Jonathan Feigen: Rockets-Clippers last two-minute report cites Doc Rivers venturing out on the floor to call time out, though without specifying an incorrect no call, presumably because did not involve players. Tucker got away with stepping out of bounds, Green for fouling Harden on a rebound.
An undrafted free agent, Bowman and his agent had been in contact with several teams, including Golden State, New Orleans and Detroit. After spurning a promising football career for a shot to play basketball for a living, he sought a guaranteed contract. They told teams Bowman would not sign a two-way deal. “That was one of my components when I was going into the draft,” Bowman said. “I wasn’t going to sign a two-way contract.”
The trend changed during a recent trip to Memphis when he reached out to Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson, who put him in touch with a barber in the area to cut his hair on Monday evening. Since the chop, Spellman is shooting nearly 60 percent from 3-point range, giving the big man a newfound faith. “I got a haircut and I got more confident,” Spellman said. “So I’ve just been letting them go.”
After being acquired in a trade last summer, Warriors coach Steve Kerr observed that while the nimble big man had a nice touch, his shot was flat, causing frequent misses. “He wasn’t giving the shot a chance,” Kerr said. The conundrum forced Spellman to work on getting more lift on his jump shot, a routine that’s starting to find its way onto the court. “I think the last two games something has clicked,” Kerr added. “He’s shooting it on the way up. It’s a great sign because it gives us a dimension that we haven’t had since Mo Speights.”
“I’ve seen it, heard it, but I’m just trying to be myself,” Spellman revealed to NBC Sports Bay Area. “Just trying to be O, I don’t want to be Mo.” “Mo is a great player. No disrespect to Mo Speights at all,” he continued. “But if I can, I want to be better than Mo Speights. And I’m pretty sure he would tell me the same thing. I’m pretty sure he would tell me the same thing like ‘bro, you don’t want to be me. Your goal should be to be better than me.’ So I don’t want to be Mo Speights.”
Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. missed Friday’s game against the Clippers with a sore left shoulder, hoping to return to play Sunday against the Mavericks. But having to sit out just two games after he came back from a bruised back was not frustrating, he said, when considering that this injury could have been much worse. “You can’t be mad,” House said. “It’s part of the game. Take the good with the bad. I’m excited it did not go as far as it possibly could have. It looked bad. It felt bad, too. I wanted to make sure I was still in one piece.”
NBA mulling reseeding, in-season tournament and play-in tourney

The NBA is engaged in serious discussions with the National Basketball Players Association and broadcast partners on sweeping and dramatic changes to the league calendar that would include a reseeding of the four conference finalists, a 30-team in-season tournament and a postseason play-in, league sources told ESPN. These scenarios would include the shortening of the regular season to a minimum of 78 games, league sources said.
Discussions are progressing with hopes of bringing a vote to the April meeting of the league’s Board of Governors that would introduce some — if not all — of these proposals into the NBA’s 75th anniversary season of 2021-22, league sources said. The NBA still has work to do coordinating with constituents on the myriad implications involving the proposed changes. The reseeding of teams in the semifinal round based on regular-season record could give the NBA a championship series that includes its best two teams. The WNBA has been seeding teams in the playoffs without regard to conference for several seasons.
In proposals that include adoption of in-season tournaments and post-season play-in, the traditional regular season schedule would be reduced from 82 games — with most teams scheduled to play 78 or 79 games. There’s an extremely limited possibility of a team playing a maximum of 83 games based on on possible tournament and play-in scenarios, league sources said. For the in-season tournament, the NBA is focused on 30-team participation that begins with a divisional group stage of scheduled regular-season games. Those pre-knockout round games will be part of the regular-season schedule. Six divisional winners — based on home and away records in the group stage — and teams with the next two best records would advance to a single-elimination knockout round, league sources said. Those teams could each potentially compete in the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.
The NBA and NBPA are finding common ground on a post-Thanksgiving tournament window that would extend into mid-December, league sources said. Months ago, the NBA had proposed a late January-February tournament that would culminate with a Final Four during All-Star weekend, sources said. That idea faded fast. Both the union and team executives expressed concern over that idea. The NBPA was resistant to shortening players’ All-Star breaks and requiring some to potentially participate in the in-season tournament and All-Star weekend.
The relationship between LaVine and Boylen has hit a rough patch, and LaVine talked to Yahoo Sports after the game. Q: Does [Boylen] trust you? Zach LaVine: I feel I earned that trust, but I guess he feels differently. Other players around the league — and everybody’s situation isn’t the same — I feel other players around the league have that trust. I guess we haven’t got there.
Q: What happened to that trust? Zach LaVine: I wish I knew. I feel we had a good offseason. He came and visited us and wanted us to work on certain things. With this start, there’s been some lack of trust and sh- – you view differently, different opinions on. Q: Do you trust him still? Zach LaVine: I’m trying my best, I’ll say that. I’m playing my minutes and trying to do the best I can do. It’s tough, especially when you’re in a rut. If he doesn’t trust me, it’s hard to trust someone who doesn’t trust you.
Q: Boylen called out you and Markkanen specifically about playing better … Zach LaVine: Obviously, I think everybody needs to do better. Coaching staff on down. It can’t just be the players. You can’t single out guys, it’s not just two players, five players. It’s everybody. I take responsibility for my mistakes, I know I haven’t played the best basketball yet. I’ll continue to get better. I’ve been working on it. I think everybody needs to take responsibility. Q: Can Boylen take criticism? Zach LaVine: I hope so. It’s a man’s league. We all gotta take responsibility for our mistakes. I know I do. Can’t talk for other people.
“It’s crazy,” Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. said of the Spurs’ struggles following practice Friday. “Thinking about it, hearing it, it’s actually hard to believe.” Knicks coach David Fizdale described the Spurs as a “wounded animal,” hurting yet still dangerous. After starting the season with four wins in five games, including an opening night victory over the Knicks in San Antonio, the Spurs have lost nine of 10. Seven of those losses, however, have come by single digits. “They’re still the Spurs to us,” Fizdale said. “I don’t think we have that luxury to look at any team any other way but with respect.”
When Ball shares the court with Holiday this season, the Pelicans are getting outscored by 12.4 points per 100 possessions. That’s really, really bad. Conversely, when Ball is on the court and Holiday is on the bench, the Pelicans are registering a plus-2.1 net rating. Even Ball’s individual numbers are better when he plays without Holiday. Ball is shooting 37 percent from the floor when he plays with Holiday and 46 percent when he doesn’t. He’s averaging 6.5 assists and 4.1 turnovers per 36 minutes with Holiday on the floor. When Holiday is out of the game, Ball’s numbers go up to 9.5 assists and 1.8 turnovers per 36 minutes.
