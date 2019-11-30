Our media openly and vehemently dismisses and disparages the Pacers for mediocrity when the Pacers have made the playoffs in 24 of the last 30.

The Thunder built a team that went to the WCF 4 out of 6 years and the conversation is about what a failure they were. https://t.co/PQlWTB3n0Q

— Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) November 29, 2019