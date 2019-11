The unusual scene in Niang’s complex is sort of a summation of the scene at the arena. In a word, downtown Salt Lake City was chaotic on Friday night for reasons that had nothing to do with basketball. There was the package, which shut down the arena. By early Saturday morning, X-rays ruled the contents of the package safe, and later police told the media a toolbox was left behind . A shooting also occurred at a nightclub near Vivint Smart Home Arena, leaving three people wounded. The two neighboring events extolled a sobering reality that life exists beyond the bubble of sports. And it meant a spotty Utah Jazz performance against the Warriors — the Jazz blew almost all of a 20-point lead in the last 10 minutes of the game — was put on the back burner.