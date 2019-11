Before he became a fixture in the debate regarding who is the NBA’s best center, Jokic was just trying to stay in the league. One $147-million max contract later and Jokic has no concerns over his individual stats, or whatever record he just broke. That could be the reason why he’s so nonchalant anytime the letters “M-V-P” get lumped into a question. “Yeah, not anymore,” Jokic said. “It’s over. I think the coach, the owner, the GM, the players want to win the game. That’s the bottom line.”