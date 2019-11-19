USA Today Sports

November 19, 2019 | 11:25 pm UTC Update
From opening PickUp USA Fitness gyms in Baltimore and Florida to his children’s clothing line to the charitable work he does through his Flight 22 Foundation, the self-described Renaissance Man never stops thinking about ways to better himself, his family and the community. “I’ve got a lot of different things going on,” Gay said. “There isn’t one thing I’m really, really, really good at. Or, maybe I just haven’t found it yet. But my niche right now is to keep myself involved in a lot of different things. I guess I can take my pick after my career is over.”
16 mins ago via Tom Orsborn @ San Antonio Express-News

That Gay has so many irons in the fire from a business perspective doesn’t surprise the teammate who knows him best. “I’ve seen his evolution, how he’s turned into the businessman he is,” forward DeMar DeRozan said. “He has his hands in a little bit of everything. He’s going to make a good businessman when his career is over. He’s very knowledgeable about a lot of things outside sports, and that’s going to go a long way.”
16 mins ago via Tom Orsborn @ San Antonio Express-News

The Hall of Famer started to run the table and was up $25 on the person who has the check up for auction now. A friend of the person Jordan was beating thought Jordan was hustling the friend and stepped in to play a few games. That friend won a few games in a row, and an irritated Jordan made the decision to cash out. The pay out was $5 and the consignor, the original pool player, asked if he could write Jordan a check for the money. It’s written out to “Mike Jordan,” the name he went by on campus, though it appears to be spelled as “Mike Jordon.” Jordan endorsed the check and returned it to the consignor.
16 mins ago via Yahoo! Sports

November 19, 2019 | 11:05 pm UTC Update
November 19, 2019 | 10:38 pm UTC Update
November 19, 2019 | 8:34 pm UTC Update
In 2009, with the NBA in the headwinds of the global recession and rumors of a Kings relocation swirling, Jeff David was a man with growing concerns. Then Sacramento’s vice president of corporate partnerships, David feared he’d have to make ends meet as a private sports marketing consultant. Motivated by such prospects, he’d set up a private entity — Sacramento Sports Partners. In its nine years of existence, SSP never undertook any consultancy work. But it did ultimately prove useful.
3 hours ago via Kevin Arnovitz @ ESPN

The Kings had given David an autonomy he could exploit. He had launched the first in a series of grifts that would grow from thousands to millions of dollars. It was audacious and, in David’s mind, airtight. And in more than two dozen interviews, colleagues, friends, neighbors, family, law enforcement and Sacramento businesspeople could offer no explanation as to why he did it. When asked for the motivation behind the theft, David, years later, gives no unified theory. “Curiosity? Stupidity?”
3 hours ago via Kevin Arnovitz @ ESPN

The mutual trust between David and the sponsors was unassailable — enough to even navigate a snafu that could have derailed his entire scheme. When Golden 1 remitted its first scheduled annual payment, it did so to SSP — not the Kings. Like a bank thief tossing away a dye pack, David reached out to Golden 1 and explained that SSP was the account reserved for finalizing construction of the arena. He promptly returned the $6 million and instructed Golden 1 to wire the funds to the Kings’ primary account. “I knew how the Kings operated,” David says. “I knew how these other companies operated. We had an arrangement and we agreed upon it, then everyone moved on.” Less than four years after siphoning off $30,000 in courtside signage, David had now stolen $13.4 million from the Kings and their top corporate partners.
3 hours ago via Kevin Arnovitz @ ESPN

November 19, 2019 | 7:52 pm UTC Update
November 19, 2019 | 7:16 pm UTC Update
Fizdale was asked at Knicks practice on Tuesday how regularly he speaks to Dolan. “Every game, every game. Jim Dolan comes in and gives me a vote of confidence, a pat on my back and really has just been incredibly encouraging over the last year and a half or whatever it’s been,” Fizdale said. “All we talk about is just sticking to the process of making these guys better and building for a future of sustainable winning.”
4 hours ago via SportsNet New York

Dolan had a conversation with Mills and other members of the front office the day after the press conference. Per SNY sources, Mills and management came away with the impression that they would be safe if New York showed progress. The Knicks are 2-2 since Mills and Perry addressed the media, presumably at the direction of Dolan, who was understandably unhappy with the club’s rough start.
4 hours ago via SportsNet New York

Alex Spiro, Kurucs’ lawyer, and a prosecutor discussed with Ward the evidence that has been presented in the case. His side noted that there are no recordings of 911 calls associated with the alleged domestic violence incident, nor are there associated photos or witnesses. “Sir, I want to remind you that the order of protection remains in effect … do you understand?” Ward said to Kurucs as the hearing ended. “Yes,” he replied.
4 hours ago via Andrew Denney @ New York Post

November 19, 2019 | 7:03 pm UTC Update
November 19, 2019 | 6:18 pm UTC Update
“The NBA? Yeah, possibly,” Bogut told RSN radio on Tuesday. “I doubt the Warriors will come calling because I think they’re going to go, obviously, full rebuild mode,” he said of the once-mighty Golden State, who have sensationally plummeted to the bottom of the western conference with a 2-12 record. “But I think it’s definitely feasible if it’s the right situation, but I won’t go back just for the sake of going back.
5 hours ago via Ronny Lerner @ Sydney Morning Herald

