Chris Kirschner: Kevin Huerter has his two week evaluat…
Chris Kirschner: Kevin Huerter has his two week evaluation tonight with the doctors to check to see if his shoulder is stable. All signs are positive, according to Lloyd Pierce.
November 25, 2019 | 9:26 pm UTC Update
“See that banner right there? That’s what he means to the franchise,” Thompson said of Irving’s time with the Cavs. “Being No. 1 pick, came in with a lot of expectations and he surpassed them all. Being an All-Star, All-Star Game MVP, World Championship gold medalist, Olympic gold medalist, made a crucial step-back from the right wing in Game 7, Rookie of the Year, it’s a lot.”
After Irving left Boston in free agency this summer, the Celtics replaced him with Kemba Walker. Through 15 games, Boston is 11-4, holding the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn is 8-8, and has won four of the five games Irving has missed with a shoulder issue. “My brother. Great teammate,” Thompson said. “At the end of the day, if I’m going to go to war, need a dog, an MF that can go and hoop I’m definitely going to put him on my team. I mean, the chatter is for you guys to talk about. Teams lose a couple of games and they say the same things about us — what’s going on and blah blah blah. It’s just chatter. At the end of the day, when that untucked Kyrie jersey is out everyone is scared.”
Kevin Love, the third member of Cleveland’s formidable trio during the title era, echoed Thompson’s sentiments recently. “I’ve only had good experience with Kyrie,” Love said following shootaround in Dallas on Friday. “Obviously, it’s easy to say because we had so many teams that went to the Finals and played at such a high level. You know, it’s tough, I think so much of the time these days that the commentary is so much the content, so I think people take some stories and run with them. “For me, I think Kyrie, when he loses he’s super upset, sure, but he’s a talented player who is going to bring it every night, and everybody wants the storyline to be, ‘Hey, look at how great Boston is doing.’ Boston has a hell of a team, they’ve had a hell of a team. Brad (Stevens) is a great coach, so they had a lot of returning guys that stepped up. Jaylen Brown got paid, so he’s going out there and playing extremely well. So I think it’s just adjusting to a new city, new team, new organization in Brooklyn, and them adjusting to how Kyrie plays. So, I don’t really believe the narrative that he’s a bad teammate, because I never experienced that.”
JH: What does the Lakers brand mean to you? Have you had any moments this season where it hit you like man this is special? Anthony Davis: That is crazy that you asked that because I was at the arena yesterday and during the game, during one of the timeouts it happened and I was just looking around and I have always been playing so I never really had a chance to really take it all in. So the timeout was going on and I am looking around the arena and the Staples Center, I am looking at the banners and everything and I told one of my teammates, Quinn Cook, I tapped him during the huddle while coach was talking and I said ‘Man this is crazy, it just hit me that I am a Laker.” He was like for real? I was like yeah it just hit me that I am a Laker. So that happened last night [laughs].
JH: LeBron is one of the biggest brands in sports. You have played with him for only a short amount of time but what are some things you have learned while spending time with him? Is there any advice he has given you on how handle to off the court stuff? Anthony Davis: He’s very professional and another thing that I learned from him is that he just doesn’t just do anything. He does what is best for him, he does what is comfortable for him. Sometimes it’s not just about the money. if loves it he will do it, if he doesn’t he won’t. So that’s some stuff I have kind of picked up as well. I remember when I first started, I was kind of just trying to do everything just to put my name out there. It was some stuff that I got into and I was like I really didn’t like that. I should have never done that. So now it is just about does this really suit me Is this best for me? Am I comfortable with this? So those are the things you have to think about now. and I think I’ve got a pretty good job with that.
November 25, 2019 | 8:04 pm UTC Update
Brad Townsend: Shawn Marion is visiting today, if you can make him out behind that Luka fellow. pic.twitter.com/uxTeOkboJm
November 25, 2019 | 6:39 pm UTC Update
November 25, 2019 | 5:23 pm UTC Update
Mark Medina: Lakers technically listing Anthony Davis as probable for tonight vs Spurs. But AD expects he will play
He made it clear, however, that he is not merely looking forward to getting through the occasion. “I’m excited to play,” he said. “Just like I was excited to play that first game against Minnesota last year, but I think you’ve got to embrace it. “I know what the reaction’s going to be. I try to look at all the guys who went and had something like that, but it’s unique, and I’m excited to go there and play for the first time with an opposing team, so it’s going to be fun.”
LaVine started fast, which was to his credit after the unpleasant events from Friday’s loss. I probably would have still been pouting. “I’ve always said Zach is a really good guy and a good person and he wants to do well,” Bulls coach Jim Boylen said after Saturday’s game. “He wants to help the team. I have said this to you guys since I got the job: My job is to push the guy to a place he can’t take himself and that happens sometimes with tough conversations, meetings and maybe some uncomfortable moments; that’s what my job is.””
Christopher Hine: Some good news for the Wolves in the injury department … Josh Okogie said his knee was feeling good today. Treveon Graham said he also feels good and is on track to play.
A few days after being waived by the Portland Trail Blazers, Pau Gasol returned to Spain. He made his way to Murcia to gather further options on his recovery, per Marca. He went through left foot surgery last May, but his rehabilitation did not go as planned.
By all accounts, Vogel – whose staff also includes renowned player development assistant Phil Handy – is living up to his reputation as one of the game’s most diligent and deliberate defensive gurus. Yet as Vogel is the first to tell you, LeBron’s buy-in on both ends of the floor has been as big an X-factor as you’ll find. “Whatever the history is (between him and James), LeBron has been a leader,” Vogel told The Athletic recently of James, who is averaging 25.2 points, a league-leading 10.8 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals. “To me, the best leaders are the ones that follow the lead of the coach. Forgetting the history and all that, he’s been great since I’ve been here. I’ve tried to present a vision of a style of play that makes sense, that fits our personnel, and he has kind of gotten behind that.”
Jared Dudley, the 34-year-old forward who is playing in his 13th season with his ninth team and who played under Kidd during his Bucks tenure (2014-15)… “Some people might be saying (Kidd) is gunning for his job, (but) I see a family approach. I see them laughing. I see Vogel laughing with Kidd and Lionel Hollins. You see how they all have their own role. …Obviously Vogel’s a big defensive guy, (so) you have (him) breaking down the opponents. Phil Handy (who is very popular among NBA stars and who took part in the last five Finals), going over certain personnel. (You have) Jason Kidd, because of familiarity with certain players. … When he speaks offense you’re more keen. You’d think that would be a little rocky trying to figure people out man, but he’s a player’s coach. He asks for opinions. He said ‘This is what I like to do, what are your guys’ views on it, and eventually he makes a decision.’
Two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom, who is also known for his appearances on E! News’ “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” says that he is relying on the accountability software Covenant Eyes to help him battle his pornography addiction. In a video filmed by the Michigan-based company, the 40-year-old former NBA Sixth Man of the Year and “Dancing with the Stars” contestant revealed that decades of porn addiction hurt relationships and brought him great pain. “In the NBA, if you late, they just fine you,” Odom said in the video. “I think about all the times I was in my hotel room [on] game day, and I had to get one more last in. So, I chose to be late for the bus just to watch a porno scene. It’s kind of crazy.”
Jeff Eisenband: “The big misconception is this notion traditional sports leagues may be trying #esports as a marketing tool for their main sport…Talking to Adam Silver and Strauss Zelnick, this is a stand-alone league.” -@2KLeagueMD on @ESPN_Esports 🏀🎮 @NBA2KLeague youtube.com/watch?v=XjC0mc…
November 25, 2019 | 12:57 pm UTC Update
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart said he called some of his former Los Angeles Lakers teammates and front office staffers to clear up the negative comments he made about the organization on his podcast and on social media in September. Hart said he never intended those comments to become public, but there was a communication error that resulted in the audio version of the podcast editing those comments out and the video version of the podcast running in full.
“When my sarcasm, that wasn’t supposed to be in that –it was supposed to be cut — was in there, I called some of the people in the [Lakers] front office, I called some of my teammates that I had and made sure they knew that none of this stuff was about you guys,” Hart told ESPN on Sunday night. “I loved my time here. I loved my time here and I wouldn’t have changed it for the world. I love Laker Nation. They show so much love, so much support.”
ShowtimeForum: “LeBron is taking 47 percent of his shots at the rim, per Cleaning the Glass, yet he’s only drawing a foul on 12.3 percent of his shot attempts — down from 15.7 percent last season.” @bradbotkincbs | @CBSSports #lakeshow #lakers pic.twitter.com/B7JT1wGjkb
Farbood Esnaashari: Paul George on what impresses him about Luka Doncic: “His skill-set at his age. He’s a scorer, play maker, ball handler. He’s doing it at all aspects of the game. He’s consistently a threat all night. He’s the head of the snake.” #Clippers #Mavs
November 25, 2019 | 6:45 am UTC Update
Before that bucket, the Aaron Holiday who made the in-and-out dribble to freeze 6-11 shot-blocker Jonathan Isaac before converting a left-handed layup looks like an All-Star. Pacers adviser Larry Bird has been so high on the 6-foot guard that he believes Holiday can blossom into an All-Star someday. At least, that was his perspective after the Pacers (9-6) almost moved him nine months ago during his rookie season. That’s what a league source told IndyStar then, after also reporting that Holiday had been informed he could be traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in a deal to bring in Mike Conley.
The Orlando Magic, Saturday night’s opponent, were a possible trade destination for Aaron Holiday, too. (They ended up acquiring Markelle Fultz from Philadelphia.) The Phoenix Suns liked him as well. (They ended up with Ricky Rubio at $17 million per year, the Pacers’ fallback option at $13 million had they not acquired Malcolm Brogdon.)
There has been speculation that a max offer never came, that it was made but rescinded at the last minute, that Al Horford opting to become a free agent caused a wrinkle in the 76er’s original plans. “Obviously, something happened,” Butler told The Athletic while lacing up his boots after the 76ers’ woodshed-worthy, 113-86 beatdown at Wells Fargo Center. “We’re not going to say what it was. We’re not going to go into detail. We can’t keep living on that. They can’t. But I’m happy, man. It brings me joy, being around this group of guys (in Miami). I don’t regret nothing, you feel me?”
“I didn’t do too much wrong by the fanbase here,” Butler said. “Nobody knows what really went on, besides the organization and myself. My agent. And my people. I don’t know how to take it. They’re diehard fans. I’m not here no more. I’m the enemy. I mean, you don’t got to like me ‘cause I’m on the other team. I’m OK with that. I really am. They don’t know what’s going on. I love fans. I love my fans. But you don’t know what happened.”
Such reportedly was the case when the Kings and general manager Vlade Divac chose to pass on Luka Doncic to select Marvin Bagley III with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “My understanding is that [Divac] being so close to Luka and knowing his dad so well factored into their decision,” MacMahon said on ESPN’s “The Woj Pod,” via NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin. “Basically, he didn’t think a whole lot of Luka’s dad, and the whole like father like son … well … no, this is a different dude. “You messed that one up, Vlade.”
“Kyrie is still learning exactly what we want to do. Spencer’s got a little more corporate knowledge,” Atkinson said. “It’s going to take time for Kyrie to completely understand what we’re doing on both sides of the ball. That being said, for not understanding he’s been pretty darn good. “So it just gives us a lot of different options. I think about Spencer playing so well right now, when Kyrie comes back what does that look like? Is Spencer coming to start? You have [Temple] with the defense. There’s a lot [of options] … which is a good problem to have.”
Then the bottom fell out. His time decreased. The DNPs increased. Opponents had enough video of him to plan and force Holiday to his weaknesses. He was a point guard who looked for himself first (and sometimes second). His pace was better than the rest, but he took contested shots. Friction in the locker room also impeded progress, league sources tellIndyStar. There was a clear divide that comes with too many expiring contracts. There were vets trying to secure that one last big deal and insisting the likes of Holiday wait his turn.
Jared Weiss: Important Gordon Hayward update: Hayward was able to continue gaming after the injury and said it actually served as rehab to keep his fingers moving.
A room filled primarily by Phoenix Suns fans got a futuristic visual image of what Talking Stick Resort Arena will look like in less than two years. They left Phoenix Convention Center buzzing after the Suns unveiled their “Project 201: PHX Reimagined” which will take the 27-year old arena into the 21st Century and beyond with 8,500-square foot video screen, restaurants, food court, bars, new cushioned seating, Verizon’s 5G, new suites, theatre boxes and more. “I think the community is going to be really happy about what we’ve done,” said Suns managing partner Robert Saver after the presentation. “I know the city is happy about it. We’re happy about it. They get a chance to see the design pictures. They get a chance to see what it’s going to looks like. It brings a lot of excitement.”
Terry Rozier made sure it was going to happen. Before last season had even started and Dwyane Wade’s last dance had ever begun, Rozier voiced his intentions. “I told [Wade], I need that jersey,” the former Boston Celtic, turned Charlotte Hornets guard says nearly a year later. Wade agreed. But once it became clear that the Heat legend was exchanging jerseys with players after nearly every game, Rozier followed-up, reiterating his request. “I’m a fan, I’m doing it for no publicity or nothing like that. I’m really a huge fan,” he texted Wade still weeks before the Celtics played Miami.
Requests are sometimes made days in advance in the form of calls or texts. Other times, players ask during layup lines or even during the game itself. How well you know a player of course matters too, as asking for a future NBA Hall of Famer’s jersey seems to follow a different protocol than asking for a college teammate’s uniform. So for Hawks guard Kevin Huerter, he was already walking off the floor following a one-point loss when Wade motioned for the young guard’s attention and initiated the surprise of a lifetime. “It kind of hit me right there, what he was doing,” says Huerter, who grew up idolizing Wade, wearing his signature sneakers and No. 3 jersey in his honor. “For me that was a surreal moment.”
November 25, 2019 | 2:03 am UTC Update
Greg Logan: Final: #Nets 103, #Knicks 101. Dinwiddie scored 30, and Nets are 4-1 without injured Kyrie Irving to reach 8-8.
Richard Jefferson dunked on the Knicks from the broadcast booth Sunday when the former small forward revealed he chose retirement over playing for the woebegone franchise. “They were the one team that offered me a job, and I decided to retire,” Jefferson said on-air during the Nets-Knicks game. ” I just knew it was time. When the Knicks were looking for me to play for them, I knew my time in the league was over.
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Kevin Love (back) is listed as questionable for tomorrow night’s game vs. Brooklyn.
November 25, 2019 | 1:34 am UTC Update
Salman Ali: Luka Doncic on matchup up with James Harden: “Those matchups, they’re big. Harden is a top three player in the league, and this was a big win for us.”