Could the Heat land another – the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo or Pacers’ Victor Oladipo – in 2021 free agency? Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald: Miami wants to preserve max cap space that summer for a run at Giannis Antetokounmpo or, secondarily, a few other targets including Victor Oladipo.
9 hours ago via Dan Feldman @ NBC Sports

Jerry Reinsdorf might be waking up — and not in the best of moods. According to several sources, the Bulls chairman is livid about the team’s 6-12 start this season and the continued sinking profile of the organization and is beginning to focus on general manager Gar Forman. The sources indicated this is not a recent change of heart for Reinsdorf, and that his unhappiness has been building after several questionable decisions.
10 hours ago via Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times

That said, a source emphasized that nobody’s job is in imminent jeopardy, including Forman’s. Remember: Executive vice president John Paxson reclaimed his more central role as the face of the franchise and lead decision-maker with the Butler trade. Forman’s power within the organization isn’t what it once was, though ownership still values his scouting and negotiating ability.
10 hours ago via K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports

The sense around the organization is that’s too early to panic but not too early to be upset. There’s still internal belief that if players start making open shots, a soft Eastern Conference playoff picture could be crashed. That said, the roster improvements haven’t borne fruit in terms of the won-lost record, and players haven’t performed to expectations. Internal concerns about some players’ mental and physical toughness remain. As of now, nobody is being singled out but everyone — management, coaches, players — is under the microscope.
10 hours ago via K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports

Before he became a fixture in the debate regarding who is the NBA’s best center, Jokic was just trying to stay in the league. One $147-million max contract later and Jokic has no concerns over his individual stats, or whatever record he just broke. That could be the reason why he’s so nonchalant anytime the letters “M-V-P” get lumped into a question. “Yeah, not anymore,” Jokic said. “It’s over. I think the coach, the owner, the GM, the players want to win the game. That’s the bottom line.”
10 hours ago via Mike Singer @ Denver Post

10 hours ago via Jared Weiss @ The Athletic

Randle met Kendra, a former Miss Kentucky beauty pageant contestant, at a party during summer school entering his freshman year at Kentucky. Randle never envisioned he’d be off the market as a teenager, never believed in love at first sight. He’s just thankful it happened that way. “You never really plan when you’re going to get married,’’ Randle told The Post on Thanksgiving Eve. “It was more about the individual. My wife was the perfect individual for me. I didn’t see any point in waiting. She was the person I knew I wanted to be with — young or not. It didn’t matter what part of my life I met her — I knew I wanted to marry her. But we were together four years before we got married anyway. ‘’
10 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

Many thought the Lakers would be the team to sign Anthony in the offseason because of their need for depth and floor spacing. That speculation also arose because of Anthony’s close friendship with superstar LeBron James. Anthony had the blessing of James, league sources told Yahoo Sports, but the front office chose to go in a different direction. The 6-foot-8 forward said he understood that his extended absence from the league had very little to do with what he was capable of doing on the court.
17 hours ago via Yahoo! Sports

