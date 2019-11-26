USA Today Sports

1 hour ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: Trae Young earlier on not having John Collins and Kevin Huerter amidst a losing streak: “I wish they could play tomorrow, but they can’t. We have to find a way to win without them. It’s not an excuse for us, but at the same time, it’s tough without them. We have to find a way.”

November 26, 2019 | 10:52 pm UTC Update

The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team has acquired 13-year NBA veteran Jarrett Jack via returning player rights. Jack was previously acquired by the Skyforce on March 5, 2019 and appeared in one game last season, tallying 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds before suffering a season-ending injury.
43 mins ago via G League

Favors was upgraded to questionable on Tuesday’s injury report, ahead of Wednesday’s home matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Also questionable on the New Orleans injury report is former Lakers guard/forward Josh Hart (left ankle sprain), who has not played in a game since Nov. 11 vs. Houston. Zion Williamson and Darius Miller remain officially out on the injury report.
43 mins ago via Jim Eichenhofer @ NBA.com

Last week, Mourning participated in a GuardianLife-sponsored HORSE shootout with a CUNY basketball player with a disability. In discussing his past health struggles — he had a kidney replacement at the prime of his career — and how “disability is not inability,” Mourning reminisced about his mindset at that moment from 2006 that has since gone viral. “I’d like to think I was actually talking to myself,” Mourning said. “It was actually kind of comical to see myself.”
43 mins ago via Meredith Cash @ businessinsider.com

During the game in question, with his team trailing by 30, Mourning scored just one point and pulled in a meager two rebounds in 15 minutes on the floor. “Did you see the score?” Mourning asked. “If you look at the score of the game, you can see why I had that facial expression. I’m somebody that hates to lose. I don’t like to lose in anything. Anything.”
43 mins ago via Meredith Cash @ businessinsider.com

November 26, 2019 | 10:22 pm UTC Update
The platform, which operates using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, will serve delayed video content throughout the existing 2019/20 NBA season, as well as regular news updates, game previews, and real-time scoring alerts. In addition, the NBA bot will deliver other features including game schedules, division standings, and notifications, and will target individual fans based on their favourite teams and players.
1 hour ago via Sportspromedia.com

November 26, 2019 | 10:17 pm UTC Update
When asked what options he has to shake up this rotation, Borrego said he isn’t reluctant to experiment deep into the roster if someone isn’t performing. “We’ll just go down the line until we find a rotation that works. If you’re not ready to go one night, then next man up,” Borrego said. “As we said to start the season, no man has earned every minute of every game. You’ve got to go earn your time. To stay on the floor, you’ve got to produce. If you’re not, then I’m going to move to the next guy.”
1 hour ago via Charlotte Observer

Ralph Lawler has been toying with the idea of starting his own podcast or taking ukulele lessons or doing some teaching at the community college not far from his home here in Bend, a leafy city in central Oregon. He also has a book he might want to write. Or perhaps he could start a small business with his wife, Jo. “Oh, I don’t know,” Lawler said. “I think every day about something. I just haven’t really figured out how to live life without basketball yet.”
1 hour ago via Scott Cacciola @ New York Times

Lawler said he was thrilled when he heard about Leonard and George — “I said, ‘What!’” he recalled — and he still has no regrets about stepping aside when he did. He is often reminded of a piece of advice his father gave him: Better to retire a year too early than a year too late. “Based on how I’m feeling, I may have retired too early,” he said. “But I didn’t want to be too late.”
1 hour ago via Scott Cacciola @ New York Times

November 26, 2019 | 10:07 pm UTC Update

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray has confirmed his intention to play for Canada next summer – first at the Olympic qualifying tournament in Victoria, B.C. in late June, and then in Tokyo should the men’s team earn one of the six remaining spots in the 12-team Olympic tournament.
1 hour ago via SportsNet

Six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin who has appeared on Roast Battle and Broad City, is expanding his relationship with Comedy Central. The network is developing a pilot for comedic interview show One On One with Blake Griffin, from Trooper Entertainment and Mortal Media. Additionally, Griffin is set to host “31 Days of Holiday Survival,” described by the network as “a month of programming dedicated to getting you through the holidays with your sanity intact.”
1 hour ago via Denise Petski @ Deadline

November 26, 2019 | 9:17 pm UTC Update
Brown served as an assistant coach at the San Antonio Spurs for 11 seasons, including four NBA Championship campaigns under Gregg Popovich, and will assume the Boomers Head Coach role after six years at the 76ers. “When the opportunity to coach the Boomers next summer in Tokyo came up, I was reminded of my deep history with Australia and Australian basketball,” stated Brown.
2 hours ago via NBL.com.au

Brett Brown: “I felt a duty to try and help in any way that I could. The spirit of the country and the athletes of the country exemplify on a day-to-day basis the passion that is Australian sport. That passion is respected and recognised throughout the world and I’m very excited to be a part of that again. This is our mission and my message to our team: We’re going into the 2020 Olympics to win a gold medal. I understand the magnitude of this statement. I would feel irresponsible having any other goal but this.”
2 hours ago via NBL.com.au

November 26, 2019 | 8:32 pm UTC Update
It’s mid-November, and Cousins is not only still here but also very much a part of the Lakers’ operation. On Monday, he was back in his usual seat for the Lakers’ 114-104 win over the Spurs — at the end of the bench as a vocal, visible and, according to his teammates, valued presence around the league’s best team. “He’s just been a great guy for us, being around the team,” Anthony Davis said. “Even though he’s not able to play, he’s always involved in practices and shoot-arounds and stuff like that as much as he can.”
3 hours ago via Bill Oram @ The Athletic

November 26, 2019 | 6:41 pm UTC Update
KEMBA WALKER IS watching Boston Celtics teammates Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown get up jump shots after practice, and he’s asked about what drives him to be so vocally supportive. A perplexed Walker takes a beat to answer. “I’m really just being myself,” he says. “I’m really just genuinely happy for guys and my teammates. I love when guys have success. I’ve had a lot of success in my career, and I want guys to have great success.”
5 hours ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN

THAT CONTRAST IS encapsulated in a pair of moments — one last season and one this — with striking similarities. On a Saturday in January, the Celtics trailed the Orlando Magic by two points with 2.9 seconds left. Jayson Tatum curled to the corner, took an inbounds pass from Gordon Hayward and missed a game-tying shot. Irving was furious. He had words for Celtics coach Brad Stevens in the huddle, then for Hayward on the court after the final buzzer had sounded. In his postgame interview in the locker room, he proceeded to take his latest round of veiled shots at the team’s young players.
5 hours ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN

Ten months later, a different-looking Celtics team found itself in a similar position: 4.7 seconds left, with the ball, this time tied at home against the New York Knicks. Tatum again curled to the baseline and received the inbounds pass — this time from Marcus Smart. The third-year forward rose and buried the jumper, putting Boston ahead with 1.3 seconds to go. It was Tatum’s first career go-ahead basket in the final five seconds and continued both Boston’s hot start and the positive vibes that emanate from the team. “Jayson had that opportunity to get that last shot, and he made it,” Walker said. “What more can I want? He won, he made a last-second shot, it was an amazing game, and I’m just happy. I’m just happy for my teammate.”
5 hours ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN

November 26, 2019 | 6:23 pm UTC Update
He is four games into his NBA return and makes one thing clear for anyone who thinks he took the non-guaranteed, one-year, $2.15 million contract as a farewell 17th season. “This ain’t a damn farewell tour,” Anthony said. “My love for the game don’t stop. I don’t know where this ‘farewell tour’ thing came from. I’ve never talked about a farewell tour. I know what I can do and I believe in myself. When a farewell tour comes, it comes. That’s not something I think about. I’m not thinking about retiring right now. I had (thought about it) during this past stretch over the summer. But ain’t no retiring in my mind. I believe in what I have left.”
5 hours ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

It’s something Anthony can smile about now, but he had felt written off by many. “It’s been very validating returning to the floor,” Anthony said. “From the standpoint of to know the amount of talk being said about me, versus the amount of support that I had. I think the amount of support outweighs all the negativity and what was said. The frustrating part was someone coming up with a narrative, then everybody just piggybacking off of it. “A narrative that nobody even knew what happened or what was going on. That was the frustrating part.”
5 hours ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

