby Webster confirmed post-game Saturday that all three would not be getting rings. “Its not an easy decision,” Webster began, “but, to be honest I think it’s standard. I mean we did our homework, we talked to teams and I think – I don’t remember – there was maybe one scenario where a team offered one. I think it was Anderson Varejao in Golden State but I think it was a really unique circumstance.”
Derek Bodner: Final: Sixers win 114-95, break their 5 game road losing streak and improve to 8-5 on the season. They shot 54.8% from the field, 9-23 from 3 and finished with just 13 turnovers. Cleveland shot just 38.2% from the field. Next up: the Knicks, at home, on Wednesday.
Steve Bulpett: Marcus Smart’s floater hangs on the rim and falls off at the buzzer. Kings end Celtics’ win streak at 10 games, 100-99.
November 17, 2019 | 10:04 pm UTC Update
Igor Kokoskov to coach Serbia
Emiliano Carchia: EuroBasket 2017 Champion and former Phoenix Suns Igor Kokoskov will be the head coach of Serbia’s National Team at next year Olympic Qualifying Tournament, according to Direktno.rs
Tom Orsborn: NBA L2M report for last night’s games concludes refs should have whistled Hood for a foul against DeRozan w/48.2 left. “Prior to the gather for the shot Hood (POR) extends his arm and makes contact with DeRozan’s (SAS) face during the drive,” the report stated. #Spurs
David Cobb: Taylor Jenkins said he’s “hearing great things” about Josh Jackson and the entire Memphis Hustle squad after 4-0 start. “He’s filling up the stat sheet, making an impact on the defensive end. Wanting to take on the toughest match-ups that we’re facing.”
Josh Robbins: Jonathan Isaac (sprained right ankle) will not play tonight against the Wizards, a Magic official said.
Kayte Christensen: Trevor Ariza, whom missed Friday’s game in LA with a sore groin, is available to play today which was a game time decision. He warmed up pregame and felt well enough to go. He has spent most of the 1Q in the tunnel staying warm on the bike/stretching to stay ready.
Fred Katz: Jordan McRae is out tonight with flu-like symptoms, the Wizards say. Thomas Bryant (hip) will play
November 17, 2019 | 7:47 pm UTC Update
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Ante Zizic will make his season debut today. Team needs his size against imposing Sixers.
Jason Anderson: Kings coach Luke Walton says Dewayne Dedmon will play today vs. the Boston Celtics. Trevor Ariza will be a game-time decision.
Chris Grenham: Romeo Langford is out today for the Red Claws with his ankle injury. The team does not believe it to be serious, however.
It is the first high-rise apartment in Newark in more than 50 years. O’Neal, a Newark native, was part of the public-private partnership group between that state that helped develop the building.
November 17, 2019 | 6:36 pm UTC Update
The Indiana Pacers announced Sunday they have assigned Victor Oladipo to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, their affiliate in the NBA G League. Oladipo will practice with the Mad Ants Sunday afternoon in Fort Wayne and will be recalled after practice.
J. Michael Falgoust: This is an offday after a back to back. #Pacers are traveling to Brooklyn for a game Monday. Therefore, to get Victor Oladipo practice time, theyve assigned him to the Mad Ants again and he’ll be recalled after he gets work in with them. Standard operating procedure
Justin Kubatko: The @Los Angeles Clippers Paul George is the only player since the ABA-NBA merger* to record consecutive 30-point games while playing less than 25 minutes in each game. * He may be the only player in NBA history to do this, but I don’t have enough data to know for sure.
Chris Iseman: Mitchell Robinson has a sprained right ankle and won’t practice today, Knicks say. He’s probable for tomorrow.
For Shaun Livingston, agreeing to be the guest speaker for next year’s Best of Central Illinois Preps gala was a “no-brainer.” “I want to establish my post-career and presence in the Peoria area,” the three-time NBA champion and Peoria native said via phone from his home in the San Francisco/Oakland Bay Area. “Peoria is near and dear to my heart. It makes a lot of sense to go back and talk to the kids. They’re our future leaders. If you can help put them on the right path they’re already on, that for me was extra motivation.”
Does it feel weird not to be playing basketball this time of year? “It does, because I’ve been doing it so long,” he said. “It’s definitely a change of pace. But it’s something I’m embracing. Change is good sometimes. I’m really enjoying the moment and being present doing small things, spending time with my girls and traveling. I’m taking a sabbatical, reflecting on my next direction and putting a plan into place.”
November 17, 2019 | 5:06 pm UTC Update
Suns center Aron Baynes has emerged as a cornerstone piece for Phoenix early this season, supplying defense, leadership and, yes, shot-making. Phoenix acquired Baynes on draft night, and in the weeks to come contenders such as the Lakers hoped Baynes would reach a buyout with the Suns to hit the open market, sources said. Suns general manager James Jones and new head coach Monty Williams wanted Baynes — and are now receiving the rewards for the offseason move. Through 11 games, Baynes is averaging 15 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 46.8 percent 3-point shooting (two 3s made per game). Baynes will enter free agency next July, and as one team executive said, “He is positioning himself for well over $10 million per year.”
Anthony Puccio: The Brooklyn Nets have assigned Rodions Kurucs to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, ahead of Long Island’s game vs. Windy City today.
“I think everybody can think what they want but I feel bad for KP,” said Hernangomez, the Knicks’ second-round pick in 2015. “He’s my brother. We spent too many nights in this amazing arena. I understand what people [do]. The people always treated me good when I was here and appreciated. But I was sad when I saw that.” “Like KP’s comments after the game, they know what they know,” the amiable Spanish center added. “KP knows what happened. People just see what they see in public. But fans can do whatever they want, but I just feel sad because he did a lot for the community, the city and this team.”