USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: Kevin Huerter said on the broadcast ju…

More HoopsHype Rumors
November 30, 2019 | 7:11 am UTC Update
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has admitted that he consulted James on roster moves this summer; player agents have grumbled that no one could get on the Lakers without James’s approval. James is an attention magnet—the worldwide reaction to James’s response to the kerfuffle between the NBA and China offering a recent example—but when it comes to coaching him, several coaches who have worked with James tell SI, the key is simple: Be as prepared as he is.
5 hours ago via Sports Illustrated

, Uncategorized

, ,

There was pain, very real pain, which Curry chose not to acknowledge upon first examination. “When I get hurt,” he told NBC Sports Bay Area on Friday as his teammates lost to the Miami Heat, “I’m always in denial.” Phase Two in the wake of injury was humor. Curry chose laughing over wincing. “Nobody was really telling me anything as we were going through the process to diagnose the injury,” he recalled. “And I was joking around, trying to distract myself because it was hurting.”
5 hours ago via Monte Poole @ NBC Sports

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Stephen Curry Injury
Which is not to say Curry isn’t eager to return to the court — or that he has taken a break from the game he loves. He still goes into Chase Center for rehab sessions and cardio work. He sits on the bench during games. “It’s just hardest on your competitive spirit,” Curry said. “When you get around basketball and get around the locker room with the guys, that’s the part I miss the most. And I love to play. “Three months is — and I’d only played three-and-a-half games — just weird. It’s unfamiliar territory. I’m enjoying the downtime, because it was unheard of, in my experience, in the middle of a season. It’s just weird.”
5 hours ago via Monte Poole @ NBC Sports

, Uncategorized

, ,

An area in which there are still many questions, though, comes off the court. While the attachment to his father, LaVar, will always hang over him, it’s not the only area scouts and general managers have hesitations. In a piece on Sunday in which DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz discussed which prospect should top the 2020 NBA Draft big board, Givony talked about NBA teams being uncertain about whether they can trust Ball to lead the franchise. However, I believe that if the draft were held today, (Ball) probably would not be the No. 1 pick. Of course, that will heavily depend on the team that ends up winning the May lottery. But both Schmitz and I have just received a significant amount of blowback from NBA teams who say that they simply don’t trust Ball enough to hand him the keys to their franchise. They worry about what all the attention around him will do to their team culture, how strong his work ethic is and whether his father, LaVar, could become a distraction.
5 hours ago via Lonzo Wire

, Uncategorized

,

Before digging into his Thanksgiving meal with family on Thursday, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein looked back at the film from Wednesday’s loss against the Orlando Magic. Well, one specific area: The turnovers. Mainly, the seven travel calls against his team. “I have a call in with the league as well and we are going to talk about them,” Beilein said prior to Friday’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “We are going to talk about where the travel is happening. You can see, if you slow it down several times, you can see there’s some. But we didn’t all of a sudden start traveling. It hasn’t been called and it was called. That’s what I think we have to figure out.”
5 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

, Uncategorized

,

Storyline: Officiating Complaints

5 hours ago via HPbasketball

, Uncategorized

The headlines that the story sparked were the kind of thing that might drive any self-respecting coach away. The most damning among them? Sarver, as sources confirmed to The Athletic, once filled former GM Ryan McDonough’s office with live goats as a way of telling him that the Suns needed to find a GOAT — a Greatest Of All Time-type talent — of their own. In the end, with Sarver’s message meant to comedically dovetail with an event that celebrated Phoenix Mercury star/WNBA legend Diana Taurasi on that same day, the goats defecated in McDonough’s office and the tale became instant NBA lore (to be fair, sources also say the amount of fecal matter was exaggerated, and that it was akin to a cat doing its business inside a litter box. But we digress …)
5 hours ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

, Uncategorized

,

Storyline: Phoenix Suns Turmoil?
November 30, 2019 | 1:57 am UTC Update
The numbers may not show it, but Knicks coach David Fizdale is convinced that Dennis Smith Jr. is on the way to the production that the team has been seeking from him. Smith shot just 1-for-7 from the floor in the Knicks loss in Toronto on Wednesday and is shooting 33.3 percent on the season. Since missing seven games to be with his family following the sudden passing of his mother, he has still struggled, shooting just 37.9 percent in the ensuing eight games entering Friday night.
10 hours ago via Steve Popper @ Newsday

, Uncategorized

, ,

“I’m not getting that deep into it, I’m just continuing to push him to be confident and to continue to get himself into the best shape possible. I think once that happens, that will tell us when the next step is. But other than that, he’s been a fantastic teammate and I just felt like he’s come back after his tragedy and he’s come back with so much more perspective. He’s been leading, he’s been much more vocal and I just want him to keep rolling like that.”
10 hours ago via Steve Popper @ Newsday

, Uncategorized

, ,

10 hours ago via DeMar_DeRozan

, Uncategorized

, ,

November 29, 2019 | 11:18 pm UTC Update
November 29, 2019 | 10:02 pm UTC Update
November 29, 2019 | 8:17 pm UTC Update
November 29, 2019 | 7:44 pm UTC Update
November 29, 2019 | 6:40 pm UTC Update
November 29, 2019 | 5:16 pm UTC Update
Could the Heat land another – the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo or Pacers’ Victor Oladipo – in 2021 free agency? Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald: Miami wants to preserve max cap space that summer for a run at Giannis Antetokounmpo or, secondarily, a few other targets including Victor Oladipo.
18 hours ago via Dan Feldman @ NBC Sports

, Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Storyline: Giannis Antetokounmpo Free Agency
November 29, 2019 | 4:10 pm UTC Update

Gar Forman on the hot seat?

Jerry Reinsdorf might be waking up — and not in the best of moods. According to several sources, the Bulls chairman is livid about the team’s 6-12 start this season and the continued sinking profile of the organization and is beginning to focus on general manager Gar Forman. The sources indicated this is not a recent change of heart for Reinsdorf, and that his unhappiness has been building after several questionable decisions.
20 hours ago via Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times

, , Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 109 more rumors
Home