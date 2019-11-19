Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce says Vince Carter missed…
Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce says Vince Carter missed some time due to the birth of his daughter 💖
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
November 19, 2019 | 11:25 pm UTC Update
Andy Larsen: Andrew Wiggins and Josh Okogie both listed as questionable for tomorrow night’s Jazz/Wolves rematch. Shabazz Napier doubtful. Ed Davis still out.
“Basketball is something we have to get up and do every day and practice it,” Rudy Gay said. “Business is the same way. You can always be more knowledgeable at whatever business you are in. It’s like coming in and working on your jump shot every day.”
From opening PickUp USA Fitness gyms in Baltimore and Florida to his children’s clothing line to the charitable work he does through his Flight 22 Foundation, the self-described Renaissance Man never stops thinking about ways to better himself, his family and the community. “I’ve got a lot of different things going on,” Gay said. “There isn’t one thing I’m really, really, really good at. Or, maybe I just haven’t found it yet. But my niche right now is to keep myself involved in a lot of different things. I guess I can take my pick after my career is over.”
That Gay has so many irons in the fire from a business perspective doesn’t surprise the teammate who knows him best. “I’ve seen his evolution, how he’s turned into the businessman he is,” forward DeMar DeRozan said. “He has his hands in a little bit of everything. He’s going to make a good businessman when his career is over. He’s very knowledgeable about a lot of things outside sports, and that’s going to go a long way.”
The auction block may never have seen a collectible quite like the one Goldin Auctions has up this month. It’s a $5 check written out to and endorsed by Michael Jordan with an intriguing backstory that dates to his days at the University of North Carolina. It’s a smart move by a classmate who played the long game and is now parting with the memorabilia more than 30 years later.
The Hall of Famer started to run the table and was up $25 on the person who has the check up for auction now. A friend of the person Jordan was beating thought Jordan was hustling the friend and stepped in to play a few games. That friend won a few games in a row, and an irritated Jordan made the decision to cash out. The pay out was $5 and the consignor, the original pool player, asked if he could write Jordan a check for the money. It’s written out to “Mike Jordan,” the name he went by on campus, though it appears to be spelled as “Mike Jordon.” Jordan endorsed the check and returned it to the consignor.
November 19, 2019 | 11:05 pm UTC Update
Logan Murdock: Warriors forward Kevon Looney has been cleared for on-court activity, the team says. He’ll participate in G-League activities and re-join the team over the weekend.
Logan Murdock: Warriors big man Alen Smailagic has also been cleared for on-court activity, according to the team. Meanwhile, Jacob Evans will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Sarah K. Spencer: For tomorrow’s game vs. Milwaukee: Jabari Parker (right shoulder pain) is questionable. Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is questionable. John Collins (league suspension) is out. Kevin Huerter (left rotator cuff strain) is out.
Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker, the NBA’s Sneaker King, is close to signing his next endorsement deal since his contract with Nike expired Oct. 1, he told CNBC in an interview. Tucker, 34, has been with Nike throughout his career and has been in negotiations with the company since his deal ended last month.
Tucker also received interest from Puma, Adidas and New Balance, his agent Andre Buck of Arete Sports Agency confirmed in an interview. The 34-year-old player is expected to command a multiyear, six-figure sneaker deal that would be the largest endorsement deal of his career.
Once Tucker agrees to a new deal, the next step is finalizing insurance coverage for his sneaker collection. Tucker is using insurance advisory firm NFP to seek a specialty provider to protect the valuables. Tucker relocated sneakers from three storage facilities across the country to prepare for the completion of his multilevel “sneaker only loft” in Houston.
November 19, 2019 | 10:38 pm UTC Update
Jamal Crawford turns 40 in March, but admitted he was “shocked” his phone didn’t ring with more interest in the off-season after his 2018-19 stint with the Phoenix Suns. He didn’t have a job with the Suns, either, until the night before the regular season started — but Crawford finished the campaign with a 51-point flourish in Dallas on April 9.
“I know that it was historic in a bunch of ways,” Crawford said of a performance that made him the oldest 50-point scorer in league history, as well as the first to do so as a reserve — and to do it with four franchises (Suns, Warriors, Knicks, Bulls). But I honestly thought more so along the lines of: ‘I’m re-energized. I’m ready for the next chapter.’”
Crawford typically heads to the gym twice daily in Seattle to keep himself sharp while waiting for the kind of call Anthony just got from the Trail Blazers. But some games in mid-November are must-watch — and Blazers at Pelicans suddenly qualifies as worthy of schedule shuffling. “I’m rooting for Melo big time,” Crawford said.
Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas announced the team has assigned center Naz Reid to the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.
Connor Letourneau: Kerr said that the Warriors haven’t had a chance to evaluate Alen Smailagic, who is nearing his return from a sprained ankle. Unclear whether he’d start his career with Golden State or head to Santa Cruz.
Jason Jones: Trevor Ariza (groin) and Caleb Swanigan (ankle) are probable tonight vs. Phoenix. De’Aaron Fox (ankle) and Marvin Bagley III (thumb) remain out.
Jon Hamm: Thunder list both Hamidou Diallo and Andre Roberson as out for tonight’s game against the Lakers.
November 19, 2019 | 8:34 pm UTC Update
Nick Kosmider: Michael Malone on the challenge James Harden will present tomorrow night: “Not one guy in the NBA can guard him one-on-one. You have to do it as a group and hope some of their other guys aren’t hitting shots at a high level.”
Tom Orsborn: #Spurs announce they have recalled Keldon Johnson from Austin. With another back-to-back rest looming later this week for Dejounte Murray, they’ll need the rookie for backcourt depth.
Kyle Goon: LeBron on Melo making his debut: “I think it’s great, unfortunately we have a game so but I look forward to seeing some of the highlights and seeing him back out on the floor. And I know he’s been waiting for this opportunity and try to take full advantage of it.”
Kellan Olson: Long injury report for tonight. Ricky Rubio (back spasms) and Aron Baynes (right hip contusion) are questionable. Frank Kaminsky (left hip contusion) and Dario Saric (right knee contusion) are probable. Ty Jerome (right ankle sprain) is still out.
In 2009, with the NBA in the headwinds of the global recession and rumors of a Kings relocation swirling, Jeff David was a man with growing concerns. Then Sacramento’s vice president of corporate partnerships, David feared he’d have to make ends meet as a private sports marketing consultant. Motivated by such prospects, he’d set up a private entity — Sacramento Sports Partners. In its nine years of existence, SSP never undertook any consultancy work. But it did ultimately prove useful.
The Kings had given David an autonomy he could exploit. He had launched the first in a series of grifts that would grow from thousands to millions of dollars. It was audacious and, in David’s mind, airtight. And in more than two dozen interviews, colleagues, friends, neighbors, family, law enforcement and Sacramento businesspeople could offer no explanation as to why he did it. When asked for the motivation behind the theft, David, years later, gives no unified theory. “Curiosity? Stupidity?”
The mutual trust between David and the sponsors was unassailable — enough to even navigate a snafu that could have derailed his entire scheme. When Golden 1 remitted its first scheduled annual payment, it did so to SSP — not the Kings. Like a bank thief tossing away a dye pack, David reached out to Golden 1 and explained that SSP was the account reserved for finalizing construction of the arena. He promptly returned the $6 million and instructed Golden 1 to wire the funds to the Kings’ primary account. “I knew how the Kings operated,” David says. “I knew how these other companies operated. We had an arrangement and we agreed upon it, then everyone moved on.” Less than four years after siphoning off $30,000 in courtside signage, David had now stolen $13.4 million from the Kings and their top corporate partners.
November 19, 2019 | 7:52 pm UTC Update
Anthony Slater: Source: Kevon Looney has been assigned to the G-League. Heading down to Santa Cruz. Positive sign of his slow progress as he works his way back from his neuropathic condition.
Ira Winderman: Riley on not having to do anything near tanking, “We never had to do that since 2008. And I think we did that with integrity.”
Dwain Price: I asked Rick Carlisle today if Luka Doncic should be mentioned in this year’s NBA MVP conversation. His answer: “I don’t get into awards stuff. But yes.” @Dallas Mavericks @NBA #Mavs
Kevin Chouinard: Lloyd Pierce said Papa Vince Carter should be ready soon. “We’ll slowly bring him back,” and then he grinned in what I think was a nod to VC’s elder statesman status and added, “Conditioning will be a little bit of a factor.”
November 19, 2019 | 7:16 pm UTC Update
Fizdale was asked at Knicks practice on Tuesday how regularly he speaks to Dolan. “Every game, every game. Jim Dolan comes in and gives me a vote of confidence, a pat on my back and really has just been incredibly encouraging over the last year and a half or whatever it’s been,” Fizdale said. “All we talk about is just sticking to the process of making these guys better and building for a future of sustainable winning.”
Dolan had a conversation with Mills and other members of the front office the day after the press conference. Per SNY sources, Mills and management came away with the impression that they would be safe if New York showed progress. The Knicks are 2-2 since Mills and Perry addressed the media, presumably at the direction of Dolan, who was understandably unhappy with the club’s rough start.
Brooklyn Nets forward Rodions Kurucs appeared before a judge on Tuesday morning for a third hearing in his domestic violence case in which he is accused of choking his girlfriend during an argument at the couple’s apartment this past summer.
He was the first defendant called to appear before Brooklyn Criminal Court Judge Kerry Ward, and he seemed to wince as a court officer mangled the pronunciation of his name as he announced it to a full courtroom. “Oh, that’s bad,” Kurucs muttered as he stood to walk to the front of the courtroom.
Alex Spiro, Kurucs’ lawyer, and a prosecutor discussed with Ward the evidence that has been presented in the case. His side noted that there are no recordings of 911 calls associated with the alleged domestic violence incident, nor are there associated photos or witnesses. “Sir, I want to remind you that the order of protection remains in effect … do you understand?” Ward said to Kurucs as the hearing ended. “Yes,” he replied.
November 19, 2019 | 7:03 pm UTC Update
Jason Quick: Blazers announce Damian Lillard will not play tonight in New Orleans because of back spasms
Jay Allen: ICYMI, Terry Stotts told @RipCityMornings the plan was to get @Carmelo Anthony in the gym today in New Orleans to go over sets etc. If all goes well, Melo will make his #Blazers debut tonight. Stotts says Melo could start tonight: “I’m going to talk to him & see how he feels.”
Malika Andrews: Nets’ Caris LeVert said he got his cast off of his thumb this morning and is now wearing a small splint. Now, the rehab process begins.
Christopher Hine: The Timberwolves will unveil their City Edition Jerseys tomorrow morning at a press conference featuring St . Paul mayor Melvin Carter and Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey
November 19, 2019 | 6:18 pm UTC Update
Andrew Bogut open to NBA return
Andrew Bogut has left the door open for another stint in the NBA later this season, but the Sydney Kings star won’t be heading back to the United States “for the sake” of it.
“The NBA? Yeah, possibly,” Bogut told RSN radio on Tuesday. “I doubt the Warriors will come calling because I think they’re going to go, obviously, full rebuild mode,” he said of the once-mighty Golden State, who have sensationally plummeted to the bottom of the western conference with a 2-12 record. “But I think it’s definitely feasible if it’s the right situation, but I won’t go back just for the sake of going back.