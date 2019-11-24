USA Today Sports

November 24, 2019 | 8:47 am UTC Update

Grizzlies not trading Andre Iguodala?

[Wojnarowski] The message that Memphis has delivered to teams like the Lakers, Clippers and Rockets is that you’re going to have to trade for him [Iguodala]. We are not buying him out. He will not be on the free agent market.
16 mins ago via Twitter

“It’s a tough one, but I think he’s handling it like a pro. That’s what I’m hearing,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “He’s been great. Shai told me that. He’s been very positive. He didn’t come in the door mad. He said, ‘Hey, let’s see what we can be.’ It probably is still hard on him, but he’s such a pro that he’s going to do the right things.”
16 mins ago via Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times

It’s rare that a season in any sport is torched in Week 1, but what choice was there? Though the Warriors added D’Angelo Russell, hoping he might offset some of the offense lost with KevIn Durant’s departure (a decision that, according to some, still haunts franchise CEO Joe Lacob) – and, at worst, be of value in trade – they already had seen enough of D-Lo to know he is not equipped to fill the leadership/galvanization void created by Curry’s absence.
16 mins ago via Monte Poole @ NBC Sports

Days before all of this, he chartered a flight that brought 21-year-old Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Bazley with him to Los Angeles a day ahead of the rest of the team. The introductions to CEOs, the private planes, the diet tips — it’s all a part of what Paul is bringing to the Thunder. “He’s been as available as you can get,” Bazley told The Times. “He’s like a 24-hour convenience store — anything you want to know, anything you want to ask, anything you might need help with, he’s there for you to try to help you.”
16 mins ago via Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times

On the one hand, the Lakers’ 14-2 start to the season is the best that any of James’ teams has ever achieved through 16 games, edging the 2016-17 Cleveland Cavaliers’ 13-3 mark. On the other hand, James’ 27 field goal attempts without attempting a single free throw was the most shots he’s ever taken without earning a trip to the line, according to research by ESPN Stats & Information. “It’s frustrating,” said Lakers coach Frank Vogel. “LeBron’s going to the basket all night long. He took nine 3s, but he’s in the paint all night long. … When your guy’s attacking the basket the way he is and getting zero free throw attempts, it’s something that can be frustrating.”
16 mins ago via Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

Told that Boylen used the phrase “three egregious defensive mistakes,” LaVine turned sarcastic. “Zach LaVine got 13 points scored on him, I guess. Or was it the starting five? I don’t remember,” he said. “I thought I was trying to do my job out there. I can’t do anything about that. I just have to control what I can control. I can’t control my minutes.” Did LaVine feel singled out on a night the starters collectively came out flat and, ultimately, were outscored 62-46? “If you’re just gonna pull me, yeah, for sure,” LaVine said. “But that’s not my decision.”
16 mins ago via K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports

Within days of a report stating Warriors general manager Bob Myers would soon be traveling to Australia to scout R.J. Hampton and LaMelo Ball, yet another NBA executive was spotted in attendance on Sunday. Current Charlotte general manager and President of Basketball Operations Mitch Kupchak was caught by cameras during Sunday’s contest between the New Zealand Breakers and Adelaide 36ers. Hampton, one of the premier Next Stars, plays for the Breakers.
16 mins ago via Lonzo Wire

The Utah Jazz power forward exited his car on Friday night and walked to his apartment in a haze. One moment, he was in the locker room following a win, smiling, laughing, preparing for a shower and a change into regular clothing. The next, he was leaving Vivint Smart Home Arena in a rush after a suspicious package was found, forcing an evacuation following a 113-109 win over the Golden State Warriors. Niang exited in a haste, the fear of the unknown supplying a sense of urgency. He was still wearing his purple game uniform. He hadn’t showered. He didn’t have the change of clothes he came to the arena with. He barely had time to dry off from the game.
16 mins ago via Tony Jones @ The Athletic

The unusual scene in Niang’s complex is sort of a summation of the scene at the arena. In a word, downtown Salt Lake City was chaotic on Friday night for reasons that had nothing to do with basketball. There was the package, which shut down the arena. By early Saturday morning, X-rays ruled the contents of the package safe, and later police told the media a toolbox was left behind. A shooting also occurred at a nightclub near Vivint Smart Home Arena, leaving three people wounded. The two neighboring events extolled a sobering reality that life exists beyond the bubble of sports. And it meant a spotty Utah Jazz performance against the Warriors — the Jazz blew almost all of a 20-point lead in the last 10 minutes of the game — was put on the back burner.
16 mins ago via Tony Jones @ The Athletic

November 24, 2019 | 12:52 am UTC Update
November 24, 2019 | 12:07 am UTC Update
November 23, 2019 | 11:34 pm UTC Update
November 23, 2019 | 11:13 pm UTC Update
November 23, 2019 | 10:27 pm UTC Update
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets-Clippers last two-minute report cites Doc Rivers venturing out on the floor to call time out, though without specifying an incorrect no call, presumably because did not involve players. Tucker got away with stepping out of bounds, Green for fouling Harden on a rebound.
11 hours ago via Jonathan_Feigen

