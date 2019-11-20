Trae Young: It’s Amazing to see the Big Bro back on t…
ShowtimeForum: “If KCP doesn’t want to be traded, he won’t be traded. His contract sets him up to keep from being traded without his permission.” @bergmangreg pscp.tv/ShowtimeForum/…
Spencer Dinwiddie: 2 things. Yes I’m doing it. No I’m not getting myself suspended and jeopardizing the team. Regardless of what they want you to believe basketball is my second priority in life behind my family (Elijah specifically) Guess that makes 3 things ??
“I really just find the play-option stuff so funny,” Dinwiddie said. “If we’re going to break it down by technicality, wouldn’t every player in a player-option year be incentivized to screw their team and shoot a million times and try to average 40 points and all that stuff, right? But I’m saying if we’re going to talk about gambling, then it’s gambling by nature. The same way a team option would incentivize a team to short the player, right? Like ‘Oh, if I don’t play him as many minutes, maybe I can sign him to a long-term deal, lock him up and then he can’t potentially make as much money.’ “If you want to play that card, then that’s on you guys, because you guys made the CBA the way you guys made it. I’m merely just saying since the CBA is the way it is, can I do this with my money? That’s literally all I said.”
“It felt great to be back in the flow of the game, be back on the court, be back to where I think I belong at,” Anthony said after the 115-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. “Just being back out there with the guys again. I think most of all the routine — team bus, team lunch, being around the guys in the locker room — just the routine I’ve been used to for 17 years now … so getting back into that. As far as the game goes, it felt good to be back out there.”
Joe Freeman: Carmelo Anthony: “The greatest feeling of all was to feel wanted by a group of guys who believe in me and my talent and what I can bring to the game. It wasn’t just the players. It was the coaching staff. They really showed a strong level of belief in me and what I can still do.”
“To be honest, I thought he looked good,” Stotts said. “I thought offensively he got looks, he got good looks at the basket. I thought he got fouled at least two or three times taking it strong to the basket. He then came away empty, so that kind of affected his (stat) line. But I thought, for having a morning shootaround, I thought it was pretty good.”
Ben Golliver: Lakers’ LeBron James on becoming 1st player w/ triple-double vs all 30 NBA teams: “My teammates have made shots for me. My coaches have put me in position… to score. I read & react… for rebounds. Hopefully I have a winning record in those games. That’s what’s most important.” pic.twitter.com/obE6PFfVOd
Tania Ganguli: LeBron said he didn’t know the Thunder were the only team he had left that he hadn’t gotten a triple double against. When Vogel congratulated him postgame, he thought it was a sarcastic congrats about his seven turnovers.
Brett Dawson: Kyle Kuzma has an eye abrasion, per Frank Vogel. Medical team said he could have played if the Lakers had really needed him, but his eye didn’t look good and Vogel opted not to play him.
Dave McMenamin: Kyle Kuzma will undergo further testing on his right eye abrasion either tonight or tomorrow, per the team. The Lakers say an update on his status will be provided tomorrow.
The NBL has profited from LaMelo’s talent, securing ESPN and Facebook deals to broadcast the games. Brittany Gray, the Hawks’ marketing and media manager, says that the announcement of LaMelo’s signing generated 1.6 billion impressions across the NBL’s web and social channels. Over a million viewers in the U.S. streamed LaMelo’s debut against the Brisbane Bullets on Facebook, an NBL record. For LaMelo, this is the same script, different continent. “People done made money off this kid for years,” says Jackson, who played in the NBA from 1999 to 2006. “I don’t really want to use the word, but it’s damn near like he’s a prostitute.”
“People don’t know me, know me as a person. They don’t know what I’ve been through.” The more he speaks, the words begin to tumble out as if they’ve been held in for a long time. He is acutely aware of how people view him, treat him. “People don’t look at you as a human,” he says. “People look at you as a dollar sign.”
He is still a work in progress, most glaringly on defense. His teammates have not babied him either. Once, a teammate took off for a fast break but missed the layup. He yelled at LaMelo, trailing at half court: “F–king run with me! You should have f–king been there to put it back!”
I remember watching practice every day in Lithuania, struck by how no matter how freezing it was outside, no matter how miserable he was inside, LaMelo kept a stiff upper lip. He played hard. He didn’t complain. “It was like a scary movie,” LaMelo says. “It just made me want to go home.”
People don’t see those moments. Many think LaMelo is egotistical, disrespectful. Spoiled, immature. Too loud. “I’m just misunderstood,” LaMelo says. “About everything.” That’s, of course, partially because of his father. Assumptions that people have are fed by whatever his father says or does. “It gets attached to us,” LaMelo says. “I mean, at the end of the day, that’s my dad. I know him. He knows me. That’s always going to be a bond.”
LaMelo wouldn’t call Lithuania tough, though. Tough was seeing his mother, Tina, in a wheelchair, shivering in her BBB puffer jacket, in the cold Lithuanian gym, forcing a smile for Ball in the Family cameras despite recovering from a stroke. “My mom could have possibly died,” LaMelo says. Seeing her continue to suffer guts him. So when he is with her in offseasons, he pours her water, tears open the straw. He hops in the pool, holding her hands as she completes rehabilitation exercises. He becomes the parent, she the child.
Marc Stein: Kings assistant coach Igor Kokoskov will be named coach of Serbia’s Olympic team Wednesday, according to a source briefed on the announcement
While Webster is the only general manager with Asian heritage in a league where fewer than 1 percent of players are Asian, he rejects any notion that he is an outlier. Instead, the easygoing, media-averse executive views his mixed background as a core strength. His exposure to multiple cultures in the small beach town of Kailua, Oahu, honed a work ethic that made him the NBA’s youngest GM, at age 32, when he was promoted in 2017. It also instilled an open-minded philosophy that has helped guide the Raptors through a major transition following Kawhi Leonard’s departure.
“In our household, it was never so explicit: this is Asian, this is white,” Webster said. “There were never limits placed on me. If you’re a white kid, that’s a different experience. If you’re a full Asian kid, you’re like everyone else [in Kailua]. If you’re mixed, you’re cool. We had Jeremy [Lin] on the Raptors and I talk to him a lot. He looks Asian, and [dealing with stereotypes or bias] was much more on someone like him. I don’t think I look super Asian or white. Being both was freeing. Both communities always accepted me. I had the best of both worlds.”
Not much gets done in one day on the Hill, let alone in one congressional session, but Kanter was there to help introduce several pieces of legislation. First was the Turkey Human Rights Promotion Act in the Senate, demanding the release of unfairly detained journalists and supporting organizations working to free prisoners of conscience. “It is amazing. We are literally making a law in America,” Kanter tells The Athletic. “I mean, that’s huge. And I met with a lot of congressmen and senators and stuff. They all got my back and that gives me so much hope, you know?”
Kanter has resisted hiring a security detail, but after consulting with the Celtics and the FBI, he acknowledges it is a prudent choice now. While he still feels generally safe in America and is applying for citizenship, which he expects to receive in 2021, those around him see a celebrity activist who is uniquely putting himself on the line. “I certainly don’t know another story where someone’s taken a position like this and put his personal safety at risk,” says Moulton. “The last time that Erdogan was here, his thuggish bodyguards were beating people up. And so I mean that, that I’m concerned for his safety. I think with Erdogan, yes, he should be concerned about that. Absolutely.”
“I was talking to one of the people yesterday, a very high-level person (in the U.S. government) and they said Erdogan asked one of the big senators and (Donald) Trump to extradite me back to Turkey,” Kanter says. “I don’t know what the response was. I don’t even have a parking ticket in the U.S., so there are rules and laws, checks and balances in America.”
Alexi McCammond: Just FYI Charles Barkley told me tonight “I don’t hit women but if I did I would hit you,” and then when I objected to that he told me I “couldn’t take a joke.” There are almost no times I will beak an OTR “agreement” but this is not OK. And it was all because he came in talking about how he loves Deval Patrick and once someone from Pete‘s campaign came around he said he loved Pete and I reminded him he previously said he was a Deval fan
The auction block may never have seen a collectible quite like the one Goldin Auctions has up this month. It’s a $5 check written out to and endorsed by Michael Jordan with an intriguing backstory that dates to his days at the University of North Carolina. It’s a smart move by a classmate who played the long game and is now parting with the memorabilia more than 30 years later. The story goes like this, according to the listing on Goldin’s site.
Kayte Christensen: Aron Baynes OUT for PHX tonight with a right hop contusion. Ricky Rubio who missed last night’s game Vs Boston with back spasms is a game time decision. They found out 5 minutes before tip he was out last night Kaminsky also game time decision with left hip contusion.
Roy Parry: Magic F Jonathan Isaac (sprained right ankle) went through practice today and told reporters afterward that he feels “pretty confident” he’ll be able to play tomorrow in Toronto but ultimately the decision will be up to the training staff. Isaac has missed the past 2 games.
James Ham: According to Luke Walton, Marvin Bagley will travel with the team and undergo an exam tomorrow on his thumb. No word yet on a return.
Former Washington Wizards guard Glen Rice Jr. pleaded not guilty to a single charge of injuring with intent when he appeared in an Auckland court on Wednesday. The son of three-time NBA All-Star Glen Rice was released on bail and is to appear in court again in February.
Rice was arrested last week after an incident outside an Auckland bar. His lawyer lodged the not guilty plea to a charge of injuring with intent to injure and elected a trial by a judge, rejecting a jury trial. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
Andrew Greif: Kawhi Leonard remains listed as questionable to play Wednesday against Boston. He’s missed the last three games with a left knee contusion.
LeBron James: So damn Happy for my brother @Carmelo Anthony!!!! Just saw him warming up for the game on the TV and it made me smiled. Back at it Champ! Good luck 🙏🏾💪🏾👑 #007
Kyle Lowry: I don’t be tweeting like that but I’m hype as hell waiting to watch @Carmelo Anthony hoop again... I think every Nba player gone be watching this!!
Will Guillory: Pels officially announce that Lonzo Ball (right adductor strain) and Jahlil Okafor (left ankle sprain) are officially OUT tonight. Brandon Ingram and Frank Jackson will be available. Ingram is in the announced starting lineup.
RJ Marquez: Derrick White is now listed as OUT for tomorrow night’s #Spurs game against #Wizards due to left foot soreness. #ksatsports #ksatnews #NBA
Kellan Olson: James Jones told @BurnsAndGambo that Ty Jerome is “still a couple weeks away.” He’s coming up on a month out already.
Joe Freeman: Blazers coach Terry Stotts says Carmelo Anthony will start tonight vs the Pelicans and play 20–something minutes.
Jim Eichenhofer: Alvin Gentry on JJ Redick: “I just think he’s a pro. I’ve coached him before and nothing has changed. He’s going to be prepared physically. He prepares mentally. He loves playing. He’s a joy to coach because of the passion that he plays with.” Gentry was assistant for LAC w/JJ
Logan Murdock: Steve Kerr says Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant has “a little Iverson in him” with his explosiveness and speed.
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr said he “wouldn’t rule out” Kevon Looney returning to the Warriors lineup as soon as Monday, the start of their next homestand, vs the Thunder. Depends on how next few days, weekend practice go.
Ira Winderman: The Cavaliers are listing Tristan Thompson as out for Wednesday game against the Heat due to rest. Kevin Love (back) is listed as probable and Larry Nance (thumb) as questionable. For Heat, Winslow, Jones, Okpala, Waiters and Macon are out for the game at AmericanAirlines Arena.
Clay Bailey: Update on @Grayson Allen who will miss his ninth game tonight because of left ankle soreness: Grizz coach Taylor Jenkins said Allen has been cleared for live play and they hope by the end of the weekend, the team will have a better idea on when he will return.
Andy Larsen: Andrew Wiggins and Josh Okogie both listed as questionable for tomorrow night’s Jazz/Wolves rematch. Shabazz Napier doubtful. Ed Davis still out.
“Basketball is something we have to get up and do every day and practice it,” Rudy Gay said. “Business is the same way. You can always be more knowledgeable at whatever business you are in. It’s like coming in and working on your jump shot every day.”