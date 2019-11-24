Ryan Wolstat: The Atlanta Hawks announced today they ar…
Ryan Wolstat: The Atlanta Hawks announced today they are doing a Vince Carter H15story Package. It’s 4 games against Vince’s former teams (Raptors in Jan., Mavs, Nets and Grizzlies, plus to his last career game in April. Plus 5 posters feat. 1 of the best poster-makers ever
November 24, 2019 | 8:47 am UTC Update
Grizzlies not trading Andre Iguodala?
[Wojnarowski] The message that Memphis has delivered to teams like the Lakers, Clippers and Rockets is that you’re going to have to trade for him [Iguodala]. We are not buying him out. He will not be on the free agent market.
The questions about where Paul will hoop are going to follow him through this season’s trade deadline. And if he’s not moved, then they’ll track him through the summer. Rival executives don’t see a robust market for Paul, particularly when you view him as a 34-year-old with more than $80 million and two more years left on his contract.
“It’s a tough one, but I think he’s handling it like a pro. That’s what I’m hearing,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “He’s been great. Shai told me that. He’s been very positive. He didn’t come in the door mad. He said, ‘Hey, let’s see what we can be.’ It probably is still hard on him, but he’s such a pro that he’s going to do the right things.”
With Curry missing most of the season and fellow multiple-time All-Star Klay Thompson possibly sidelined for its entirety, stark realism flooded the hallways and meeting rooms of Chase Center on Halloween. Everywhere except on the court, according to multiple team and league sources, the organization immediately began looking past this season, toward the next and beyond.
It’s rare that a season in any sport is torched in Week 1, but what choice was there? Though the Warriors added D’Angelo Russell, hoping he might offset some of the offense lost with KevIn Durant’s departure (a decision that, according to some, still haunts franchise CEO Joe Lacob) – and, at worst, be of value in trade – they already had seen enough of D-Lo to know he is not equipped to fill the leadership/galvanization void created by Curry’s absence.
Days before all of this, he chartered a flight that brought 21-year-old Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Bazley with him to Los Angeles a day ahead of the rest of the team. The introductions to CEOs, the private planes, the diet tips — it’s all a part of what Paul is bringing to the Thunder. “He’s been as available as you can get,” Bazley told The Times. “He’s like a 24-hour convenience store — anything you want to know, anything you want to ask, anything you might need help with, he’s there for you to try to help you.”
Mavs star Luka Doncic is coming off a historic triple-double. His thoughts to NBA Insider @ShamsCharania on his early-career success. “I knew I was going to be good, but not that good for sure. I didn’t expect that”
On the one hand, the Lakers’ 14-2 start to the season is the best that any of James’ teams has ever achieved through 16 games, edging the 2016-17 Cleveland Cavaliers’ 13-3 mark. On the other hand, James’ 27 field goal attempts without attempting a single free throw was the most shots he’s ever taken without earning a trip to the line, according to research by ESPN Stats & Information. “It’s frustrating,” said Lakers coach Frank Vogel. “LeBron’s going to the basket all night long. He took nine 3s, but he’s in the paint all night long. … When your guy’s attacking the basket the way he is and getting zero free throw attempts, it’s something that can be frustrating.”
“I’m living in the paint and if you look at my arm right here, these are four or five [scratches] that happened the last two games, and they weren’t called at all,” said James, who ended with a game-high 30 points on 14-for-27 shooting.
Boylen yanked LaVine for Ryan Arcidiacono just three minutes, 27 seconds after tipoff for what Boylen termed “three egregious defensive mistakes that I’ve talked to him about.” And while Boylen has pulled LaVine early before, LaVine hasn’t reacted with as much pushback as he did following the embarrassing home defeat.
“I guess I was to blame for it. I’ve got pulled early before by him. I guess that’s just his thing to do,” LaVine said. “I have to take it in stride. What did he say I got pulled for?”
Told that Boylen used the phrase “three egregious defensive mistakes,” LaVine turned sarcastic. “Zach LaVine got 13 points scored on him, I guess. Or was it the starting five? I don’t remember,” he said. “I thought I was trying to do my job out there. I can’t do anything about that. I just have to control what I can control. I can’t control my minutes.” Did LaVine feel singled out on a night the starters collectively came out flat and, ultimately, were outscored 62-46? “If you’re just gonna pull me, yeah, for sure,” LaVine said. “But that’s not my decision.”
Within days of a report stating Warriors general manager Bob Myers would soon be traveling to Australia to scout R.J. Hampton and LaMelo Ball, yet another NBA executive was spotted in attendance on Sunday. Current Charlotte general manager and President of Basketball Operations Mitch Kupchak was caught by cameras during Sunday’s contest between the New Zealand Breakers and Adelaide 36ers. Hampton, one of the premier Next Stars, plays for the Breakers.
The Utah Jazz power forward exited his car on Friday night and walked to his apartment in a haze. One moment, he was in the locker room following a win, smiling, laughing, preparing for a shower and a change into regular clothing. The next, he was leaving Vivint Smart Home Arena in a rush after a suspicious package was found, forcing an evacuation following a 113-109 win over the Golden State Warriors. Niang exited in a haste, the fear of the unknown supplying a sense of urgency. He was still wearing his purple game uniform. He hadn’t showered. He didn’t have the change of clothes he came to the arena with. He barely had time to dry off from the game.
The unusual scene in Niang’s complex is sort of a summation of the scene at the arena. In a word, downtown Salt Lake City was chaotic on Friday night for reasons that had nothing to do with basketball. There was the package, which shut down the arena. By early Saturday morning, X-rays ruled the contents of the package safe, and later police told the media a toolbox was left behind. A shooting also occurred at a nightclub near Vivint Smart Home Arena, leaving three people wounded. The two neighboring events extolled a sobering reality that life exists beyond the bubble of sports. And it meant a spotty Utah Jazz performance against the Warriors — the Jazz blew almost all of a 20-point lead in the last 10 minutes of the game — was put on the back burner.
Not only did the fans crack up laughing (because farts are hilarious) but you can hear the guys in the car give Bron some crap for trailing it into the car.
November 24, 2019 | 12:52 am UTC Update
JD Shaw: NBA G League: Former Hawks forward Justin Anderson has been acquired off waivers by the Raptors 905.
Derek Bodner: A chorus of boos for Jimmy Butler in his return to Philadelphia. A bit of energy in the Wells Fargo Center for this one.
Gina Mizell: FINAL: #Suns 100, Wolves 98 Phoenix snaps its three-game losing streak and improves to 8-7 on the season Booker baaaaarely misses a triple-double with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists KAT: 31 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists Oubre: 25 points, 10 rebounds
Will Guillory: Gentry says Josh Hart will not play tonight but he’s getting close. He thinks Jahlil Okafor may be able to give them a few minutes tonight.
Steve Popper: Pop on possible NBA changes: Whatever they do, they do. I have bigger fish to fry. Mr. Silver will work at that stuff and do his best job with all his colleagues. And I will offer no advice because they’re a lot smarter than me. And I don’t want any out of bounds plays from him.
Mike Vorkunov: Knicks coach David Fizdale says he supports whatever changes the NBA ends up making to its season and schedule, and calls commish Adam Silver innovative. “In-season tournament?” Fizdale said. “Every game is an in-season tournament to me. We’re fighting for our life every night.”
Mike Vorkunov: “I’m just tired of Tim Duncan altogether,” Knicks coach David Fizdale said dryly. “He kicked my butt before as a player. Now I gotta look at him as a coach and he’s a brilliant basketball mind.” Fizdale believes Duncan, now a Spurs assistant, will make a great coach.
November 24, 2019 | 12:07 am UTC Update
Tania Ganguli: Rajon Rondo said he believes his $35k fine was mostly about the remark he made toward referee Ed Malloy. Asked if he regrets it, Rondo said no. He felt that Malloy was disrespectful toward him, by pointing in his face after charging him with a flagrant 2.
Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel said he challenged Anthony Davis to shoot 5 3’s a game on this road trip. He thinks he can knock them down consistently from there, and it’ll really open up the court and change the way teams have to defend him. He’s made 7 total 3’s in the last 2 games.
James Ham: According to the NBA’s official injury report, Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) is doubtful for the Kings matchup with the Wizards on Sunday. Cory Joseph is probable with a heel injury.
November 23, 2019 | 11:34 pm UTC Update
Ira Winderman: Spoelstra on challenge system, “I don’t like it. I’m a coach, I’m not an official.” Spoelstra calls it “distracting” and says it hurts the flow.
November 23, 2019 | 11:13 pm UTC Update
Rajon Rondo fined by the NBA
Shams Charania: Lakers guard Rajon Rondo has been fined $35,000 for making “unsportsmanlike” physical contact with OKC’s Dennis Schroder, verbal abuse of referee and failing to leave court in timely manner Friday night.
KC Johnson: Boylen said “he knows Zach’s heart and knows he cares about the team.” Boylen said “everything was explained to LaVine” both last night and today. Bulls showed LaVine clips of his defensive miscues during game last night. Boylen said he trusts LaVine.
KC Johnson: Zach: “I let him know how I felt. We had a misunderstanding. We still have a lot to work on as a team—-personal, coaching. We all have to be accountable for our actions.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons Blake Griffin listed as OUT tonight at #Bucks. Luke Kennard (hip) and Derrick Rose (left foot soreness) are questionable. Sekou Doumbouya and Jordan Bone listed as AVAILABLE.
November 23, 2019 | 10:27 pm UTC Update
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets-Clippers last two-minute report cites Doc Rivers venturing out on the floor to call time out, though without specifying an incorrect no call, presumably because did not involve players. Tucker got away with stepping out of bounds, Green for fouling Harden on a rebound.
Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard — who sat out last two games with back spasms — will return to action tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Scott Agness: Jeremy Lamb (ankle) and T.J. McConnell (groin) are good to go tonight vs Magic. Malcolm Brogdon (back spams), JaKarr Sampson (sore back), Edmond Sumner (hand) are out.