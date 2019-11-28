Earlier today, Jabari Parker told @E_Woodyard he wouldn't rule out playing for the Bucks again.

So, Eric asked Giannis about that post-game. Antetokounmpo made it clear he wants all his former teammates to enjoy their time in Milwaukee and, more importantly, love Milwaukee: pic.twitter.com/OUWceC8g8N

— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 28, 2019