Kevin Chouinard: Cam Reddish (left wrist sprain) is pro…
Kevin Chouinard: Cam Reddish (left wrist sprain) is probable tonight vs. IND.
Mike Vorkunov: David Fizdale has tried several players on Ben Simmons to try to stop him and saw some comp to LeBron James. 76ers at Knicks tonight as both teams work thru their tryptophan slump. “Unless you got some kind of robot I don’t know about,” Fizdale said. “I’m trying everybody on him”
Josh Robbins: Aaron Gordon will start tonight after he missed three consecutive games with an ankle injury, Magic officials said.
Roy Parry: Steve Clifford said Aaron Gordon would be on a slight minutes restriction tonight: “He’s not going to be able to play his normal minutes,” Clifford said. Gordon is averaging 30.4 minutes per game.
Dwain Price: Booker and Rubio are averaging 38 pts and 14 assists for the Suns. Carlisle said: “They’ve got a great perimeter core, really for top to bottom. Booker’s one of the best scorers in the game. Rubio’s one of the best game managers in the game and he’s had huge games against us.”
Sean Cunningham: Marvin Bagley III has been re-evaluated but will not be ready to go by Saturday or Monday’s game. Kings coach Luke Walton said he’s much closer than De’Aaron Fox, who is getting shots up today without a brace on his ankle.
Jason Anderson: Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox getting some light work in 18 days after suffering a severely sprained ankle. pic.twitter.com/OwSlezcUvQ
Duane Rankin: “I was restricted in that I couldn’t walk the first couple of days.” #Suns center Aron Baynes talks about his return from hip injury (muscle tear), the rehab process, how he initially got hurt. Baynes is expected to play tonight against Dallas as Phoenix is 1-4 without him. pic.twitter.com/yvVUem4h4H
Tom Orsborn: Patty says it’s important for #Spurs in these tough times “to still enjoy what we are doing, still enjoy doing it w/ each other & have fun. That’s what we need at this point. You can’t always do it, but that’s what we need – try to find an enjoyment in playing with each other.”
Christian Clark: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is OKC’s leading scorer. Had 23 (8-14 FG) earlier this month vs. NO. “That’s the one guy, talking with Doc, they just thought was going to keep getting better,” Alvin Gentry said. “The most impressive thing about him is you can’t speed him up.”
Duane Rankin: “That’s the plan right now.” Aron Baynes expects to play tonight after missing five games with hip injury. #Suns
Could the Heat land another – the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo or Pacers’ Victor Oladipo – in 2021 free agency? Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald: Miami wants to preserve max cap space that summer for a run at Giannis Antetokounmpo or, secondarily, a few other targets including Victor Oladipo.
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says there is a plan for Dion Waiters’ return, with his 10-game suspension ending tonight. But the Heat is not ready to reveal that plan publicly.
Keith Pompey: #Sixers PG Ben Simmons is probable for tonight’s game with upper respiratory infection. He did not participate in this morning’s shootaround.
Chris Boucher: To shutdown All the Rumors I will Love to Play For Team Canada This Summer 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦
Gar Forman on the hot seat?
Jerry Reinsdorf might be waking up — and not in the best of moods. According to several sources, the Bulls chairman is livid about the team’s 6-12 start this season and the continued sinking profile of the organization and is beginning to focus on general manager Gar Forman. The sources indicated this is not a recent change of heart for Reinsdorf, and that his unhappiness has been building after several questionable decisions.
Besides the Hoiberg issue, an ongoing mistrust between Bulls players and Forman, and a rebuild that still isn’t paying off in its third year, a source said Forman acted aloof toward a handful of former Bulls players in attendance last week when the team honored two-time All-Star forward Luol Deng, who retired last month.
That said, a source emphasized that nobody’s job is in imminent jeopardy, including Forman’s. Remember: Executive vice president John Paxson reclaimed his more central role as the face of the franchise and lead decision-maker with the Butler trade. Forman’s power within the organization isn’t what it once was, though ownership still values his scouting and negotiating ability.
The sense around the organization is that’s too early to panic but not too early to be upset. There’s still internal belief that if players start making open shots, a soft Eastern Conference playoff picture could be crashed. That said, the roster improvements haven’t borne fruit in terms of the won-lost record, and players haven’t performed to expectations. Internal concerns about some players’ mental and physical toughness remain. As of now, nobody is being singled out but everyone — management, coaches, players — is under the microscope.
Before he became a fixture in the debate regarding who is the NBA’s best center, Jokic was just trying to stay in the league. One $147-million max contract later and Jokic has no concerns over his individual stats, or whatever record he just broke. That could be the reason why he’s so nonchalant anytime the letters “M-V-P” get lumped into a question. “Yeah, not anymore,” Jokic said. “It’s over. I think the coach, the owner, the GM, the players want to win the game. That’s the bottom line.”
Between the potshots regarding his physique and the pundits claiming he was out of shape, Jokic said that never entered his mind. “It doesn’t bother me,” Jokic said. “People are … they assume things, and they cannot be right or wrong. They’re just saying, if it’s wrong (shrug). If it’s good, if they are right, it’s a good thing.”
Tim Bontemps: Kenny Atkinson says Kyrie Irving will be evaluated by the Nets this morning before they play the Celtics, and he hopes to have more of an update on Irving’s status postgame. Irving has, including today, been out for eight games with a right shoulder impingement.
“Bro, the league’s trying to do a whole lot for fan engagement because of the TV ratings and all that stuff,” Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie said. “Because we’re in the entertainment industry, we’re trying to make money. At the end of the day, that’s what it comes down to. So if that’s what they feel is going to make money, then do it. If they feel like other means, they should do that, too.”
Randle met Kendra, a former Miss Kentucky beauty pageant contestant, at a party during summer school entering his freshman year at Kentucky. Randle never envisioned he’d be off the market as a teenager, never believed in love at first sight. He’s just thankful it happened that way. “You never really plan when you’re going to get married,’’ Randle told The Post on Thanksgiving Eve. “It was more about the individual. My wife was the perfect individual for me. I didn’t see any point in waiting. She was the person I knew I wanted to be with — young or not. It didn’t matter what part of my life I met her — I knew I wanted to marry her. But we were together four years before we got married anyway. ‘’
Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (16.9 PPG) to NBA Insider @ShamsCharania : “I definitely feel like I’m the Rookie of the Year.”
Shams Charania: “Sometimes guys will take nights off. I’m taking their lunch that day, f’sho.” Meet Heat’s Kendrick Nunn ( @nunnbetter_ ): HS ball under Jabari Parker spotlight, rise into ROY candidate, starting for Heat after developing as Lou Will-type in Warriors G League system, more.
Alex Poythress will sign with Galatasaray Doga Sigorta for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, according to beIN SPORTS. His first European trip will bring him to 7DAYS EuroCup and Turkey’s Super Ligi.
Many thought the Lakers would be the team to sign Anthony in the offseason because of their need for depth and floor spacing. That speculation also arose because of Anthony’s close friendship with superstar LeBron James. Anthony had the blessing of James, league sources told Yahoo Sports, but the front office chose to go in a different direction. The 6-foot-8 forward said he understood that his extended absence from the league had very little to do with what he was capable of doing on the court.
Mark Cuban: Ratings are down because all of our national broadcasts are exclusively available on cable, which is losing subs daily. Football benefits from being on broadcast tv which is in every digital and traditional package along with gambling available in some of the biggest markets