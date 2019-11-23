USA Today Sports

November 23, 2019 | 9:05 am UTC Update

Kyrie Irving to miss three-game road trip

Kyrie Irving will not play in the Brooklyn Nets’ first matchup against his former team, the Boston Celtics, the team announced Friday night. Irving will miss the Nets’ next three games, which include road matchups against the Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers and, finally, the Celtics on Wednesday. Irving has already missed Brooklyn’s past four games with a right shoulder impingement, which he suffered against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 12. Coach Kenny Atkinson said Irving “gutted out” the Nets’ game against the Nuggets two days later but was in pain.
3 hours ago via Malika Andrews @ ESPN

The brother of Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook was escorted out of Staples Center because of his role in a heated verbal confrontation with Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell and for “rushing the court” at the end of Friday night’s game, security officials told Yahoo Sports. “He rushed the court,” a security official told Yahoo Sports. “He was in clear violation”
3 hours ago via Yahoo! Sports

While continuing the verbal sparring, Raynard was moved along the seats behind the basket closest to the Clippers’ bench before being asked to exit the arena. Raynard complied and walked out with the assistance of security personnel with no further incident. Some fans recognized who he was and one fan shouted, “That’s Russ’ brother!” “I ride for my team and my city,” Harrell told Yahoo Sports about the incident. “All I care about is who’s on my team. And we won. That’s all that matters.”
3 hours ago via Yahoo! Sports

That’s the opposite of what the Bulls seem to have. Their bench contributed to 41 points in the fourth quarter Friday to add some intrigue, but the game seemed to be decided out of the gate when the Heat jumped out with a 15-0 run. It was so bad that Boylen pulled guard Zach LaVine just 3½ minutes into the game. “I thought he needed to come in and think about it,” Boylen said. “He had three egregious defensive mistakes. .?.?. Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen and our starters have to play better. That’s how it works.”
3 hours ago via Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times

So if the Spurs are having this much trouble while healthy and playing against one of the league’s easiest schedules … what will happen when that inevitably changes? “It’s not one thing,” LaMarcus Aldridge said. “I can’t pinpoint a certain thing, movement, whatever. It’s just a unit, you know? We have to figure it out together. It’s about all five guys on the floor. We try to be better, try to figure it out, and we haven’t.”
3 hours ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN

It has also contributed significantly to San Antonio’s ugly defensive numbers. That quintet has played 148 minutes together this season — more than twice as many minutes as any other Spurs lineup — and has been outscored by 8.9 points per 100 possessions. Of the 14 five-man units that have played at least 100 minutes this season, it is by far the worst — and one of only two that has been outscored by its opponents. “They’re playing Lyles? Come on,” said one scout who saw San Antonio recently. “Not in the West. Maybe you can play him and hope to get to ninth in the East or something.”
3 hours ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN

In the end, the Nuggets swarmed their way to their fourth win in a row on Friday, dealing the Celtics a 96-92 defeat. With the win, Denver improved its record to 11-3 and marked their eighth win in their last nine games. “This was an ugly win,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone. “It was an ugly game. It’s not going to be sent to the Hall of Fame, by any means. The defense was great. The turnovers were out of control.” It took Millsap’s clutch shooting, combined with several timely buckets from Jamal Murray to survive Boston’s 35-point fourth quarter.
3 hours ago via Mike Singer @ Denver Post

Anthony Davis hit a season-high four 3-pointers, including a clutch four-point play with less than 3 minutes to go, in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 130-127 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. And the team is urging Davis to let it fly even more often from the outside. “We want him to take more 3s,” LeBron James said after Davis went 4-for-7 from 3-point range against the Thunder. “Teams are playing off of him, and he’s too damn good of a shooter not to shoot them. And he’s been doing that the last couple games.”
3 hours ago via Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

For Melvin Nunn, Thursday was a reminder of one of the toughest days of his life: Nov. 21, 1984. On that day, Chicago prep hoops legend Ben Wilson was killed at age 17. Wilson was shot twice the previous day by Billy Moore and his cousin Omar Dixon, who were 16 at the time, during lunch hour near Simeon High School. On Friday, 35 years later, Melvin’s son Kendrick Nunn would make his hometown debut against the Chicago Bulls. Kendrick Nunn helped lead the Miami Heat to a 116-108 victory with 21 points. “I was in class and somebody woke me up, because I was sleep,” Melvin Nunn told ESPN during halftime, while reflecting on Wilson’s death. “I was in shop class and it was a four-period class and somebody said, ‘Hey man, Ben just got shot’ and I said, ‘What?’
3 hours ago via Eric Woodyard @ ESPN

The 2012 ESPN 30 for 30 documentary titled “Benji” introduced Wilson’s story to a new generation of Chicago ballers, such as Nunn, who ultimately took it and ran with it. “That’s huge man. I’m still carrying the legacy myself so that’s huge for me,” Kendrick Nunn said of Wilson. “When I was in high school that’s when I first really found out about it and learned the history about Simeon and Benji and then watching the documentary when it came out, the 30 for 30.”
3 hours ago via Eric Woodyard @ ESPN

David West is pissed off at the NCAA over James Wiseman’s punishment … telling TMZ Sports the org. should be giving young players opportunities, not taking them away. The Memphis superstar just got slapped with a 12-game suspension and $11,500 fine after the NCAA determined he accepted a loan of the same amount from Penny Hardaway in 2017 — before he took over at UM. We broke the news of the ruling to West outside Chin Chin in LA on Wednesday … and he disagrees with the move. “I’m not a fan of the NCAA, so I don’t think he should’ve been suspended,” West says. “The kid deserves opportunities. Period. I’m always gonna be in favor of the kid.”
3 hours ago via TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com

Stockton said he believed his teammate, Hall of Fame forward Karl Malone, would have added a 3-point shot to his game if there had been more emphasis on it during his career. At any rate, Stockton said, Malone would have still found a way to thrive in the modern game. “I think he’d score 100 points a night. I don’t see anybody who can guard him,” Stockton said. “… The thing that people don’t understand is all the 3-point shooters who were guarding him would all be fouled out of the game.”
3 hours ago via Aaron Falk @ NBA.com

Minutes after an NBA game ended Friday night, the Utah Jazz’s home arena was evacuated because of a suspicious package. Salt Lake City police said the package turned out to be a toolbox, and the Jazz said employees were cleared by authorities to reenter the building a couple of hours after the evacuation. Most fans had already exited Vivint Smart Home Arena following Utah’s 113-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors when players, coaches and reporters were instructed to leave immediately.
3 hours ago via Associated Press @ ESPN

In a statement, the Jazz said Salt Lake City police issued an “all-clear” at 11:32 p.m., and employees were permitted to reenter the building to prepare for Saturday night’s Jazz home game. “Guest safety is the top priority at Vivint Smart Home Arena. At the conclusion of the Utah Jazz-Golden State game, an employee noticed an unattended package on the main concourse. Upon further examination, it was concluded that we would enact our emergency action plan. Security was promptly alerted and guests were diverted away from the area and cleared from the arena. Salt Lake City Police Department assumed control of the situation, executing its suspicious package protocol,” the Jazz said.
3 hours ago via Associated Press @ ESPN

November 23, 2019 | 3:35 am UTC Update
November 23, 2019 | 2:33 am UTC Update
November 23, 2019 | 2:08 am UTC Update
