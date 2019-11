JH: LeBron is one of the biggest brands in sports. You have played with him for only a short amount of time but what are some things you have learned while spending time with him? Is there any advice he has given you on how handle to off the court stuff? Anthony Davis: He’s very professional and another thing that I learned from him is that he just doesn’t just do anything. He does what is best for him, he does what is comfortable for him. Sometimes it’s not just about the money. if loves it he will do it, if he doesn’t he won’t. So that’s some stuff I have kind of picked up as well. I remember when I first started, I was kind of just trying to do everything just to put my name out there. It was some stuff that I got into and I was like I really didn’t like that. I should have never done that. So now it is just about does this really suit me Is this best for me? Am I comfortable with this? So those are the things you have to think about now. and I think I’ve got a pretty good job with that.