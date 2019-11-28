Eric Nehm: Earlier today, Jabari Parker told @E_Woodyar…
Eric Nehm: Earlier today, Jabari Parker told @E_Woodyard he wouldn’t rule out playing for the Bucks again. So, Eric asked Giannis about that post-game. Antetokounmpo made it clear he wants all his former teammates to enjoy their time in Milwaukee and, more importantly, love Milwaukee:
It’s going to take a little bit of time for Winslow to return to form. But he was just happy to be back on the court. “It felt great. To be honest, I had a lot of fun out there even despite the loss,” Winslow said. “I’ve been playing basketball my whole life, so when it’s taken away, it can be tough. So just being around the guys more the past couple days and getting out there in practice and finally out there in the games. “Sometimes you take it for granted, but it’s those small things. I feel a lot better. Didn’t get the outcome, but started to find a little bit of rhythm out there.”
Winslow only returned to practice Tuesday. “The concussion symptoms are probably the worst thing,” Winslow said. “The headaches, the light, all that. But it’s part of this league, the injuries and all that. Take care of your body, listen to your body. So I knew I wasn’t right. … The [concussion] protocol, I’m glad it’s put into place. Because going through that and rushing through that and trying to get back on the court is not the best thing for your health long term.”
Pels have every intention to keep Brandon Ingram
At full strength, the Pelicans have a talented mix of veteran players and young prospects. Jrue Holiday is under contract potentially through the 2021-22 season. JJ Redick signed a two-year deal last summer. Brandon Ingram, 22, is a restricted free agent next summer, but Griffin told The Undefeated that the Pelicans have every intention of keeping him long term.
After Wednesday’s 113-101 loss to Minnesota, the 11th-year pro shot those rumors down. “I don’t even like social media, honestly,” he said. “I’m not a big fan of social media, never been. To this day I always wish I had played in the ’90s so I wouldn’t deal with social media. I just let people talk. Me, personally, I hate it…If it wasn’t a need in 2019, I wouldn’t have it.”
Griffin, however, didn’t feel the need to change his head coach. Griffin, who previously worked with Gentry on the Phoenix Suns, is confident that Gentry is the right coach for his rebuilding Pelicans. “Everybody says, ‘Why didn’t you start over with a new coach?’ ” Griffin said. “ ‘Well, I don’t know a lot of other coaches that I went to the conference finals with, with a roster similar to this.’ The fearless Alvin that coached the 2010 Suns to the conference finals is a different animal than he was able to be here. My job is to get to channel as much of that person as I can because that was a masterful job that I watched him do.
During the offseason, the Pelicans hired Aaron Nelson as vice president of player care and performance, former NBA guard Trajan Langdon as general manager, and former WNBA star Swin Cash as vice president of basketball operations and team development. They also added former NBA guard Ramon Sessions to their basketball operations team and hired former Turner Sports security director Chico Robinson, who used to keep a close eye on Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith and now watches out for Williamson. On top of that, Gentry said new renovations have made their practice facility as “nice as any in the NBA.”
I heard a story about y’all putting on the boxing gloves at practice one day to settle differences. Did this really happen? Tony Allen: (Laughing) Yeah, man. The boxing gloves were definitely an idea from Paul Pierce. All I can remember is him bothering Patrick O’Bryant. Patrick O’Bryant was in there eating breakfast, and Paul Pierce didn’t like that he was eating breakfast before he got his workout in. He thought he should’ve been out there in the gym working with him, instead of chilling in there lounging. He said, “You know what, from now on I ain’t gonna raise my voice at nobody.” He said, “If I’ve got a problem, we’re putting on the gloves.” I found it real funny man. I’m like, “Yo, P, this dude is 7-feet tall and you’re trying to put some gloves on this athletic frame here?” He was like, “I’ve got gloves for everybody because I’m tired of everybody bickering.”
Tony Allen: Just in case, he had all sizes. So then it just became a funny thing. I was like, “Yo, OK. I know somebody I want to box.” Man, we came in there, and all I can remember is me picking out Glen Baby Davis. I remember me trying to get my first little couple of swings at him, and all I can remember is Glen Davis knocking me out. Boom. I fell. They said, “Awww, he’s knocked out.” They all started laughing and running. That was probably one of the most weird ways to bring in camaraderie and bring in love and togetherness. But it was funny, man.
How did it make you feel to know that the Memphis Grizzlies planned on retiring your jersey? Tony Allen: I ain’t gonna lie, I got kind of emotional at the time they brought me the news. I can’t front. As it soaked in, I got to thinking more and more about everything I did just to prepare, from rehab to strength and conditioning, long nights in the gym, battling in practice, keying in on my opponents and all the homework in that, just the blood, sweat and tears in that grind, in that jersey and all that. They showed a lot of love. It had me teary, man. It was one of those really emotional moments because I was in the locker room with some good dudes, had some good coaches, some real big personalities. We changed the whole narrative to “grit and grind” and “we don’t bluff.” Before you knew it, teams were scared to see us and match up with us in the playoffs. It just shows what we embodied.
“I was talking to a few teams, but I wasn’t sure if I wanted to play one more year,” Calderon said. “If I wasn’t going to play for a team with a chance to win and I wasn’t going to play a lot of games, it didn’t make sense. I knew I would miss my family. I started thinking, ‘is it really going to add a lot to my career if I play another year.?’ I had already played 14 years. Why add another year, just because I could? “When I put everything on the table this was a great offer. I’m learning from every side; basketball operations, financial and legal. It’s perfect. And it’s just one subway stop from my house. I wanted my family to be happy. And they’re happy.”
“He’s a piece of shit — no, I’m joking,” said Cavs center Tristan Thompson, playing along with the supposed Irving narrative of the time. Thompson and Irving were drafted in the first round by Cleveland in 2011. To be clear, Thompson was indeed kidding. 23. “I see him in the summertime,” Thompson said. “We hang out. Have some tequila. We’re still close, even still today. Me and him are brothers beyond basketball and still are today. Do I wish he was still here? Of course. I’d be lying if I told you I didn’t. He’s Kyrie Irving, one of the top 10 players in our league.”
30. “People separate from him thinking he wants to separate — but he doesn’t want to separate,” Shumpert said. “He is actually pretty regular. If you treat him like an alien, then he’ll be an alien. If you make it up in your mind that he’s an alien and I don’t need to talk to him, then he’s not going to say anything to you. Because he feels alienated.”
Dolan had interest in pursuing Ujiri, the former Nuggets GM, after firing Phil Jackson in 2017, but the draft compensation was too large, according to sources. Instead he promoted Mills. There’s speculation Dolan would make another run at Ujiri if he gets a chance. “He’s the best GM in the league, why wouldn’t Dolan be interested if there’s an opening,’’ one NBA source who has spoken to the Knicks said.
Kyle Goon: Anthony Davis talked about going to the Pelicans locker room postgame, where he got caught up with old teammates. “Everyone thinks I got a vendetta against New Orleans or something like that. Me and everybody is cool. … I’m in a happy place, they’re in a happy place.” pic.twitter.com/q0Jma6bXjm
Marc J. Spears: After being reluctant, Anthony Davis just walked into Pelicans’ locker room after being invited in by coach Alvin Gentry and said, “I don’t want no smoke.”
“No. No,” Davis said when asked if racism is a significant factor in New Orleans fans’ anger over how last season unfolded. “Not at all.” Davis was only asked the question because Ramona Shelburne, a Los Angeles-based senior writer for ESPN.com, insinuated in a radio appearance Tuesday that the booing Davis received last season had to do with the color of his and his agent’s skin.
“Klay’s hilarious,” Spellman said after the game. “It was hard not to laugh because you don’t think of one of your teammates like a sideline reporter, but it was fun. It was cool. I’m happy I got to be a part of that with him.” Longtime teammate Draymond Green couldn’t believe what he was seeing as Thompson interviewed Spellman after the game. “A lot of s— has changed,” Green said. “Klay didn’t even like doing interviews, now he likes interviewing people. What the hell’s going on around here? “It’s crazy. I guess he’s bored.”
Elliott remembers when Andre Drummond came into P3’s lab several years ago and shocked the staff with his other-worldly metrics. They analyzed his movements in every direction and his scores were remarkably consistent with NBA athletes who weighed 100 pounds lighter than him. He was, in essence, a big who moved like a guard. “Drummond was a unicorn, but there are a lot more of these unicorns now,” Elliott says. “They’re not really unicorns anymore.”
