Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce on Cam Reddish's left wr…
Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce on Cam Reddish’s left wrist sprain: “He’s better. I think there was huge swelling yesterday and some tenderness in his left pinky, and then today it was a 30-40% improvement… He had better grip with it today, but not quite there yet.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
November 23, 2019 | 9:05 am UTC Update
Kyrie Irving to miss three-game road trip
Kyrie Irving will not play in the Brooklyn Nets’ first matchup against his former team, the Boston Celtics, the team announced Friday night. Irving will miss the Nets’ next three games, which include road matchups against the Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers and, finally, the Celtics on Wednesday. Irving has already missed Brooklyn’s past four games with a right shoulder impingement, which he suffered against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 12. Coach Kenny Atkinson said Irving “gutted out” the Nets’ game against the Nuggets two days later but was in pain.
Bobby Marks: As part of his contract signed this summer, Kyrie Irving has a $125K bonus for playing in 70+ games. That bonus is now in jeopardy with Irving scheduled to miss the next 3 games (NYK, CLE and BOS).
Nets Daily: Nets have three weeks to decide what to do with 16th man. They can cut Wilson Chandler or Iman Shumpert or keep both while dumping someone else. December 15 is deadline.
Kemba Walker injury not serious
Steve Bulpett: Per Celtics’ source, Kemba Walker appears to be much better. He’s been released from the hospital here in Denver and will be flying home with the team Saturday morning.
“I saw him in the ambulance at halftime,” Stevens said. “He had his wherewithal about him. He was in decent spirits, which is good.” Late Friday night, the Celtics said Walker was released from the hospital to travel home with the team. He will be re-evaluated Saturday in Boston.
There was concern Walker’s injury could be related to the neck problem that hindered Walker while playing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup this past summer, but there was no word on that. “All the scans that he went through at halftime yielded good results,” said coach Brad Stevens. “But we haven’t heard anything since.
A. Sherrod Blakely: Marcus Smart said Kemba Walker had been dealing with a neck issue dating back to this summer when both were with Team USA.
The brother of Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook was escorted out of Staples Center because of his role in a heated verbal confrontation with Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell and for “rushing the court” at the end of Friday night’s game, security officials told Yahoo Sports. “He rushed the court,” a security official told Yahoo Sports. “He was in clear violation”
While continuing the verbal sparring, Raynard was moved along the seats behind the basket closest to the Clippers’ bench before being asked to exit the arena. Raynard complied and walked out with the assistance of security personnel with no further incident. Some fans recognized who he was and one fan shouted, “That’s Russ’ brother!” “I ride for my team and my city,” Harrell told Yahoo Sports about the incident. “All I care about is who’s on my team. And we won. That’s all that matters.”
That’s the opposite of what the Bulls seem to have. Their bench contributed to 41 points in the fourth quarter Friday to add some intrigue, but the game seemed to be decided out of the gate when the Heat jumped out with a 15-0 run. It was so bad that Boylen pulled guard Zach LaVine just 3½ minutes into the game. “I thought he needed to come in and think about it,” Boylen said. “He had three egregious defensive mistakes. .?.?. Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen and our starters have to play better. That’s how it works.”
Tobias Harris scored 26 points, Joel Embiid had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat San Antonio 115-104 on Friday night to hand the Spurs their eighth consecutive defeat. The skid is the Spurs’ worst under longtime coach Popovich. “Figured it was something like that,” Popovich said.
“We’ve got to realize we are s— defensively,” DeRozan said. “Plain and simple. We’re terrible. We have to take more pride in it. It’s embarrassing. It’s embarrassing to lose this many games. We’ve got to take pride in it, whatever that may be. Individually, team-wise, you’ve got to do it.”
So if the Spurs are having this much trouble while healthy and playing against one of the league’s easiest schedules … what will happen when that inevitably changes? “It’s not one thing,” LaMarcus Aldridge said. “I can’t pinpoint a certain thing, movement, whatever. It’s just a unit, you know? We have to figure it out together. It’s about all five guys on the floor. We try to be better, try to figure it out, and we haven’t.”
It has also contributed significantly to San Antonio’s ugly defensive numbers. That quintet has played 148 minutes together this season — more than twice as many minutes as any other Spurs lineup — and has been outscored by 8.9 points per 100 possessions. Of the 14 five-man units that have played at least 100 minutes this season, it is by far the worst — and one of only two that has been outscored by its opponents. “They’re playing Lyles? Come on,” said one scout who saw San Antonio recently. “Not in the West. Maybe you can play him and hope to get to ninth in the East or something.”
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler on what he expects from Philadelphia crowd tomorrow: “To tell you the truth, I don’t care. I was there, gave it my all for them. Now I’m here. So however they want to welcome me back. We’re there to do a job anyway. We’re trying to get a [win].”
Derek Bodner: Joel Embiid, asked whether his limited minutes due to foul trouble might help keep him fresh for tomorrow night’s game against the Heat: “Load management. That’s some BS…I’m tired of sitting. I just want to play.”
Ben Golliver: Rockets’ James Harden on the attention he’s seeing: “The whole season they’re running doubles teams at me. I’ve never seen that in an NBA game where you’ve got really good defenders & someone else running at the top of the key. Y’all let me know the last time you’ve seen that.” pic.twitter.com/eVxRUgds76
Sarah K. Spencer: “Just having a conversation on how we can better from this and how not to do this again, that’s really what it was. Everyone’s talking, giving their input, just trying to learn from this and move forward.” — DeAndre’ Bembry on the Hawks’ meeting after the loss
Justin Kubatko: The @Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic is the first player in NBA history to record three consecutive 30-point, 10-assist games before his 21st birthday.
Harrison Wind: Nikola Jokic records his third triple-double of the season and 31st of his career, which ties him with John Havlicek for 12th place on the NBA’s all-time triple-double leaderboard.
Harrison Faigen: Dwight Howard said on @SpectrumSN that he originally was going to die his hair purple and gold, but stuck with just purple. As for his reasoning for the dye: “I’m back home with my family… I just want to show them that not only do I bleed purple, I wear it on my head.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons Blake Griffin says he’s feeling more like himself: “My rhythm is getting a little better and I feel like this is like preseason for me, being my fourth game back and having so much time in between games. It’s a little easier to get rhythm playing in longer stretches.”
In the end, the Nuggets swarmed their way to their fourth win in a row on Friday, dealing the Celtics a 96-92 defeat. With the win, Denver improved its record to 11-3 and marked their eighth win in their last nine games. “This was an ugly win,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone. “It was an ugly game. It’s not going to be sent to the Hall of Fame, by any means. The defense was great. The turnovers were out of control.” It took Millsap’s clutch shooting, combined with several timely buckets from Jamal Murray to survive Boston’s 35-point fourth quarter.
Anthony Davis hit a season-high four 3-pointers, including a clutch four-point play with less than 3 minutes to go, in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 130-127 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. And the team is urging Davis to let it fly even more often from the outside. “We want him to take more 3s,” LeBron James said after Davis went 4-for-7 from 3-point range against the Thunder. “Teams are playing off of him, and he’s too damn good of a shooter not to shoot them. And he’s been doing that the last couple games.”
For Melvin Nunn, Thursday was a reminder of one of the toughest days of his life: Nov. 21, 1984. On that day, Chicago prep hoops legend Ben Wilson was killed at age 17. Wilson was shot twice the previous day by Billy Moore and his cousin Omar Dixon, who were 16 at the time, during lunch hour near Simeon High School. On Friday, 35 years later, Melvin’s son Kendrick Nunn would make his hometown debut against the Chicago Bulls. Kendrick Nunn helped lead the Miami Heat to a 116-108 victory with 21 points. “I was in class and somebody woke me up, because I was sleep,” Melvin Nunn told ESPN during halftime, while reflecting on Wilson’s death. “I was in shop class and it was a four-period class and somebody said, ‘Hey man, Ben just got shot’ and I said, ‘What?’
The 2012 ESPN 30 for 30 documentary titled “Benji” introduced Wilson’s story to a new generation of Chicago ballers, such as Nunn, who ultimately took it and ran with it. “That’s huge man. I’m still carrying the legacy myself so that’s huge for me,” Kendrick Nunn said of Wilson. “When I was in high school that’s when I first really found out about it and learned the history about Simeon and Benji and then watching the documentary when it came out, the 30 for 30.”
Adam Himmelsbach: Smart says his altercation with fan occurred after his foot got stuck and he fell diving into stands and a fan told him to stay on his knees. “If we were in the streets it would have been handled differently.” He’s upset that Denver security didn’t appear to take action.
John Karalis: Marcus Smart says the fan told him to stay down and “get on your knees”… Says he told security who it was but the Pepsi Center security refused to take action… Adding that he was not happy with the reaction
Gary Washburn: Marcus Smart said, when he got his foot stuck in a chair chasing a loose ball, a fan told him: “That’s right, stay on the ground, get on your knees.” “I just told him to watch the game because if we retaliate to you guys, if we was on the street, you probably wouldn’t say that.”
David West is pissed off at the NCAA over James Wiseman’s punishment … telling TMZ Sports the org. should be giving young players opportunities, not taking them away. The Memphis superstar just got slapped with a 12-game suspension and $11,500 fine after the NCAA determined he accepted a loan of the same amount from Penny Hardaway in 2017 — before he took over at UM. We broke the news of the ruling to West outside Chin Chin in LA on Wednesday … and he disagrees with the move. “I’m not a fan of the NCAA, so I don’t think he should’ve been suspended,” West says. “The kid deserves opportunities. Period. I’m always gonna be in favor of the kid.”
Stockton said he believed his teammate, Hall of Fame forward Karl Malone, would have added a 3-point shot to his game if there had been more emphasis on it during his career. At any rate, Stockton said, Malone would have still found a way to thrive in the modern game. “I think he’d score 100 points a night. I don’t see anybody who can guard him,” Stockton said. “… The thing that people don’t understand is all the 3-point shooters who were guarding him would all be fouled out of the game.”
Minutes after an NBA game ended Friday night, the Utah Jazz’s home arena was evacuated because of a suspicious package. Salt Lake City police said the package turned out to be a toolbox, and the Jazz said employees were cleared by authorities to reenter the building a couple of hours after the evacuation. Most fans had already exited Vivint Smart Home Arena following Utah’s 113-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors when players, coaches and reporters were instructed to leave immediately.
In a statement, the Jazz said Salt Lake City police issued an “all-clear” at 11:32 p.m., and employees were permitted to reenter the building to prepare for Saturday night’s Jazz home game. “Guest safety is the top priority at Vivint Smart Home Arena. At the conclusion of the Utah Jazz-Golden State game, an employee noticed an unattended package on the main concourse. Upon further examination, it was concluded that we would enact our emergency action plan. Security was promptly alerted and guests were diverted away from the area and cleared from the arena. Salt Lake City Police Department assumed control of the situation, executing its suspicious package protocol,” the Jazz said.
Eric Woodyard: 76ers partner Michael Rubin and rapper Meek Mill paid the court costs of a Philly man named Maurice Hudson, who was sentenced to 1 1/2-3 ½ in prison because he couldn’t pay $1,941 in probation fines. He was released from prison today and invited as a VIP guest to the 76ers game. pic.twitter.com/l9JUr91YlL
November 23, 2019 | 3:35 am UTC Update
Adrian Wojnarowski. Early indications are that Boston’s Kemba Walker did not suffer a significant injury in collision tonight, league source tells ESPN. Team has diagnosed him with concussion-like symptoms.
Walker, attempting to recover a steal late in the second quarter of their matchup against the Denver Nuggets, lost his balance. With his head down, Walker ran headfirst into the stomach of Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye. He instantly recoiled and fell to the floor in pain, where he remained until play was stopped.
November 23, 2019 | 2:33 am UTC Update
John Karalis: It looks like the doctors have Kemba stabilized and on his back. The entire Celtics team is in a circle around him
Cayleigh Griffin: “We always consider load management with James, but he can carry a huge load.” – Coach D’Antoni on Harden and how he does not want to take a game off
James Edwards III: FINAL: #Pistons 128, #Hawks 103. Detroit moves to 5-10 and snaps a five-game losing skid. Blake Griffin with 24p; Andre Drummond with 23p and 15r; Bruce Brown with 14p and 7a; Luke Kennard had 9p to go with 9a; Morris, Galloway and Wood combined for 36 points.
Chase Hughes: Wizards beat the Hornets, 125-118. They have won two straight for the first time this season and are 5-8.
Fred Katz: Brooks said Beal didn’t do much yesterday in practice and won’t tomorrow “so the load management is gonna be alright” after Beal played 42 minutes tonight.
November 23, 2019 | 2:08 am UTC Update
Tania Ganguli: A note: DeMarcus Cousins is not with the team today because he was in Alabama dealing with his court case. He is expected to rejoin the team on this road trip, though.
Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic’s streak of double-digit scoring first quarters ends at 7, the longest since Carmelo Anthony had 8 straight in March/April 2013, per @EliasSports. Doncic has 9 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. His last three first quarters combined: 48-13-13.
Tim MacMahon: Dirk Nowitzki, seated by Mark Cuban near the Mavs’ bench, got a standing ovation when shown on the AAC big screens during the timeout. It’s the first game he’s been to as a retiree.