It has also contributed significantly to San Antonio’s ugly defensive numbers. That quintet has played 148 minutes together this season — more than twice as many minutes as any other Spurs lineup — and has been outscored by 8.9 points per 100 possessions. Of the 14 five-man units that have played at least 100 minutes this season, it is by far the worst — and one of only two that has been outscored by its opponents. “They’re playing Lyles? Come on,” said one scout who saw San Antonio recently. “Not in the West. Maybe you can play him and hope to get to ninth in the East or something.”