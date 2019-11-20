USA Today Sports

November 20, 2019 | 7:13 am UTC Update
“I really just find the play-option stuff so funny,” Dinwiddie said. “If we’re going to break it down by technicality, wouldn’t every player in a player-option year be incentivized to screw their team and shoot a million times and try to average 40 points and all that stuff, right? But I’m saying if we’re going to talk about gambling, then it’s gambling by nature. The same way a team option would incentivize a team to short the player, right? Like ‘Oh, if I don’t play him as many minutes, maybe I can sign him to a long-term deal, lock him up and then he can’t potentially make as much money.’ “If you want to play that card, then that’s on you guys, because you guys made the CBA the way you guys made it. I’m merely just saying since the CBA is the way it is, can I do this with my money? That’s literally all I said.”
4 hours ago via Mollie Walker @ New York Post

“It felt great to be back in the flow of the game, be back on the court, be back to where I think I belong at,” Anthony said after the 115-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. “Just being back out there with the guys again. I think most of all the routine — team bus, team lunch, being around the guys in the locker room — just the routine I’ve been used to for 17 years now … so getting back into that. As far as the game goes, it felt good to be back out there.”
4 hours ago via Andrew Lopez @ ESPN

The NBL has profited from LaMelo’s talent, securing ESPN and Facebook deals to broadcast the games. Brittany Gray, the Hawks’ marketing and media manager, says that the announcement of LaMelo’s signing generated 1.6 billion impressions across the NBL’s web and social channels. Over a million viewers in the U.S. streamed LaMelo’s debut against the Brisbane Bullets on Facebook, an NBL record. For LaMelo, this is the same script, different continent. “People done made money off this kid for years,” says Jackson, who played in the NBA from 1999 to 2006. “I don’t really want to use the word, but it’s damn near like he’s a prostitute.”
4 hours ago via Mirin Fader @ Bleacher Report

People don’t see those moments. Many think LaMelo is egotistical, disrespectful. Spoiled, immature. Too loud. “I’m just misunderstood,” LaMelo says. “About everything.” That’s, of course, partially because of his father. Assumptions that people have are fed by whatever his father says or does. “It gets attached to us,” LaMelo says. “I mean, at the end of the day, that’s my dad. I know him. He knows me. That’s always going to be a bond.”
4 hours ago via Mirin Fader @ Bleacher Report

LaMelo wouldn’t call Lithuania tough, though. Tough was seeing his mother, Tina, in a wheelchair, shivering in her BBB puffer jacket, in the cold Lithuanian gym, forcing a smile for Ball in the Family cameras despite recovering from a stroke. “My mom could have possibly died,” LaMelo says. Seeing her continue to suffer guts him. So when he is with her in offseasons, he pours her water, tears open the straw. He hops in the pool, holding her hands as she completes rehabilitation exercises. He becomes the parent, she the child.
4 hours ago via Mirin Fader @ Bleacher Report

While Webster is the only general manager with Asian heritage in a league where fewer than 1 percent of players are Asian, he rejects any notion that he is an outlier. Instead, the easygoing, media-averse executive views his mixed background as a core strength. His exposure to multiple cultures in the small beach town of Kailua, Oahu, honed a work ethic that made him the NBA’s youngest GM, at age 32, when he was promoted in 2017. It also instilled an open-minded philosophy that has helped guide the Raptors through a major transition following Kawhi Leonard’s departure.
4 hours ago via Ben Golliver @ Washington Post

“In our household, it was never so explicit: this is Asian, this is white,” Webster said. “There were never limits placed on me. If you’re a white kid, that’s a different experience. If you’re a full Asian kid, you’re like everyone else [in Kailua]. If you’re mixed, you’re cool. We had Jeremy [Lin] on the Raptors and I talk to him a lot. He looks Asian, and [dealing with stereotypes or bias] was much more on someone like him. I don’t think I look super Asian or white. Being both was freeing. Both communities always accepted me. I had the best of both worlds.”
4 hours ago via Ben Golliver @ Washington Post

Not much gets done in one day on the Hill, let alone in one congressional session, but Kanter was there to help introduce several pieces of legislation. First was the Turkey Human Rights Promotion Act in the Senate, demanding the release of unfairly detained journalists and supporting organizations working to free prisoners of conscience. “It is amazing. We are literally making a law in America,” Kanter tells The Athletic. “I mean, that’s huge. And I met with a lot of congressmen and senators and stuff. They all got my back and that gives me so much hope, you know?”
4 hours ago via Jared Weiss @ The Athletic

Kanter has resisted hiring a security detail, but after consulting with the Celtics and the FBI, he acknowledges it is a prudent choice now. While he still feels generally safe in America and is applying for citizenship, which he expects to receive in 2021, those around him see a celebrity activist who is uniquely putting himself on the line. “I certainly don’t know another story where someone’s taken a position like this and put his personal safety at risk,” says Moulton. “The last time that Erdogan was here, his thuggish bodyguards were beating people up. And so I mean that, that I’m concerned for his safety. I think with Erdogan, yes, he should be concerned about that. Absolutely.”
4 hours ago via Jared Weiss @ The Athletic

Alexi McCammond: Just FYI Charles Barkley told me tonight “I don’t hit women but if I did I would hit you,” and then when I objected to that he told me I “couldn’t take a joke.” There are almost no times I will beak an OTR “agreement” but this is not OK. And it was all because he came in talking about how he loves Deval Patrick and once someone from Pete‘s campaign came around he said he loved Pete and I reminded him he previously said he was a Deval fan
4 hours ago via Twitter

The auction block may never have seen a collectible quite like the one Goldin Auctions has up this month. It’s a $5 check written out to and endorsed by Michael Jordan with an intriguing backstory that dates to his days at the University of North Carolina. It’s a smart move by a classmate who played the long game and is now parting with the memorabilia more than 30 years later. The story goes like this, according to the listing on Goldin’s site.
4 hours ago via Yahoo! Sports

